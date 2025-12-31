Jets’ Biggest Roster Needs: Mock Draft Has Aaron Glenn Prioritizing Safety & WR Over QB in Round 1

Essentials Inside The Story The New York Jets enter the 2026 offseason facing a massive rebuilding project

The team holds significant draft assets from the Gardner and Williams trades

Jet's primary roster needs include quarterback, defensive backfield, and receiver

In a few days, the New York Jets will put a close to year 15 of their three-year rebuilding plan. Just two seasons after foolishly believing they were Super Bowl contenders after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team has holes all over the field, a situation made worse by the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and the franchise is in disarray. The Jets received a ton of draft capital in return for Gardner and Williams, which they must capitalize on, or they risk setting the franchise back another 10 years.

Needs

1) Quarterback

Imago December 1, 2013: New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) looks on with quarterback Geno Smith (7) walking past him during the NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Christopher Szagola/Cal Media) NFL American Football Herren USA 2013: Dolphins vs Jets DEC 01 – ZUMAcs7

It seems the Jets have been in need of a high-caliber quarterback since trading away Ken O’Brien in the early 1990s. They had fleeting success with Chad Pennington, then Mark Sanchez, but they missed badly on draft picks such as Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Zach Wilson. And who can forget Christian Hackenberg!

2) Defensive backfield

Imago October 26, 2025, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II 30 celebrates a forth down stop during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati USA – ZUMAm282 20251026_zsp_m282_014 Copyright: xBrianxMackx

The Jets need help all over the secondary. They traded away established players such as Gardner as well as Michael Carter, lost D.J. Reed in free agency after refusing to sign him to an extension, and watched Brandin Echols walk out the door.

3) Receiver

Imago Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jets Running Back Breece Hall 20 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0095

If the Jets don’t tag Breece Hall after the season and he walks in free agency, running back will become a major need. Yet there are still questions at receiver. Adonai Mitchell, acquired from Indianapolis as part of the Gardner trade, has flashed in spots and has the potential to develop into a No. 2 wideout if he consistently plays to his level of ability, something he has yet to prove.

Mock Draft

ROUND 1: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State

Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 runs during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747984

Many have the Jets trading a boatload of picks to move to the top spot in order to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which I believe would be a foolish move. The Jets have too many needs to be trading away early draft picks for one position. And while I like Mendoza, he’s not in the same ilk as Cam Ward, the first pick of the 2025 draft, nor the three quarterbacks selected at the top of the 2024 draft. Downs is a different type of safety, a complete defensive back who dominates defending the run, possesses terrific ball skills, and can line up in a variety of schemes.

ROUND 1 (via Indianapolis): Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Tennessee Sep 20, 2025 Knoxville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II 17 runs the ball against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville Neyland Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRandyxSartinx 20250920_cec_bs1_289

Whoever starts at quarterback for the Jets in 2026 will need more targets. Brazzell is a fast-rising prospect with sneaky speed who will be a terrific No. 2 wideout. A top-rated defensive tackle would also be considered at this spot.

ROUND 2: Deontae Lawson/LB/Alabama

Imago November 9, 2024, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA: Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson 0 gestures after intercepting an LSU pass in the end zone during the second half of a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc201 20241109_zap_c201_026 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Present starter Quincy Williams will be with another team next season, and Francisco Mauigoa, the team’s fifth-round pick last April, is a nice backup/special-teams player. Another fast, three-down, run-and-chase linebacker will be a need very soon.

ROUND 2 (via Dallas): Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame

Imago October 18, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price 24 runs with the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Price, who played second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love for Notre Dame, was a surprise entry into the draft. Yet he’s a skilled ball carrier with excellent size and a versatile game. This pick is based on the assumption that Breece Hall leaves via free agency or is part of a tag and trade by the franchise.