Jets’ Biggest Roster Needs: Mock Draft Has Aaron Glenn Prioritizing Safety & WR Over QB in Round 1

In a few days, the New York Jets will put a close to year 15 of their three-year rebuilding plan. Just two seasons after foolishly believing they were Super Bowl contenders after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team has holes all over the field, a situation made worse by the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and the franchise is in disarray. The Jets received a ton of draft capital in return for Gardner and Williams, which they must capitalize on, or they risk setting the franchise back another 10 years.
Needs
1) Quarterback
It seems the Jets have been in need of a high-caliber quarterback since trading away Ken O’Brien in the early 1990s. They had fleeting success with Chad Pennington, then Mark Sanchez, but they missed badly on draft picks such as Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Zach Wilson. And who can forget Christian Hackenberg!
2) Defensive backfield
The Jets need help all over the secondary. They traded away established players such as Gardner as well as Michael Carter, lost D.J. Reed in free agency after refusing to sign him to an extension, and watched Brandin Echols walk out the door.
3) Receiver
If the Jets don’t tag Breece Hall after the season and he walks in free agency, running back will become a major need. Yet there are still questions at receiver. Adonai Mitchell, acquired from Indianapolis as part of the Gardner trade, has flashed in spots and has the potential to develop into a No. 2 wideout if he consistently plays to his level of ability, something he has yet to prove.
Mock Draft
ROUND 1: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State
Many have the Jets trading a boatload of picks to move to the top spot in order to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which I believe would be a foolish move. The Jets have too many needs to be trading away early draft picks for one position. And while I like Mendoza, he’s not in the same ilk as Cam Ward, the first pick of the 2025 draft, nor the three quarterbacks selected at the top of the 2024 draft. Downs is a different type of safety, a complete defensive back who dominates defending the run, possesses terrific ball skills, and can line up in a variety of schemes.
ROUND 1 (via Indianapolis): Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee
Whoever starts at quarterback for the Jets in 2026 will need more targets. Brazzell is a fast-rising prospect with sneaky speed who will be a terrific No. 2 wideout. A top-rated defensive tackle would also be considered at this spot.
ROUND 2: Deontae Lawson/LB/Alabama
Present starter Quincy Williams will be with another team next season, and Francisco Mauigoa, the team’s fifth-round pick last April, is a nice backup/special-teams player. Another fast, three-down, run-and-chase linebacker will be a need very soon.
ROUND 2 (via Dallas): Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame
Price, who played second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love for Notre Dame, was a surprise entry into the draft. Yet he’s a skilled ball carrier with excellent size and a versatile game. This pick is based on the assumption that Breece Hall leaves via free agency or is part of a tag and trade by the franchise.
