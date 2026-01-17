NFL Divisional Round Deep Dive: Odds & Predictions for Bills vs Broncos, Pats vs Texans & Rams vs Bears

The NFL Divisional Round has finally arrived. There are eight teams left standing, but after this weekend, only four will remain in the hunt for the Lombardi trophy. With parity in the NFL at an all-time high, any of the eight teams remaining could win this week and advance to the Conference Championship round.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the betting lines and predictions for this weekend’s games.

Bills at Broncos

Odds: Bills +105, Broncos -108

The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos game is basically a toss up. The Broncos are the slight favorites at -108, but the Bills are close behind at +105.

This is going to be a game of matchups, and there’s one very important one for each side. For Buffalo, it’s how their offensive line holds up against the Broncos’ front seven. Denver has the best pass rush in the league, and if the Bills can’t protect Josh Allen, they have no chance at winning this game. Allen can turn into Superman in the playoffs, but no quarterback can overcome consistent pressure (just ask Justin Herbert).

For the Broncos, their biggest matchup is going to be in the run game. The Bills have arguably the worst run defense in the league, but the Broncos haven’t had a consistent rushing attack all season. It’s going to be a battle of who sucks worse, Buffalo’s run defense, or Denver’s rushing attack?

As much as I love Sean Payton and Denver, I have to go with Buffalo here. It just comes down to the quarterbacks. Josh Allen might be statistically the best playoff performer in NFL history, while Bo Nix has been inconsistent pretty much all year. My money’s on the Bills this weekend.

49ers at Seahawks

Odds: Seahawks -266, 49ers +206

The Seattle Seahawks are the biggest favorites of the weekend at -266, but there is certainly some value in the San Francisco 49ers at +206.

Sam Darnold suffered an oblique injury this week and hasn’t thrown a football since Thursday. The Seahawks have no idea if he’ll be ready to go, and even if he is, he won’t be anywhere near 100 percent. An oblique injury is a nasty one for a quarterback to have, because it takes a lot of power off their throws. If Darnold can’t go, Drew Lock will be the starter.

If Darnold was 100 percent healthy, I don’t think I’d even consider taking the 49ers here. But he isn’t healthy, and now the Niners are a lot more enticing. I know they’ve suffered plenty of injuries of their own, but they’ve overcome them all season long, and they truly believe they can win this game, which is half the battle.

I still think Seattle wins, but if I were a betting man, I wouldn’t be putting any money on them. In fact, I’d probably throw a little sprinkle on San Fran, because there is a ton of value there.

Texans at Patriots

Odds: Texans +163, Patriots -168

This is my second-most anticipated game of the weekend behind Buffalo vs Denver. The Houston Texans are on a massive win streak, but they have to go to New England to face the Patriots, who are very dangerous with Drake Maye under center.

Much like with San Fran, I think there’s good value in the Texans at +163. That defense is one of the best we’ve seen this decade, and we saw the Patriots struggle to score against the Chargers, who have a great defense, but it’s not as good as Houston’s. If this front seven can put Maye under pressure (which isn’t unlikely), they’ll have a good shot to win this game.

The only problem is Houston’s offense. I’m not a big believer in C.J. Stroud. Since his rookie season, he hasn’t been that great, and this offense has struggled at times this year, and New England’s defense is really good. He only needs to score 20 points to win this game, but I don’t know if he can do that.

This is going to be a defensive battle, so I have to go with Houston. I know they’re the road team, but defense travels no matter where you go. It’s going to be low-scoring, and my money’s on the Texans.

Rams at Bears

Odds: Rams -176, Bears +172

The Los Angeles Rams are the only road favorites in the Divisional Round, but once again, the underdog is pretty enticing here. At +172,, you can get the Chicago Bears at home in Soldier Field, where it’ll be freezing cold, windy and possibly have some snow.

The Rams were my Super Bowl runner-ups in my pre-playoff predictions, but now, I’m not so sure. They did not look good against Carolina, and Matthew Stafford’s finger injury is a big concern. Plus, the Rams are not used to playing in this kind of weather, and a second cross-country trip in as many days is going to play a role, no matter how much they try to downplay it.

There are just a lot of things working against the Rams here. I still think they’ll put up a fight and it’ll be close, but I have to pick Chicago here, especially since they’re at +172. If it was closer to a pick ‘em, I might lean LA.