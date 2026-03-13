March Madness for the NFL: Ranking the 64 Greatest Teams of All Time in a Fan-Voted Bracket

One of the best events on the sports calendar is almost here. March Madness is one of the best and wildest postseasons of any sport, and we are less than a week away from the Round of 64.

To celebrate the start of March Madness, we decided to create our own version of the tournament for the NFL. The EssentiallySports NFL staff got together and ranked the 64 best teams of all time and put them in a bracket for you to vote on, so we can come up the consensus best team of all time.

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Once we compiled our list and ranked them, we broke it down just like March Madness does. We split the tournament into four brackets containing 16 teams each, and then seeded them. Teams 1-4 received a 1-seed, teams 5-8 received a 2-seed and so on all the way down to 61-64 receiving a 16-seed.

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The bracket and voting will be held on the EssentiallySports’ X account and through The Huddle Newsletter. But if you want a sneak peak at the bracket, here’s what it’ll look like.

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Before the voting beings, here’s a breakdown of the 64 teams that made the cut.

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1. 1985 Chicago Bears

Average Ranking: 1.34

First Round Opponent: 16. 2007 Giants

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The 1985 Chicago Bears are known for having one of the most suffocating defenses of all time. They gave up 12 points per game while going 15-1 and running through everyone in the playoffs. In three postseason games, the ’85 Bears gave up a total of 10 points, all of which came in the Super Bowl. They outscored their opponents 91-10 en route to the Lombardi Trophy. They’re No. 1 on a lot of people’s list.

1. 1989 San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 28, 1992 – San Francisco, California, U.S – San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions at Candlestick Park Monday, December 28, 1992. 49ers Beat Lions 24-6. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana NFL American Football Herren USA 1992: 49ers 24:6 Lions – ZUMAg52_ 19921228_zap_g52_008 Copyright: xAlxGolubx

Average Ranking: 2

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First Round Opponent: 16. 1983 Washington Redskins

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The San Francisco 49ers have had a lot of great teams during their history, but none were better than the 1989 edition. Joe Montana, Roger Craig and Jerry Rice led a team that went 14-2 in the regular season, scoring 27.7 PPG and giving up just 15.8 PPG. They were unstoppable in the postseason, averaging 42 PPG while never allowing more than 13 points. Their 55-10 Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos is arguably the most dominant Super Bowl win of all time.

1. 2004 New England Patriots

Average Ranking: 3.67

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First Round Opponent: 16. 1992 San Francisco 49ers

The New England Patriots also have had some pretty dominant teams, but 2004 might be their best. After a 14-2 regular season, the Patriots dominated their first two playoff games, winning by an average of 15.5 points before the Philadelphia Eagles gave them a run for their money in the Super Bowl. Their offense was excellent that year, but it was really their defense that shined, giving up just 16 PPG in an era that was full of amazing quarterback.

1. 1991 Washington Redskins

Average Ranking: 4.34

First Round Opponent: 16. 1970 Baltimore Colts

Rounding out our 1-seeds is the 1991 Washington Redskins. Mark Rypien led the Redskins to over 30 PPG, while their defense surrendered just 14 PPG, which ranked first and second in the league, respectively. After a 14-2 regular season, they cakewalked their way through the playoffs, winning by an average of 20.3 PPG, including a 13-point win in the Super Bowl.

2. 1995 Dallas Cowboys

Average Ranking: 4.67

First Round Opponent: 15. 2011 Green Bay Packers

Just missing out on a 1-seed is the 1995 Dallas Cowboys. They lost four games in the regular season, but won three playoff games by an average of 13.3 PPG. They had a three-headed monster of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin offensively, but their defense was equally impressive with guys like Darren Woodson, Charles Haley and Deion Sanders.

2. 1984 San Francisco 49ers

Average Ranking: 7.34

First Round Opponent: 15. 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers

Another San Francisco team from the Joe Montana era makes it onto this list at No. 6. The 1984 49ers lost just one game all year while leading the league in scoring defense and averaging the second-most points in the league. They won their first two postseason games by an average of 17 points before routing the Miami Dolphins, 38-17 in the Super Bowl to win their second Lombardi.

2. 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers

Getty MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 21: Terry Bradshaw #12 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XIII on January 21, 1979 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Steelers won the Super Bowl 35-31. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Average Ranking: 8

First Round Opponent: 15. 2001 New England Patriots

The 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the best defenses in NFL history. They gave up just 12.2 PPG in the regular season and 7.5 PPG in their first two postseason games, but they proved how well-rounded they were in the Super Bowl. Their defense gave up 31 points in the big game, but their offense, led by Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris, scoring 35 to bring home the franchises’ third Lombardi in the last five years.

2. 1998 Denver Broncos

Average Ranking: 9.34

First Round Opponent: 15. 2018 New England Patriots

While the ’78 Steelers had one of the best defenses of all time, the 1998 Broncos had one of the best offenses of all time, averaging 31.3 PPG in the regular season and 31.7 in the postseason, which included a 34-point outing in the Super Bowl. Terrell Davis put the team on his back, rushing for 2,008 yards and winning MVP. It was the first of back-to-back Super Bowls the Broncos would win before John Elway retired.

3. 1999 St. Louis Rams

Average Ranking: 10

First Round Opponent: 14. 2006 San Diego Chargers

Want to talk about great offenses? Let’s talk about the team dubbed the Greatest Show on Turf. Led by Kurt Warner, the St. Louis Rams scored 32.9 PPG in the regular season and put up 49 points in their first playoff game. Their defense was no slouch, though, holding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just six points in the NFC Championship while St. Louis’ offense could only manage to score 11. It was an all-around effort in the Super Bowl as they knocked off the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, with a last-minute defensive stand in one of the most thrilling endings to a Super Bowl we’ve ever witnessed.

3. 2013 Seattle Seahawks

Average Ranking: 11

First Round Opponent: 14. 1967 Green Bay Packers

We’re back to suffocating defenses. The 2013 Seattle Seahawks were labeled the Legion of Boom for a reason. They had dudes that could fly around the field and lay the boom, which helped them lead the league in scoring defense that year. They held the best offense in NFL history, the 2013 Broncos, to eight points in the Super Bowl. That tells you all you need to know about this unit.

3. 1996 Green Bay Packers

Average Ranking: 11.34

First Round Opponent: 14. 1969 Kansas City Chiefs

The 1996 Green Bay Packers lead the league in scoring offense and defense while going 13-3 in the regular season. Once they got to the playoffs, they put on cruise control and never really felt threatened, winning all three games by 14+ points. One of the best all-around teams in NFL history.

3. 2016 New England Patriots

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Legend Brady Expected To Retire File photo dated February 5, 2017 of Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA. Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, is expected to retire. It was widely reported on Saturday evening that he had decided to retire, but his company TB12 Sports then deleted a tweet confirming the news. And later, speaking to the NFL Network, Brady s father Tom Brady Sr said his son had not yet made a final decision . Brady, a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM Houston TX United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xHahnxLionel/ABACAx 796589_008 HahnxLionel/ABACAx 796589_008

Average Ranking: 13.34

First Round Opponent: 14. 1980 Oakland Raiders

The 2016 New England Patriots are famous for their 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl, but they were an extremely well rounded team. They finished the season third in PPG (27.6) and first in PPG allowed (15.6), and they absolutely routed the Texans and Steelers in the first two rounds of the playoffs, winning by 18.5 PPG. The Super Bowl was obviously a scare, but only one of the best teams of all time could overcome a 25-point second-half deficit to win it all.

4. 1973 Miami Dolphins

Average Ranking: 15.67

First Round Opponent: 13. 2010 Green Bay Packers

The 1972 Dolphins might’ve had the perfect season, but the 1973 Dolphins were the more complete team. They went 12-2 in the regular season, but gave up just 10 PPG, and in the postseason, they didn’t even have a scare, winning by an average of 17.33 PPG. The 1972 Dolphins were the most successful team in NFL history, but the 1973 team was much better overall.

4. 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Average Ranking: 17.34

First Round Opponent: 13. 2013 Denver Broncos

The 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 12-4 in the regular season, but their defense was so dominant. They allowed 12 PPG and held eight of their opponents to single digits. Their offense wasn’t anything special in the regular season, but once the playoff rolled around, they averaged 35.3 PPG while giving up 14.7 PPG. It was one of the most dominant postseason runs we’ve ever seen.

4. 1994 San Francisco 49ers

Average Ranking: 18.34

First Round Opponent: 13. 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s so hard to pick the best teams from the 49ers’ dynasty, so while the 1994 team is their third-best ever, they still crack the top-15. The 1994 edition of San Fran scored 31.6 PPG while giving up just 18.5 PPG in the regular season. But unlike the previous two, this team was led by Steve Young. The 49ers went 13-3 before going on an absolute tear in the postseason, scoring 43.7 PPG en route to their fifth, and most recent, Super Bowl. Young threw a Super Bowl record six touchdown passes as the Niners knocked off the Chargers, 49-26.

4. 2007 New England Patriots

Average Ranking: 19

First Round Opponent: 13. 2014 New England Patriots

Our top non-Super Bowl champion has to be the 2007 Patriots. If they had won the Super Bowl, they’d be the easiest No. 1 ever, but we had to knock them for losing to one of the worst Super Bowl champions ever. After a perfect season where they averaged 36.8 PPG and gave up just 17 PPG, they rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs before scoring just 14 points in a 17-14 loss to the Giants. They could’ve been the first ever 19-0 team, but they couldn’t beat Eli Manning.

5. 2025 Seattle Seahawks

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: RB Kenneth Walker III 9 of the Seattle Seahawks leaps over a New England Patriots defender during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010112190

Average Ranking: 19.67

First Round Opponent: 12. 1990 Buffalo Bills

There’s probably some recency bias here, but the 2025 Seahawks team was incredible. They didn’t have a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they did have an incredible defense that held their final seven opponents not named the Rams to just eight points per game. They completely shutdown one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Super Bowl, holding New England to just 13 points, including zero in the first half. This defense was historically dominant down the stretch.

5. 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 20

First Round Opponent: 12. 1998 Minnesota Vikings

Another Steelers team, another dominant defense. While the 1978 defense was better, the 1975 defense set the stage for what they would become in the coming years. They gave up just over 11 PPG in the regular season before giving up 12.3 in the playoffs while winning by nearly 10 PPG en route to their second Lombardi. Their offense wasn’t anything special, but that defense was incredible.

5. 2000 Baltimore Ravens

Average Ranking: 21.67

First Round Opponent: 12. 2015 Denver Broncos

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens had an extremely average offense, which ranked 14th in scoring, but they had easily the most dominant defense of the 21st century. The Ravens gave up 10.3 PPG in the regular season before giving up 3, 10, 3 and 7 in their four playoff games. Even though their offense only scored 23.8 PPG in the playoffs, they won by an average margin of 18 PPG. Just an insane run.

5. 1992 Dallas Cowboys

Average Ranking: 21.67

First Round Opponent: 12. 2021 Los Angeles Rams

The 1992 Cowboys were the second-best team of their 90s dynasty. It was one of Emmitt Smith’s best seasons, where he rushed for over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns, as the Cowboys scored the second-most points in the league, averaging a little more than 25 PPG. But once they got to the postseason, that number shot up to 38.6 PPG, which included a 52-17 win over the Bills in the Super Bowl. Troy Aikman threw for four touchdowns in that game to help the Cowboys bring home their first Super Bowl in the 1990s.

6. 1972 Miami Dolphins

Average Ranking: 22.67

First Round Opponent: 11. 1982 Washington Redskins

The 1972 Dolphins are the most successful team of all time, going 17-0 and winning the Super Bowl, but they were far from perfect. Every game they played in the playoffs was a one-score affair and they never scored more than 21 points in the postseason. Winning is important, and they’re the greatest winners ever, but they didn’t make it look nearly as easy as the teams above them.

6. 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Imago Super Bowl LIV – GAME Patrick Mahomes 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defeats the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM Miami Florida PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xHahnxLionel/ABACAx 718657_001 HahnxLionel/ABACAx 718657_001

Average Ranking: 22.67

First Round Opponent: 11. 1988 San Francisco 49ers

The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs got their dynasty started, but they were probably the best team they’ve had during their dynasty. Patrick Mahomes was on his rookie contract, which allowed them to build a roster which consisted of prime Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and others. Their offense was explosive in the regular season, but they really put it on display in the playoffs, where they averaged 39 PPG, which included a 51-point outing in the Divisional. One of the better teams this century.

6. 2024 Philadelphia Eagles

Average Ranking: 23.67

First Round Opponent: 11. 1990 New York Giants

The 2024 Eagles were such a well rounded team. They averaged 27 PPG and gave up just 17 PPG in the regular season before going on a pretty dominant postseason run. The Rams gave them a fight in the Divisional Round, but after that, they ran through the Commanders and Chiefs, averaging 47.5 PPG while holding their opponents to 22.5 PPG. With a better regular season, they could’ve been top-20.

6. 2009 New Orleans Saints

Average Ranking: 24

First Round Opponent: 11. 2022 Kansas City Chiefs

The 2009 New Orleans Saints had one of the best offenses to ever win the Super Bowl. They averaged 31.9 PPG during the regular season and were lead by Drew Brees, who passed for 4,388 yards and a league-leading 34 touchdowns that year. In the playoffs, the Saints averaged 35.6 PPG, but their defense – specifically Tracy Porter – came up with some huge plays, including a pick-six in the Super Bowl. Not only were they a feel good story because of Hurricane Katrina, but they were extremely fun to watch.

7. 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 26.67

First Round Opponent: 10. 2006 Indianapolis Colts

The 2008 Steelers team that won the year before the Saints were polar opposites. They had a dominant defense that ranked first in scoring, allowing 13.9 PPG, and an offense that was below average, scoring 21.7 PPG, which ranked 20th. But once the playoffs rolled around, their offense turned it on, scoring 28.3 PPG. They played in one of the more entertaining Super Bowls in NFL history, where James Harrison recorded a 99-yard pick six and Santonio Holmes made the game-winning, tip-toe catch on the sideline to knock off Arizona.

7. 2017 Philadelphia Eagles

Average Ranking: 27.34

First Round Opponent: 10. 1977 Dallas Cowboys

The 2017 Eagles were on a roll before Carson Wentz got hurt, but they didn’t really miss a beat when Nick Foles took over. It was a bit rocky at first, but he finished the season scoring 38 points in the NFC Championship and 41 in the Super Bowl, where he out-dueled Tom Brady. When your team is good enough to win it all without their starting quarterback, they’re going to be one of the best teams of all time.

7. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-MATHIEU-WI Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu 32 gets in the face of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 12 during the second quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/TNS Tampa FL EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 14542229W TravisxHeyingx krtphotoslive901313

Average Ranking: 28.67

First Round Opponent: 10. 1993 Cowboys

Tom Brady left New England and went to Tampa Bay, and immediately turned them into Super Bowl champions. After a fairly mediocre regular season where they went 11-5, Brady led the Buccaneers to 30+ points in each of their four playoff games, and their defense came to play in the Super Bowl, holding the Chiefs to just nine points. They didn’t have a truly dominant offense or defense, but they stepped up in the playoffs and played complimentary football.

7. 1971 Dallas Cowboys

Average Ranking: 28.67

First Round Opponent: 10. 1976 Oakland Raiders

The 1971 Cowboys teams brought home their first of five Lombardi trophies. Led by Roger Staubach, the Cowboys led the league in scoring and went 11-3 in the regular season. Once they reached the playoffs, their defense turned it on, allowing just six total point in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl as they cruised to victory in New Orleans.

8. 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 29.34

First Round Opponent: 9. 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

We’ve already covered two teams of the four Steelers teams from their 1970s dynasty, now it’s time for the third. The 1979 edition of the Steelers was actually not as defense-centered as the others. They had the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 6 scoring defense in the regular season, and while they only gave up 15.3 PPG in the playoffs, it was their offense that stole the show, scoring 27+ in all three games.

8. 2003 New England Patriots

Average Ranking: 30

First Round Opponent: 9. 1966 Green Bay Packers

The 2003 Patriots were their second Super Bowl winning team, and like the first, they prided themselves on defense. They gave up a league-leading 14.9 PPG during the regular season, and they maintained that through their first two postseason games. But in the Super Bowl, they surrendered 29 points to the Panthers, and it took a 350-yard, 3-touchdown effort from Tom Brady to win it all. This team was flawed offensively, but they showed up when it mattered most.

8. 1983 Los Angeles Raiders

Average Ranking: 31

First Round Opponent: 9. 1986 New York Giants

The 1983 Los Angeles Raiders had a solid regular season, going 12-4 and finishing third in scoring, but they had a pretty average defense. Once they reached the playoffs, though, that changed. They gave up 35 total points while their offense went for 30+ in all three of their playoff games. They won by an average margin of 24.3 PPG. Is that good? I think that’s good.

8. 1997 Denver Broncos

Imago Credit: BRYAN KELSEN, Associated Press

Average Ranking: 31.34

First Round Opponent: 9. 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers

After a 12-4 season where he led the No. 1 scoring offense, John Elway finally got the monkey off his back and won the Super Bowl. There were some close calls, specifically in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship, but thanks to Terrell Davis’ 150-yard, three-touchdown performance, they were able to knock off the Packers in the Super Bowl by a score of 31-24.

9. 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

Average Ranking: 31.67

First Round Opponent: 8. 1979 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl team was far different from their 2019 team. Instead of a dominating offense, their defense, which ranked third in the NFL in scoring, carried them on their back during the regular season. They only went 11-6, but got into the playoffs, and once they got their, they held their opponents to 18.5 PPG while Patrick Mahomes did his thing and pulled out some clutch wins.

9. 1966 Green Bay Packers

Average Ranking: 31.67

First Round Opponent: 8. 2003 New England Patriots

The Packers lost just two regular season games heading into the playoffs, and after a bit of a scare in the NFC Championship against the Cowboys, they routed the Chiefs, 35-10, to take home the first ever Super Bowl title. Bartt Star had a terrific season, but it was really their defense, which allowed 11.6 PPG, that stole the show.

9. 1986 New York Giants

Average Ranking: 32

First Round Opponent: 8. 1983 Los Angeles Raiders

The 1986 Giants cruised to a 14-2 regular season record behind a defense that surrendered just 14.8 PPG, and once they got to the playoffs, they got even better, allowing just 7.7 PPG. Their offense wasn’t too shabby either. Phil Simms scored 49 and 39 points in two of their three playoff games and even set the Super Bowl record with an 88 percent completion rate.

9. 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 33.34

First Round Opponent: 8. 1997 Denver Broncos

The 2005 Steelers were a solid regular season team, going 11-5 with a top-10 scoring offense and defense, but they weren’t the favorites to win the AFC that year. Still, once they got to the playoffs, they showed the league why they deserved to be there, scoring 26.8 PPG and holding their opponents under 20 points every game, and they capped it off with a dominating 21-10 win over Seattle in the Super Bowl.

10. 2006 Indianapolis Colts

Imago March 7, 2016 – File – PEYTON MANNING made an emotional farewell after 18 years to the NFL American Football Herren USA a day after the iconic quarterback s retirement was announced by the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos. Manning , 39, became the oldest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history last month after guiding Denver past the Carolina Panthers 24-10 winning Super Bowl 50, his final game. Pictured: Feb. 4, 2007 – U.S. – The Indianpolis Colts Peyton Manning raises the Lombardi Trophy after the Colts 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami. Peyote Manning Retires From NFL – ZUMAm67_

Average Ranking: 34.34

First Round Opponent: 7. 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers

The only Super Bowl Peyton Manning won with the Indianapolis Colts came in 2006. He won MVP that year while throwing for 4,397 yards and a league-leading 31 touchdowns and leading Indy to a 12-4 record. Their defense, which ranked 22nd in scoring defense in the regular season, held their first two opponents to just eight and six points in the Wild Card and Divisional, and after a shootout in the AFC Championship, they gave up just 10 points in the Super Bowl (seven of Chicago’s 17 came from Devin Hester’s famous kick return on the opening play of the game). Manning and the offense rightfully get a lot of the credit, but their defense stood tall when they needed to.

10. 1977 Dallas Cowboys

Average Ranking: 35.67

First Round Opponent: 7. 2017 Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys’ second Super Bowl team went 12-2 in the regular season with the No. 2 scoring offense in the league. Still led by Roger Staubach, the Cowboys went on to score 29 PPG while never giving up more than 10 in a single game. They won by an average of 21.3 PPG en route to their final Super Bowl with Staubach under center.

10. 1993 Dallas Cowboys

Average Ranking: 37.67

First Round Opponent: 7. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The first Cowboys team to win a Super Bowl in the 90s was definitely their worst. Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin were basically babies this year, but still led Dallas to the No. 2 scoring offense. And once they got to the playoffs, they turned it up a notch, scoring well over 30 PPG and knocking off the Bills, 30-13, in the Super Bowl.

10. 1976 Oakland Raiders

Average Ranking: 38

First Round Opponent: 7. 1971 Dallas Cowboys

Despite not having a top-three scoring offense or defense, the 1976 Raiders went 13-1 in the regular season before cruising through the playoffs, winning by an average margin of 12.7 points, before winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

11. 1982 Washington Redskins

Average Ranking: 38.67

First Round Opponent: 6. 1972 Miami Dolphins

The 1982 Redskins were champions of the abbreviated player strike season. They went 8-1 in the regular season, and once they got to the playoffs, they dominated, holding their opponents to 12 PPG while scoring nearly 30 PPG. There’s a bit of an asterisk next to this one because of the strike, but this team was still very dominant.I

11. 1988 San Francisco 49ers

Imago December 28, 1992 – San Francisco, California, U.S – San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions at Candlestick Park Monday, December 28, 1992. 49ers Beat Lions 24-6. Detroit Lions defensive end Tracy Scroggins (59) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice NFL American Football Herren USA 1992: 49ers 24:6 Lions – ZUMAg52_ 19921228_zap_g52_012 Copyright: xAlxGolubx

Average Ranking: 39.34

First Round Opponent: 6. 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

It’s hard to put a Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Roger Craig-led Super Bowl team this low, but the fact of the matter is, they weren’t that good in 1988. They ranked seventh in scoring offense and eighth in scoring defense and finished with a 10-6 record. But as they always seemed to do, once the playoffs rolled around, they turned it up a notch, winning by an average margin of 18 PPG in the playoffs on their way to their third Super Bowl.

11. 1990 New York Giants

Average Ranking: 40.34

First Round Opponent: 6. 2023 Philadelphia Eagles

The 1990 Giants only scored 20.9 PPG, but that doesn’t matter when your defense gives up a league-best 13.2 PPG. Their offense didn’t get much better in the postseason, but their defense never gave up more than 19 points, and it allowed the Giants to squeeze past the Bills in the Super Bowl, 20-19.

11. 2022 Kansas City Chiefs

Average Ranking: 43

First Round Opponent: 6. 2009 New Orleans Saints

It’s crazy how in 2023, the Chiefs were a defensive football team and won the Super Bowl, but the year before, it was all about their offense. They finished first in scoring offense and 15th in scoring defense, and despite giving up 25 PPG in the postseason, Patrick Mahomes was able to get it done thanks to a 37-point outing in the Super Bowl. Defense wins championships, but sometimes you can find an outlier.

12. 1990 Buffalo Bills

Average Ranking: 44

First Round Opponent: 5. 2025 Seattle Seahawks

The team that the 1990 Giants beat in the Super Bowl was pretty dang good, and honestly, probably better than they were. The Bills finished the year with the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 6 scoring defense, and they entered the Super Bowl off the heels of a 51 and 44-point outing in their first two postseason games. But as we all know, this was just the beginning of their four-year Super Bowl loss streak. This was their best chance to win it all, and they blew it.

12. 1998 Minnesota Vikings

Average Ranking: 45.67

First Round Opponent: 5. 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers

The 1998 Minnesota Vikings were terrifying. Led by Randall Cunningham, the Vikings scored 34.8 PPG and held teams to just 18 PPG in the regular season. They went 15-1, but ended up losing in overtime of the NFC Championship to the Falcons. This is one of the greatest regular season teams of all time, but they couldn’t even make it to the Super Bowl.

12. 2015 Denver Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round-San Diego Chargers at Denver Broncos Jan 12, 2014 Denver, CO, USA Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning 18 against the San Diego Chargers during the 2013 AFC divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Denver CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 7684704

Average Ranking: 46

First Round Opponent: 5. 2000 Baltimore Ravens

It’s amazing how the Broncos went from the best offense in NFL history to finishing as the 19th scoring offense in the league in just two years, but that’s what happens when you quarterback gets old. Still, Peyton Manning did his job in the playoffs, scoring 20+ in every game while his defense cooked, never giving up more than 18 in a game. They did what they needed to do, but it wasn’t always pretty.

12. 2021 Los Angeles Rams

Average Ranking: 46

First Round Opponent: 5. 1992 Dallas Cowboys

The 2021 Rams had a better offense than the 2013 Broncos, but they were similar teams. They weren’t amazing in any one area, but once it got to the postseason, they did what they needed to do. After a blowout in the Wild Card, they grinded out three straight three-point games and took down Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the Super Bowl, 23-20.

13. 2010 Green Bay Packers

Average Ranking: 47.34

First Round Opponent: 4. 1973 Miami Dolphins

The 2010 Packers were led by Aaron Rodgers, but they were only the No. 10 scoring offense in the league and went 10-6 in the regular season. Their defense really carried them, giving up the second-fewest points in the league that year. Luckily, Rodgers turned it on in the postseason and helped the Packers average 30.25 on the way to his only Super Bowl title.

13. 2013 Denver Broncos

Average Ranking: 50

First Round Opponent: 4. 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2013 Broncos were better than the 2015 Broncos, but they didn’t win the Super Bowl, so they have to be knocked down a few places. They scored an NFL record 606 points in the regular season (37.9 per game), but slowed down in the playoffs. They scored 24 and 26 in their first two games before they were held to eight in the Super Bowl. It was a complete embarrassment, so you can’t be considered one of the best teams of all time if you couldn’t win it all.

13. 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 50.34

First Round Opponent: 4. 1994 San Francisco 49ers

The 1974 Steelers kicked off their dynasty in the 1970s by winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Led by the No. 2 scoring defense in the league, Pittsburgh finished with a 10-3-1 regular season record and they absolutely suffocated their opponents in the playoffs. Nobody scored more than 14 points against them in the postseason, and even though they only scored 16 points in the Super Bowl, they still won comfortably.

13. 2014 New England Patriots

Imago Syndication: Palm Beach Post New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski 87 and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 12 celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 7, 2014. Allen Eyestone / The Palm Beach Post New England Patriots Vs Miami Dolphins W. Palm Beach FL , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAllenxEyestonex 15296679

Average Ranking: 50.67

First Round Opponent: 4. 2007 New England Patriots

The 2014 Patriots went 12-4 in the regular season and had a top-10 scoring offense and defense, but they weren’t that dominant outside of a butt whopping they put on the Colts in the AFC Championship. They were in a close battle in the Divisional and Super Bowl, but managed to come out on top by four points in both. Not a bad team at all, but far from their best.

14. 2006 San Diego Chargers

Average Ranking: 54

First Round Opponent: 3. 1972 Miami Dolphins

The 2006 San Diego Chargers had an amazing offense led by LaDanian Tomlinson, who set the NFL record with 31 touchdowns that season. They averaged 31 points per game and went 14-2, but after a Wild Card bye, they lost to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. It was a massive let down after a terrific regular season.

14. 1967 Green Bay Packers

Average Ranking: 56.34

First Round Opponent: 3. 2013 Seattle Seahawks

After winning the first Super Bowl in NFL history, the Packers went 9-4-1 in the 1967 regular season. They did not earn a bye, but they won by 21 points in the first round before a narrow victory in the semifinals and a 19-point win in the Super Bowl. They were an average team in the regular season, but turned it on in the playoffs.

14. 1969 Kansas City Chiefs

Average Ranking: 58.34

First Round Opponent: 3. 1996 Green Bay Packers

After an 11-3 regular season where they finished second in scoring offense and first in scoring defense, the Chiefs entered the postseason with only one thing on their mind: their first Super Bowl title. And after losing the first Super Bowl in NFL history to the Packers, this one felt really sweet.

14. 1980 Oakland Raiders

Average Ranking: 59.67

First Round Opponent: 3. 2016 New England Patriots

The 1980 Raiders went 11-5 in the regular season and didn’t have a top-five scoring offense or defense, but once they got to the postseason, their defense got rolling. Outside of the AFC Championship, where they allowed 27 points, they never gave up more than 12 in a game as they cruised to the Lombardi trophy.

15. 2018 New England Patriots

Imago March 20, 2020: Former New England Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY, 42, has officially announced where he will continue his legendary career. Brady revealed on his social media pages Friday that he has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. PICTURED: FILE PHOTO: October 5, 2017, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady 12 fired up as he takes the field before the start of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Tampa Bay USA – ZUMAs70_ 20200320_sha_s70_889 Copyright: xLorenxElliottx

Average Ranking: 60.67

First Round Opponent: 2. 1998 Denver Broncos

Despite finishing the regular season just 11-5, the Patriots earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. They had a solid offense and defense, but they weren’t anything special, but when you have Tom Brady, that can change quickly. In their first two playoff games, they scored 41 and 37 points, but laid an egg in the Super Bowl, scoring just 13. Luckily, their defense was up to the task, holding the Rams to three points and helping them capture their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.

15. 2011 Green Bay Packers

Average Ranking: 61.34

First Round Opponent: 2. 1995 Dallas Cowboys

This may seem way too low for a team that went 15-1 in the regular season, but their defense was awful in 2011, giving up the 19th-most PPG in the league, and they lost to the 9-7 Giants by 17 points in the Divisional Round. I know that Giants team went on to win it all, but they are easily the worst Super Bowl champions ever. This Packers team was great in the regular season, but losing like that in your first game with a horrible defense does not get you a top-50 spot on this list.

15. 2001 New England Patriots

Average Ranking: 61.67

First Round Opponent: 2. 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers

Of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl teams, their first team was the worst. They went 11-5 in the regular season and ranked outside the top-five in both scoring offense and defense. In the playoffs, their offense didn’t do much, averaging 20 PPG, but their defense rose to the task and surrendered 15.6 PPG. Tom Brady did his job, leading the Patriots down the field for the game-winning field goal as time expired, but this team wasn’t nearly as dominant as any of their others.

15. 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Ranking: 61.67

First Round Opponent: 2. 1984 San Francisco 49ers

It’s crazy to think how close the Steelers were to three-peating in the 70s. After winning their first two Super Bowls in 1974 and 1975, the Steelers once again had the No. 1 scoring defense, giving up 9.9 PPG, and after a 40-14 win in the Divisional, it looked like they could be on their way to another title. That is, until they ran into the Raiders, who dominated them, 24-7 in the AFC Championship. This team had the tools to three-peat, but there’s a reason no team has ever done it.

16. 2007 New York Giants

Imago Bildnummer: 03462065 Datum: 03.02.2008 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

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Average Ranking: 61.67

First Round Opponent: 1. 1985 Bears

The 2007 Giants had the 14th-ranked offense and 17th-ranked defense in the league, but managed to go 10-6 and sneak into the playoffs. They battled through their first three games, winning by an average of 5.3 PPG before running into the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. It seems like New England would dog walk them, but the Giants battled and pulled off an upset for the ages thanks to this incredible play.

16. 1970 Baltimore Colts

Average Ranking: 62

First Round Opponent: 1. 1991 Washington Redskins

The 1970 Baltimore Colts went 11-2-1 in the regular season and finished with a top-10 scoring offense and defense. They were one of the best teams in the league that year, and went on to win the Super Bowl thanks to their defense, which held their opponents to just 10 PPG. The legendary Johnny Unitas won his only Super Bowl, but they are widely considered one of the worst Super Bowl champions ever.

16. 1983 Washington Redskins

Average Ranking: 63

First Round Opponent: 1. 1989 San Francisco 49ers

The 1983 Redskins had elite offense. Led by Joe Theismann, the Redskins averaged 33.8 PPG and gave up just 20.8, and after a 51-7 victory over the Rams in the Divisional Round, it looked like they were going to win it all. But once they got to the Super Bowl, they laid an egg, scoring just nine points in a 38-9 blowout loss to the Raiders.

16. 1992 San Francisco 49ers

Average Ranking: 63

First Round Opponent: 1. 2004 New England Patriots

Finishing off our list is the 1992 49ers. After a 14-2 season where they had a top-three scoring offense and defense, the 49ers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys in the NFC Championship. It was the fourth time these two had met in the NFC Championship, and the first time in 11 years, but the Steve Young-led Niners couldn’t get it done despite an impressive regular season.