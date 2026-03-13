NFL Free Agency Grades: Raiders, Panthers Dominate While Seahawks, Broncos Struggle

NFL free agency is still going on, but for the most part, all the top guys are gone. There are still some impact players left, but for the most part, teams are done signing players that will be starters on their 2026 team.

Since we as humans naturally like the compare and rank things, it’s time to hand out some free agency grades to see which teams hit it out of the park, and which teams are entering the draft with a lot of holes still to fill.

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Arizona Cardinals: C

Imago December 01, 2024: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo 73 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20241201_zma_c04_549 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Top Signings: OG Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Kendrick Bourne

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Top Returning Talent: DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of needs, and I don’t think they did a great job of filling them in free agency. They upgraded their offensive line with Isaac Seumalo, which I liked, but I don’t understand what they’re doing with their receiver and running back room. Kendrick Bourne is a very similar receiver to Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., and they brought in Tyler Allgeier while having Trey Benson and James Conner. I also thought they had a lot of needs to fill on defense, and they failed to do so. I just think they invested in the wrong spots outside of guard.

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Atlanta Falcons: C-

Top Signings: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Azeez Ojulari

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Top Returning Talent: TE Kyle Pitts

The best thing the Atlanta Falcons did this offseason was franchise tag Kyle Pitts. Outside of that, I don’t love any of their moves. I don’t think Tua Tagovailoa is anything but a solid backup until Michael Penix returns, and outside of that, who’s the biggest name the signed? Jahan Dotson? Nick Folk? They have a solid foundation in place, but they did a poor job of adding the kind of players they need to make a playoff push, especially because their NFC South foes did a much better job.

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Baltimore Ravens: C+

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 26: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 in action during the game against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 26, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 26 Jets at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251026086

Top Signings: DE Trey Hendrickson, OG John Simpson, S Jaylinn Hawkins

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Top Returning Talent: N/A

I like Trey Hendrickson, but I don’t love the fact that they’ll be paying him almost $30 million when he’s 35 years old. And outside of that signing, they didn’t do much. Josh Simpson and Jaylinn Hawkins will be solid additions, but their FA class didn’t move me. They also lost key pieces like Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Jordan Stout. Getting a play like Hendrickson keeps this grade from being even lower.

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Buffalo Bills: C-

Top Signings: DE Bradley Chubb, DB Dee Alford, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Top Returning Talent: C Connor McGovern

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If you include the D.J. Moore trade, I’d be inclined to give them a higher grade, but this is free agency grades, so I’m not including it. I do love the fact that they got a deal done with Connor McGovern to keep him in town before Linderbaum reset the center market, but man, the rest of FA was rough for them. They overpaid for Bradley Chubb and then signed two average defensive backs. They’re going to have to do something special in the draft because their free agent class is not what they need to get over the hump.

Carolina Panthers: A

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 16, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips 50 reacts after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251116_mcd_se7_26

Top Signings: DE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, IOL Luke Fortner

Top Returning Talent: N/A

The Carolina Panthers overpaid for Jaelan Phillips, but they made up for it by signing Devin Lloyd to a really good deal. Defensive end and linebacker were two of their biggest needs entering the offseason, and they were not afraid to spend big to fill those holes. They also added Luke Fortner to shore up the interior of their line, so I think that was a great signing. They didn’t make many splashes outside of those three, but this was a really solid FA class coming off a playoff berth.

Chicago Bears: B+

Top Signings: S Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, WR Kalif Raymond

Top Returning Talent: OL Braxton Jones

The Chicago Bears needed to get better on defense, and they did by signing one of the top safeties and linebackers available in Coby Bryant and Devin Bush. I think they also found a solid, last-minute replacement for Drew Dalman in Garrett Bradbury, and I love that they got Braxton Jones back on a one-year prove it deal. I wish they got another impact defensive player or two, but overall, can’t complain.

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 04: Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook 6 walks out with the team for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 4th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 04 Buccaneers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411040042

Top Signings: S Bryan Cook, DE Boye Mafe, DT Jonathan Allen

Top Returning Talent: OG Dalton Risner

Like the Bears, Cincinnati needed to improve their defense, so they went out and signed an impact player at safety and defensive end in Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. They also added a veteran defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen to improve their run defense. Again, I would’ve liked to see them add another player or two, but it was a solid haul for Cincy.

Cleveland Browns: B-

Top Signings: IOL Elgton Jenkins, OG Zion Johnson, LB Quincy Williams

Top Returning Talent: OG Teven Jenkins

I like the moves the Cleveland Browns are making on the offensive line. They traded for veteran tackle Tytus Howard and signed a two-time Pro Bowler in Elgton Jenkins while also betting on a young player in Zion Johnson. I don’t like the contract they gave Johnson, but if he can reach his potential in Cleveland, it’ll be worth it. I was also way higher on Quincy Williams than most, so I really like him to replace Devin Bush. If Johnson’s contract was better, they’d be at a B+, but I just don’t love that deal.

Dallas Cowboys: C+

Imago TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Jalen Thompson 34 of the Arizona Cardinals looks ahead during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, November 30, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Cardinals at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55311302025121

Top Signings: S Jalen Thompson, S PJ Locke, LB Tyrus Wheat

Top Returning Talent: WR George Pickens, OL Terence Steele, RB Javonte Williams

I love what Dallas has done this offseason outside of free agency. They got Javonte Williams, George Pickens and Terence Steele back while also trading for Rashan Gary (even though I think they overpaid a bit for him), but free agency-wise, it was nothing special. I really like the signing of Jalen Thompson, but outside of that, they failed to get any real impactful players. They do have two first-round picks, though, so this offseason was never about free agency for Dallas.

Denver Broncos: D

Top Signings: N/A

Top Returning Talent: LB Alex Singlton, LB Justin Strnad, RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Ja’Quan McMillan

The Denver Broncos literally haven’t brought in a single outside free agent, and I don’t love the $10 million a year they gave to J.K. Dobbins, who is always hurt. I don’t mind the contracts they gave to Alex Singleton and others, but when you’re a game away from the Super Bowl, you have to make some sort of additions in free agency.

Detroit Lions: B-

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 21: Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays 64 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 21, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 21 Buccaneers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221153

Top Signings: C Cade Mays, OT Larry Borom, RB Isiah Pacheco

Top Returning Talent: CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Detroit Lions did a pretty good job of balling on a budget. They didn’t overspend on anyone, but they filled some needs on their offensive line and brought in a very similar running back to David Montgomery in Isiah Pacheco. I do wish they would’ve signed one of the top corners in this class, considering it was a pretty deep CB class, but overall it wasn’t a bad week.

Green Bay Packers: C+

Top Signings: CB Benjamin St. Juste, DT Javon Gargrave

Top Returning Talent: C Sean Rhyan

The volume wasn’t there for Green Bay, but the two outside signings they did make were both pretty good. Javon Hargrave isn’t a great run defender, but at 33 years old, he can still get after the passer at a pretty high level. I also love the Benjamin St. Juste signing. I thought he was one of the more underrated players in free agency, so to get him for $5 million a year for two years is a really good deal for them. They lost a lot, and I wish they signed more players, but the two they brought in will make an impact.

Houston Texans: B+

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith 72 looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on December 7, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207525074

Top Signings: OT Braden Smith, S Reed Blankenship, DL Logan Hall

Top Returning Talent: DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Ed Ingram, OT Trent Brown

The Houston Texans did a really good job of retaining and adding talent. They brought back key players like Ed Ingram, Trent Brown and Sheldon Rankins, while adding a really good tackle in Braden Smith, and impact safety in Reed Blankenship and a depth player on the defensive line in Logan Hall. They didn’t need to make any massive changes this offseason, so they retained their best players and filled in the few holes their roster had.

Indianapolis Colts: C

Top Signings: DE Arden Key, DE Michael Clemons

Top Returning Talent: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce

This offseason wasn’t about adding talent for Indianapolis, it was about retaining it. They brought back Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones, but they had to pay BIG money to do so. I think they overpaid for both of them a bit – especially Jones, who’s coming off a torn Achilles. They also didn’t bring in any big names, so while it wasn’t an awful FA for the Colts, it wasn’t great, either.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D+

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Montaric Brown 30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543290

Top Signings: RB Chris Rodriguez

Top Returning Talent: CB Montaric Brown, DE Dennis Gardeck

Was 2025 the peak for the Jacksonville Jaguars? They lost guys like Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne and Greg Newsome II and replace them with…Chris Rodriguez, who they gave $10 million! I like that they got Montaric Brown back, but outside of that, nothing they did in FA was good.

Kansas City Chiefs: B-

Top Signings: RB Kenneth Walker, DT Khyiris Tonga

Top Returning Talent: TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyquan Thornton

The Kansas City Chiefs lost A LOT in free agency, including three cornerbacks, their starting safety and a solid, young linebacker. However, they did a good job getting Travis Kelce and Tyquan Thornton back, and they made one of the best free agent signings with Kenneth Walker. There’s a lot of work to be done in the secondary, but with two first rounders, they can get a premium corner. Still would’ve liked to see them sign a good one in FA.

Las Vegas Raiders: A

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 04: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Ravens at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010401399

Top Signings: C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker

Top Returning Talent: CB Eric Stokes, DE Malcolm Koonce

The only thing keeping this from being an A+ is the fact that they gave Tyler Linderbaum $9 million per year more than any other center in the league, but they had to make sure they got him, so I won’t even knock them much for that. Outside of that, they made a ton of great moves and filled a lot of their needs, particularly at cornerback and linebacker. Great start to the offseason for Klint Kubiak.

Los Angeles Chargers: C-

Top Signings: C Tyler Biadasz, TE Charlie Kolar, OG Cole Strange

Top Returning Talent: DE Khalil Mack, DT Teair Tart

This was a disappointing free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers. I like the additions of Tyler Biadasz and Charlie Kolar, but they had a ton of cap space and didn’t both to bring in a single guard better than Cole Strange. There were a ton of guards available. Some were young, some were old, but all of them would be a starter for the Chargers, but they just neglected to fill that need.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

Imago September 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson 35 is introduced before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_385 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Top Signings: CB Jaylen Watson

Top Returning Talent: S Kam Curl, TE Tyler Higbee

The Los Angeles Rams had a sneaky good free agency. Their only big hole was at cornerback, and they went out and traded for Trent McDuffie (which I’m not counting towards this grade) and signed Jaylen Watson, my top CB in this free agent class. On top of that, they were able to retain key players like Kam Curl and Tyler Higbee without losing a single player to FA (at least so far). They made just one signing, but it was a great one, and now they should be legit Super Bowl contenders.

Miami Dolphins: D+

Top Signings: QB Malik Willis, DE Josh Uche

Top Returning Talent: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.

I don’t love the Malik Willis signing. I think he’s an alright quarterback, but he’s not the future of the Miami Dolphins. And besides him, what did they really do? A whole lot of nothing, while losing a whole lot players. Not a great first offseason for Jeff Hafley.

Minnesota Vikings: B-

Imago September 21 2025 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 1looks for the deep pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Arizona 16-15 at Levi Stadium Santa Clara, Calif / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_537 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Top Signings: QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre

Top Returning Talent: LB Eric Wilson,

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Minnesota Vikings, at least up until they signed Kyler Murray. Now, they have a real QB battle on their hands between him and J.J. McCarthy. I do wish they brought in some more players outside of Murray and CB James Pierre, but I like the upside of Murray, so they still sneak into the Bs.

New England Patriots: B+

Top Signings: WR Romeo Doubs, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, DE Dre’Mont Jones

Top Returning Talent: N/A

The New England Patriots didn’t have a lot of needs enterting free agency, but I think they did a good job filling them. They added Romeo Doubs, one of the better receivers in this FA class, signed a really good guard in Alijah Vera-Tucker (though it is very risky with his injury history) and added Dre’Mont Jones to fill K’Lavon Chaisson’s hole. I wish they could’ve kept Chaisson and Jaylinn Hawkins, but that’s the only blemish on their record.

New Orleans Saints: A-

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Travis Etienne Jr. 1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111544989

Top Signings: RB Travis Etienne, OG David Edwards, LB Kaden Elliss, TE Noah Fant

Top Returning Talent: S Julian Blackmon, DT John Ridgeway

The New Orleans Saints had two goals in free agency: fix the run game and replace Demario Davis. They did both of those things beautifully. The only way it could’ve been better is if they won the bidding war for Devin Lloyd, but bringing Kaden Elliss back to town is a close second. They still have needs at receiver, edge rusher and corner, but they have some solid draft capital to fill those needs.

New York Giants: B+

Top Signings: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II

Top Returning Talent: IOL Jermaine Elumanor, OT Evan Neal

I really like the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and Isaiah Likely, but with $28 million in cap space after all their signings, I thought they could’ve done more, particularly on the offensive line. I also would’ve liked to see them bring in a receiver to replace Wan’Dale Robinson, but they were unable to do so. A good start to the John Harbaugh era, but they have some needs to fill in the draft.

New York Jets: C

Getty ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 15: New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) waves a towel and gets the New Orleans Saints fans reved up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints on September 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Top Signings: DT David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis, CB Nahshon Wright

Top Returning Talent: RB Breece Hall

A lot of the New York Jets’ work was done through trades, but their free agent haul was really good…if it was seven years ago. I love David Onyemata and Demario Davis, but why are the Jets out here signing 33 and 37 year olds as their key free agent additions? Nahshon Wright was a nice pickup, but I just don’t get why they targeted so many old players, given they’re nowhere near contending for a title.

Philadelphia Eagles: C-

Top Signings: CB Tariq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt

Top Returning Talent: TE Grant Calcattera

The Philadelphia Eagles lost so much in free agency, and they just didn’t add much. I like the Tariq Woolen signing, but they didn’t add any pass rush help and they didn’t really fill their need at tight end. Howie Roseman did not cook this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Imago November 2, 2025: Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper 56 tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle 5 in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_795 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Top Signings: CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker

Top Returning Talent: LB Cole Holcomb

I really like what the Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking this offseason. If this included the Michael Pittman trade, it would easily be an A, but I thought their free agent haul was still pretty good. They got Jamel Dean and Rico Dowdle on really good deals and made a high upside signing in Jaquan Brisker. Would’ve liked to see them address the interior of their offensive line, but they can do that in the draft.

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Top Signings: WR Mike Evans, OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth

Top Returning Talent: TE Jake Tonges, K Eddy Pineiro

The Mike Evans signing was one of the best and biggest of the offseason. The San Francisco 49ers were missing a true WR1 all of last season, and now they have one to pair with Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. I don’t think they had many other major needs to address, so it was a solid FA period for the Niners.

Seattle Seahawks: D

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Dec 18, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed 22 celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20251218_lbm_cf9_128

Top Signings: RB Emmanuel Wilson

Top Returning Talent: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas

The Super Bowl champions lost a boatload of players, including Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Kenneth Walker and Boye Mafe, and the only outside player they brought in was Emmanuel Wilson, despite having some of the most cap space in the league. I also don’t love the contract they gave to Rashid Shaheed, unless they actually start using him correctly. They went from Super Bowl favorite again in 2026 to having a lot of holes to fill in the draft (with just four picks).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Top Signings: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DT A’Shawn Robinson

Top Returning Talent: TE Cade Otton

I like some of the additions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made, but overall, it wasn’t a great FA. Alex Anzalone and Kenneth Gainwell are their headliners, and they’re both good, but nothing special. A’Shawn Robinson should help them replace Logan Hall, but I don’t think he makes much of a difference. I would’ve loved to see them get a receiver after losing Mike Evans, but they failed to do that too.

Tennessee Titans: B

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans cornerback Alontae Taylor 1 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104068

Top Signings: DT John Franklin-Meyers, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cor’Dale Flott

Top Returning Talent: N/A

On paper, this is a really good haul. The Tennessee Titans beefed up their defense, especially in the secondary, and got their quarterback a really good slot receiver. However, I think they handed out some bad contracts. They overpaid for Daniel Bellinger, Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott, but they had the cap space to use. Good haul, but bad contracts, so I settled on a B.

Washington Commanders: A-

Top Signings: DE Odafe Oweh, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, LB Leo Chenal, S Nick Cross

Top Returning Talent: QB Marcus Mariota

After a pretty quiet start to free agency, the Washington Commanders ended up with a pretty good haul. They made some great additions late with guys like K’Lavon Chaisson, Leo Chenal and Nick Cross, but I also like the addition they made early in Odafe Oweh. I was skeptical after day two, but I really like what Washington ended up with.