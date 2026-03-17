Mock Draft Monday: Post Free Agency Top-10 Flash Mock, Pro Day Notes & More

It’s Mock Draft Monday!

Free agency drew all the headlines last week, but with free agency mostly over, it’s time to shift our attention back to the draft. Every week leading into the draft, we at EssentiallySports will be compiling all the latest draft news into one place. Today, I put together my post-free agency mock draft and compiled some of the biggest draft news from the past week so you can stay update on all the latest draft buzz.

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Before we get started, make sure you tune into the DraftCast with Tony Pauline every week for even more draft content.

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Now, let’s get into the first edition of EssentiallySports’ Mock Draft Monday.

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Post Free Agency Flash Mock

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 during the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_575 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

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1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

No explanation needed here. Fernando Mendoza is going to be a Raiders. Klint Kubiak gets his guy.

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2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

The New York Jets are going to go with one of the top edge rushers or Arvell Reese here. Them signing Demario Davis does make me worry about Reese at No. 2, but he’s so much more than just an off-ball linebacker. He can come off the edge as well, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they take him at No. 2 and let Davis coach him up while they use him off the edge and off the ball.

3. Arizona Cardinals: DE David Bailey

This could very well be one of the offensive tackles, but I’m starting to think we could see one of the edge rushers come off the board at No. 3. The Arizona Cardinals have don’t have a great pass rush at all, so bringing in someone like David Bailey could really improve their defense.

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4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love

This would be fun. The Tennessee Titans spent big on defense this offseason, which makes me think Jeremiyah Love could be the pick here. Plus, the Saints and Chiefs don’t seem to believe he’ll make it to No. 8 and No. 9, so someone’s gotta take him before that. Why not get a weapon like him for Cam Ward and Brian Daboll?

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5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs

The New York Giants have quite a few needs on defense, but I’m pretty certain if they go defense, it will be Caleb Downs or Sonny Styles. Downs could play the Kyle Hamilton role, while Styles could play the Roquan Smith role. I know John Harbaugh doesn’t call defensive plays, but he saw the impact those two had on the Ravens’ defense while he was head coach. Go get a defensive star.

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6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of revamping their offensive line, so adding a young, super talented tackle to the mix would make a ton of sense. He could start day one and not have the pressure of having to be perfect immediately, because Cleveland isn’t going to be competitive for some time.

7. Washington Commanders: WR Carnell Tate

The Washington Commanders invested heavily in their pass rush in free agency, so I think we could see them change their sights to the offensive side of the ball. If Love is there, he will be the pick, but since I have him going No. 4, Carnell Tate is my pick here. Get Jayden Daniels another weapon on the outside and see if he can make another playoff run.

8. New Orleans Saints: DE Rueben Bain

This could be any of the top defenders on the board, but I think the New Orleans Saints really like Rueben Bain. They need a second pass rusher opposite of Chase Young, so if they draft Bain, they could have one of the best, young pass rush duos in the NFL in 2026.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane

After trading Trent McDuffie and letting Jaylen Watson walk, this pick screams cornerback. Mansoor Delane is the best corner in the draft and could instantly step into McDuffie’s role. He’d fill the biggest hole on their roster.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles should not drop this far, but if he does, the Cincinnati Bengals should spring to the podium to draft him. Their biggest need on defense is linebacker, and Styles is as much of a can’t-miss prospect as there is in this league.

For my full first-round mock draft, click here.

Saints & Patriots Are High on Mike Washington Jr.

Imago November 1, 2025: Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. 4 moves his way to the end zone. .Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 38-35 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251101_faf_cm9_079 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

Mike Washington Jr., a running back out of Arkansas, set fire to the 2026 NFL Combine when he ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time of any running back. He also tested extremely well in the vertical jump (39 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 8 inches).

After his standout performance at the combine, all 32 NFL teams sent scouts to Arkansas’ Pro Day on Saturday. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots specifically showed interest in him, with the Pats pulling him aside for individual workouts, while sources told EssentiallySports’ Tony Pauline that the Saints could draft him as high as the second round before cutting or trading Alvin Kamara.

The Saints hold picks 8 and 42 in the upcoming draft while the Patriots hold picks 31 and 63. Washington could end up hearing his name called early on day two of the draft.

Haynes King Impressed at Georgia Tech Pro Day

Imago October 18, 2025, Durham, North Carolina, USA: Georgia Tech quarterback HAYNES KING escapes the pocket and almost reaches the first-down marker. Georgia Tech defeated Duke, 27-18, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Durham USA – ZUMAm261 20251018_zsp_m261_011 Copyright: xPatrickxMagoonx

Haynes King is one of the most interesting quarterback prospects in this draft class. He’s totaled well over 3,000 yards and scored 29+ touchdowns in two of his three seasons at Georgia Tech. King’s an experienced, accurate passer who can also run the ball at a high level. He’s been one of the best quarterbacks in college football for years, and every single NFL team showed up to Georgia Tech’s Pro Day to get a look at King and his teammates.

Per a report by Tony Pauline, King really impressed at his Pro Day, completing 52 of his 54 passes and was putting his passes right on the money. King met with four NFL teams – Cowboys, Patriots, Colts and Vikings – over the weekend. He’s currently projected to be a late-round pick, but he will have a lot of teams interested in bringing him in as a backup.

Makai Lemon Sets Respectable 40 Time at Pro Day

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

Makai Lemon did not run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, electing to instead run it at his Pro Day. Lemon wasn’t expect to put a blazing time on the board, and ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash per Tony Pauline, which was right about where he was expected to land.

After running the 40, Lemon was not supposed to take part in receiver drills, but he decided to last minute, and Tony Pauline reported he looked really good. Lemon also met with the New York Giants at his Pro Day. They currently hold the fifth pick in the draft, which would be a bit rich for Lemon, but they do seem to have interest in the USC receiver.

Pauline also reported that it’s very unlikely Lemon gets past the Los Angeles Rams at pick 13. Something to monitor on draft night.

Cowboys & Others Interested in Chris Johnson

Imago Credits: via X @scoutdnfl

All eyes were on CB Chris Johnson at San Diego State’s Pro Day this past week. He’s expected to be a top-50 pick in the NFL Draft, and he certainly didn’t hurt his odds after a really solid performance. According to a report by Tony Pauline, some teams clocked Johnson in at 3.90 seconds in the shuttle drill. On top of that, he looked great in position drills.

Johnson had dinner with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday before meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at his Pro Day. The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks are also said to have interest in the San Diego State cornerback. Dallas does not hold a second-round pick, but the Chiefs (40), Vikings (49) and Seahawks (64) could all be within striking distance.

Pro Day Dates Confirmed

Imago January 1, 2026, Pasadena, California, USA: Indiana University DAngelo Ponds, left, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrate on the victory podium after defeating Alabama during the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Thursday, Jan1, 2026. Pasadena USA – ZUMAr44_ 20260101_zsp_r44_014 Copyright: xThomasxJ.xRussox

Every college hosts a Pro Day before the NFL Draft. This allows NFL scouts, general managers and coaches to fly out to get a second look at prospects after the combine, or get their first in person look at a player that didn’t receive a combine invite. Some schools have already held their Pro Days, but the full Pro Day schedule was just recently confirmed. Here’s a list of some of the biggest ones coming up and their dates.

March 17th

Oregon

March 18th

Georgia

Ole Miss

Penn State

March 19th

North Dakota State

March 20th

Michigan

Vanderbilt

March 23rd

LSU

Miami

March 24th

Auburn

Notre Dame

Texas

March 25th

Alabama

Ohio State

Nebraska

Texas A&M

March 26th

Florida

Texas Tech

March 27th

Arizona State

Florida State

Mississippi State

March 31st

Tennessee

April 1st