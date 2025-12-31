NFL Playoff Picture: Breaking Down Human vs. Simulator Picks Ahead of Week 18

The NFL playoffs are so close you can almost taste it. With just one more week left in the regular season, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but only one of the 14 seeds is currently locked down. Pretty much everyone can move around based on this week’s results.

We did this exercise a couple of weeks ago, but a lot has changed since then, so I thought it was time to give it another go. I laid out my full NFL playoff predictions, but I also asked ChatGPT to chime in with theirs to see how a human, who watches every single game, compares to a computer.

AFC Seeding Predictions

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_753 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Starting things off with the AFC, here are my predictions for how the seeding will shake out come the end of the regular season.

Seed Team Record 1 Denver Broncos 14-3 2 New England Patriots 14-3 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 13-4 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 5 Houston Texans 12-5 6 Buffalo Bills 12-5 7 Los Angeles Chargers 11-6

The AFC is pretty straight forward. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers face off, but Justin Herbert is out, so Denver should win handedly and secure the 1-seed, while the Chargers drop to the 7-seed. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars won’t exactly be challenged this week, so they should both win and remain two and three in the AFC. As for the Wild Card teams, Buffalo and Houston should take care of business against New York and Indianapolis, respectively.

The real question is, who comes out of the AFC North? It’s a winner-takes-all matchup between two teams that absolutely hate each other. Right now, Lamar Jackson’s status is in the air, and it feels like if he was going to play, it should’ve been announced by now. Since it hasn’t been, that tells me his back injury is more serious than many think, so I have to lean towards Pittsburgh at the moment.

Typically after my explanation for my picks, I would give you AI’s full projected seeding as well, but ChatGPT produced the same exact seeding as me. But don’t go away just yet, because our playoff predictions are still much different.

NFC Seeding Predictions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Nov 23, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 passes during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxSimmonsx 20251123_szo_usa_0223

Here are my predictions for the NFC playoff picture.

Seed Team Record 1 Seattle Seahawks 14-3 2 Chicago Bears 12-5 3 Philadelphia Eagles 12-5 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-9 5 Los Angeles Rams 12-5 6 San Francisco 49ers 12-5 7 Green Bay Packers 10-6-1

The biggest game in the NFC – possibly even bigger than Carolina/Tampa – is Seattle vs San Francisco. The Seattle Seahawks are locked into either the 1-seed or the 5-seed, while the 49ers could be the 1, 5 or 6-seed, depending on how this week’s games play out. I know San Fran is on fire right now, but that defense is not very good, and Seattle’s is very stout. I think San Fran has the better offense, but Seattle isn’t as far behind offensively as the 49ers are defensively, so I went with Seattle. And with the Los Angeles Rams beating Arizona in this projection, the 49ers fall to the 6-seed.

The Philadelphia Eagles have an easy matchup against the Commanders, which will put the pressure on Chicago to lock up the 2-seed with a win over Detroit. I know the Lions haven’t exactly been great this year, but that offense can score points in a hurry if you’re not careful. Part of me wanted to go with the Lions here, but Chicago has been the better team lately.

I know the Buccaneers have lost seven of their last eight, but I just do not trust Carolina. I can already see Bryce Young throwing a few picks in this game, and Baker Mayfield and Co. have been here before. They’ve been to the postseason, and that matters in games like this. I don’t love it, but that’s my pick.

ChatGPT produced nearly the exact same thing as I did, but instead of having Tampa Bay win the NFC South, ChatGPT believes it will be the Panthers representing the South in the postseason.

How I See the NFL Playoffs Playing Out

Wild Card Round

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers on Friday August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. /CSM NFL 2019: Bills vs Panthers AUG 16 – ZUMAc04_ 20190816_zaf_c04_148 Copyright: xJacobxKupfermanx

(7) Los Angeles Chargers at (2) New England Patriots

Justin Herbert should be healthy and ready to go for this game, but I still don’t think LA is a match for New England. Drake Maye and Co. have been much better offensively than the Chargers, and defensively, while LA has the edge, New England isn’t too far behind. It might be closer than some think, but New England pulls it out.

(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

This is going to be the how much can Josh Allen do playoffs. We know how talented he is, but he has no help at receiver, and it’s really hurt them this year. Add on their very poor run defense, and I just don’t know if Allen is good enough to overcome the Bills’ deficiencies, especially on the road against a very good team.

(5) Houston Texans at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Congrats Pittsburgh, you made it to the playoffs! Now you have to play one of the hottest teams in the league that has the best defense we’ve seen in a few years. It was fun while it lasted. Houston moves on.

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears

This matchup would be so much fun. I think Bears fans would almost rather play LA or San Fran than Green Bay in the first round. Imagine how heartbreaking it would be if the 7-seed Packers ended the Bears’ best season in over a decade. They would never live it down. However, I think the Bears get it done with a solid performance on the ground in a cold, windy game.

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Philadelphia Eagles

Maybe I’m being irrational, but I still believe the Los Angeles Rams are one of, if not the best team in the league. They’re in a bit of a slump right now, but I trust Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford to show up in the postseason. Nobody can stop Puka Nacua, so if they can get the run game and pass rush going along with their passing attack, I don’t think an Eagles team that hasn’t been too impressive this season can get it done.

(5) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I don’t need to say anything about this game. Tampa, congrats on making the postseason, but your season was over the moment you drew San Fran as an opponent.

Divisional Round

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Nov 20, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 throws a pass against Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxSheax 20251120_lbm_sy9_020

(5) Houston Texans at (1) Denver Broncos

This is a nightmare matchup for the Broncos. Coming off a bye, they should be well rested, but nothing can prepare you for playing a defense like Houston’s. These two met earlier this year with Denver winning by three in a defensive battle, and I don’t see this game being too different. Am I being dumb here? Probably, but defense wins championships, right? I’ll take Houston to have a little fun.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars at (2) New England Patriots

This should be a great matchup. Two young quarterbacks with first-year head coaches leading the way. They’re both ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process, and as my boss, Tim Wood, who’s a Patriots fan, says, it’s all gravy for these two fanbases from here on out. I think both teams are great and exciting, but Drake Maye is one of the MVP favorites for a reason. Give me New England to advance.

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Seattle Seahawks

Both times these two have faced off, it has come down to the final play. The first time, Seattle missed a game-winning field goal despite Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions. The second time, Seattle erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and win in overtime. No matter how poorly Seattle plays, they seem to stick around, and for that reason (plus home-field advantage and rest), I’m going with Seattle.

(5) San Francisco 49ers at (2) Chicago Bears

I’ve admitted I was wrong about Chicago this year. I thought they were fraudulent, but they’ve proven they’re one of the best teams in the league. However, San Fran is as hot as anyone right now, just beat Chicago and are much more experienced in the postseason. For all those reasons, I’m going with San Fran.

Conference Championships

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

(5) Houston Texans at (2) New England Patriots

You have no idea how badly I want to pick Houston. It’s so hard to pick against one of the best defenses we’ve seen in the last decade, but at some point, their offense is going to cost them, and I think this is the game. New England’s offense is good enough to score 20-23 points against Houston, and I just don’t see the Texans’ offense keeping up against another solid defense. New England scrapes out a close one.

(5) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Seattle Seahawks

At the time I’m writing this, and likely at the time you’re reading this, we haven’t seen how part two of this matchup plays out. These two will square off on Saturday night with the 1-seed on the line, and I picked Seattle then, so I have to pick them now. Both of these offenses are explosive, but Seattle’s defense is miles ahead of San Fran’s, so I’m going with the home team.

Super Bowl

(2) New England Patriots vs (1) Seattle Seahawks

If I told you at the beginning of the year the Super Bowl would be Patriots vs Seahawks, you would’ve laughed in my face. But here we are. Both of these teams are obviously great, but in the end, I just think I trust New England a bit more. Neither of these teams have been to the Super Bowl under their current regime, and I’ve always said I put a ton of stock into who your quarterback is, and Maye has proven he’s cold-blooded and unflappable. I could very well see it being Seattle, but I think New England’s dream season ends with them hoisting the Lombardi. We’ll see if my prediction sticks next week when I do my final playoff predictions.

How AI Sees the NFL Playoffs Playing Out

Wild Card Round

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Sep 21, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250921_kab_bk4_0032

(7) Los Angeles Chargers at (2) New England Patriots

ChatGPT sees this game going the same way as I do. New England just proves to be too much for LA, and their home-field advantage plays a big role.

(6) Buffalo Bills at (3) Jacksonville Jaguars

Chat also agrees with me in this game. Jacksonville’s balanced offensive attack proves to be too much for Buffalo, so the Jags advance.

(5) Houston Texans at (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s ChatGPT and I’s first disagreement. Chat thinks this game is going to be sloppy, but has the Steelers pulling it out and advancing to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2017.

(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Chicago Bears

Another agreement. ChatGPT has the Bears taking down the Packers in a low-scoring, defensive ball game where Chicago’s home-field advantage plays a factor.

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Philadelphia Eagles

For the fifth game in a row, ChatGPT picks the higher seed to win. Chat believes Philly’s elite defense will be the X-factor in this game.

(5) San Francisco 49ers at (4) Carolina Panthers

Finally, ChatGPT goes with the lower seed, picking the 49ers to take down the Panthers in a blowout.

Divisional Round

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

(4) Pittsburgh Steelers at (1) Denver Broncos

Unlike me, who gave Denver probably the worst Divisional Round matchup they could imagine, ChatGPT gave them the best. While I had Denver losing in the Divisional Round, Chat has them whipping up on a bad Steelers team.

(3) Jacksonville Jaguars at (2) New England Patriots

ChatGPT and I agreed on this one. We both have New England edging out the Jaguars to advance to the AFC Championship game.

(5) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Seattle Seahawks

Chat had Seattle beating San Fran in Week 18, and that matchup comes into play here, with the Seahawks hosting instead of going on the road. Home-field advantage plays a factor here as Seattle wins.

(3) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Chicago Bears

Chat cites the Bears’ run game as a big factor in them beating the Eagles. Also points out Soldier Field’s conditions playing into Chicago’s hands.

Conference Championships

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_015

(2) New England Patriots at (1) Denver Broncos

ChatGPT thinks this will be a close game, but Denver’s defense and home-field advantage give them the edge they need over New England.

(2) Chicago Bears at (1) Seattle Seahawks

Chat likes both of these offenses, but feels Seattle will be able to create more big plays against Chicago’s defense than vice versa. Seattle advances to face Denver in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl

(1) Denver Broncos vs (1) Seattle Seahawks

ChatGPT has the Broncos taking down the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, citing them being the more complete team. It thinks it will be a high-scoring game, with Denver winning, 30-24.

