Jaguars’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Jacksonville Taking Cincinnati LB Jake Golday In 2nd Round

After a slow start to the season, Jacksonville won its final eight games to take the AFC South and make the postseason. The team does not have a first-round pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Cleveland Browns that netted Travis Hunter. The two-way player was on a roll before an injury ended his season after seven games. Jacksonville still has four picks on Day 2 and potential needs on both sides of the ball.

NEEDS

Cornerback

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Greg Newsome II 6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a play during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544224

Two starters, Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown, are free agents, as is backup Christian Braswell. They hope Hunter and fellow second-year player Jarian Jones can step up their play and fill the void. Yet even if both are able to, and Hunter can take on a bigger role in the secondary, another cornerback is still needed.

Linebacker

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Devin Lloyd 0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out on the field before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543111

It was a mistake not to pick up the fifth-year option of 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd, who will be a free agent after a terrific season if the Jaguars don’t tag him or sign the linebacker to an extension. There isn’t much depth at the position, and new blood is needed.

Safety

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 14: Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard 42 runs during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 14, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Jets at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214527498

Andrew Wingard is slated for free agency, but the team has depth at the position. The hope is that youngsters Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw will step up in 2026.

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 2: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Cincinatti vs Colorado OCT 26 October 26, 2024: Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday 11 tries to tackle Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller 6 in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Cincinnati in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger/CSM. Credit Image: Derek Regensburger/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241026_zma_c04_823.jpg DerekxRegensburgerx csmphotothree311222

If Jacksonville doesn’t bring Lloyd back, Golday would be a terrific replacement. Even if they bring Lloyd back, Golday would be a great addition. He’s a true off-ball linebacker with great instincts and toughness.

ROUND 3: Kamari Ramsey/S/USC

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Vegas Kickoff Classic-Southern California at Louisiana State Sep 1, 2024 Paradise, Nevada, USA LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson 1 is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey 7 in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240901_djc_al2_163

Ramsey is a terrific free safety prospect with next-level size and athleticism. He shows range in center field and a lot of toughness defending the run.

ROUND 3: Michael Trigg/TE/Baylor

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

Trigg fits the system employed by Liam Coen as a pass-catching tight end adept at making big plays. The team has a budding star in Brenton Strange, but adding Trigg would give them a one-two punch at the position similar to what the Buffalo Bills put on the field.

ROUND 3: Julian Neal/CB/Arkansas

Imago October 18, 2025: Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal 23 works to break up a pass intended for Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion 7. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_058 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Neal brings outstanding size, skill, and upside to the position. He still needs to round out his game, but he has starting potential down the road and options if Travis Hunter or Jarrian Jones don’t step up their games.