NFL Divisional Round Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Advances to the Conference Championship Round?

The NFL Divisional Round is here, and if it’s anything like Wild Card weekend, we’re in for an absolute treat. Some of the staff were not able to make their full picks this week, but they sent in their scores, so they will be included below our explanations for each game. And if you want to hear some extra reasoning for our picks this week, check out our Off the Rails podcast.

We started from scratch for the postseason and added a bonus point for whoever was closest to the correct score differential in each game, so that’s why the records aren’t necessarily even.

Here are our standings heading into the Divisional Round.

Luke Hubbard: 4-2

Tim Wood: 7-0

Abhishek Singh: 7-1

Reubyn Coutinho: 6-1

Utsav Jain: 4-3

Ryan Ward: 6-1

Now, let’s hop into the picks.

Bills at Broncos

Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 pm at Empower Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -1.5, O/U 46.5

Recent Matchups: BUF 27-24 win over JAX, DEN bye

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This is the game of the week. The Buffalo Bills have to go to Denver to face the 1-seed Denver Broncos. On paper, they’re completely outmatched, but they have Josh Allen. And in the playoffs, I put a lot of stock into who your quarterback is, and he’s one of the best postseason performers ever. I think he wills the Bills to a win. Bills 24, Broncos 21

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: Sean Payton wanted to play this game at Mile High. He’s gotten his wish, but Josh Allen has played at altitude while in school. So I will back Josh Allen for this one. Bills 27, Broncos 17

Utsav Jain, NFL Writer: Josh Allen kept getting hurt against the Jaguars last week. Now, against the Broncos’ defense, I’m not really sure if he can keep up the same momentum. But hey, it’s the Bills. Picking against them didn’t work so well for me last week; I’m not making that mistake again. Bills 21, Jaguars 17

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: Bills 27, Broncos 26

Abhishek Singh, NFL Content Manager: Broncos 20, Bills 24

Ryan Ward, Senior NFL Analyst: Broncos 21, Bills 14

49ers at Seahawks

Game Time: Saturday, 8 pm at Lumen Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SEA -7.5, O/U 45.5

Recent Matchups: 49ers 23-19 win over PHI, SEA bye

Hubbard: It’s so incredibly stupid that the Bills and Niners have to face the two teams coming off a bye on five days of rest, but that’s the NFL for you. I wish the 49ers were healthy, because they’d probably win this game, but they’re not and Seattle’s defense is really good. I actually think it will be lower scoring than this, but Tim made us lock in score predictions with no time to think, so it is what it is. Seahawks 31, 49ers 20

Coutinho: Brock Purdy has more playoff wins than Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton and Matt Ryan. But to overtake Joe Burrow and Jared Goff? I don’t see that happening this week. Now here’s the deal. They did beat the Eagles, but the Eagles haven’t really screamed dominant in the regular. The Seahawks have, and add in the bye week, Lumen Field, the 49ers’ latest injury and week 18 here. I believe the 49ers have run out of steam. Seahawks 28, 49ers 17

Jain: I still can’t get over George Kittles’s Achilles and the injuries plaguing the Niners. They destroyed Philly, Tim’s really happy about that. But that’s where the streak ends. The Seahawks’ defense gets this one, and I hope no one gets seriously injured again. Seahawks 21, Niners 16

Wood: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20

Singh: 49ers 20, Seahawks 17

Ward: Seahawks 28, 49ers 10

Texans at Patriots

Game Time: Sunday, 3 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN/ABC

Game Odds: NE -3, O/U 40.5

Recent Matchups: HOU 30-6 win over PIT, NE 16-3 win over LAC

Hubbard: This matchup will be fascinating. Both of these defenses are elite, and neither offense showed a whole lot of promise in the Wild Card round. This should be a slugfest, but I just think Houston’s defense is arguably the best we’ve seen in the last five years. Texans 20, Patriots 17

Coutinho: I’ll maintain consistency with my Super Bowl pick. The reasons being that the Texans had one really dominant game. The Patriots have had a historically easy schedule. Of course, you have to win against whoever you are up against, but it was easy and they came up against choke artists at home. So. This time a choke artist is not visiting them and it might be the time for the Texans. They do need to back their actions post the Steelers game with a win. Texans 24, Patriots 20

Jain: I’m really worried about the Patriots going up against the Texans’ defense. But I’m going to place my faith in Drake Maye and stick with New England. They’re my Super Bowl pick, so I’m not going against them no matter what the odds. Patriots 24, Texans 21

Wood: Patriots 23, Texans 18

Singh: Patriots 17, Texans 10

Ward: Patriots 14, Texans 10

Rams at Bears

Game Time: Sunday, 6:30 pm at Soldier Field

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: LAR -3.5, O/U 50.5

Recent Matchups: CHI 31-27 win over GB, LAR 34-31 win over CAR

Hubbard: I picked the Los Angeles Rams to make the Super Bowl last week, but after that performance against Carolina, Matthew Stafford’s finger injury and the weather, I’m not so sure they make it past Chicago. It’s going to feel like single digits with pretty steady wind and possibly even have some snow. This game won’t be pretty, and I think Chicago is better suited to win a game like this. Bears 23, Rams 20

Coutinho: The Rams are just lucky. They beat the Cardinals twice. Did not dominate against the Lions and were really lucky to beat Carolina. Also, it’s a game in Chicago in the cold. And this is a Bears team that has divine backing. How else do you explain so many late comeback wins? This one will be high scoring. Bears 35, Rams 31

Jain: Stafford says he’s not worried about the weather. Add a finger injury and that same old back pain from the offseason and he’s gonna have it tough. Still, I have no doubt that this is going to be a street fight. After the Bear’s massive comeback last week, there’s no doubt that the offense can ball. But can their defense stop Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua? Home field and a cold weather advantage for Chicago, sure, but I don’t see it happening. Also, I need the Rams to go all the way to the Super Bowl so they can lose to the Patriots. Rams 27, Bears 25

Wood: Rams 28, Bears 24

Singh: Rams 3o, Bears 20

Ward: Rams 24, Bears 21