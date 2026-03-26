Jets 7-Round Mock Draft: Arvell Reese Picked First as Jets Address QB Need in Middle Rounds

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner. We are less than 30 days away from the start of round one, and to celebrate, we’re creating one seven-round mock draft a day until we cover all 32 NFL teams.

Yesterday, we did the Las Vegas Raiders, who own the No. 1 pick in the draft, so today, it’s time for the team with the No. 2 pick: the New York Jets. Let’s try to help Aaron Glenn rebuild this team so he can retain his job after this season is over.

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Round 1, Pick 2: LB Arvell Reese

Imago Credit: Arvelle Reese (@arvxll) via Instagram

With the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Jets will have their pick of any of the defensive players, and I believe they’ll select Arvell Reese. He wants to be an edge rusher at the NFL level, because they make far more money than off-ball linebackers, but I think he’s going to play a hybrid of off-ball linebacker and edge rusher, because he’s so good at both positions.

Where Does New York Jets Roster Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

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Reese would fit in perfectly to the Jets’ defense. They just signed Demario Davis to be their leader, but he’s a perfect guy for someone like Reese to learn from over the next two seasons. He can line up alongside Davis and give the Jets one of the best linebacking duos in the league, and once Davis retires, Reese can take over as the captain of this defense.

I wouldn’t be surprised if David Bailey is the pick here, because elite edge rushers are hard to find, but Reese’s ability to play both linebacker and edge rusher makes him a very valuable asset to a team like the Jets, who need a lot more than just one position on defense.

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Round 1, Pick 16: WR Jordyn Tyson

With the Jets’ second first-round pick, I have them selecting WR Jordyn Tyson. I am of the belief that he is the best receiver in this draft class, but his medicals do scare me. He won’t be the first receiver off the board for that reason, but if he can stay healthy, he’s the most talented wideout in this class.

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At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Tyson possess the ideal size teams look for in a receiver. He’s great at making plays downfield, but he can also run pretty much every route in the route tree, and pairing him with someone like Garrett Wilson would make a young quarterback’s life a whole lot easier. I know they haven’t found their young QB yet, but there are some high-upside players in the middle rounds of this draft, and if all else fails, they could have a top-five pick next year in a class that’s supposed to have some good quarterbacks.

The Jets don’t really need a receiver in the first round, but Tyson fell right into my lap, and once they find their franchise QB, they’ll be very glad they have two elite wideouts.

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Round 2, Pick 33: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Emmanuel Pregnon in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

With the first pick in the second round, I have the Jets selecting OG Emmanuel Pregnon. As EssentiallySports NFL Draft Expert Tony Pauline reported this week, a lot of teams don’t have a huge gap between Pregnon and the consensus top guard in the draft, Olaivavega Ioane.

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The Jets already have two really solid tackles in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu, who they spent first-round picks on the past two drafts. Now, by adding Pregnon to the mix, they have three stud offensive lineman all on rookie contracts. Getting a young quarterback weapons is important, but protecting him is even more important.

The Jets have never been a popular destination for quarterbacks, but if they roll out a unit that includes guys like Jordyn Tyson, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, Olu Fashanu, Armand Membou and Emmanuel Pregnon, they all of a sudden become a very attractive destination.

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Round 2, Pick 44: CB Chris Johnson

With the Jets’ second pick in the second round, I went back to defense and selected San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. There are a lot of great cornerbacks in this class, so Johnson will slide a bit further than he probably should, which is great news for the Jets, who own the 44th pick in the draft.

In 2025, Johnson allowed just 41.9 percent of his targets to be caught for 185 yards and no touchdowns while picking off four passes and breaking up five more. There are concerns about the level of talent he played, but you don’t just put up those numbers by accident. And with Sauce Gardern gone, the Jets could really use a young, talented corner like Johnson.

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Round 4, Pick 103: DE L.T. Overton

The Jets selected Arvell Reese to be their edge rusher/linebacker, but they still need to add another full-time edge to the mix. They signed Kingley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai in free agency, but adding a rookie pass rusher with some upside would be a smart move for them.

I know the opinions on L.T. Overton are mixed, but in the fourth round, I think he’s worth the gamble. He had four sacks last year and has a long frame with decent power. He’ll probably never be a full-time starter, but he can provide some much-needed depth to the Jets’ defensive end room.

Round 4, Pick 140: QB Cole Payton

Imago NCAA, College League, USA FCS Football 2025: Illinois State Vs North Dakota State DEC 06 North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cole Payton 9 prepares to throw a touchdown pass on the Bison s first play from scrimmage during a NCAA FCS second round playoff football game between the Illinois State Redbirds and the North Dakota State Bison at the Fargodome in Fargo, ND on Saturday, December 6, 2025. NDSU leads 21-14 at halftime. .Russell Hons/CSM Credit Image: Russell Hons/Cal Media Fargo Nd USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_101.jpg RussellxHonsx csmphotothree452747

I feel like Cole Payton should be getting more hype than he’s currently getting. He’s 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, runs a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and had incredible production last season. He totaled nearly 3,500 yards of offense with 29 total touchdowns and just four interceptions. I know he played FCS football, but he has pretty much all the tools you could want in a QB.

I’m not saying Payton should be a first rounder, but for a team like the Jets who needs to take a shot on quarterback, he might be the best one to take a shot on in the middle rounds. He has the frame, the arm strength and speed you want at quarterback. It wouldn’t hurt to use a second fourth rounder on him, even if he ends up being a high-level backup.

Round 5, Pick 179: S Jalen Stroman

Jalen Stroman played five years of college ball, four at Virginia Tech and one at Notre Dame, before entering the NFL Draft this season. Despite spending five years in college, he’s only played 1,100 snaps in his career, but he’s played pretty well during that time. In 2025, Stroman allowed just 129 yards in coverage while picking off one pass and breaking up another while also setting a career-high with an 81.2 run defense grade.

At this point in the draft, you’re betting on upside, and Stroman has some. The Jets already addressed their cornerback need earlier, so adding a safety in the later rounds to provide more depth at the position makes a lot of sense.

Round 7, Pick 228: C Parker Brailsford

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan defensive lineman Trey Pierce 95 rushing against Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford 72 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_100 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Parker Brailsford has been Alabama’s starting center for three seasons now, and he’s been an excellent pass blocker during that span. He’s given up just one career sack and 24 career pressures, and has never earned lower than a 77 pass blocking grade from PFF. However, he’s not a great run blocker, which is holding him back. Centers are a huge part of the run game, but he’s still just 22 years old, so spending a seventh rounder on him hoping you can develop him into a run blocker isn’t a bad idea, especially for a team that needs interior offensive line depth.

Round 7, Pick 242: RB Rahsul Faison

After a 1,000-yard season at Utah State where he scored eight touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry, Rahsul Faison transferred to South Carolina. He was a bit banged up to begin the season, but he still ended up being South Carolina’s leading rusher despite having fewer than 100 carries on the season. He’s not going to be a game breaker at the next level, but he can provide some depth behind Breece Hall.