NFL Divisional Round 2026: Odds & Predictions for Sunday’s Texans vs Patriots & Rams vs Bears

ByDeepesh Nair

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:29 AM EST

NFL Divisional Round 2026: Odds & Predictions for Sunday's Texans vs Patriots & Rams vs Bears

Deepesh Nair

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:29 AM EST

After a chaotic start to the NFL Divisional Round weekend that saw the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks taking the win home, things are expected to get intense on Sunday. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is playing in his first postseason but he has already proven his mettle in the Wild Card Round. This time, the weather, home field, and everything appear to be in his favor. The case is the same for the New England Patriots, but the Houston Texans challenge is not something that can be overlooked, especially if you are a manager of your fantasy team.

If you’re looking to place a wager on any or all of these games, Polymarket is the place to go. They have some of the best and fairest odds out there, so if you want to get the most bang for your buck, go to Polymarket. You can download the app here

Let’s take a look at some of the betting lines and predictions for the Sunday games.

Texans at Patriots

Odds: Texans +163, Patriots -168 

This is my personal favorite and most anticipated game of Sunday. The Houston Texans are on a massive win streak, but they have to go to New England to face the Patriots, who are very dangerous with Drake Maye under center.

After analysis, I think there’s good value in the Texans at +163. That defense is one of the best we’ve seen this decade, and we saw the Patriots struggle to score against the Chargers, who have a great defense, but it’s not as good as Houston’s. If this front seven can put Maye under pressure (which isn’t unlikely), they’ll have a good shot to win this game.

The only problem is Houston’s offense. I’m not a big believer in C.J. Stroud. Since his rookie season, he hasn’t been that great, and this offense has struggled at times this year. New England’s defense is really good. He only needs to score 20 points to win this game, but I don’t know if he can do that.

This is going to be a defensive battle, so I have to go with Houston. I know they’re the road team, but defense travels no matter where you go. It’s going to be low-scoring, and my money’s on the Texans.

Rams at Bears

Odds: Rams -176, Bears +172

The Los Angeles Rams are the only road favorites in the Divisional Round, but once again, the underdog is pretty enticing here. At +172,, you can get the Chicago Bears at home in Soldier Field, where it’ll be freezing cold, windy, and possibly have some snow.

The Rams were my Super Bowl runner-ups in my pre-playoff predictions, but now, I’m not so sure. They did not look good against Carolina, and Matthew Stafford’s finger injury is a big concern. Plus, the Rams are not used to playing in this kind of weather, and a second cross-country trip in as many days is going to play a role, no matter how much they try to downplay it.

There are just a lot of things working against the Rams here. I still think they’ll put up a fight, and it’ll be close, but I have to pick Chicago here, especially since they’re at +172. If it were closer to a pick ‘em, I might lean LA.

That being said, both the above matchups are equally dynamic and there are a lot of factors to consider while placing your bets. The intensity and the adrenaline will be all-time high as the stakes are really big. It’s the conference championship ticket we’re talking about!

