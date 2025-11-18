Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Myles Garrett Lead Top Performers From NFL Week 11

Week 11 of the NFL season was filled with amazing matchups. Sunday’s slate started with a big matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a couple of massive divisional matchups in the NFC and AFC West headlined the afternoon window. Then on Sunday Night Football, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles squared off in a defensive slugfest.

There were quite a few huge individual performances that helped decide the outcome of these and the rest of Sunday’s matchups. The best part about it is that most of them weren’t from the usual suspects. We had guys like Bryce Young, Jacoby Brissett and Jordan Brooks have massive performances in their respective games.

This week was harder than most to trim down, but I did my best. Here were the top 10 players from Week 11 of the NFL season.

1. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina quarterback Bryce Young 9 calls time out during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105060

Making his first appearance of the season, Bryce Young tops our list of best players for the week. Young was mightily impressive in the Carolina Panthers’ NFC South victory over Atlanta, throwing for 448 yards (a Panthers franchise record) and three touchdowns. After three straight weeks where he’s really struggled, this was a much-needed game for Young and Carolina.

Stat Line: 31-for-45, 448 yards, 3 TD

2. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett is insane. He went absolutely insane on Sunday, totaling five tackles, five QB hits and four sacks. He now has 10 sacks in his last three games, which include a five and four-sack performance. He is the best defensive player in the NFL, and it’s not particularly close.

Stat Line: 5 tackles, 5 TFL, 5 QB hits, 4 sacks

3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense got back on track this weekend, scoring 44 points in a massive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen was incredible, totaling 357 yards and SIX touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in the victory. He looked like vintage Josh Allen, and after last week’s loss to Miami, it must’ve felt pretty good.

Stat Line: 19-for-30, 317 passing yards, 40 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 2 INT

4. Sean Tucker, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago August 23, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker 44 carries the ball and is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen 44 during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0831296923st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Sean Tucker turned into prime LaDanian Tomlinson on Sunday. He ran all over the Bills, rushing for 106 yards and two scores while adding 34 yards and another touchdown through the air. I know Buffalo’s run defense sucks, but Tucker has been running well in recent weeks. Will be interesting to see where he ends up this offseason, since he’s a free agent.

Stat Line: 106 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, 3 total TD

5. Ja’Quan McMillan, CB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos pulled off arguably their biggest win of the season on Sunday when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was largely due to their defense, which held Patrick Mahomes to 19 points. Ja’Quan McMillan was a huge part of that defensive effort, racking up six tackles, two sacks and a massive interception, which led to a massive Denver touchdown early in the second half. He was a huge part of Denver’s win, and deserves a spot on this list.

Stat Line: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, INT

6. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

This was the Dak Prescott we haven’t seen in a few weeks. He was accurate, decisive and hardly missed any throws. He was slinging the ball all over the field on Monday night and led the Cowboys to 33 points, their highest total since their win over the Commanders a month ago. This is the Prescott that needs to show up week in and week out if the Cowboys want to make a late playoff push.

Stat Line: 25-for-33, 268 yards, 4 TD

7. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Miami Dolphins

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a 20-tackle game in the NFL, but Jordyn Brooks delivered one in Spain. When I say he was all over the field, I’m not exaggerating. He accounted for one-fourth of the team’s tackles on Sunday. Just to prove how rare today’s effort was, Brooks is tied for the 13th most tackles in a single game in NFL history. Great stuff from Miami’s linebacker.

Stat Line: 20 tackles, 10 solo

8. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 24: Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In a game where his quarterback set an NFL record, Michael Wilson had a career day, catching 15 passes for 185 yards. I know it was all for naught because Arizona lost by 19, but man, it was an impressive performance. If Wilson can keep emerging next to Marvin Harrison Jr., this receiving core could be pretty good in the back half of the year.

Stat Line: 15 receptions, 185 yards

9. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Arizona Cardinals

It’s hard to put a record-setting performance this low, but considering the Arizona Cardinals were blown out and he threw two interceptions, I can only put Jacoby Brissett so high. Brissett set the NFL’s single-game completions record with 47, breaking Jared Goff and Drew Bledsoe’s record of 45. 452 yards is not too bad either, but it’s because Arizona was behind from the opening kickoff until the final whistle.

Stat Line: 47-for-57, 452 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

10. Brian Burns, DE, New York Giants

Brian Burns seems to just rack up multi-sack games like it’s nothing. He’s had two sacks in three of his last six games, and he’s now up to 13.0 on the season. The New York Giants did a pretty good job limiting Jordan Love and Co. on Sunday, and it was largely due to the pressure Burns was putting on him.

Stat Line: 5 tackles, 4 QB hits, 2 sacks, 2 TFL, PBU