NFL Free Agency Grades: Raiders, Panthers Dominate While Seahawks, Broncos Struggle

NFL free agency is still going on, but for the most part, all the top guys are gone. There are still some impact players left, but for the most part, teams are done signing players that will be starters on their 2026 team.
Since we as humans naturally like the compare and rank things, it’s time to hand out some free agency grades to see which teams hit it out of the park, and which teams are entering the draft with a lot of holes still to fill.
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Arizona Cardinals: C
Top Signings: OG Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Kendrick Bourne
Top Returning Talent: DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of needs, and I don’t think they did a great job of filling them in free agency. They upgraded their offensive line with Isaac Seumalo, which I liked, but I don’t understand what they’re doing with their receiver and running back room. Kendrick Bourne is a very similar receiver to Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr., and they brought in Tyler Allgeier while having Trey Benson and James Conner. I also thought they had a lot of needs to fill on defense, and they failed to do so. I just think they invested in the wrong spots outside of guard.
Atlanta Falcons: C-
Top Signings: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Azeez Ojulari
Top Returning Talent: TE Kyle Pitts
The best thing the Atlanta Falcons did this offseason was franchise tag Kyle Pitts. Outside of that, I don’t love any of their moves. I don’t think Tua Tagovailoa is anything but a solid backup until Michael Penix returns, and outside of that, who’s the biggest name the signed? Jahan Dotson? Nick Folk? They have a solid foundation in place, but they did a poor job of adding the kind of players they need to make a playoff push, especially because their NFC South foes did a much better job.
Baltimore Ravens: C+
Top Signings: DE Trey Hendrickson, OG John Simpson, S Jaylinn Hawkins
Top Returning Talent: N/A
I like Trey Hendrickson, but I don’t love the fact that they’ll be paying him almost $30 million when he’s 35 years old. And outside of that signing, they didn’t do much. Josh Simpson and Jaylinn Hawkins will be solid additions, but their FA class didn’t move me. They also lost key pieces like Tyler Linderbaum, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar and Jordan Stout. Getting a play like Hendrickson keeps this grade from being even lower.
Buffalo Bills: C-
Top Signings: DE Bradley Chubb, DB Dee Alford, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Top Returning Talent: C Connor McGovern
If you include the D.J. Moore trade, I’d be inclined to give them a higher grade, but this is free agency grades, so I’m not including it. I do love the fact that they got a deal done with Connor McGovern to keep him in town before Linderbaum reset the center market, but man, the rest of FA was rough for them. They overpaid for Bradley Chubb and then signed two average defensive backs. They’re going to have to do something special in the draft because their free agent class is not what they need to get over the hump.
Carolina Panthers: A
Top Signings: DE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, IOL Luke Fortner
Top Returning Talent: N/A
The Carolina Panthers overpaid for Jaelan Phillips, but they made up for it by signing Devin Lloyd to a really good deal. Defensive end and linebacker were two of their biggest needs entering the offseason, and they were not afraid to spend big to fill those holes. They also added Luke Fortner to shore up the interior of their line, so I think that was a great signing. They didn’t make many splashes outside of those three, but this was a really solid FA class coming off a playoff berth.
Chicago Bears: B+
Top Signings: S Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, WR Kalif Raymond
Top Returning Talent: OL Braxton Jones
The Chicago Bears needed to get better on defense, and they did by signing one of the top safeties and linebackers available in Coby Bryant and Devin Bush. I think they also found a solid, last-minute replacement for Drew Dalman in Garrett Bradbury, and I love that they got Braxton Jones back on a one-year prove it deal. I wish they got another impact defensive player or two, but overall, can’t complain.
Cincinnati Bengals: B-
Top Signings: S Bryan Cook, DE Boye Mafe, DT Jonathan Allen
Top Returning Talent: OG Dalton Risner
Like the Bears, Cincinnati needed to improve their defense, so they went out and signed an impact player at safety and defensive end in Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe. They also added a veteran defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen to improve their run defense. Again, I would’ve liked to see them add another player or two, but it was a solid haul for Cincy.
Cleveland Browns: B-
Top Signings: IOL Elgton Jenkins, OG Zion Johnson, LB Quincy Williams
Top Returning Talent: OG Teven Jenkins
I like the moves the Cleveland Browns are making on the offensive line. They traded for veteran tackle Tytus Howard and signed a two-time Pro Bowler in Elgton Jenkins while also betting on a young player in Zion Johnson. I don’t like the contract they gave Johnson, but if he can reach his potential in Cleveland, it’ll be worth it. I was also way higher on Quincy Williams than most, so I really like him to replace Devin Bush. If Johnson’s contract was better, they’d be at a B+, but I just don’t love that deal.
Dallas Cowboys: C+
Top Signings: S Jalen Thompson, S PJ Locke, LB Tyrus Wheat
Top Returning Talent: WR George Pickens, OL Terence Steele, RB Javonte Williams
I love what Dallas has done this offseason outside of free agency. They got Javonte Williams, George Pickens and Terence Steele back while also trading for Rashan Gary (even though I think they overpaid a bit for him), but free agency-wise, it was nothing special. I really like the signing of Jalen Thompson, but outside of that, they failed to get any real impactful players. They do have two first-round picks, though, so this offseason was never about free agency for Dallas.
Denver Broncos: D
Top Signings: N/A
Top Returning Talent: LB Alex Singlton, LB Justin Strnad, RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Ja’Quan McMillan
The Denver Broncos literally haven’t brought in a single outside free agent, and I don’t love the $10 million a year they gave to J.K. Dobbins, who is always hurt. I don’t mind the contracts they gave to Alex Singleton and others, but when you’re a game away from the Super Bowl, you have to make some sort of additions in free agency.
Detroit Lions: B-
Top Signings: C Cade Mays, OT Larry Borom, RB Isiah Pacheco
Top Returning Talent: CB Rock Ya-Sin
The Detroit Lions did a pretty good job of balling on a budget. They didn’t overspend on anyone, but they filled some needs on their offensive line and brought in a very similar running back to David Montgomery in Isiah Pacheco. I do wish they would’ve signed one of the top corners in this class, considering it was a pretty deep CB class, but overall it wasn’t a bad week.
Green Bay Packers: C+
Top Signings: CB Benjamin St. Juste, DT Javon Gargrave
Top Returning Talent: C Sean Rhyan
The volume wasn’t there for Green Bay, but the two outside signings they did make were both pretty good. Javon Hargrave isn’t a great run defender, but at 33 years old, he can still get after the passer at a pretty high level. I also love the Benjamin St. Juste signing. I thought he was one of the more underrated players in free agency, so to get him for $5 million a year for two years is a really good deal for them. They lost a lot, and I wish they signed more players, but the two they brought in will make an impact.
Houston Texans: B+
Top Signings: OT Braden Smith, S Reed Blankenship, DL Logan Hall
Top Returning Talent: DT Sheldon Rankins, OG Ed Ingram, OT Trent Brown
The Houston Texans did a really good job of retaining and adding talent. They brought back key players like Ed Ingram, Trent Brown and Sheldon Rankins, while adding a really good tackle in Braden Smith, and impact safety in Reed Blankenship and a depth player on the defensive line in Logan Hall. They didn’t need to make any massive changes this offseason, so they retained their best players and filled in the few holes their roster had.
Indianapolis Colts: C
Top Signings: DE Arden Key, DE Michael Clemons
Top Returning Talent: QB Daniel Jones, WR Alec Pierce
This offseason wasn’t about adding talent for Indianapolis, it was about retaining it. They brought back Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones, but they had to pay BIG money to do so. I think they overpaid for both of them a bit – especially Jones, who’s coming off a torn Achilles. They also didn’t bring in any big names, so while it wasn’t an awful FA for the Colts, it wasn’t great, either.
Jacksonville Jaguars: D+
Top Signings: RB Chris Rodriguez
Top Returning Talent: CB Montaric Brown, DE Dennis Gardeck
Was 2025 the peak for the Jacksonville Jaguars? They lost guys like Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne and Greg Newsome II and replace them with…Chris Rodriguez, who they gave $10 million! I like that they got Montaric Brown back, but outside of that, nothing they did in FA was good.
Kansas City Chiefs: B-
Top Signings: RB Kenneth Walker, DT Khyiris Tonga
Top Returning Talent: TE Travis Kelce, WR Tyquan Thornton
The Kansas City Chiefs lost A LOT in free agency, including three cornerbacks, their starting safety and a solid, young linebacker. However, they did a good job getting Travis Kelce and Tyquan Thornton back, and they made one of the best free agent signings with Kenneth Walker. There’s a lot of work to be done in the secondary, but with two first rounders, they can get a premium corner. Still would’ve liked to see them sign a good one in FA.
Las Vegas Raiders: A
Top Signings: C Tyler Linderbaum, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker
Top Returning Talent: CB Eric Stokes, DE Malcolm Koonce
The only thing keeping this from being an A+ is the fact that they gave Tyler Linderbaum $9 million per year more than any other center in the league, but they had to make sure they got him, so I won’t even knock them much for that. Outside of that, they made a ton of great moves and filled a lot of their needs, particularly at cornerback and linebacker. Great start to the offseason for Klint Kubiak.
Los Angeles Chargers: C-
Top Signings: C Tyler Biadasz, TE Charlie Kolar, OG Cole Strange
Top Returning Talent: DE Khalil Mack, DT Teair Tart
This was a disappointing free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers. I like the additions of Tyler Biadasz and Charlie Kolar, but they had a ton of cap space and didn’t both to bring in a single guard better than Cole Strange. There were a ton of guards available. Some were young, some were old, but all of them would be a starter for the Chargers, but they just neglected to fill that need.
Los Angeles Rams: A-
Top Signings: CB Jaylen Watson
Top Returning Talent: S Kam Curl, TE Tyler Higbee
The Los Angeles Rams had a sneaky good free agency. Their only big hole was at cornerback, and they went out and traded for Trent McDuffie (which I’m not counting towards this grade) and signed Jaylen Watson, my top CB in this free agent class. On top of that, they were able to retain key players like Kam Curl and Tyler Higbee without losing a single player to FA (at least so far). They made just one signing, but it was a great one, and now they should be legit Super Bowl contenders.
Miami Dolphins: D+
Top Signings: QB Malik Willis, DE Josh Uche
Top Returning Talent: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.
I don’t love the Malik Willis signing. I think he’s an alright quarterback, but he’s not the future of the Miami Dolphins. And besides him, what did they really do? A whole lot of nothing, while losing a whole lot players. Not a great first offseason for Jeff Hafley.
Minnesota Vikings: B-
Top Signings: QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre
Top Returning Talent: LB Eric Wilson,
It’s been a quiet offseason for the Minnesota Vikings, at least up until they signed Kyler Murray. Now, they have a real QB battle on their hands between him and J.J. McCarthy. I do wish they brought in some more players outside of Murray and CB James Pierre, but I like the upside of Murray, so they still sneak into the Bs.
New England Patriots: B+
Top Signings: WR Romeo Doubs, OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, DE Dre’Mont Jones
Top Returning Talent: N/A
The New England Patriots didn’t have a lot of needs enterting free agency, but I think they did a good job filling them. They added Romeo Doubs, one of the better receivers in this FA class, signed a really good guard in Alijah Vera-Tucker (though it is very risky with his injury history) and added Dre’Mont Jones to fill K’Lavon Chaisson’s hole. I wish they could’ve kept Chaisson and Jaylinn Hawkins, but that’s the only blemish on their record.
New Orleans Saints: A-
Top Signings: RB Travis Etienne, OG David Edwards, LB Kaden Elliss, TE Noah Fant
Top Returning Talent: S Julian Blackmon, DT John Ridgeway
The New Orleans Saints had two goals in free agency: fix the run game and replace Demario Davis. They did both of those things beautifully. The only way it could’ve been better is if they won the bidding war for Devin Lloyd, but bringing Kaden Elliss back to town is a close second. They still have needs at receiver, edge rusher and corner, but they have some solid draft capital to fill those needs.
New York Giants: B+
Top Signings: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II
Top Returning Talent: IOL Jermaine Elumanor, OT Evan Neal
I really like the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and Isaiah Likely, but with $28 million in cap space after all their signings, I thought they could’ve done more, particularly on the offensive line. I also would’ve liked to see them bring in a receiver to replace Wan’Dale Robinson, but they were unable to do so. A good start to the John Harbaugh era, but they have some needs to fill in the draft.
New York Jets: C
Top Signings: DT David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis, CB Nahshon Wright
Top Returning Talent: RB Breece Hall
A lot of the New York Jets’ work was done through trades, but their free agent haul was really good…if it was seven years ago. I love David Onyemata and Demario Davis, but why are the Jets out here signing 33 and 37 year olds as their key free agent additions? Nahshon Wright was a nice pickup, but I just don’t get why they targeted so many old players, given they’re nowhere near contending for a title.
Philadelphia Eagles: C-
Top Signings: CB Tariq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt
Top Returning Talent: TE Grant Calcattera
The Philadelphia Eagles lost so much in free agency, and they just didn’t add much. I like the Tariq Woolen signing, but they didn’t add any pass rush help and they didn’t really fill their need at tight end. Howie Roseman did not cook this offseason.
Pittsburgh Steelers: B
Top Signings: CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker
Top Returning Talent: LB Cole Holcomb
I really like what the Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking this offseason. If this included the Michael Pittman trade, it would easily be an A, but I thought their free agent haul was still pretty good. They got Jamel Dean and Rico Dowdle on really good deals and made a high upside signing in Jaquan Brisker. Would’ve liked to see them address the interior of their offensive line, but they can do that in the draft.
San Francisco 49ers: A-
Top Signings: WR Mike Evans, OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth
Top Returning Talent: TE Jake Tonges, K Eddy Pineiro
The Mike Evans signing was one of the best and biggest of the offseason. The San Francisco 49ers were missing a true WR1 all of last season, and now they have one to pair with Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. I don’t think they had many other major needs to address, so it was a solid FA period for the Niners.
Seattle Seahawks: D
Top Signings: RB Emmanuel Wilson
Top Returning Talent: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas
The Super Bowl champions lost a boatload of players, including Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Kenneth Walker and Boye Mafe, and the only outside player they brought in was Emmanuel Wilson, despite having some of the most cap space in the league. I also don’t love the contract they gave to Rashid Shaheed, unless they actually start using him correctly. They went from Super Bowl favorite again in 2026 to having a lot of holes to fill in the draft (with just four picks).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+
Top Signings: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DT A’Shawn Robinson
Top Returning Talent: TE Cade Otton
I like some of the additions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made, but overall, it wasn’t a great FA. Alex Anzalone and Kenneth Gainwell are their headliners, and they’re both good, but nothing special. A’Shawn Robinson should help them replace Logan Hall, but I don’t think he makes much of a difference. I would’ve loved to see them get a receiver after losing Mike Evans, but they failed to do that too.
Tennessee Titans: B
Top Signings: DT John Franklin-Meyers, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cor’Dale Flott
Top Returning Talent: N/A
On paper, this is a really good haul. The Tennessee Titans beefed up their defense, especially in the secondary, and got their quarterback a really good slot receiver. However, I think they handed out some bad contracts. They overpaid for Daniel Bellinger, Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott, but they had the cap space to use. Good haul, but bad contracts, so I settled on a B.
Washington Commanders: A-
Top Signings: DE Odafe Oweh, DE K’Lavon Chaisson, LB Leo Chenal, S Nick Cross
Top Returning Talent: QB Marcus Mariota
After a pretty quiet start to free agency, the Washington Commanders ended up with a pretty good haul. They made some great additions late with guys like K’Lavon Chaisson, Leo Chenal and Nick Cross, but I also like the addition they made early in Odafe Oweh. I was skeptical after day two, but I really like what Washington ended up with.