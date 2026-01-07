Full 2026 NFL First-Round Mock Draft: Raiders With a Surprise at No. 1 & Cleveland Finally Gets WR Help

The 2025 NFL regular season is done and dusted. It’s in the history books, and many teams and fanbases are beginning to turn their attention to the postseason. But for many teams – 18 to be exact – it’s time to focus on how you can get better in 2026. And while free agency may be first on the calendar, the NFL Draft is the best way to improve your team.

With the first 18 picks locked in, it’s time for my first full first-round mock draft of the season. Here’s how I view the first 32 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft going.

Note: The first 18 picks are locked in, but after that, the draft order is determined by how PFF’s mock draft simulator has the rest of it unfolding.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I was too much of a coward to do this in my last mock, but I’ve grown in the days since then. This may be an unpopular opinion, but Dante Moore is my QB1 in this draft class. Right now, Fernando Mendoza is the better quarterback. But Moore is 20 years old and is only going to get better. If the Las Vegas Raiders are thinking in the short term, they’ll go Mendoza. If they’re thinking beyond 2026, they’ll go with Moore.

2. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The New York Jets get the guy they would’ve taken first overall at No. 2. As I said, Mendoza is the better quarterback right now, and I can tell you Aaron Glenn is feeling the pressure, so he’s going to go with a guy he can win the most games with in 2026. I think they’ll both be serviceable NFL quarterbacks, and Mendoza likely will go No. 1, but I think it should be Moore.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

In an ideal world, Arizona would trade back, collect some picks, and take Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa in the 7-10 range, but I decided not to do trades in this mock, so I have them selecting the top tackle on the board at No. 3. Fano is a franchise tackle, which is what Arizona desperately needs.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, DE, Miami

Rueben Bain is the best pass rusher in the draft, and Tennessee really needs some help off the edge. I had David Bailey higher for a moment, but Bain’s performance in the postseason has been incredible, so he jumps back to the top edge rusher on the board.

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese might be the best talent in this draft class. He’s a do-it-all linebacker who can impact the game in many ways, and that’s exactly what New York needs on their defense.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

If the Cleveland Browns want to get the most out of Shedeur Sanders (or whoever they start next year), they need to get some new receivers. I expect them to sign one or two in free agency, but I also have them going out and getting Carnell Tate. He’s in the conversation for the top WR in the class, and his 6-foot-3 frame makes him a very desirable option for a team with a young quarterback.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

The Washington Commanders need a ton of help on defense, and they’re going to get some here with Bailey. He and Bain are neck-and-neck for the DE1 spot on my board.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New Orleans Saints have something in Tyler Shough; now they just need to surround him with talent. Chris Olave is a great receiver, but he’d benefit greatly from playing beside someone like Jordyn Tyson. I think the Saints prioritize receiver or running back here.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

If Kansas City ends up with Jeremiyah Love, the AFC is going to have to watch out next year. This kid is as electric as they come, so adding him to an offense with Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice and (maybe) Travis Kelce would just be unfair.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Cincinnati Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow. He went 5-3 as a starter this year, and without him, they were 1-8. They know he’s the key to their success, so they prioritize keeping him healthy over defense in the first round.

11. Miami Dolphins: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

I absolutely hate having Caleb Downs go this low, but I couldn’t find a spot for him higher. He’s my favorite defensive player in this draft class and he deserves to go in the top-10, but he might slip because of positional value. Miami gets a difference maker for their secondary.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Talking about difference makers in the secondary, Mansoor Delane is exactly that. He’s my second-favorite defensive player in the draft, partly because I’m an LSU alum, but also because he’s just that good. You’re not going to find a lockdown corner like him too often, so Dallas sprints to the podium to grab him.

13. Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Los Angeles Rams have the luxury of doing whatever the hell they want with this pick. I almost went Makai Lemon here, but they need some secondary help, and Jermod McCoy has a ton of upside, even though he didn’t play this year. If he did, he may have been a top-10 pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

As a Saints fan, I hate defensive ends that rely on their athletic traits to be drafted (i.e. Payton Turner and Marcus Davenport). But everyone’s high on Keldric Faulk, so he’s going to go pretty early. Probably even earlier than No. 14, but I couldn’t put him any higher. Two sacks last year should not make you a first-rounder, but it does in 2026.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Tampa has a lot of holes to fill, especially on defense, so I have them taking the top player available in Sonny Styles. He’s been overshadowed a bit by Reese, but he’s a great run defender and can cover.

16. New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods is another guy who will be drafted highly, but most due to his athletic ability. I’m not saying these guys never pan out; I’ve just been burned by them too many times. The Jets need help at DT after trading Quinnen Williams, so they take Woods here.

17. Detroit Lions: Aveion Terrell, CB, Clemson

Seeing what happened to Detroit’s secondary, I don’t see how they go anywhere but cornerback or safety here, and with a guy like Aveion Terrell still on the board, I don’t think there was any other option. He’s great in coverage, but he can also come off the edge on a blitz and forced five fumbles last year. One of the best corners in the draft, easily.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Minnesota Vikings could also use some help in their secondary, so I have them taking the next-best corner on the board, Colton Hood. This may be a bit early for Hood, but I love physical corners that are 6-foot or taller, so I don’t think this is a huge reach.

19. Carolina Panthers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Carolina Panthers finally gave Bryce Young a weapon, and look what happened? He had a career year and they made the playoffs. Give him another one in Makai Lemon, and he’ll only be better in 2026.

20. Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers: Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M

After shoring up their secondary with their first pick, I have the Cowboys selecting Cashius Howell, the best pass rusher still on the board. He was incredibly effective for Texas A&M this year, despite his smaller frame. I just love pass rushers that were actually productive in college, so he lands in Dallas at No. 2o.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Pittsburgh Steelers still need some help on the offensive line, so I’m going with Caleb Lomu here. He’s allowed just eight pressures and zero sacks all year, but has been overshadowed a bit by Spencer Fano. He could step in and start day one.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Los Angeles Chargers have their two franchise tackles (unfortunately, both suffered season-ending injuries this year), but they have huge holes at the guard spots. Olaivavega Ioane is the best guard in the draft, and although guards don’t always go super early, this feels like a perfect fit.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

I kept trying to find a spot for Kenyon Sadiq earlier in this draft, but I just couldn’t. So of course, as the Eagles always do, they just take the best player that falls to them, so while Dallas Goedert is a solid tight end, Sadiq can take their offense to the next level.

24. Buffalo Bills: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

If the Buffalo Bills don’t take a receiver in the first round this year, they just want to keep wasting Josh Allen’s prime. With the top-three guys gone, I have them landing Denzel Boston, who, by the end of the predraft process, might end up being a top-15 pick. If they can get him this late, it’s a major win.

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, ED, Clemson

The Chicago Bears need help defensively, and what better way to do that than by adding a pass rusher with a ton of upside? T.J. Parker was a projected top-10 pick at the start of the year, but has slipped a bit with Clemson’s struggles. He could end up being one of the best pass rushers in the class, so why not take a shot here?

26. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers need help at wide receiver. That has become evident this year with Ricky Pearsall not breaking out. A lot of the top receivers are gone, but KC Concepcion is one I could see working his way into the back of the first round.

27. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans already have the best defense in football, but they’ve had injuries at defensive tackle, and adding someone like Kayden McDonald to the mix with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson would be very, very enticing for DeMeco Ryans.

28. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

After adding a receiver to the mix earlier in the first round, I have the Browns finding some offensive line help in Kadyn Proctor. He’s one of the more divisive players in this draft class. Some think he’ll be great, while others are unsure. I won’t pretend to be an offensive line guru, but giving up just two sacks in the SEC is impressive.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

Keith Abney is flying under the radar a bit in my opinion, and he’s someone who could work his way into first-round conversations by April. He allowed a 44.4 percent completion percentage on 72 targets this year. That tells you all you need to know about him.

30. New England Patriots: Romello Height, DE, Texas Tech

Romello Height was overshadowed by David Bailey this year, and rightfully so, because Bailey was incredible, but Height deserves his flowers. He’s a first-round talent, and we know how much Mike Vrabel loves his defense.

31. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Denver Broncos could use some offensive help, but with most of the playmakers taken already, I have them shoring up their linebacker spot, which has multiple pending free agents, with Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. He’s one of the best LBs in the draft, so with a need at the position, this is a no-brainer.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Rounding out the first round is Brandon Cisse. Yes, another first-round cornerback, but that goes to show you how deep this class is at the position. Seattle’s defense is great, but cornerback is certainly a weak spot, so they beef up their secondary at the end of the first round.