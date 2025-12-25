NFL Christmas Wishlist: One Thing Every Team Desperately Needs This Holiday Season

It’s Christmas time, so you know what that means…More football! There are three games on Christmas Day, so after you’re done opening up presents, you can kick back, relax, and watch a full day’s worth of NFL football.

To celebrate the holiday, I’ve created a Christmas wishlist for every NFL team. Here’s what I think every team should be wishing to find under the tree tomorrow.

Dallas Cowboys: A New Defensive Coordinator

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Aug 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250809_tbs_al2_365

The Dallas Cowboys could use new pieces all over their defense, but a new defensive coordinator is at the top of my list. I don’t believe in Matt Eberflus, who hasn’t had a defense rank in the top half of the league in passing yards allowed since 2018, so Jerry, cough up some cold hard cash and go get someone new.

Kansas City Chiefs: A New ACL For Patrick Mahomes

As I’m sure you all know, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago and is out for the season. With the injury happening so late, he could even miss time at the beginning of next year. KC fans, I’d be wishing for a new ACL that is ready to go by the start of the 2026 season, because this one is over for y’all.

Buffalo Bills: A Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills need to capitalize on Mahomes and the Chiefs missing the playoffs. It’s now or never for Josh Allen and Co., but they haven’t necessarily looked the part all year.

New England Patriots: Some More Experience

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at New England Patriots Dec 1, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251201_rgo_sv3_065

The New England Patriots are one of the best teams in the league, but also one of the most inexperienced. They have a lot of young players who have never been to the postseason, and it could come to bite them down the line.

Green Bay Packers: A True WR1

Green Bay has a lot of good receivers, but they don’t have a great one. If there’s one thing this offense is missing, it’s a truly dominant WR1. Add that to Jordan Love’s Christmas list this year.

Philadelphia Eagles: A Memory Charm

The Philadelphia Eagles need a memory aid to help them remember how to play football. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but they just aren’t playing as well as they were last year. I don’t view them as legit Super Bowl contenders.

Chicago Bears: A Better Defense

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys Oct 30, 2022 Arlington, Texas, USA Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker 9 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20221030_tbs_sh2_050

The Chicago Bears’ defense hasn’t been awful this year, but they’re certainly not a Super Bowl-caliber defense. Ben Johnson’s offense is fun, but Dennis Allen’s unit needs to step up.

Denver Broncos: An Improved Rushing Attack

The Denver Broncos are one of the best teams in the league this year, but if there’s one area they need to improve, it’s on the ground. Their offense has been inconsistent, largely due to a lack of consistent success on the ground. A better run game, and this offense is much better.

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold’s Ghosts to Disappear

This isn’t me dogging on Sam Darnold, he’s been great. But he was great last year, and look what happened in the playoffs. I’d be cautiously optimistic if I were a Seahawks fan, but we’ve seen those ghosts come to bite him this year against the Rams, when he threw four picks.

New York Jets: A new owner

Woody Johnson is easily the worst owner in sports, and the Jets won’t win until he’s gone, and I think their fans would agree.

New York Giants: Marcus Freeman

I don’t love some of the coordinators that are being eyed as head coach candidates this year, so if I’m the New York Giants, I want Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame. He’s a franchise builder.

Detroit Lions: A Healthy Secondary

The Detroit Lions have been plagued by injuries in their secondary this year. Their defense was playing well early, but they just haven’t been able to hang on with all the injuries they’ve suffered on the backend.

Los Angeles Rams: An Easier Division

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 05: Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean Mcvay calls an timeout during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on January 05, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Seahawks at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105787

There’s no reason the Rams shouldn’t be winning their division right now. They’re the best team in the league (in my opinion), but since they have two of the best teams in the league, San Fran and Seattle, in their division, they could end up as the five, or even six, seed.

Los Angeles Chargers: Both of Their Tackles Back

Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both out for the season, and ever since they went down, the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense has suffered the consequences. If they were healthy, my postseason outlook on LA would be much different.

San Francisco 49ers: Fewer Defensive Injuries

Much like LA, the 49ers are wishing for some of their stars back. Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are done for the year, but if they were healthy, this team, which is already one of the best in the league, would be even better.

Baltimore Ravens: A Fully Healthy Lamar Jackson

Imago December 14, 2025: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251214_zma_c04_477 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Lamar Jackson has been back for a while now, but he’s never truly been back. He’s been struggling with his hamstring injury all year, and now he’s dealing with a back problem. When he’s fully healthy, he’s one of the best in the league, but injuries have plagued him and the Ravens this season.

Cleveland Browns: A Franchise Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback. Nobody they have on their roster is good enough, so finding one in the draft this year will be paramount.

Jacksonville Jaguars: This Streak to Continue

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the hottest team in the NFL right now, so if I were them, I would wish for this run to continue. They may have peaked too early, but maybe this is just the level they can play at now that they’re 15 games into the Liam Coen era.

Houston Texans: No Injuries to Their Defense

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Nov 20, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 20251120_lbm_at5_108

The Houston Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and a large reason for that is because they haven’t suffered too many injuries on that side of the ball. This unit can carry Houston to a Super Bowl if their offense plays complementary football, but they cannot afford any injuries.

Minnesota Vikings: A Way to Get Justin Jefferson the Ball

Justin Jefferson is, for my money, a top-two receiver in the NFL. The Vikings just can’t get him the ball. Even with J.J. McCarthy playing pretty well, Jefferson is averaging less than 50 yards per game over his last three. That needs to change.

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough to Stay Healthy

Tyler Shough is balling right now. He’s throwing the ball well, but he’s also running at a high level. I’m just scared he could get hurt if he takes a big hit. He’s a big boy, but a wrong twist of the knee is all it takes to ruin next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A New Head Coach

Imago August 9, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks off the field, after the Bucs defeat the Tennessee Titans, 29-7, during the end of the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0830026319st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Todd Bowles has underperformed every year he’s been in Tampa Bay. He had the NFC South tied up in a little bow; all he had to do was not lose to the Panthers. And what did he do? He lost to the Panthers. Bucs fans, I hope for your sake he’s gone, but for my Saints, I hope he sticks around.

Carolina Panthers: Anyone to Believe in Them

The Carolina Panthers are probably going to make the playoffs, but does anyone believe in them? I don’t even think Panthers fans believe in them. They need to know there’s someone out there giving them a chance, because right now, nobody is.

Cincinnati Bengals: Pretty Much Everything

The Cincinnati Bengals need a little bit of everything. Outside of QB, WR and RB, they have holes all over their roster (and coaching staff). They need to hope Santa slips in some spilled milk and drops some extra presents under the tree.

Atlanta Falcons: Their First-Round Pick Back

James Pearce is fun and all, but I guarantee you the Atlanta Falcons would love to have their first-round pick, which could end up in the top-10, back. The Rams getting an elite playmaker for basically free is going to hurt.

Indianapolis Colts: Their Two First-Round Picks Back

To the same tune as Atlanta, the Indianapolis Colts want their two first-round picks back. Sauce Gardner has been hurt, and with Daniel Jones out, their playoff hopes have evaporated. Horrible trade for Indy in retrospect.

Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon to Actually do Something

Jonathan Gannon was viewed as this great defensive mind after his time in Philly, but man, Arizona’s defense has been absolutely horrible, and it has been for a while. Cardinal fans will be hoping he can either do something about it next year or gets fired.

Miami Dolphins: A New QB

Imago October 19, 2025, Ohio, Cleveland, USA: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa 1 and Quinn Ewers 14 walk off the field after the loss against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. Ohio USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251019_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xAlxDiazx Ohio USA – ZUMA0837 20251019_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xIMAGO/AlxDiazx

The Tua Tagovailoa experience is over in Miami. It’s time to make a change, and Quinn Ewers definitely isn’t the guy for the job. There will be plenty of options in the draft and free agency to find someone new.

Washington Commanders: A Time Machine

The Washington Commanders desperately want to go back to 2024. They have fallen off HARD after making the NFC Championship game last year. I know they got hot at the right time and probably weren’t that good, but man, this year had to suck for Commanders fans.

Tennessee Titans: Some Playmakers

Cam Ward has proven he is an NFL-level quarterback. He’s made some big-time throws, now it’s time to go get him some receivers, tight ends and running backs to help him out (and some offensive linemen). They’ve got a lot of cap space and a lot of draft picks to work with.

Las Vegas Raiders: For the Franchise to Disappear

Being a Raiders fan has to be absolutely miserable right now. They absolutely suck, despite having some of the most exciting players in the league in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Still can’t believe they hired 140-year-old Pete Carroll to lead a rebuild…