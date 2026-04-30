Grading Every NFC Team’s Starting Lineup After the 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft behind us, rosters are pretty much set for the upcoming season. There will be some trades and free agent signings, but for the most part, we have a really good idea of how every team will look heading into the new year.

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This offseason was a doozy. The free agent class and draft class weren’t as talented as some we’ve seen in the past, but there were a lot of quality starters available this offseason, and a lot of teams got a whole lot better, while some got a whole lot worse.

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Today, I’m going through every NFC team’s starting lineup and giving them a grade heading into the 2026 season.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Oct 19, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251019_mjr_su5_046

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot to like about their offense. They have playmakers all over the field with guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride, but they’re hurting at two very important positions: quarterback and offensive line.

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I actually like Jacoby Brissett, but he’s not a long-term solution, and there isn’t one on the roster. They also have and good left side of their offensive line with Paris Johnson and Isaac Seumalo, and a solid rookie guard in Chase Bisontis, but at center and right tackle, it’s very shaky.

Defensively, the Cardinals have Will Johnson, Budda Baker, Josh Sweat and some underperforming, but young, defensive linemen, but that’s about it. Outside of that, nobody else on that side of the ball excites me.

This is an offense capable of putting up a lot of points, but this is also a defense very capable of giving up a lot of points. I just don’t think they’ll be consistent enough offensively to keep up with their opponents.

Grade: D+

Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104102

The Atlanta Falcons are a lot like the Cardinals on the offensive side of the ball. They both don’t have their quarterback situation figured out, but they have exciting playmakers and an offensive line with some holes. But I will say Atlanta is in an overall better spot.

Offensively, it’s hard to beat a skill position group that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. I also think Atlanta’s quarterback situation is a bit more stable with Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa, and the only hole on their offensive line is Jawaan Taylor, who is a walking penalty.

Defensively, Atlanta is also much better than Arizona. Their secondary is very exciting with guys like Avieon Terrell, AJ Terrell, Jessie Bates II and Xaiver Watts leading the charge, but if James Pearce doesn’t play, their front seven is a bit shaky. I still think they can be a pretty decent unit, though.

There are definitely holes on this roster that need to be fixed before they can be competitive, but it’s not a bad foundation.

Grade: C+

Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

From where the Carolina Panthers were at the end of 2024 to now, it’s a night and day difference.

Offensively, they finally got Bryce Young some weapons with Tet McMillan, Jalen Coker, Chris Brazzell II and others, but they also constructed a solid offensive line with some quality depth. Running back and tight end are a bit thin, especially with Rico Dowdle’s departure, and I don’t know how much I trust Bryce Young, but their offense is 10x better than it was a few years ago.

Defensively, the Panthers have built a really strong unit. They signed Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd this offseason, drafted a run stuffer in Lee Hunter and retained key pieces like Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn. I would’ve liked to see them make one more splash at cornerback/safety, but overall, it’s a pretty good unit.

The Panthers have some really good position groups, but there are also some bad ones weighing this grade down. Running back, tight end, cornerback and safety all need upgrades, and quarterback might too. Plus, with Carolina’s schedule getting tougher this year, it’s hard to see them replicating last year’s success.

Grade: B-

Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110149

The Chicago Bears were a play away from the NFC Championship last season, and they’ve only improved their roster this offseason.

Offensively, what’s not to like? They have two young, talented receivers in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, but also some high-upside guys in Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas. You have a great, young tight end in Colston Loveland and two running backs that compliment each other very well with D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. You also have a really solid offensive line and a great quarterback in Caleb Williams.

The Bears really just needed to get better on defense, and I think they did. They never found that game-changing edge rusher to pair with Montez Sweat, but their secondary got much better with guys like Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant coming in, and they also added a great off-ball linebacker in Devin Bush.

If Chicago had found a productive edge rusher, this would’ve been a near-flawless offseason, but I am a bit concerned about their defensive line. But overall, one of the better rosters in the NFC.

Grade: B+

Dallas Cowboys

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

The Dallas Cowboys have a great offensive lineup, but they still have quite a few gaps to fill defensively.

Starting on offense, it’s hard to beat a lineup that consists of Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. A team like that is going to outscore a lot of teams, but they do have holes at both tackle spots. Terence Steele and Tyler Guyton were two of the worst tackles in the league last season, so they both need to step it up big time in 2026.

Defensively, while Dallas got better, there’s a lot of holes. I’m not too concerned about edge rusher anymore with Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence, and their safety room is great with Caleb Downs, Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson, but they need cornerback and linebacker help still. If Devin Moore or Cobie Durant can step up at corner, that will certainly help, but it won’t fix everything.

Offensively, this roster is close to an A+, but defensively, there are still a few too many holes for my liking. They were one of the harder teams to grade because of their huge discrepancy from one side of the ball to the other, but I think I made a fair grade for them.

Grade: B

Detroit Lions

Imago DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 12: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 passes during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 12 Lions at Broncos Icon132211212151

Another team that pretty much has an A+ offense is the Detroit Lions. They’re led by Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who are all elite players at their respective positions, but they also have guys like Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Isaac TeSlaa and Isiah Pacheco that can do damage. And then their offensive line is above average, but with Taylor Decker leaving, one of their tackle spots has some question marks, but they drafted Blake Miller to hopefully help out at either tackle spot.

The Lions certainly aren’t as good defensively as offensively, but they’re not bad either. Their pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson and Derrick Moore should be elite, and I like their secondary, but they absolutely need to stay healthy back there this year. Plus, they have Jack Campbell in the middle holding everything down at linebacker.

The Lions are a lot like the Cowboys, but their defense is definitely better than America’s Team.

Grade: A-

Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

The Green Bay Packers have been the 7-seed in the NFC pretty much every year since the playoffs were expanded, and it’s because they constantly field mediocre rosters. But is that the case this year?

Offensively, the Packers feel largely the same as last year. Tucker Kraft is an elite tight end when healthy, Josh Jacobs is a great running back, Jordan Love is a top-12 quarterback and their wide receiver room is full of a bunch of No. 2s. Their biggest weakness offensively is that they don’t have a receiver who can take over a game in big moments, and they constantly refuse to find one in free agency, the draft or through a trade.

Defensively, it’s Micah Parsons and a bunch of meh. Their pass rush has bodies, but outside of Parsons, I don’t think any of them finish with 6+ sacks this year. They do have a couple of solid DTs in Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave, but I’m not too moved by their secondary. They just don’t have any elite playmakers outside of Parsons, and you need guys that can change the game on the defensive side of the ball.

Once again, it feels like the Packers are going to be a fringe Wild Card team, and will probably end up as the 7-seed.

Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional round playoff game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, January 18, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20260118812 MARKxBLACK

The Los Angeles Rams have as close to a perfect roster as you’re going to find in the NFL this year.

Starting on offense, they have the reigning MVP at quarterback in Matthew Stafford, two elite wideouts in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, an underrated running back in Kyren Williams, four NFL-caliber tight ends and a strong offensive line. I am concerned about their receiver depth and the right tackle spot (thought they should’ve used that first rounder on one of those positions, not a backup quarterback), but this could be the best offense in football once again in 2026.

Defensively, the Rams only got better. Their pass rush, which features guys like Jared Verse, Byron Young and Kobie Turner, is one of the best in the league. They also have a really strong linebacker core with Nate Landman and Omar Speights. Cornerback was a big hole for them entering the offseason, so they traded for an All-Pro in Trent McDuffie and signed the best corner in free agency in Jaylen Watson. Safety could use an upgrade, but Kam Curl and Kamren Kitchens isn’t a bad duo whatsoever.

The Rams should be the overwhelming Super Bowl favorites. They have the best rosters, one of the best quarterbacks and one of the best coaches in the sport.

Grade: A+

Minnesota Vikings

Imago November 23, 2025: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /CSM Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_343 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

The Minnesota Vikings are an interesting team. They won 14 games a couple of years ago, but J.J. McCarthy didn’t step up last year and their defense struggled in 2025. On top of that, they didn’t make a whole lot of moves this offseason, but it feels like their ceiling is higher than last year’s record.

Quarterback is a big question mark for Minnesota. Will it be former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason? Or will it be McCarthy, who hasn’t really shown he can be a starter in this league, but they spent a high first rounder on a couple of years ago?

The Vikings have a very top heavy receiver room, which consists of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but after them, they’re very thin. The same can’t be said for the running back room, though. Aaron Jones is their RB1, and he proved last season that he’s pretty washed.

Defensively, they don’t have many big names, but they proved at the end of last year that they’re capable of being a top-10 unit. If they can get guys like Dallas Turner, Caleb Banks and Jalen Redmond to step up and stay healthy, their front seven could cause a lot of havoc.

The Vikings have a great coaching staff that elevates a roster, but if you just look at the names on paper, outside of Justin Jefferson, do they really have any stars? I don’t think so.

Grade: C

New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 drops back to pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

Taking my fan bias out of the equation, the New Orleans Saints are one of the more interesting teams heading into 2026, largely because of the improvements they made offensively.

The Saints believe in Tyler Shough, so much so that they went out and added David Edwards, Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson and Bryce Lance to a unit that already had Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson and two star tackles. With Kellen Moore calling plays, this offense has the ability to be a top-10 offense in the league this year.

Defensively, things are a bit more grim. Outside of Chase Young, their pass rush doesn’t have any stars, but they got a great run stuffer for the middle of their defensive line in Christen Miller. They brought in Kaden Elliss to replace Demario Davis at linebacker, but they’re certainly going to miss Davis’s leadership. And then their cornerback room is pretty thin with their No. 1 option being Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Their offense has all the potential in the world, and while their defense is better than most are giving them credit for, they’re probably going to be right around that 12-18 range in terms of PPG allowed.

Grade: B

New York Giants

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Jaxson Dart 6 of the New York Giants during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422181

The New York Giants were better than their record indicated last year, and they certainly improved their roster this offseason.

Jaxson Dart is the leader of this offense, which also includes some stars such as Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. However, they don’t have a lot of depth at any position. After Nabers, their WR2 is either Malachi Fields or Darius Slayton, behind Skattebo, their RB2 is Tyrone Tracy and behind Isaiah Likely, their TE2 is Theo Johnson. They also don’t have much depth on an already pretty weak offensive line. One key injury, and this offense could be screwed.

Defensively, the Giants were pretty bad last year, but they’ve made a lot of improvements. Their pass rush room is obviously elite with Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and now Arvell Reese (who will also play off-ball). They also added Tremaine Edmunds and Greg Newsome to hopefully improve their LB and CB rooms. The Giants do now have a major hole at DT after the Dexter Lawrence trade, though, so that certainly hurts.

The Giants have a bright future, but their roster isn’t nearly as complete as a lot of the NFC teams. They still have some gaping holes and depth issues on both sides of the ball, but it’s a solid foundation.

Grade: C+

Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 calls to the fans before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111089

The Philadelphia Eagles have had one of the best rosters in the NFL for years now, and I don’t think that changes this year.

Jalen Hurts isn’t a great quarterback in my opinion, but the Eagles have done a great job of surrounding him with talent. Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the league, DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon will be a great WR duo (yes, I’m already counting A.J. Brown as gone), Eli Stowers and Dallas Goedert are a great TE duo and their offensive line is fantastic.

Defensively, they’re a bit weaker than in the past, but they still have two elite DT in Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, a solid linebacker duo with Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun and some great secondary pieces in Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Tariq Woolen.

This roster isn’t as good as it was, say, two years ago, but it’s still one of the best in the sport.

Grade: A

San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 22, 2025: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 throws the ball during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251222_zma_c04_148 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The San Francisco 49ers have been consistent threats in the NFC for years, but they just can’t seem to get over the hump. They made some big additions this offseason, but will it be enough to get back to the Super Bowl?

The 49ers offense looks lethal on paper. Brock Purdy has been playing very well in recent years (when healthy), and now he has a plethora of weapons around him with guys like Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle. Plus, I like the De’Zhaun Stribling additions. Sure, he would’ve been better in round three, but he’s a good player no matter where he was drafted. And in front of all of those guys is a pretty sturdy offensive line.

Defensively, the 49ers have the star power you want with guys like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, but they also have some young talent in there like Mykel Williams and Romello Height. Their cornerback room is solid, but doesn’t have a true lockdown CB1, and their safety room could really use some work. But that front seven is good enough to carry them, if they can stay healthy.

On paper, this roster is pretty dang good, but injuries have plagued them time and time again. But we’re not basing these grades on injuries, it’s just about what they have on paper, and what San Fran has is very good.

Grade: A-

Seattle Seahawks

Imago Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npPyZ.jpg

Last season the Seattle Seahawks had an A roster, but they lost quite a few key pieces this offseason, and I don’t think they did a great job of replacing them.

Offensively, the Seahawks are very similar to last year. Sam Darnold is still under center, they have the same big-three receivers, the same offensive line and the same tight end room. The one big change is they no longer have Kenneth Walker, and they tried to replace him with Jadarian Price. I don’t hate Price, but he’s not as good as Kenneth Walker, so their offense is going to take a step back this year.

Defensively, Seattle lost Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen and Boye Mafe, and replaced them with a whole lot of nothing. Granted, they did have one of the best defenses in the league last season, so they should be fine, but losing those three key pieces will certainly hurt them.

This is still a very good roster, but there are a few more holes in it than there were last year. I thought they could repeat as Super Bowl champions, but I’m not that optimistic anymore.

Grade: B+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 scrambles for yardage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103040

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were easily the most talented NFC South team last season, but they still didn’t win the division. Now, everyone else got better, but did Tampa do enough to keep pace?

Baker Mayfield still leads this offense, which no longer has Mike Evans. Instead, it will be the Emeka Egbuka show, with guys like Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan trying to stay healthy and contribute. Bucky Irving is RB1 with Kenneth Gainwell as his backup, which I really like, and they have a pretty sturdy offensive line in front of them, anchored by Tristen Wirfs.

The Bucs needed a lot of help defensively, and they actually got quite a bit of help in the draft. Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter and Keionte Scott all slipped into their laps and should at the very least provide their defense, which already has guys like Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby, Alex Anzalone and Antoine Winfield Jr., with some depth.

I think this is a really solid roster, but it doesn’t have that elite, top-end talent that others have. They have a ton of starters, but not a lot of superstars. They should be in the playoff mix, but without those stars, how deep of a run can they realistically make?

Grade: B

Washington Commanders

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

The Washington Commanders are another weird team. They made the NFC Championship two years ago, but really struggled with injuries last year, so we don’t know what their ceiling really was. They’ve had a pretty strong offseason, though, so let’s see how they stack up against the other 15 NFC teams.

Jayden Daniels can still be a top-10 quarterback in this league when healthy, and the Commanders have given him some better weapons. Terry McLaurin is still there, but they added Antonio Williams and Chig Okonkwo to the mix to help improve their passing attack. Their running back room is still a bit weak, but their offensive line is coming along, especially if Josh Conerly Jr. takes a step forward in year two.

Defensively, the Commanders made a ton of additions this offseason. They brought in two impact edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson and they drafted Sonny Styles and signed Leo Chenal at linebacker. Secondary is still a big question mark, but their front seven should be much more dangerous.

I like this roster, but there are still holes to be filled. To me, they’re very similar to Carolina, just with a better quarterback and a worse secondary.

Grade: B-