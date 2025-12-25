Giants’ Biggest Roster Needs: Tony Pauline’s 3-Round Mock Draft Corrects 2023 Mistake With a True No. 1 Corner

Essentials Inside The Story
- New York Giants hold top pick despite encouraging long-term outlook
- Defensive holes highlight cornerback, linebacker, receiver needs
- Mock draft targets Avell Reese, Brandon Cisse, Ja'Kobi Lane for rebuild
The New York Giants presently hold the first pick of April’s draft, a position that will only move a slot or two if they win before the end of the regular season. Yet it’s not all bad, as the team has its quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart and several other dynamic pieces on offense that will return from injury in 2026. Bottom line: despite a poor record, the team is in a good spot. Here are the team needs and a mock three-pick draft:
Needs:
1) Cornerback: 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks has been a bitter disappointment and sits on the bench. While the team has solid players at the position, there is no true No. 1 shutdown corner.
2) Wide receiver: Losing Malik Nabers to a torn ACL early in the season was devastating to an offense that turned it around once Dart stepped into the lineup. The team has been hesitant to re-sign Wan’Dale Robinson, despite the receiver trying to negotiate an extension this past offseason. There is no true No. 2 wideout on the roster.
3) Linebacker: The Giants’ run defense has been awful, and the front seven has not been able to take advantage of the double-team blocks Dexter Lawrence II continually receives in the middle of the line. Micah McFadden’s loss to injury exacerbated the situation, and the linebacker is slated for free agency at the end of the season.
MOCK DRAFT:
ROUND 1: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State Buckeyes – If the Giants end up with the first pick of the draft, I expect them to trade down if they get value in return. Otherwise, drafting Reese immediately helps the run defense and upgrades the linebacker unit.
ROUND 2: Brandon Cisse/CB/South Carolina Gamecocks– Cisse is a terrific athlete with next-level size, yet he needs a lot of work on his game. He makes too many plays with speed rather than ball skills, yet his upside is incredible.
ROUND 4: Ja’Kobi Lane/WR/USC Trojans–
The Giants presently do not own a third-round pick as a result of their trade back into last year’s first round to acquire Dart. In Round 4, they get their young quarterback another weapon, and a terrific complement to Nabers.
