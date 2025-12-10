NFL Fantasy Football RB Rankings: Advice on Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs and Others for Week 15

The fantasy football playoffs have arrived for most leagues. For the past few weeks, you’ve either been fighting for your fantasy life or trying to get the best seed possible. Now, with the playoff push over, it’s time to make a run at the championship.
There are some tough running back matchups this week, but there are plenty that you can take advantage of as well. Today, I went through the matchups and broke down the 20 best running backs for Week 15 of the NFL season.
20. Breece Hall
Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars
Breece Hall is a great running back stuck on a horrible team. He’s still found ways to be fantasy relevant, but he’s been so inconsistent due to no fault of his own. Now he has to play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL, giving up just over 80 yards per game, and they just held Jonathan Taylor to 3.5 yards per carry. There’s not a lot working for Hall this week.
19. Quinshon Judkins
Matchup: Chicago Bears
I can’t wait for the day Quinshon Judkins gets a good offensive line. I think he can be such a great running back in this league if he has a good offensive line, especially with the workload he gets in Cleveland. His fantasy ceiling is hindered by the offense he’s in, but his workload makes him a top-20 back pretty much every week.
18. Rico Dowdle
Matchup: New Orleans Saints
Rico Dowdle has certainly not been the same running back he was when he scored 30+ points in back-to-back weeks, but he’s still been running pretty well, and the New Orleans Saints have not been great against the run this season. I don’t think he’s going to have an incredible game or anything, but he should score somewhere between 12-15 points.
17. Saquon Barkley
Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders
Saquon Barkley has not been running well this season. I know he had a big game on MNF, but overall, his season has not been great. I know their offensive line has been a bit banged up, but their offense is also just completely out of sync. It’s so hard to rank Saquon as the 17th-best RB this week, especially against the Las Vegas Raiders, but I’m not trusting this Eagles offense until they give me a reason to.
16. Omarion Hampton
Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs
Omarion Hampton’s return to the field was a little lackluster, but a touchdown made him a very viable fantasy option. He split carries pretty much evenly with Kimani Vidal, but he was much more efficient, averaging 4.3 yards per carry to Vidal’s 3.1. He should get more work each week from here on out, but his matchup is pretty brutal in the first week of the fantasy playoffs. He’s a fine starting option, but his ceiling is low compared to others around him.
15. Ashton Jeanty
Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles
Ashton Jeanty has overperformed given the offense he’s in. His ADP was always too high in the late first round, so from that standpoint, he’s been disappointing, but for a rookie in a subpar offense, he’s been great. I would have him higher, but I just don’t see the Las Vegas Raiders having any sort of success against this Eagles defense. Jeanty is going to be a big part of the game plan, but if he can’t get any holes to run through, his production will be limited.
14. Kyren Williams
Matchup: Detroit Lions
Kyren Williams got some of his carries stolen by Blake Corum, but that was because the Rams were blowing out the Cardinals. I’m not concerned about Williams’ touches moving forward, but I am concerned about his matchup. Detroit gives up the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, so again, like Jeanty and Hampton, he’s a great RB with a really tough matchup. These three could be ranked in any order, really.
13. Josh Jacobs
Matchup: Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs has been one of the most consistent fantasy performers all season, but he was in a bit of a slump, scoring four and 10 points in his last two starts, which was largely due to an injury. He looked 100 percent last week, scoring 17.20 points on 20 carries, and should receive another heavy workload this week, but he faces a really good Denver defense. Much like Hampton, he’s a good starting option, but I don’t think his ceiling is all that high.
12. James Cook
Matchup: New England Patriots
James Cook has been fantastic this season, and it’s really hard to put him this low on the list, but New England’s run defense has been very good this year, and I don’t see Cook having a ton of success on the ground. I think this game will boil down to Josh Allen vs Drake Maye, but Cook should still get some good work. Just don’t expect a massive game from him.
11. Javonte Williams
Matchup: Minnesota Vikings
Javonte Williams continues to be one of the best sleepers in fantasy football. He’s coming off a 17-point outing on Thursday night, and has 10 days to rest up and prepare for a Minnesota Vikings defense that gives up 21 points to opposing running backs. There isn’t anybody who’s going to eat into his touches, so he should see a lot of work, and as long as Minnesota doesn’t all of a sudden turn into the Purple People Eaters, he should have a good game.
10. Bucky Irving
Matchup: Atlanta Falcons
Bucky Irving finally returned from injury a couple of weeks ago and has posted back-to-back games with 16 fantasy points. He’s seen a heavy workload both weeks, and in a must-win game against the Atlanta Falcons, that should not change in Week 15. If the Bucs want to win and maintain their NFC South lead, Irving is going to have to be involved, and Atlanta’s run defense hasn’t been great, so there’s no reason to believe he can’t hit that 16-point mark again.
9. Travis Etienne
Matchup: New York Jets
Travis Etienne has scored 16+ in five of his last six games, and he was a big reason the Jaguars took the lead of the AFC South with a two-touchdown performance against Indianapolis. Now, Etienne gets to play the New York Jets, who give up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. He should be in line for a massive game this weekend.
8. TreVeyon Henderson
Matchup: Buffalo Bills
TreVeyon Henderson continues to be the New England Patriots’ RB1. He’s had 11+ carries in each of his last five games (14+ in four of them), and now he faces a Buffalo defense that has been horrible against the run, giving up the fifth-most points per game to opposing RBs. Henderson is explosive, and coming off a bye, should be able to take advantage of this matchup.
7. Jonathan Taylor
Matchup: Seattle Seahawks
Jonathan Taylor has not been running very well these last three weeks, but he’s always going to be a top-10 fantasy running back because of what he’s capable of. He should get a lot of work this week with Daniel Jones’ season likely over, but that also means the Seattle Seahawks will be loading the box. It should be a very interesting matchup. Taylor is either going to score 20+ or be held to single-digits. I’m banking on the former.
6. Bijan Robinson
Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite Atlanta’s struggles, Bijan Robinson continues to be one of the best fantasy running backs. I know he didn’t have a great game this past weekend, but before that, he averaged 20.4 points per game over his last five. Tampa Bay’s run defense is not very good – they rank 24th in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing RBs – so Robinson should get back into form next week.
5. De’Von Achane
Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers
De’Von Achane is one of the most consistent fantasy players in the entire league. He’s scored 13+ points in every single game this year, and has had five games of 20+. He’s super reliable, no matter the matchup. This will be one of his tougher matchups of the season, but he’s proven to be matchup-proof. He should be able to keep his 13+ point streak alive, but he may not hit that 20-point mark.
4. Chase Brown
Matchup: Baltimore Ravens
Chase Brown has really come alive in the last 1.5 months after an extremely slow start to the season. He’s scored 15+ in six straight games, and now he gets to face a Baltimore Ravens defense that gives up 23.24 points per game to opposing running backs. He’s running well, but is also being used as a receiver more and more, so he should be in for another big game as Cincinnati tries to take down their AFC North rivals for the second time in three weeks.
3. Derrick Henry
Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals
Derrick Henry has greatly benefited from Lamar Jackson’s return. He’s averaging 16.6 fantasy points per game since Jackson’s return, and now he faces a Bengals defense he just scored 17 against a couple weeks ago, and that was in a game where Baltimore’s offense did not play well. I expect them to have a better game plan in place this time, so Henry should get close to, if not go over, the 20-point mark.
2. Jahmyr Gibbs
Matchup: Los Angeles Rams
This is a tough one. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best run defenses in the league and give up the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs, but Jahmyr Gibbs is going to get a ton of touches, and he’s arguably the most explosive player in the league. Ever since Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties five weeks ago, Gibbs has averaged 32 fantasy points per game. Maybe I’m dumb for putting him this high and LA completely stops him, but he has the highest upside of any running back in the league every week, so he can’t be outside the top-three.
1. Christian McCaffrey
Matchup: Tennessee Titans
With Taylor falling off recently, Christian McCaffrey has taken over as the RB1 on the year. He continues to prove that, when he’s healthy, he’s one of, if not the best, running back in the NFL. He’s so dynamic, and his receiving workload makes him a top-three running back every single week. And when he’s playing someone like Tennessee, he’s almost always going to be No. 1.
