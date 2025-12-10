NFL Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Advice on Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Others for Week 15

For many of you, the fantasy football playoffs begin this week. If you made it to the postseason, congratulations, but the job’s not finished. It’s time for a playoff run, but that can only happen if you win this week.

The quarterback position can make or break your week. Start the right guy, and you can get 25-30 points to boost your week. Start the wrong one, and he could get you 10 points and completely wreck your season.

Today, I’ll be going through the matchups and identifying the 20 best fantasy football quarterbacks for NFL Week 15.

20. Tyler Shough

Matchup: Carolina Panthers

Tyler Shough has been playing really well this season. Even though he hasn’t lit up the stat sheets, he’s been efficient and has led the New Orleans Saints to a couple of wins. He’s also been a pretty good fantasy quarterback, scoring 18+ points in three of his last four games. He just put up 19 against Carolina a couple weeks ago, so why can’t he do it again this week?

19. Kirk Cousins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Dec 8, 2024 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 enters the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20241208_kdn_bc9_032

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kirk Cousins is another guy who lands on this list because of some injuries to key starters this week, but I actually think he could play pretty well. Tampa Bay gives up the fifth-most points to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football, and it seems like there’s a good chance Drake London returns from injury. I don’t think he’ll go off, but he could have a solid outing if you really need help at QB.

18. Baker Mayfield

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons

Baker Mayfield’s season has fallen off hard since he was the MVP favorite through six weeks. After scoring 19+ in five of his first six games, Mayfield has only hit that 19-point mark one time in his six games since then. I know they’re likely getting Mike Evans back, which should help, but this offense just isn’t as good as it was early in the season. Plus, the Atlanta Falcons have a solid pass defense, so Mayfield’s No. 18 this week.

17. Aaron Rodgers

Matchup: Miami Dolphins

Aaron Rodgers had his best performance in a month on Sunday, but he was still only able to score 21 fantasy points. His ceiling is very limited in fantasy, but the Miami Dolphins have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Like Cousins, he’s not going to have a massive day, but he should be able to come close to what he did in Week 14.

16. Jordan Love

Imago November 2, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 hands off the ball to Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs 8 during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_804 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Matchup: Denver Broncos

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers’ offense are really coming around. They’ve scored 23+ points in each of their last four games, and Love has scored 17+ points in three of those four. If the Packers want to win this game, they’re going to need Love to have a big day, but Denver has one of the best defenses in the league. I think he’ll be alright and probably score around 17 points, but he’s not going to have a massive day against this defense.

15. Caleb Williams

Matchup: Cleveland Browns

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have really stepped their game up in the past month, which put them in first place in the NFC before the Packers stole it from them this week. I would have Williams higher on a normal week, but Cleveland’s defense has been pretty good against opposing quarterbacks, and I just don’t see the Bears throwing it all over the yard. He’s still a decent start, but there are better options out there, in my opinion.

14. Brock Purdy

Matchup: Tennessee Titans

Brock Purdy hasn’t been anything special (at least in fantasy) since returning from his injury, but he’s averaging 16 points per game and now gets his easiest test since returning against the Tennessee Titans. I am a bit worried the 49ers could quickly build a big lead and start running the clock down, but Purdy should throw at least a couple of touchdowns in this game.

13. Jared Goff

Imago 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Regular Season: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff 16 throwing a pass during the NFL regular season game at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland on November 9, 2025. The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 44-22 Jeff Scudder / Image of Landover Maryland United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos385328

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Now that we’re out of the mid-quarterbacks taking on tough defenses tier, we can get into some of the heavy hitters. I know Jared Goff hasn’t been the best fantasy quarterback this year, but the Detroit Lions really need to win this game, and their offense has looked pretty good with Dan Campbell calling plays. The Los Angeles Rams have a very good defense, so I think his ceiling is lower than the rest of the guys on this list, but I trust Goff to play well and keep Detroit in this game.

12. Justin Herbert

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a playoff battle in the AFC. Multiple teams are vying for a Wild Card spot, and with the toughest remaining schedule, the Chargers will need Herbert to lead them to as many wins as possible. The Kansas City Chiefs have a great defense, but I think Herbert will find a way to keep LA in this game, and possibly even win it.

11. Patrick Mahomes

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes is playing some of the best football of his career despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ lackluster record. He didn’t play well last week, but almost nobody plays well against Houston, so I’m not too worried about it. However, the Chargers have a very good defense and will pose another massive challenge. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up outside the top-10 this week.

10. Sam Darnold

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts

Sam Darnold’s gone through a really tough stretch in the past month, but it seems like he’s finally got his feet back under him. He logged 23 fantasy points on Sunday as he threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a big win over the Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a horrible defense, but they haven’t been great either. I can see Darnold having a pretty big day this week as he tries to keep pace with the Rams in the NFC West.

9. Trevor Lawrence

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Nov 23, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251123_bgd_su5_100

Matchup: New York Jets

Trevor Lawrence is starting to look like the player everyone expected him to become when he was selected first overall. I think he and Liam Coen are starting to figure each other out with 13 games behind them, and it’s allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to take the lead in the AFC South. Now, they get to face the New York Jets, who have a decent defense, but they’re nothing special. No reason Lawrence can’t put up 18+ points this week.

8. Jalen Hurts

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive struggles in recent weeks, Jalen Hurts has still been a pretty solid fantasy quarterback. That shouldn’t change this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who don’t seem too concerned with winning anymore. I think the Eagles get their offense going this week, and it’s on the back of a pretty big game from Hurts.

7. Drake Maye

Matchup: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best fantasy defenses against quarterbacks, allowing just 12.46 points per game to the position, second only to Houston. But Drake Maye has just been so dang good, I can’t put him any lower. This should be an incredible game between two AFC East rivals, and I expect a decent amount of points to be put on the board (weather permitting). Wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up as a top-10 fantasy QB this week despite the tough matchup.

6. Dak Prescott

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings

Dak Prescott is back to his MVP form, and even though the Dallas Cowboys are all but eliminated from the playoffs, he’s going to keep his foot on the gas for the remainder of the season. Despite some of Minnesota’s struggles, their pass defense has actually been pretty good, which is the only thing keeping Prescott from being higher on this list. Still, this offense is too explosive for me to put him any lower.

5. Jaxson Dart

Matchup: Washington Commanders

For the first time in his career, Jaxson Dart was held under 19 fantasy points two weeks ago against New England. Outside of that game, he’s been one of the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks, and I expect him to get back in form against the Washington Commanders, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. I mean, they made J.J. McCarthy look good. Dart has QB1 upside this week.

4. Matthew Stafford

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Sep 28, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 sets to pass in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20250928_jko_aj4_104

Matchup: Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league all season, and now he and the Rams get one of their biggest matchups of the season against the Lions. This should be a high-scoring game, and with Detroit owning one of the best run defenses in the NFL, it’s going to be up to Stafford to keep the Rams in this game. I think he can do it. Don’t be shocked if he throws for 250+ yards and 3+ touchdowns in this game.

3. Joe Burrow

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens

Since returning from injury, Joe Burrow has been playing really well. He’s scored 19+ points in both of his outings, and now he’ll get a chance to topple the Ravens for the second time in three weeks. He carved up that defense for 246 yards and two scores a couple of weeks ago, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t do it again this week.

2. Josh Allen

Matchup: New England Patriots

Josh Allen is coming off one of his best games of the season last week, and now he has a huge matchup against his AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots. The Pats did a pretty good job against him in their first meeting, but Allen still scored 20 points, and with their playoff hopes on the line, Allen’s going to give it his all. He has QB1 upside every single week, and while I don’t think he hits that this week, he’s easily a top-five play for me.

1. Lamar Jackson

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

I’ve put my faith in Lamar Jackson a few times since he’s returned from injury, and it hasn’t really worked out for me, but I think this week will be different. I know Cincinnati just shut him down, but it’s hard to contain a quarterback like Jackson twice in one season. If I get burned by him again this week, I won’t put him in the top five for the rest of the season, but this matchup is just too juicy for me to pass up. And with some other top QBs having tough matchups, I just couldn’t figure out who to put him behind.