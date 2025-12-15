Here’s What the Cowboys Must Change on Defense to Turn 2026 into a Playoff Year

What a strange year it’s been for America’s Team.

Even the most diehard fans were underwhelmed with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Dallas Cowboys’ head coach. And when they parted with Micah Parsons before the season even started? It felt like this might be a throwaway year.

But a funny thing happened on the way to a dumpster fire. The offense looked unstoppable at times. The team rallied around the guy they call “Schotty” and developed a true identity for the first time in years. Through all the stumbles and all the tragedy around the team, the Cowboys went on a post-trade deadline win streak that had us all believing they were playoff bound.

And then, the Cowboys … well, they Cowboyed.

They’re currently 6-7-1, and while they’re still technically alive in the playoff hunt, they’d need to win their final three games and hope the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final three games to make the postseason. This season is certainly a failure in the eyes of the fans, staff and ownership, and Sunday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings perfectly encapsulated their entire season.

The Cowboys lost at home before a national Sunday Night Football audience to the Vikings, who, at times this year, have looked like one of the worst teams in the league. Their offense under J.J. McCarthy has left a lot to be desired, but they still were able to put up 34 points behind 250 yards and two touchdowns from their second-year quarterback. The Cowboys’ defense, more specifically their secondary, has killed them all year, but I think this team is heading in the right direction.

My dad is a huge Cowboys fan, so I know what it’s like to see this team continuously give the fanbase hope just to let them down.

And I hear it year after year … “Next year, you wait. Super Bowl, baby. It’s coming.”

This time, I truly believe Cowboys fans have facts to back up that claim that has rung hollow for 30 years now.

Yes, I 100-percent believe the Cowboys are a strong offseason away from being a real threat in the NFC. They have to nail it, though, or else 2026 could be another letdown.

The Cowboys must keep their offense intact

The first step to the Cowboys being a threat in the NFC next year is re-signing key offensive players. There are a number of offensive players they’d love to keep in the building, but there are two they absolutely need to bring back: George Pickens and Javonte Williams.

The Cowboys absolutely nailed these two signings. Pickens has exploded onto the scene with 81 receptions for 1,212 yards and eight touchdowns in his first 14 games as a Cowboy. He led this receiving core when CeeDee Lamb was out, but even since Lamb returned, he’s been great. He’s on an expiring deal, so figuring out a way to tie him to Dallas long-term is extremely important. And if they can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal this offseason, the franchise tag is always an option.

Williams was very highly touted coming out of college, but after multiple injuries, his career in Denver never really panned out. In his lone season in Dallas, his fortunes have changed. In 2025, Williams has rushed for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns behind a 4.8 average. He also has 33 catches for 128 yards and two scores. He’s become the running back Dallas has been missing since Ezekiel Elliot fell off, and he’s made their offense even more dynamic than it already was.

By retaining these two guys, the Cowboys would ensure that every key piece from their offense, which averages the fourth-most points per game (29.1), will return next year, so if they can figure out some of their defensive woes, they will be a playoff team in 2026.

Adding Quinnen Williams has cut their defensive rebuild in half

The Cowboys made a blockbuster trade at the deadline, adding Quinnen Williams to shore up the interior of their defensive line. It was a move that came with a lot of criticism, though. They gave up a first and second rounder to acquire the All-Pro defensive tackle, and many thought the price was too steep, but this trade has put them in position to completely rebuild this defense in just one offseason.

Ever since Williams arrived in Dallas, the Cowboys’ run defense has improved tenfold. In the four games leading up to the deadline, the Cowboys gave up over 5.2 yards per carry. In the five games since they acquired Williams at the deadline, that number has dropped to 3.9. They have also held three of their five opponents to under 3.0 yards per carry during that span.

Kenny Clark, whom they acquired when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and Quinnen Williams form one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL. Defensive tackle was arguably the Cowboys’ weakest point on defense in the offseason, and now, it’s arguably their strongest position group on the entire roster.

I don’t care that they gave up a first and second to do it. They still have two first-rounders in 2026 and a first and second in 2027. They didn’t have the money to go out and sign two Pro Bowl defensive tackles, so they used their assets to get them instead. I’m usually very critical of Jerry Jones, but flipping Parsons and a second for Clark, Williams and a first is Howie Roseman-esque.

How Dallas can nail the 2026 NFL Draft

With the Cowboys’ run defense much improved already, their focus needs to be on upgrading their secondary and pass rush this offseason, and the have the ammo to do it. Do they have the worst cap situation in the league with negative $36-million to spend? Yeah, but you can manipulate the cap, and free agency isn’t the only way to upgrade your team.

The Cowboys sent over a 2027 first-rounder to the Jets in exchange for Williams, so they still have two first-round picks this year: their own and the Packers’. Theirs will likely end up in the 13-16 range, while Green Bay’s will likely be in the late 20s. With two top-30 picks, the Cowboys will be able to land two defensive stars that will instantly improve their defense.

With their first pick, they need to target one of the top corners in the draft. It seems like the top of the draft will be quarterback, receiver and edge rusher-heavy, so there’s a real chance every corner is available when the Cowboys are on the clock. Mansoor Delane is the best corner in the country in my opinion, but they also can’t go wrong with someone like Jermod McCoy. However, if a David Bailey falls into their lap, adding a very talented and productive edge rusher to the mix would be a great move.

With their pick at the end of the first round, there will still be a handful of corners and edge rushers available. Avieon Terrell or Colton Hood would be my target here if they go with an edge rusher with their first pick. However, if they go with a corner with their first pick, someone like T.J. Parker or Matayo Uiagalelei would make a lot of sense.

They must come out of the first round with two impact defensive players. Whether that be one corner and one edge rusher, one corner and one safety, one edge rusher and one safety, I don’t care. They just need to make sure they find two guys who can step in and make an impact right away.

What about in free agency?

We just talked a bit about the Cowboys’ cap situation in 2026, but it’s not as dire as it sounds. They can create around $100-million in cap space by restructuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and other contracts, meaning they could have as much as $65-million to spend this offseason. So, who could they target?

If Jerry wanted to swing big, Trey Hendrickson will be the biggest name on the market. The 2024 All-Pro logged 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024 before injuries derailed his season in 2025. He desperately wants out of Cincinnati, so there will be a bidding war for his talents. He is exactly the kind of player Dallas needs off the edge, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Jerry pulls the trigger and unloads a large portion of his car space for one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

If Jerry wanted to go with a cheaper option, Khalil Mack is set to hit the open market this offseason. He’s racked up 5.5 sacks in 10 games this season, and while he’s past his prime, he can still be a very efficient edge rusher. In that same vein, someone like Hassan Reddick or Joey Bosa could make sense on a short-term deal.

The cornerback market is much thinner than the defensive end market. Jamel Dean is set to be the top corner available, and he’s very good, but it will likely cost a pretty penny to get him (if Tampa doesn’t re-sign him first). Outside of Dean, Jonathan Jones is probably the most appealing option left.

I would love to see Dallas try to swing big on a pass rusher in free agency, and then draft some young corners and safeties to fill out their secondary. If they can land a Mack or Reddick or Bosa (or maybe even Hendrickson) and pair them with their two star defensive tackles, they’ll be golden upfront. Then, add an impact player like Mansoor Delane, Jermod McCoy and Avieon Terrell in the secondary and get a young pass rusher that can help out in 2026, but also develop into their future star.

I know it’s going to be incredibly difficult to have a perfect offseason, but it’s doable. They just need to hit on both of their first-round picks and bring in an impact player through free agency. The offense is already in place, now they just need to bolster this defense.