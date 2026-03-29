Giants 7-Round Mock Draft: New York Improves Their Offensive Line and Secondary in Latest Mock

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. In less than a month, we will know how the entire draft unfolded. As we countdown the days until the draft, we’re releasing one seven-round mock draft for all 32 NFL teams, and now it’s time for the New York Giants.

We’ve already done mocks for the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, so now we’re going to see how the draft unfolds for the Giants.

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Round 1, Pick 5: S Caleb Downs

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Caleb Downs is a generational prospect at safety, and I hate throwing around that term, but it’s true. He has a case for being the best overall player in this draft class, and if he played edge rusher or some other premium position, he’d be a lock to go in the top two to three picks. But even with him playing safety, I have him going fifth overall to the Giants.

Where Does Giants Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

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Downs can do everything you want a safety to do. He can drop back and play deep coverage, he can line up man-to-man and he can come down a defend the run. He’s earned an 80+ coverage, run defense and defensive grade in all three seasons, and he’s done it against the best of the best in the SEC and Big 10.

John Harbaugh saw what kind of an impact Kyle Hamilton had on Baltimore’s defense, so now he lands someone very similar to Hamilton who can be a cornerstone piece on this defense for a decade plus.

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Round 2, Pick 37: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

Emmanuel Pregnon has played 1,621 pass blocking snaps in his collegiate career at Wyoming, USC and Oregon. He has given up just one sack, which came in his third ever game as a true freshman. In 2025, he gave up just three pressures all season despite playing almost 400 pass blocking snaps. He is an incredible pass blocker, and there isn’t as big of a gap between him and Olaivavega Ioane as many people think.

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Pregnon has also made massive strides as a run blocker. In 2025, he posted an 88.3 run blocking grade, which was 14 points higher than his second-best grade, which came when he was a true freshman at Wyoming.

The Giants need interior offensive line help, and Pregnon can give it to them. He should be a starter in the league for 10+ years.

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Round 4, Pick 105: WR Bryce Lance

Imago NCAA, College League, USA FCS Football 2025: Illinois State Vs North Dakota State DEC 06 North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance 5 looks on from the bench near the end of a NCAA FCS second round playoff football game between the Illinois State Redbirds and the North Dakota State Bison at the Fargodome in Fargo, ND on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Illinois State upsets 1 NDSU 29-28,.Russell Hons/CSM Credit Image: Russell Hons/Cal Media Fargo Nd USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_163.jpg RussellxHonsx csmphotothree452817

There is a lot to like about Bryce Lance. He’s 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, had 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns last season and ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The only knock is that he played at North Dakota State in the FCS, so he didn’t really face the toughest competition.

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I don’t think that’s too big of a deal, though. Lance has all the tools to be an above average NFL receiver, and it’s not like the Giants would need him to be a superstar. They already have a true WR1 in Malik Nabers, they just need to find another guy to pair with him, and Lance could be that guy in the beginning of the fourth round.

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Round 5, Pick 145: LB Taurean York

Taurean York has been a starter for Texas A&M ever since he stepped foot on the field as a true freshman. He played three years of college ball and is just 20 years old, but he already has over 1,800 snaps of playing experience and 228 tackles in his career. You don’t find players as young as him with that much production and experience all that often.

The big knock on York is his size. He’s 5-foot-10 and 227 pounds. Ideally, you want linebackers to be at least 6-foot-1 (preferably 6-foot-2 or taller) and 235+ pounds. He was able to get away with being undersized in college, but once you get to the NFL and the players are bigger and stronger, it’s going to be tough for him.

York makes up for his lack of size with energy and physicality, but he’s never going to be an every down linebacker. He can be a really good rotational player on a team that needs linebacker depth, though.

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Round 6, Pick 186: OL Keagen Trost

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280698

Keagen Trost is one of the highest-graded offensive players in the NFL Draft, according to PFF, but he’s not projected to come off the board until the fifth or sixth round. He’s already 24 years old, which is a turnoff for most teams, and his arms fall below the 33-inch threshold (32 3/8 inches) teams like despite being 6-foot-5. There’s a good chance he moves to the interior at the NFL level, and if that transition works out, he could be a late round steal.

Trost is massive. He’s 6-foot-5, 311 pounds and is extremely powerful. During his lone season at Missouri, Trost was also an excellent pass blocker, giving up one sack and six pressures all year, while posting a career-high 91.7 run blocking grade. He has the skills, but he’s still a work in progress. Still, I’d take a gamble on him in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 192: CB Thaddeus Dixon

Thaddeus Dixon has been a really solid cornerback throughout his entire college career. He’s never allowed higher than a 63.6 percent completion rate or more than 276 yards, and he’s only allowed three touchdowns over the last two seasons. He also has ideal size for a corner at 6-foot-1, but he’s been injured.

In 2025, Dixon suffered an upper body injury that caused him to miss a good portion of the season, and then at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump, he tweaked his hamstring. He is not a sixth round talent, but his injury history may force him to slide a little bit.

Round 6, Pick 193: DT Rayshaun Benny

The Giants need to add some depth to the interior of their defensive line, so I have them using their final pick in the draft to select Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny. The former Wolverine isn’t a great pass rusher, totaling just 43 pressures and four sacks in his five-year career, but he’s always been a pretty good run defender. He’s pretty big at 298 pounds, so he can swallow up running lanes and provide some quality depth at DT.