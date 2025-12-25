NFL Christmas Wishlist: One Thing Every Team Desperately Needs This Holiday Season

It’s Christmas time, so you know what that means…More football! There are three games on Christmas Day, so after you’re done opening up presents, you can kick back, relax, and watch a full day’s worth of NFL football.
To celebrate the holiday, I’ve created a Christmas wishlist for every NFL team. Here’s what I think every team should be wishing to find under the tree tomorrow.
Dallas Cowboys: A New Defensive Coordinator
The Dallas Cowboys could use new pieces all over their defense, but a new defensive coordinator is at the top of my list. I don’t believe in Matt Eberflus, who hasn’t had a defense rank in the top half of the league in passing yards allowed since 2018, so Jerry, cough up some cold hard cash and go get someone new.
Kansas City Chiefs: A New ACL For Patrick Mahomes
As I’m sure you all know, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago and is out for the season. With the injury happening so late, he could even miss time at the beginning of next year. KC fans, I’d be wishing for a new ACL that is ready to go by the start of the 2026 season, because this one is over for y’all.
Buffalo Bills: A Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills need to capitalize on Mahomes and the Chiefs missing the playoffs. It’s now or never for Josh Allen and Co., but they haven’t necessarily looked the part all year.
New England Patriots: Some More Experience
The New England Patriots are one of the best teams in the league, but also one of the most inexperienced. They have a lot of young players who have never been to the postseason, and it could come to bite them down the line.
Green Bay Packers: A True WR1
Green Bay has a lot of good receivers, but they don’t have a great one. If there’s one thing this offense is missing, it’s a truly dominant WR1. Add that to Jordan Love’s Christmas list this year.
Philadelphia Eagles: A Memory Charm
The Philadelphia Eagles need a memory aid to help them remember how to play football. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they just aren’t playing as well as they were last year. I don’t view them as legit Super Bowl contenders.
Chicago Bears: A Better Defense
The Chicago Bears’ defense hasn’t been awful this year, but they’re certainly not a Super Bowl-caliber defense. Ben Johnson’s offense is fun, but Dennis Allen’s unit needs to step up.
Denver Broncos: An Improved Rushing Attack
The Denver Broncos are one of the best teams in the league this year, but if there’s one area they need to improve, it’s on the ground. Their offense has been inconsistent, largely due to a lack of consistent success on the ground. A better run game, and this offense is much better.
Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold’s Ghosts to Disappear
This isn’t me dogging on Sam Darnold, he’s been great. But he was great last year, and look what happened in the playoffs. I’d be cautiously optimistic if I were a Seahawks fan, but we’ve seen those ghosts come to bite him this year against the Rams, when he threw four picks.
New York Jets: A new owner
Woody Johnson is easily the worst owner in sports, and the Jets won’t win until he’s gone, and I think their fans would agree.
New York Giants: Marcus Freeman
I don’t love some of the coordinators that are being eyed as head coach candidates this year, so if I’m the New York Giants, I want Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame. He’s a franchise builder.
Detroit Lions: A Healthy Secondary
The Detroit Lions have been plagued by injuries in their secondary this year. Their defense was playing well early, but they just haven’t been able to hang on with all the injuries they’ve suffered on the backend.
Los Angeles Rams: An Easier Division
There’s no reason the Rams shouldn’t be winning their division right now. They’re the best team in the league (in my opinion), but since they have two of the best teams in the league, San Fran and Seattle, in their division, they could end up as the five, or even six, seed.
Los Angeles Chargers: Both of Their Tackles Back
Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both out for the season, and ever since they went down, the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense has suffered the consequences. If they were healthy, my postseason outlook on LA would be much different.
San Francisco 49ers: Fewer Defensive Injuries
Much like LA, the 49ers are wishing for some of their stars back. Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are done for the year, but if they were healthy, this team, which is already one of the best in the league, would be even better.
Baltimore Ravens: A Fully Healthy Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been back for a while now, but he’s never truly been back. He’s been struggling with his hamstring injury all year, and now he’s dealing with a back problem. When he’s fully healthy, he’s one of the best in the league, but injuries have plagued him and the Ravens this season.
Cleveland Browns: A Franchise Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback. Nobody they have on their roster is good enough, so finding one in the draft this year will be paramount.
Jacksonville Jaguars: This Streak to Continue
The Jacksonville Jaguars are the hottest team in the NFL right now, so if I were them, I would wish for this run to continue. They may have peaked too early, but maybe this is just the level they can play at now that they’re 15 games into the Liam Coen era.
Houston Texans: No Injuries to Their Defense
The Houston Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and a large reason for that is because they haven’t suffered too many injuries on that side of the ball. This unit can carry Houston to a Super Bowl if their offense plays complementary football, but they cannot afford any injuries.
Minnesota Vikings: A Way to Get Justin Jefferson the Ball
Justin Jefferson is, for my money, a top-two receiver in the NFL. The Vikings just can’t get him the ball. Even with J.J. McCarthy playing pretty well, Jefferson is averaging less than 50 yards per game over his last three. That needs to change.
New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough to Stay Healthy
Tyler Shough is balling right now. He’s throwing the ball well, but he’s also running at a high level. I’m just scared he could get hurt if he takes a big hit. He’s a big boy, but a wrong twist of the knee is all it takes to ruin next season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A New Head Coach
Todd Bowles has underperformed every year he’s been in Tampa Bay. He had the NFC South tied up in a little bow; all he had to do was not lose to the Panthers. And what did he do? He lost to the Panthers. Bucs fans, I hope for your sake he’s gone, but for my Saints, I hope he sticks around.
Carolina Panthers: Anyone to Believe in Them
The Carolina Panthers are probably going to make the playoffs, but does anyone believe in them? I don’t even think Panthers fans believe in them. They need to know there’s someone out there giving them a chance, because right now, nobody is.
Cincinnati Bengals: Pretty Much Everything
The Cincinnati Bengals need a little bit of everything. Outside of QB, WR and RB, they have holes all over their roster (and coaching staff). They need to hope Santa slips in some spilled milk and drops some extra presents under the tree.
Atlanta Falcons: Their First-Round Pick Back
James Pearce is fun and all, but I guarantee you the Atlanta Falcons would love to have their first-round pick, which could end up in the top-10, back. The Rams getting an elite playmaker for basically free is going to hurt.
Indianapolis Colts: Their Two First-Round Picks Back
To the same tune as Atlanta, the Indianapolis Colts want their two first-round picks back. Sauce Gardner has been hurt, and with Daniel Jones out, their playoff hopes have evaporated. Horrible trade for Indy in retrospect.
Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon to Actually do Something
Jonathan Gannon was viewed as this great defensive mind after his time in Philly, but man, Arizona’s defense has been absolutely horrible, and it has been for a while. Cardinal fans will be hoping he can either do something about it next year or gets fired.
Miami Dolphins: A New QB
The Tua Tagovailoa experience is over in Miami. It’s time to make a change, and Quinn Ewers definitely isn’t the guy for the job. There will be plenty of options in the draft and free agency to find someone new.
Washington Commanders: A Time Machine
The Washington Commanders desperately want to go back to 2024. They have fallen off HARD after making the NFC Championship game last year. I know they got hot at the right time and probably weren’t that good, but man, this year had to suck for Commanders fans.
Tennessee Titans: Some Playmakers
Cam Ward has proven he is an NFL-level quarterback. He’s made some big-time throws, now it’s time to go get him some receivers, tight ends and running backs to help him out (and some offensive linemen). They’ve got a lot of cap space and a lot of draft picks to work with.
Las Vegas Raiders: For the Franchise to Disappear
Being a Raiders fan has to be absolutely miserable right now. They absolutely suck, despite having some of the most exciting players in the league in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Still can’t believe they hired 140-year-old Pete Carroll to lead a rebuild…
