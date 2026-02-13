NFL Free Agency: Predicting Contracts for George Pickens, Kenneth Walker & Other Top Stars

Free agency is one of the most exciting times of the year, not just for fans, but for players as well. Some of them get to hit the open market and negotiate with multiple teams, driving up their price tag. And for those players who aren’t on the market, they get to sit back and watch as their peers set the market for them before they hit the market in a couple of seasons.

This year’s free agent class isn’t amazing, but there are some heavy hitters available. It’s always fascinating to see what top players get each year, so I’ll be trying to predict how much money some of the top free agents are going to make in March.

WR George Pickens

George Pickens is the biggest name that’s set to become available, but I’m not sure he makes it to free agency. The Dallas Cowboys definitely want to keep him around, so they’re going to try to work out a long-term deal. However, knowing how negotiations like this go, both sides will be far apart early on, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Dallas franchise tags him and tries to get a deal done before next offseason.

Projection: Franchise tagged by Dallas Cowboys

DE Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is finally getting out of Cincinnati. He’s 31 years old, and one of the most efficient pass rushers in the league every year. People are having a hard time figuring out how much he’s going to cost, though. I’ve seen some people projecting him as low as $25 million per year, but that would put him in the Montez Sweat zone. I think he ultimately ends up just a tad over $30 million per year, and I believe it’ll be with the Chicago Bears. The real question will be how much he gets in guarantees.

Projection: 3 years, $93 million with Chicago Bears

QB Daniel Jones

If Daniel Jones didn’t tear his Achilles and finished the year out strong, he could be looking at a $50+ million per year contract this offseason. While he proved he’s worth a lot of money to Indianapolis considering how hard they fell off without him, you have to take the injury into consideration. It’s going to drop his price tag pretty significantly, but he should still end up in the $40+ million range.

I also think he sticks with Indy, because Shane Steichen’s system seems to fit him perfectly, and he knows if he goes somewhere else, he probably won’t find as much success.

Projection: 2 years, $85 million with Indianapolis Colts

LB Devin Lloyd

Devin Lloyd saved the best season of his career for the right time. He set a career low in tackles, but he was phenomenal in coverage, allowing one touchdown while picking off five passes and earning an 81.1 coverage grade. He is going to get a lot of money, and my projection has the Jacksonville Jaguars making him the third-highest-paid linebacker in the league, behind Fred Warner and Roquan Smith.

Projection: 4 years, $76 million with Jacksonville Jaguars

C Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum isn’t necessarily the No. 1 player on the market, but he could be one of the hottest commodities. Elite linemen like Linderbaum don’t make it to free agency every year, so someone out there is going to shell out a lot of money to make him their long-term solution at center. With his former coach, John Harbaugh, heading to New York, expect the Giants to be in play here. My projection has him becoming the second-highest-paid center in the league, behind Creed Humphry.

Projection: 4 years, $70 million with New York Giants

RB Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker drove his price tag through the roof this postseason with 313 yards and four touchdowns in three games, while becoming the first running back since Terrell Davis in 1998 to win Super Bowl MVP. He’s been on record as saying he wants to be back in Seattle if they’ll pay him, and John Schneider has made it clear they want him back. I think he ultimately returns on a deal that makes him the fifth-highest-paid running back in the league.

Projection: 3 years, $42 million with Seattle Seahawks

DE Odafe Oweh

The Los Angeles Chargers traded for Odafe Oweh midseason, and he rewarded them by recording 7.5 sacks in 12 games. He’s probably the top edge rusher on the market outside of Trey Hendrickson, so everyone who misses out on Hendrickson will be targeting him. However, I think the Chargers will do everything in their power to keep him around, so they will overpay a tiny bit to keep him around.

Projection: 3 years, $60 million with Los Angeles Chargers

WR Alec Pierce

If Pickens doesn’t get to test free agency, Alec Pierce will be the top receiver available. He already drove his price tag up by finishing with 1,000 yards this year, but if he’s the best receiver available, that number will keep rising. A lot of teams are going to want a piece of Pierce, but with Joe Brady taking over as head coach in Buffalo, don’t be shocked if he convinces Brandon Beane to finally spend big on a receiver after Stefon Diggs left two years ago.

Projection: 4 years, $84 million with Buffalo Bills

RB Breece Hall

If Walker returns to Seattle, Breece Hall will be considered the best running back on the market. I don’t see him wanting to return to New York and play for a team that won’t be competitive, so I’d expect him to jump ship. One team to keep an eye on is the Kansas City Chiefs. They need a running back this offseason, and probably want Jeremiyah Love, but with Washington and New Orleans above them, they may have to settle for Hall in free agency.

Projection: 3 years, $34.5 million with Kansas City Chiefs

QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis will be a very interesting situation to watch. I have a strong feeling Daniel Jones will return to Indianapolis, which would make him the top quarterback available. It was a very small sample size, but those two games he started for Green Bay this year were very impressive. So much so, that he could demand over $30 million this offseason. With Dante Moore returning to college, the New York Jets will be desperate to bring someone in, so I have them taking a shot on Willis on a two-year, $60 million deal.

Projection: 2 years, $60 million with New York Jets