Josh Allen, Shedeur Sanders and Jeffery Simmons Lead Top Performers From NFL Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season is done and dusted, but it wasn’t without its fair share of big games. The playoff picture is shaken up after this week, and it was largely due to some great individual performances.

From big-name quarterbacks making big plays to underrated defensive players stepping up, there were some outstanding individual efforts this week. So, as I do every week, I’ve counted down the top-10 players from Week 14.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

It feels like Josh Allen makes his way onto this list more often than not, but after a monster game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which included a big fourth-quarter comeback, the Bills’ quarterback lands at the top of our Week 14 rankings. Allen threw for 251 yards and three scores while adding 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to his total. He led the Buffalo Bills to 39 points and a much-needed victory. He’s a deserving champion this week.

Stat Line: 22-for-28, 251 yards, 3 passing TD, 78 rushing yards, rushing TD

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders had a better statistical day than Allen, but the fact that his team didn’t get the win knocked him just below Allen. Sanders had a monster game, throwing for 364 yards and three scores while adding another touchdown with his legs. He looked pretty dang good, and now the Cleveland Browns have committed to him for the rest of the season. I hope he can keep this performance up and become the Browns’ franchise quarterback.

Stat Line: 23-for-42, 364 yards, 3 TD, 29 rushing yards, rushing TD

3. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Our top non-quarterback of the week is Puka Nacua, who had a vintage Puka game on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams’ WR1 had a monster game, catching seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams dominated Arizona, 45-17. This is the type of performance we’ve come to expect from Nacua, but it was still impressive, nonetheless.

Stat Line: 7 receptions, 167 yards, 2 TD

4. Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Blake Corum was one of the hottest names coming out of college a couple of years ago, but he hasn’t really had a chance to shine in LA. But last week, after Kyren Williams injured his ankle, Corum got some good playing time and impressed the coaching staff, who decided to give him 12 carries this week, and he turned those into 128 yards and two touchdowns. He’s quickly emerging as one of the best RB2s in the league, so hopefully he continues to get more touches in the future.

Stat Line: 12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TD

5. Michael Wilson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Ever since Marvin Harrison Jr. has been injured, Michael Wilson has turned into prime Randy Moss. I mean, this kid is insane. He’s had three 100-yard, 10+ catch games in his last four outings, and he looks like the best receiver Arizona has. I’m very upset I dropped him in my dynasty league at the end of last year, but I’m happy to see him excelling now.

Stat Line: 11 rec, 142 yards, 2 TD

6. Zach Sieler, DT, Miami Dolphins

Zach Sieler made a name for himself on Sunday when he helped the Miami Dolphins take down the Jets to move to 6-7. The Dolphins’ defensive tackle racked up four tackles, three QB hits, and 2.5 sacks in the win. He put Tyrod Taylor under duress all day long and was a major reason why the Dolphins’ defense had so much success. I love it when guys like this make this list. It really goes to show how talented everyone in the NFL is; they just don’t always get to show it because this league is full of the best of the best.

Stat Line: 4 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2.5 sacks

7. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Another defensive tackle who cracks our list this week is Jeffery Simmons, who played a massive role in the Tennessee Titans’ second win of the year. Simmons pressured Shedeur Sanders 10 times in this game and sacked him 1.5 times. He also recorded seven tackles and four run stops. He was all over the place in the run and pass game. It’s easy to see why Tennessee did not want to trade him at the deadline, despite their poor start to the season.

Stat Line: 10 pressures, 7 tackles, 3 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, PBU

8. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Another Titan who played a large role in Tennessee’s second win of the season is Tony Pollard. The Titans’ RB1 carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two scores. It was easily Pollard’s best game of the year, and he was the X-factor for this offense in a game where the Titans scored their most points in a single game this year.

Stat Line: 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 TD

9. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has been in a bit of a slump recently, but he broke out of it this weekend, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks’ massive 37-9 win over the Falcons this Sunday. Despite his slump, Seattle has been able to keep on winning, and now they’re 10-3 and tied with the Rams for the NFC West lead. Their matchup in two weeks is looking more and more important.

Stat Line: 20-for-30, 249 yards, 3 TD

10. Rasul Douglas, CB, Miami Dolphins

Rasul Douglas quietly had a very big game for the Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins’ cornerback broke up five passes, including one interception, while allowing just two receptions on nine targets. The Jets tried to pick on him all game, and he continuously came up with big play after big play. It was one of the best corner performances all season long, and he helped the Dolphins completely shut down New York’s offense on Sunday.

Stat Line: 5 PBU, INT, 2 receptions allowed on 9 targets