Highest Paid NFL Players at Every Position

As the NFL free agency approaches, it’s a good time to take a look at every position’s market value.
The NFL cap space has jumped to a record $301.2 million. With a significant increase in 2026, multiple positions will likely see market-resetting contracts. From Bijan Robinson to Puka Nacua, the NFL is set up for a big payday.
With free agency near and anticipated record-setting contracts, who are the highest-paid players per position?
Offense
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The quarterback is the money position in the NFL, and it’s no surprise that the highest-paid signal caller belongs to the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott is the NFL’s highest-paid signal caller, making $60 million annually.
Prescott’s $60 million is $5 million more than the second-highest paid. Four quarterbacks are tied at second place: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence.
The Cowboys quarterback signed his contract in 2024, agreeing to a four-year, $240 million deal.
Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Eagles
Running backs fought for their right to be paid, and no one deserved it more than Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After a historical 2,005-yard season, the Eagles reworked Barkley’s contract to sign him to a two-year, $41.2 million deal.
The All-Pro running back makes $20.6 million per season. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the next highest-paid, making $19 million annually. Both backs are far and away the highest-paid, with Derrick Henry being the closest, making $15 million per year.
While Barkley is the highest-paid right now, he is likely to be overtaken this offseason with potential extensions to Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs.
Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals‘ Ja’Marr Chase has been one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league. Accordingly, the Bengals made Chase the highest-paid wideout in league history, agreeing to a four-year, $161 million contract.
Chase’s contract reset the market. Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson was the highest-paid before Chase, making $35 million annually. That’s $5.25 million less than the Bengals receiver’s $40.25 million per season.
While Chase is currently the highest-paid, with the NFL cap increase and a looming extension for Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams, that title of Chase’s might be in jeopardy.
Tight End: George Kittle, 49ers
49ers tight end George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract in April 2025. Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride held the highest-paid title, but Kittle signed for $100,000 more just 26 days after McBride signed his extension.
There’s a significant jump after McBride, with Travis Kelce being the next highest paid, making $17.13 million.
Kittle will likely remain at the top for a while, as no tight ends are an immediate threat to his nearly $20 million per season cap hit.
Offensive Tackle: Rashawn Slater, Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, making $28.5 million per season. Slater signed his deal in July of 2025. Slater’s contract beat out 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.
Surprisingly, Slater’s contract at left tackle isn’t significantly bigger than the highest-paid right tackle, Tristan Wirfs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle makes $28.12 million per season.
Guard: Tyler Smith, Cowboys
The Cowboys make another appearance on the list, making left guard Tyler Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Smith beats out Buccaneers’ Luke Goedeke as the highest-paid left guard, and Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith as the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Tyler Smith signed his contract in September 2025, agreeing to a four-year, $96 million contract.
Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
Unlike other offensive linemen, centers haven’t broken $20 million yet. The highest-paid center is Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey, who makes $18 million per season.
Eagles’ Cam Jurgens is the second-highest-paid center, making $17 million per season. After Jurgens, there’s a noticeable drop, with Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman, who makes $14 million a season.
Free agent center Tyler Linderbaum has a chance to reset the center market this offseason, with some projections having him making nearly $20 million per season.
Defense
Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Colts
The New York Jets made Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL last summer before dealing him to the Indianapolis Colts in a blockbuster November trade. Gardner just completed the first season of his four-year, $120.4 million contract.
Gardner signed his extension in July 2025, topping Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.‘s deal by $100,000 per year to make $30.1 million per season.
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been named a candidate to become the next highest-paid cornerback as he awaits an extension.
Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is by far the highest-paid safety, agreeing to a four-year, $100.4 million contract. Hamilton makes $25.1 million annually.
Hamilton’s contract reset the market. Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is the next highest-paid, making $21.2 million per year, nearly four million less annually. Safety has been seen as a less valuable position in the league, so Hamilton’s big contract was a big landmark for safeties.
Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers
The 49ers make their second appearance on the list, making linebacker Fred Warner the highest-paid in the NFL.
Warner signed a three-year, $63 million contract. The All-Pro linebacker makes $21 million per season, $1 million more than the next highest-paid, Roquan Smith.
Warner’s highest-paid title will likely remain with him for a while, as no current linebackers looking for new contracts will be rivaling Warner’s big payday.
EDGE: Micah Parsons, Packers
Linebackers are often called the quarterbacks of the defense, but edge rushers are paid more like it. Micah Parsons is the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL, making $47 million per season.
Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million extension with the Green Bay Packers after being traded from the Cowboys. The All-Pro pass rusher’s massive contract made him the highest-paid in the NFL, making $1.5 million per season more than Aidan Hutchinson.
After Hutchinson, there is a significant gap to the next-highest-paid pass rusher, with Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt at $41 million per season.
Interior Defensive Line: Chris Jones, Chiefs
The Chiefs make their second appearance on the list, continuing to award their players in the trenches. Chris Jones is the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, making $31.75 million per season.
Jones is far and away the highest-paid interior defensive lineman, making $5.75 million more per season than Milton Williams, who makes $26 million per season. Jones has been one of the best pass rushers in the league and was a well-deserved candidate to be the highest-paid.
Special Teams
Kicker: Harrison Butker, Chiefs
The Chiefs have the most highly paid players by position in the NFL, including Harrison Butker. The veteran kicker signed a four-year, $25.6 million contract. Butker’s $6.4 million annually is $400k more than the second-highest-paid kicker, Jake Elliott.
Butker will likely be getting passed up soon, with the Cowboys offering to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid in the NFL. Aubrey has been consistently the best kicker in the NFL, and will likely pass him soon with a significant contract for kickers.
Punter: Michael Dickson, Seahawks
The Super Bowl champs finally make their first appearance on the list, making punter Michael Dickson the highest-paid punter in the NFL. Dickson makes $4.05 million per season.
Dickson became the highest-paid punter after signing a four-year, $16.2 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran punter’s new contract makes $50k more than the next highest paid in the Jacksonville Jaguars, punter Logan Cooke.