Jadeveon Clowney, Zay Flowers and Mitchell Trubisky Lead Top Performers From NFL Week 18

Outside of the two primetime games, Week 18 of the NFL season was a bit of a snoozer, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some great individual performances. There were a lot of players that stood out this week, but many of them weren’t our usual suspects. In fact, I can confidently say that only one of the players on this list has cracked the top-10 at any point this season, and he finished tenth in Week 18.
I had to dig deep to find some of these performances, so without further ado, here were the top 10 individual performers from NFL Week 18.
1. Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Dallas Cowboys
Jadeveon Clowney has ended the season on a high note. After logging 1.5 sacks on Christmas Day, the former first overall pick racked up three sacks in the season finale to end the year with 8.5 sacks. He signed a one-year deal with Dallas in the offseason and will now be a free agent. He earned himself a lot of money on his next contract with the way he ended the year.
Stats: 6 pressures, 6 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 QB hits, 3 sacks
2. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson is a name we haven’t talked much about in a while. Ever since he got hurt and TreVeyon Henderson took over as New England’s RB1, Stevenson has taken a backseat. But not this week. Stevenson was electric on Sunday, totaling 153 yards and three scores in the Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins. It was his best week in a long, long time, and it came at the perfect time. Now he and Henderson have some momentum heading into the offseason.
Stats: 7 rushes, 131 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, 3 total TD
3. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Buffalo Bills
Who would’ve thought that in 2025, Mitchell Trubisky would make his way onto one of these lists? Trubisky entered the game after Josh Allen took one snap to keep his start streak alive, and he balled out, throwing for 259 yards and four scores in a huge win over the Jets. I know New York doesn’t have a great defense, but the Bills don’t have great weapons, either, and Trubisky was still able to put up some lofty numbers.
Stats: 22-for-29, 259 passing yards, 4 TD
4. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers saved his best for last. In a winner-takes-all AFC North showdown, the Baltimore Ravens needed a big game from their WR1, and Flowers delivered, catching four passes for 138 yards and two scores. His two touchdowns and over 100 of his yards came from busted coverages, but it’s not his fault the Steelers were lost in coverage. Flowers did everything in his power to will the Ravens to victory, but they came up just short.
Stats: 4 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TD
5. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Alec Pierce would’ve been the top receiver on this list if it weren’t for Flowers going off in the 11th hour of the final week. Still, a 4-catch, 132-yard, 2-touchdown performance will be enough to land you on this list any week. Pierce’s breakout season ended on a high note, with him cracking the 1,000-yard mark. He’s going to be a free agent this offseason, and he’s going to demand a hefty price tag.
Stats: 4 receptions, 132 yards, 2 TD
6. Carl Granderson, DE, New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson was one of two New Orleans Saints defensive ends who were putting pressure on Kirk Cousins all day long. Granderson, who’s had a pretty underwhelming season this year, recorded 10 tackles, five pressures, three QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and had an interception in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Granderson’s 1.5 sacks on Sunday were his first since September 28th. Hopefully, he can turn things around next year after a couple of underwhelming seasons.
Stats: 10 tackles, 5 pressures, 3 QB hits, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, INT
7. Devin Bush, LB, Cincinnati Bengals
Devin Bush did everything in his power to help the Cincinnati Bengals end the season with a win, but despite his best efforts, they came up short. Still, Bush’s performance is of note. He logged 14 tackles, broke up a pass, picked off another and returned it for a 97-yard touchdown. Bush, who hadn’t recorded an interception since 2019, finished the year with three picks after Sunday’s game.
Stats: 14 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 INT, 1 TD
8. Chase Young, DE, New Orleans Saints
Chase Young is the other Saint who terrorized Kirk Cousins on Sunday. The former second overall pick logged nine pressures, six tackles, two TFLs and 1.5 sacks in Sunday’s loss. Young finished off a career year with one of his best performances to date. He played in just 12 games, but recorded 10.0 sacks this season.
Stats: 9 pressures, 6 tackles, 2 QB hits, 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks
9. Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills
Another Bills player I never expected to see on this list is Ray Davis. The 2024 first-round pick had 124 yards on the season, but with the Bills resting James Cook for most of the game, Davis took advantage of his opportunity, rushing for 151 yards on 21 carries (7.2 average). He was a big reason Trubisky was able to be so efficient in his only start of the year.
Stats: 21 carries, 151 rushing yards, 7.2 average
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
Rounding out the final top-10 list of the season is the one guy on here who’s made this list before. The Detroit Lions haven’t had the season they envisioned, but Amon-Ra St. Brown put together yet another great season, catching 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s his fourth consecutive 1,100+ yard season, and his third consecutive 10+ touchdown campaign. A bad year for Detroit, but St. Brown and the Lions ended on a high note.
Stats: 11 receptions, 139 yards
