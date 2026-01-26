41 Mind-Blowing Numbers That Defined NFL Conference Championship Weekend

The NFL Conference Championship weekend is officially over. After 21 grueling weeks of football, only two teams – the Patriots and Seahawks – remain standing.

This was one of the most entertaining Conference Championship weekends I can remember. In the early slate, we got a defensive battle in the snow. But if that game wasn’t your cup of tea, in the nightcap, we got to see an offensive shootout between two of the NFC’s best.

It was an incredible week for the NFL, and as always, there were tons of mind-blowing numbers to come out of the weekend. Here are 41 stats from Conference Championship weekend that’ll blow your mind.

Patriots at Broncos

0-6: Jarrett Stidham struggled under pressure in the first half, going 0-for-6 with three sacks and a fumble. When New England got after him, Stidham had no answer.

12-for-15: But when Stidham wasn’t pressured in the first half, he was great, completing 12 of his 15 throws for 123 yards and a touchdown.

41: Stidham’s 52-yard pass to Marvin Mims in the first quarter traveled 41 air yards, which is more air yards than any Bo Nix completion this season.

138-72: Jarrett Stidham out-gained the entire Patriots team, 138-72, in the first half on Sunday.

1992: The Broncos became the first team since the Bills in 1992 to start a different quarterback in the Conference Championship than they did in the Division Round.

4: The Broncos’ defense forced the Patriots to punt on four straight drives to start the game. That is the first time all year New England has gone four straight drives without scoring to start a game.

11: Drake Maye is the 11th quarterback in NFL history to start a Conference Championship at 23 or younger.

15: Maye has been sacked 15 times this postseason. Only one quarterback has been sacked more in a single postseason – Joe Burrow with 19 in 2021.

5: Maye is also the first quarterback to be sacked five times in three different playoff games in the same season.

141: Maye now has more career playoff rushing yards (141) in three games than Tom Brady (133) had in 48 games.

47.6: Drake Maye recorded his lowest completion percentage of the season. Three of his four lowest totals have now come in the playoffs.

2: Drake Maye is tied for the second-most playoff wins where his team scores 16 or fewer points (2), and he’s only played three games. He’s tied with Tom Brady (48 games) and is one behind Terry Bradshaw (3 in 19 games).

531-5-5: Maye has thrown for 531 yards and has five total touchdowns in the postseason, but he’s also turned it over five times (two picks, three fumbles). A very anticlimactic postseason for the MVP finalist.

15.7: New England’s offense is averaging 15.7 points per game, 4.4 yards per play this postseason. The only reason they’re winning is because of their defense, which is giving up 8.7 points and 3.3 yards per play. What a defensive effort.

3: The Patriots are the first team in NFL history to beat three of the top-five total defenses in the NFL in the playoffs.

54: New England’s 54 total points are the fewest ever by a Wild Card Round team to make the Super Bowl. The second-fewest is the Ravens in 2001, who scored 61.

18.0: The Patriots’ 18.0 PPG are the fewest by a team that’s made the Super Bowl since the Rams in 1979, who averaged 15.0.

7-7: The Broncos and Patriots’ combined 14 points in the first half were the lowest total in a Conference Championship since 2018, when the Patriots led the Chiefs, 14-0.

17: The Patriots and Broncos totaled 17 points on Sunday, which is the lowest in a Conference Championship or Super Bowl since the Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

5-1: The Patriots and Broncos have now met six times in the playoffs. Coming into this game, the home team was 5-0, but with the Patriots’ win on Sunday, they are now 5-1.

3+: Sunday’s AFC Championship was the first conference championship game to have 3+ missed field goals since 1991.

1: Mike Vrabel will have the chance to be the first person in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a player and a coach for the same organization.

6: Chris Collinsworth will call his sixth Super Bowl this year. The Patriots have played in five of those.

Rams at Seahawks

1,500: The Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams is the first postseason game in NFL history to feature two players who totaled over 1,500 receiving yards in the regular season (Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba).

122.4: Sam Darnold has a 122.4 passer rating in two playoff games this season, which is the fourth-highest by a quarterback entering the Super Bowl in NFL history, trailing Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger.

102-3: Darnold went 5-for-11 for 102 yards and three touchdowns when facing pressure in the NFC Championship. For comparison, he had zero touchdowns and three picks against the Rams when facing pressure in their two regular-season meetings.

20: Darnold had a league-high 20 turnovers in the regular season, making him the first QB since Eli Manning to make the Super Bowl the same year he led the league in turnovers.

8: Darnold is the eighth quarterback in NFL history to win 30+ games in a two-year span, joining Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Brett Favre, Payton Manning, Russell Wilson, Troy Aikman and Patrick Mahomes.

2: Darnold is the only one of those eight quarterbacks to accomplish this feat with two different teams.

5: After giving up the 49-yard touchdown to Puka Nacua, Tariq Woolen has given up five touchdowns this season. Four of them have come against LA.

2: Matthew Stafford has lost two games to the Seahawks this year, where he’s thrown for 370+ yards and 3+ TD with no turnovers. In his entire 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady only lost twice with those numbers.

370-3: Stafford is the only QB in NFL history to throw for 370 yards, 3+ touchdowns, average 10 yards per attempt, have zero turnovers and take one or fewer sacks and still lose.

2: Stafford had two scrambles for first downs in the NFC Championship. He only had two scrambles all season long entering this game.

300+: Stafford tied Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers for the most 300+ yard passing games in NFL playoff history.

2,000: Puka Nacua joins Cooper Kupp as the only receivers in NFL history to log 2,000+ receiving yards in a single season.

3.5: The Rams have an average margin of defeat of 3.5 points this season, which is the fourth-lowest in NFL history for teams with at least five losses.

33: Drake Maye and Sam Darnold have won a combined 33 games this season, which is the most combined wins by a QB duo entering a Super Bowl.

4: There have been just three seasons in NFL history where both Conference Championship games were decided by four or fewer points: 2025, 2021 and 2011.

3: With Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel’s victories on Sunday, both head coaches in the Super Bowl will have the same first name. This has only happened twice before, and both times, the head coaches’ first names were also Mike.

38: At 38 years old, Mike Macdonald becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in NFL history to make the Super Bowl.

16: Macdonald has also tied Sean McVay for the most wins in a single season (16) by a coach under the age of 40. He can break that with a Super Bowl victory in two weeks.