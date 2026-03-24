Luke Hubbard’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Rueben Bain Slides While Mansoor Delane Goes Top 10

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. We are now under one month away from the start of the draft, where over 200 college players will hear their name called and fulfill their life-long dream.

Mock drafts are a big part of pre-draft season. Everyone does them at every milestone, so with the NFL Combine, free agency, and now most of the Pro Days, over, it’s time for my updated mock draft.

Last week, Tony Pauline, Tim Wood and I met in New York and did a live mock draft where we alternated picks. That will be live on EssentiallySports’ YouTube channel later this week, but I was able to pick up a few notes from Pauline, our NFL Expert, to help me formulate my updated mock draft.

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If you want to catch up on more pre-draft news, make sure to tune into this week’s edition of the DraftCast with Tony Pauline.

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Now, let’s get into my updated mock draft.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

There has been no changes here. Fernando Mendoza is the No. 1 QB in this draft class, and the Las Vegas Raiders desperately need a new QB. Klint Kubiak came to Vegas to coach Mendoza, so now he gets the opportunity to.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

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The New York Jets could go with any of the top defenders here, but Arvell Reese is easily the most versatile. He can come off the edge and play off the ball, so Aaron Glenn could have a lot of fun with him.

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3. Arizona Cardinals: DE David Bailey

The Arizona Cardinals really need OL help, but I don’t think any of the tackles are worth taking here, so they shift their focus to edge rusher. Rueben Bain’s stock continues to fall after not testing at Miami’s pro day, so David Bailey seems like the safe pick here. I also wouldn’t rule out Jeremiyah Love here.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles

This is another spot Jeremiyah Love could be in play for, but Robert Saleh is a defensive head coach, so I think this will ultimately be a defensive player. With Bailey gone, I believe Sonny Styles is the best defender available, and the Tennessee Titans didn’t address linebacker in free agency despite spending more money than almost anyone else.

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5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

With Sonny Styles gone, I think the New York Giants pivot to his teammate, Caleb Downs. Safeties don’t usually go top-five, but positional value is going to go out the window this draft. Downs is an elite prospect who can do anything you want a safety to do. John Harbaugh saw the value Kyle Hamilton brought to Baltimore’s defense, so now he gets a very similar player in New York.

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6. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate

This could very well be an offensive tackle, but (spoiler alert) I think the Cleveland Browns can find a really good one with their second first-round pick, so I have them taking the top receiver in the draft in Carnell Tate. They have a gaping hole at receiver, so bringing in Tate will really help whoever is under center next season.

7. Washington Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love

I originally thought Mansoor Delane would be the pick here, but with Jeremiyah Love sliding, I think the Washington Commanders would sprint to the podium to select him. This should be Love’s floor. I don’t see him getting past Washington at No. 7.

8. New Orleans Saints: CB Mansoor Delane

Mansoor Delane had an incredible pro day where he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, instantly discrediting his speed concerns, while also looking really smooth in position drills. The New Orleans Saints could use an edge rusher or receiver here, but Delane can fill the hole that opened when they traded Marshon Lattimore a couple of years ago.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Francis Mauigoa

Imago November 22, 2025: Miami FL Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 lines up before a snap during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Miami FL Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. /Cal Media Blacksburg USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_113 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

A lot of people think the Kansas City Chiefs will go cornerback here, and while they very well could, they also need help at tackle. Jawaan Taylor walked this offseason, and with Francis Mauigoa, the top tackle in this class, sliding, the Chiefs fill a big need at No. 9. It’s not the sexy pick, but it’s the smart one.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: DE Rueben Bain

We talked about why Rueben Bain is sliding in this mock, so there’s a real chance he falls out of the top 10. But I have the Cincinnati Bengals ending his slide just before that could happen. Bain is a really talented player, but he didn’t test at his pro day or the combine, and there are serious concerns about his arm length. Taking him top-five would be a massive risk, even if his tape says he should be a top-five pick.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy

The Miami Dolphins could go a lot of different routes here, but they fill arguably their biggest need at cornerback by drafting Jermod McCoy. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but he’s over a year removed from that injury now and will be 100 percent healthy by the time the draft roles around. Miami needs secondary help, and they get it here.

12. TRADE – Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling

I can’t imagine a much worse situation for Dallas. The top two edge rushers, cornerbacks and Caleb Downs are off the board in the first 11 picks, so I have them trading down with the Detroit Lions and picking up a second-round pick, which they didn’t previously have.

With Taylor Decker leaving, the Detroit Lions have a massive need at tackle, so I have them trading up to secure Monroe Freeling. The Los Angeles Rams are almost surely going to take a tackle at No. 13 to replace Rob Havenstein, so Detroit moves one spot ahead of them to get their guy.

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano

Imago October 21, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Utah offensive lineman SPENCER FANO 55 gestures at the camera after a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Utah at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231021_zsp_t158_045 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Spencer Fano’s draft stock has fluctuated throughout the draft process. He was a consensus top-10 pick, but after his arms measured in well below the standard 33-inch mark at the combine, he dropped a bit. Now, after his pro day where he measured in a couple eighths under that 33-inch mark, he’s back to being in top-15 consideration. With Freeling gone, the Rams could easily take one of the receivers here, but Fano fills a need at tackle.

14. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordyn Tyson

With the Baltimore Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson, filling their biggest need at edge rusher, I’d like to see them draft a receiver at No. 14. Makai Lemon could be fun, but Jordyn Tyson would fit in better alongside Zay Flowers. He can be the dominant X receiver that Baltimore has been lacking, so he’d make a lot of sense here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE T.J. Parker

Tampa Bay should feel really good bout Baltimore signing Hendrickson, because it means one of the edge rushers could fall to them at No. 15. I’m not super high on T.J. Parker, but after talking to Tony Pauline in New York, it feels like he could be the pick here. He fits into their system and was very productive in 2024, he just needs to answer the question of what went wrong in 2025. If he can do that, he could very well be the pick here.

16. New York Jets: WR Makai Lemon

I’ve had Olaivavega Ioane mocked to the Jets at No. 16 in pretty much all of my mocks, but it would be extremely hard for them to turn down drafting Makai Lemon here. They still don’t have their franchise QB, but if they draft one next year, they could walk into an offense with Lemon, Garrett Wilson and two star tackles. That would be pretty nice.

17. Dallas Cowboys: DE Keldric Faulk

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

After trading back to No. 17, I have the Dallas Cowboys taking Keldric Faulk to fill their need at edge rusher. They brought in Rashan Gary, but they still need pass rush help. Faulk is young and super athletic. He may need some coaching up, but he adds youth and talent to the edge rusher room.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman to Minnesota has been in a lot of people’s mock drafts, but it’s because it makes a ton of sense. Harrison Smith isn’t getting any younger, and the Vikings need secondary help. Thieneman can provide that on day one and take over for Smith in a year or two.

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Kenyon Sadiq is a fun prospect. He’s an elite pass catcher, but he doesn’t provide a lot as a blocker. Still, Carolina just needs playmakers on offense, and their best tight end is Tommy Tremble. Landing Sadiq gives Bryce Young another weapons before Carolina has to make a decision on his future.

2o. Dallas Cowboys: CB Avieon Terrell

After addressing edge rusher at No. 17, I have the Cowboys coming back and taking Avieon Terrell at No. 2o to fill their need at corner. He’s a young, exciting talent, who still has some growing to do, but he proved he’s ready to play in the NFL during his time at Clemson.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Imago Image Credits: Instagram @OlaivavegaIoane

With their receiver need filled, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest need, outside of quarterback, is offensive guard, and Olaivavega Ioane is easily the best one available in this draft. Pretty straight forward pick here.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DE Akheem Mesidor

With Ioane gone, the Los Angeles Chargers pivot to the defensive side of the ball, where they really need pass rush help. I know Akheem Mesidor is older than most rookies, but he’s still a really good pass rusher who can give the Chargers some much needed help getting after the quarterback.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Kadyn Proctor

The Philadelphia Eagles could use a pass rusher, but with all of the top options gone, they pivot to offensive line, where they need to find Lane Johnson’s heir. Kadyn Proctor wouldn’t be a day one starter, but with a year learning behind Johnson, he could be really good in 2027.

24. Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu

After neglecting tackle at No. 6, I have the Browns coming back around and taking Caleb Lomu at No. 24. I think he’s a tier below the other tackles in this class, but he’s 21 years old and has a lot of potential.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Peter Woods

Imago October 11, 2025, Chestnutt Hill, Ma, USA: Clemson defensive tackle PETER WOODS 11 reacts after a turn over on down during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Chestnutt Hill USA – ZUMAa232 20251011_zsp_a232_014 Copyright: xJamesxThomasx

This is a dream scenario for the Chicago Bears. Their biggest need is at defensive tackle, and with how the first round has shaken out so far, they have their pick of the litter at No. 25. Peter Woods seems to be the consensus top guy at DT, so the Bears take him and bet on his potential after a down year in 2025.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper

The Buffalo Bills still need help at receiver despite adding D.J. Moore via trade this offseason. Omar Cooper is a name that’s been gaining a lot of steam, and with the Steelers filling their need at WR by trading for Michael Pittman, Cooper slides a few places further than he probably should.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Max Iheanachor

Offensive tackles have been flying off the board in this mock, and with Trent Williams leaving either this offseason or next, the San Francisco 49ers need to find his replacement sooner than later. Max Iheanachor is probably a second-round talent, but need forces him into the first here.

28. Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

The Houston Texans need offensive guard and defensive tackle help. This could easily be someone like Kayden McDonald, but I really like Emmanuel Pregnon, and Tony Pauline reported he could go as early as No. 25. Don’t be surprised if he’s a first rounder.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood

Imago August 30, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers returns a fumble for.a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Syracuse University Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA /CSM Atlanta United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

With Jermod McCoy out all year, Colton Hood seized his opportunity to be Tennessee’s CB1 in 2025, and launched himself into first-round conversations. After the Chiefs passed on McCoy at No. 9 to draft a tackle, the come back around and take McCoy’s teammate to fill their need at cornerback.

30. Miami Dolphins: WR KC Concepcion

The Dolphins got their defensive player at No. 11, so now they need to add a receiver after trading Jaylen Waddle. KC Concepcion can do a lot of the same things Waddle can do, so adding a speedy target for Malik Willis makes a lot of sense at No. 30.

31. TRADE – Cleveland Browns: QB Ty Simpson

Another trade. I have the New England Patriots trading back with the Cleveland Browns, who move back into the first round to select Ty Simpson and get the fifth-year option on his contract. Cleveland really needs QB help, and while Simpson probably isn’t a first-round talent, QBs carry so much value, it’s hard to see him escaping the first round.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB D’Angelo Ponds

If I’m Seattle, I’m hoping Colton Hood falls to me at No. 32, but if he doesn’t, D’Angelo Ponds isn’t a bad backup option. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9, but he plays much bigger than that, has a 43.5-inch vertical and can absolutely fly. If he runs in the 4.3s at his pro day, he should be a first-round lock.