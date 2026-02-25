How the Fastest 40-Yard Dash Performers at the NFL Combine Have Fared in the League

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 27, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20251027_hlf_sm8_055

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 27, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20251027_hlf_sm8_055

The 40-yard dash is the highlight of the NFL Combine for fans. It’s the most exciting workout the prospects take part in, and it’s always entertaining to see who the fastest guy is. But speed is only part of the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While 40 times can have a massive impact on a player’s draft stock, it’s far from the only thing scouts look at. You have to be an extremely well rounded player to make it in the NFL, but some times teams are willing to take a gamble on an exciting, fast talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

With combine workouts beginning soon, I took a look at the 10 fastest 40 times in NFL Combine history to see how those players translated to the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. WR Henry Ruggs, 4.27

There were a handful of players that ran a 4.27, but Henry Ruggs is probably the most notable. Coming out of Alabama, he was already viewed as a potential first round pick, but after a blazing 4.27 40 time, he shot into the top 15 and landed with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12.

His career was off to a solid start. Through his first 20 games, he posted 50 catches for 921 yards and four touchdowns. Not necessarily first-round status, but he was looking like a solid WR2. But then came the legal trouble. Ruggs was involved in a car accident, which killed a woman and her dog. He was going 156 MPH and was over the legal limit, and after trial, he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

While it wasn’t his performance that caused him to fail in the NFL, he certainly wasn’t living up to the hype when he was on the field.

Career Stats: 50 receptions, 921 receiving yards, 4 TD

ADVERTISEMENT

9. WR Jerome Mathis, 4.26

Coming out of West Virginia, Jerome Mathis was viewed as a late-round pick, but after he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, he vaulted up into the fourth round. The Houston Texans brought him in to be a speedy deep threat, but he never quite developed into that and caught just six passes in his career. He was a solid special teamer for three years, totaling 2,054 yards and three touchdowns on kick off returns from 2005 to 2007, but overall, his 40 time did not translate to being a great NFL player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career Stats: 6 receptions, 80 receiving yards, TD

ADVERTISEMENT

8. CB Tariq Woolen, 4.26

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks corner back Tariq Woolen 27 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Seahawks at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228103

Coming out of UTSA, Tariq Woolen didn’t have a lot of eyes on him. When he got to the combine in Indianapolis, he knew he had one real chance to showcase his skills in front of all 32 NFL teams, and he did just that by running a 4.26 40-yard dash. He was later selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round, and even though he’s had some ups and downs, overall he’s been a really solid cornerback.

In four years with the Seahawks, Woolen has recorded 53 pass break ups and 12 interceptions. He’s set to hit the free agent market in just a few weeks, and he’s likely going to receive a pretty large contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career Stats: 203 tackles, 53 PBU, 12 INT, FF

7. RB Dri Archer, 4.26

Does anyone remember the Dri Archer Madden Mobile card that was so broken? That only happened because he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash. He was a solid running back in college, but coming out of Kent State, he wasn’t that highly touted, but thanks to his incredible 40 time, he ended up going in the third round to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he never panned out and totaled just 40 rushing yards before he was out of the league just a few years later. Speed matters, but that’s just part of what you need to make it in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career Stats: 10 carries, 40 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 23 receiving yards

6. CB DJ Turner, 4.26

In 2023, DJ Turner turned heads at the NFL Combine by running a 4.26-second 40-yard dash. The former Michigan corner shot up draft boards, and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round, and he’s turned into a star. He was a bit shaky as a rookie, but his last two seasons have been really strong, and he should only continue to get better as he gets more experience. He’s another example of a corner with a fast 40 time panning out, while others seem to struggle.

Career Stats: 119 tackles, 33 PBU, 2 INT, 2 FF

5. WR Rondel Menendez, 4.24

Rondel Menendez posted 1,000+ yards in his final two seasons at Eastern Kentucky before entering the NFL Draft in 1999. He wasn’t thought too highly of, but the 5-foot-9 receiver ran a 4.24-second 40-yard dash, which took him from undrafted to a seventh round pick. Unfortunately, Menendez suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason as a rookie, and bounced around a few teams, but never recorded a stat at the NFL level.

Career Stats: N/A

4. RB Chris Johnson, 4.24

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2013: Bills vs Jaguars DEC 22 December 22, 2013: Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson 28 tries to elude the tackle of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Alan Ball 23 during NFL action between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Tennessee defeated Jacksonville 20-16. Jacksonville Florida U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20131222_zaf_cq1_006.jpg GrayxQuettix csmphoto852789

Chris Johnson is the most successful player on this list. He famously ran a 4.24-second 40-yard dash, which at the time was tied for the NFL Combine record. He was already highly touted, but his 40 time helped lock him into the first round, and he was selected 24th overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson went on to have a stellar career in the NFL, rushing for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns while adding 2,255 yards and nine scores as a receiver. He rushed for 1,000+ yards in each of his first six seasons and became one of the only players in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in 2009.

This is one of the few instances where 40 time actually translated to the NFL.

Career Stats: 2,163 carries, 9,651 rushing yards, 2,255 receiving yards, 64 total TD

3. CB Kalon Barnes, 4.23

Kalon Barnes caught the eyes of all 32 NFL teams when he ran a 4.23-second 40-yard dash in 2022. He was likely to go undrafted before the combine, but his 40 time helped him sneak into the seventh round, where the Steelers selected him with the 242nd pick in the draft.

Like many others on this list, Barnes’ game did not translate to the NFL level. He appeared in a couple of games as a special teamer for the Vikings, but he didn’t record a single stat during his time in the NFL.

Career Stats: N/A

2. WR John Ross, 4.22

Coming into the combine, everyone’s eyes were on John Ross. The speedster out of Washington made it known he wanted to break the 40-yard dash record, and he did with a blazing 4.22-second time. But he did famously miss out on a million dollar island from Adidas because he wanted to wear Nike cleats.

I’d say he more for made up for it, though, because his 4.22-second time launched him into the first round, and the Bengals took him off the board with ninth overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, he didn’t end up panning out like DJ Reeder did. Ross caught just 63 passes for 963 yards in his career, but he did manage to score 11 touchdowns. Still, for the ninth overall pick in the draft, that’s an exceptionally disappointing stat line.

Career Stats: 63 receptions, 963 receiving yards, 11 TD

1. WR Xavier Worthy, 4.21

Just a couple of years ago, Xavier Worthy topped Ross’ time with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash. The Texas star was coming off a 1,000-yard season, and even though John Ross was still fresh on everyone’s mind, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select him 28th overall.

Worthy’s first two seasons in the league have been much more successful than Ross’, but he still hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. In 31 games, Worthy has 101 catches for 1,170 yards and 10 total touchdowns. He’s a weapon, but at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, he’s not capable of being a true WR1.

There’s still plenty of time for Worthy to develop given he’s still just 22 years old, but the Chiefs are certainly hope to get more out of him in the near future.

Career Stats: 101 receptions, 1,170 receiving yards, 191 rushing yards, 10 total TD