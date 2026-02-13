NFL Free Agency Predictions: Where Seahawks and Patriots Stars Could Sign

Every team is going to lose some key players in free agency, even the two Super Bowl teams. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are both in a good spot to challenge for another trip to the Super Bowl next year, but they are either going to have to replace or retain a handful of their stars.

Everyone wants to raid the Super Bowl team’s pantry, so I thought we could take a look at some of Seattle and New England’s top free agents and try to predict where they’ll end up.

RB Kenneth Walker

2025 Stats: 1,340 rushing yards, 386 receiving yards, 9 TD

Kenneth Walker was the star of the postseason. In three games, he rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns, which included a 135-yard performance in the Super Bowl, which earned him the Super Bowl MVP trophy. He was already set to be one of the top free agent running backs, but his postseason run has put him firmly on top of the list that includes Breece Hall, Travis Etienne and others.

There are a lot of teams looking for a running back right now. Obviously, he could return to Seattle, but if he doesn’t want to be a part of a split backfield again, he could end up going somewhere like Kansas City or Denver, where he’d be the clear-cut RB1. He’s got a big decision to make this offseason, but I think he ends up staying.

Projection: 3-year, $40 million deal with Seattle Seahawks

DE K’Lavon Chaisson

K’Lavon Chaisson broke out in New England this season, especially in the postseason, where he totaled 20 pressures and three sacks in four games. He came over to the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million deal, but he’s set to make a lot more money than that in 2026 and beyond. He’s one of the top available edge rushers in this free agent class, and edge rusher is a premium position.

New England’s in a great position to bring him back with over $40 million in cap space, but there will be others looking to poach him away from the Super Bowl runner ups. Spotrac currently predicts him to land in the $9 million range, but that number could go up if there are multiple teams bidding on his talents.

I don’t know if New England will get into a bidding war for him, so I think he’ll end up going somewhere like Chicago, who desperately needs help off the edge.

Projection: 3-year, $30 million deal with Chicago Bears

WR Rashid Shaheed

It’s going to be very interesting to see what Rashid Shaheed’s price tag is. When he was with New Orleans, he was mainly used as a receiver, but once he got traded to the Seahawks, he was almost exclusively a special teamer. Maybe that’s because Sam Darnold just had a better connection with the guys that had been on his team all year, but I was shocked to see how little he was used in the offense, which was run by Klint Kubiak, who was Shaheed’s OC in New Orleans last year.

There are a lot of teams that need help at receiver, and Shaheed’s ability to return kicks is just a cherry on top. Seattle doesn’t value him enough offensively to keep him, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up signing with a WR-needy team so he can get back to playing almost every snap on offense.

My gut’s telling me Las Vegas. Right now, they have arguably the worst receiver room in the league, and considering they’re bringing in a rookie quarterback, they need to add to that room. Shaheed will be one of the best receivers available, and he probably won’t cost too much money.

Projection: 3-year, $43 million deal with Las Vegas Raiders

DE Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe was one of five Seahawks who rotated in to rush the passer. He didn’t have an incredible year by any means, but he was efficient, and it’s hard to see him staying in Seattle when they have so many other guys on their defensive line they don’t have to pay right now. Like I said with Chaisson, pass rusher is a premium position, and teams can’t get enough of them. Mafe is going to have a market, so I’m curious to see how much money he demands.

If Seattle doesn’t bring him back, my money’s on him going to Baltimore. Their defense really lacked a pass rush last year, but they don’t have a ton of money to spend. Mafe is a budget-friendly edge rusher that could thrive in Jesse Minter’s system.

Projection: 2-year, $17 million deal with Baltimore Ravens

CB Coby Bryant

Coby Bryant played one of the best seasons of his career in 2025 to help lead Seattle to the Super Bowl. He was their starting safety the entire year and gave up a career low 62.1 percent completion rate while picking off four passes and breaking up four more. His value has skyrocketed this season, and even though Seattle has a lot of cap space, I’m not sure they’ll want to match the price some of these other DB-needy teams will be willing to pay.

The first place my mind goes is Dallas. The Cowboys need to completely revamp their secondary, and getting someone like Bryant on a long-term deal would be massive.

Projection: 4-year, $54 million deal with Dallas Cowboys

S Jaylinn Hawkins

The Patriots are not the only ones who could lose a key piece of their secondary. Jaylinn Hawkins, who had a very quiet start to his career in Atlanta and Los Angeles before signing with New England last year, is set to hit the open market, and after a career year, he could demand close to $10 million per season. Hawkins started almost every game for New England this year and racked up 71 tackles, six pass breakups and four INTs.

There are a lot of teams that need safety help, but New England can’t afford to lose Hawkins. They don’t have a lot of help on the backend, so if they’re going to spend on any of their free agents, I think it’ll be Hawkins.

Projection: 3-year, $24 million deal with New England Patriots

CB Tariq Woolen

Tariq Woolen and the Seahawks have felt like a breakup that’s been waiting to happen for a while now. After starting the season as a starter, Woolen’s playing time deteriorated throughout the year to the point that he didn’t start a single one of Seattle’s last 11 games. With Devon Witherspoon playing great football, the Seahawks can afford to let Woolen walk this offseason.

So, where does he end up? A lot of teams need help at cornerback, so it’s hard to predict, but the Packers need help in the secondary, and it feels like they could take a big swing to try and make a push in the NFC.

Projection: 2-year, $16 million deal with Green Bay Packers

DT Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga was an integral part of New England’s defense in 2025. He wasn’t the best pass rusher, with just 17 pressures on the year, but he and Milton Williams were a big reason New England had a top-10 rushing defense.

There are a lot of teams looking for help at the defensive tackle position, and he’s not going to cost a whole lot of money. Someone’s going to give him $3-5 million a season to be a rotational piece, but someone like Las Vegas, who has a glaring need and a lot of cap space, could overspend.

Projection: 2-year, $8 million deal with Las Vegas Raiders