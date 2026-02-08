Jaguars’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Jacksonville Taking Cincinnati LB Jake Golday In 2nd Round

Essentials Inside The Story
- Jake Golday anchors the defense while a veteran starter prepares for free agency.
- Hard-nosed secondary help arrives to replace a trio of departing veteran starters.
- A bruising Baylor pass-catcher unlocks a new mismatch for coach Liam Coen.
After a slow start to the season, Jacksonville won its final eight games to take the AFC South and make the postseason. The team does not have a first-round pick thanks to last year’s trade with the Cleveland Browns that netted Travis Hunter. The two-way player was on a roll before an injury ended his season after seven games. Jacksonville still has four picks on Day 2 and potential needs on both sides of the ball.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
ADVERTISEMENT
NEEDS
Cornerback
Two starters, Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown, are free agents, as is backup Christian Braswell. They hope Hunter and fellow second-year player Jarian Jones can step up their play and fill the void. Yet even if both are able to, and Hunter can take on a bigger role in the secondary, another cornerback is still needed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Linebacker
ADVERTISEMENT
It was a mistake not to pick up the fifth-year option of 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd, who will be a free agent after a terrific season if the Jaguars don’t tag him or sign the linebacker to an extension. There isn’t much depth at the position, and new blood is needed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Safety
Andrew Wingard is slated for free agency, but the team has depth at the position. The hope is that youngsters Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw will step up in 2026.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 2: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati
ADVERTISEMENT
If Jacksonville doesn’t bring Lloyd back, Golday would be a terrific replacement. Even if they bring Lloyd back, Golday would be a great addition. He’s a true off-ball linebacker with great instincts and toughness.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 3: Kamari Ramsey/S/USC
Ramsey is a terrific free safety prospect with next-level size and athleticism. He shows range in center field and a lot of toughness defending the run.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 3: Michael Trigg/TE/Baylor
Trigg fits the system employed by Liam Coen as a pass-catching tight end adept at making big plays. The team has a budding star in Brenton Strange, but adding Trigg would give them a one-two punch at the position similar to what the Buffalo Bills put on the field.
ROUND 3: Julian Neal/CB/Arkansas
Neal brings outstanding size, skill, and upside to the position. He still needs to round out his game, but he has starting potential down the road and options if Travis Hunter or Jarrian Jones don’t step up their games.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT