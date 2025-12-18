NFL Playoff Picture: Breaking Down Human vs. Simulator Picks Ahead of Week 16

The NFL regular season is almost over. It feels like opening week was just last month, but somehow we’re already approaching Week 16, which means we are just three weeks away from the NFL playoffs.

With three weeks left, there’s still a lot up for grabs. 19 teams are still technically alive in the playoff hunt, even if a couple of them are virtually done, and every single division title is still on the line. These final three weeks should give us some fireworks, but before Week 16 kicks off, I thought it was time to give not just my own playoff predictions, but ChatGPT’s as well.

AI has taken over the world in the past year or two, so it’s time to put it to the test. Who will have the better predictions Myself, who watches every NFL game every Thursday, Sunday and Monday? Or the computer, which just uses a bunch of stats to make its predictions?

My AFC Playoff Seeding Predictions

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Starting things off with the AFC, here are my predictions for how the seeding will shake out come the end of the regular season.

Seed Team Record 1 Denver Broncos 15-2 2 New England Patriots 13-4 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 12-5 4 Baltimore Ravens 9-8 5 Buffalo Bills 13-4 6 Los Angeles Chargers 11-6 7 Houston Texans 11-6

I don’t think the top-three seed will come as much of a surprise to anyone. I have the Denver Broncos winning out and taking the 1-seed, the New England Patriots dropping a Week 16 matchup to the Baltimore Ravens and securing the 2-seed and the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to Denver this week, but still securing the 3-seed.

Now, here’s where things get interesting. I think the AFC North is going to come down to Week 18, when the Steelers and Ravens square off. In order for that to happen, Baltimore has to beat either the Patriots or Packers and hope the Steelers lose to the Lions this week (which I think happens). I think Baltimore is more likely to beat the Pats at home than the Packers on the road. The Pats haven’t really been battle-tested this season, and when they were last week against Buffalo, they blew a 21-point lead. I don’t think the Ravens are the better team, but they’re playing for more than New England, and sometimes that’s enough. Plus, I want some drama for Week 18, and I think the Ravens get the best of Pittsburgh this time around.

The rest is pretty mundane. Buffalo wins out and secures the 5-seed. The Los Angeles Chargers drop games to Dallas and Denver, while beating Houston, giving them both an 11-6 record, and the Chargers steal the 6-seed based on tiebreakers.

AI AFC Playoff Seeding Predictions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Dec 14, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s how ChatGPT sees the AFC playoff picture shaking out three weeks from now.

Seed Team Record 1 Denver Broncos 14-3 2 New England Patriots 13-4 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 11-6 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 5 Los Angeles Chargers 12-5 6 Buffalo Bills 11-6 7 Houston Texans 10-7

ChatGPT and I agree on the top-three seeds in the AFC, but have slightly different records. However, where things get mixed up is the 4-seed. ChatGPT takes the much more straightforward (and boring) route, having the Pittsburgh Steelers take the AFC North from the Ravens by winning two of their final three games.

ChatGPT also has the Chargers maintaining their hold on the 5-seed by winning two of their final three games to end the season at 12-5. They have Buffalo dropping two of their final three to Pittsburgh and Chicago, and finishing with an 11-6 record and the 6-seed. ChatGPT also believes the Texans will win just one of their final three games, but still manage to hang onto the 7-seed.

NFC Playoffs Seeding Predictions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Sep 28, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 sets to pass in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium.

Here are my predictions for how the NFC will shake out.

Seed Team Record 1 Los Angeles Rams 14-3 2 Green Bay Packers 12-4-1 3 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-7 5 San Francisco 49ers 12-5 6 Seattle Seahawks 12-5 7 Detroit Lions 11-6

I have the Los Angeles Rams comfortably taking the 1-seed in the NFC after winning their final three games, including a massive Week 16 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Where things get interesting is in the NFC North. I believe the Green Bay Packers will finish strong, winning their final three games, and securing the 2-seed. But wait, there’s more. With the Chicago Bears losing to the Packers in Week 16 and beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, and the Detroit Lions taking two straight victories, their Week 18 matchup becomes a winner-takes-all. It’s going to be cold and windy in Chicago in late December, and I trust the Lions’ rushing attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and their rushing defense, which is one of the best in the league, to secure the win and take that final spot in the NFC playoffs.

Another crucial divisional battle is in the NFC South, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers both seemingly trying to give the division crown away after a pair of losses to inferior opponents in Week 15. What makes this battle so intriguing is that these two have yet to play each other, which means they’ll play twice in the final two weeks with the division on the line. Let’s be honest, Carolina was fun, but with everyone healthy, Tampa is the far better team. I think they beat Carolina twice and take the NFC South.

Also, in the NFC West, with the Rams two games clear, the Week 18 matchups between San Fran and Seattle become very important. The winner gets to go to Tampa Bay to face a struggling Buccaneers team, while the other has to go to Philadelphia to face one of the best rosters in the league. As much as I love Seattle, I think San Fran is playing better ball right now, so I gave them the nod in Week 18.

AI NFC Playoff Seeding Predictions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Sep 14, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Here’s how ChatGPT sees the NFC playing out for the rest of the year.

Seed Team Record 1 Los Angeles Rams 13-4 2 Chicago Bears 12-5 3 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-8 5 Seattle Seahawks 11-6 6 San Francisco 49ers 11-6 7 Green Bay Packers 10-6-1

ChatGPT and I agree on three things: the Rams taking the 1-seed, the Eagles taking the 3-seed and the Buccaneers winning the South and taking the 4-seed. Besides that, we view things very differently.

ChatGPT has the Bears winning the NFC North and taking the 2-seed with a 12-5 record. I had them missing the playoffs entirely at 11-6. It’s crazy that one win could be the difference between being the 2-seed and being out of the playoffs. They also have the Packers finishing as the 7-seed and the Lions missing the playoffs, which, obviously, I did not have.

I had the 49ers and Seahawks finishing in the opposite order, too, but can’t fault ChatGPT too much for that, because he just gave Seattle the head-to-head tiebreaker while I gave it to San Fran.

How I think the NFL Playoffs will play out

Reuters American Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVI – Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, United States – February 13, 2022 Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford celebrates after winning Super Bowl LVI

Wild Card Round

(7) Texans at (2) Patriots

This would be a very, very interesting matchup. Nobody wants to see Houston and that defense in the first round, certainly not the 2-seeded Patriots with a young quarterback. I think this game would end up being a defensive slugfest, but Drake Maye gets it done and the Patriots advance.

(6) Chargers at (3) Jaguars

We just saw this game play out about a month ago, and the Jags ran the Chargers out of the building. I don’t think that would happen again, but Jacksonville should be able to get the job done against a banged-up Chargers team.

(5) Bills at (4) Ravens

This one’s pretty easy. Whoever win the AFC North doesn’t really have a shot to do much. I’d almost rather be the 5-seeded Bills than the 2-seeded Patriots in this scenario. The Bills win.

(7) Lions at (2) Packers

This would be one heck of a first-round matchup. Detroit would have a ton of momentum heading into this game after barely squeaking into the playoffs, and without Micah Parsons, I don’t know if Green Bay’s defense can slow down this Lions offense. Give me Detroit in the upset.

(6) Seahawks at (3) Eagles

This is a tough one. I don’t think either of these teams are playing anywhere near their best ball at the moment, but give it a month and who knows what’ll happen. I’ll give the advantage to Philly at home, but I don’t feel great about it.

(5) 49ers at (4) Buccaneers

Same as the AFC. Whoever wins the NFC South isn’t going to do much of anything in the playoffs. I think San Fran rolls Tampa and advance to the Divisional Round.

Divisional Round

(5) Bills at (1) Broncos

I think the Broncos would hate to draw a second-round matchup against the Bills. If I were them, I’d probably take New England or Jacksonville over Josh Allen and company. I like what I’ve seen from the Bills lately, and I think with the Chiefs out of the picture, this may just be their year. I’ve said it 100 times, I put a lot of stock into who your quarterback is in the postseason. I like Bo Nix, but he hasn’t been in this situation. Josh Allen has. Give me Buffalo to take down the 1-seed.

(3) Jaguars at (2) Patriots

This would be a fun matchup, especially is Jacksonville can keep playing at the level they have been for the past month. I like Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, but the Jaguars don’t like the cold, and Foxborough will be ROCKING. Give me the Pats.

(7) Lions at (1) Rams

This is another matchup the 1-seed would absolutely hate. We just saw this game play out this past week, and the Rams came from behind to beat the Lions, 41-34. I think the Lions could keep it close again, but LA is just too good all around.

(5) 49ers at (3) Eagles

I don’t like Philadelphia as a team, and they’re just not playing great ball right now. I also don’t really like San Fran, but they’ve impressed me with how they’ve played through all their injuries, and Brock Purdy has looked pretty good since returning from injury. There’s just something about Philly in the playoffs that I can’t pick against. At least, not in this game.

Conference Championships

(5) Bills at (2) Patriots

This is like when you play a game or two of pool or darts and you’re tied against your friend. Both of you kind of don’t want to play each other again, but you can’t let it end on a tie, so you’ve got to play one more to find out who the truly superior player is.

The Bills and Pats split their season series 1-1, but in this scenario, get to duke it out one more time for a spot in the Super Bowl. Again, I put a lot of stock into quarterbacks this late in the season, and I love Drake Maye, but I trust Josh Allen more. I think he and the rest of the Bills know this is their chance to get a ring with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs out, so they’ll be even more motivated to get the job done.

(3) Eagles at (1) Rams

I just said it’s hard to pick against Philly in the playoffs, but it’s even harder to pick against the Rams. They have an amazing offense, which is led by one of the more prolific passing attacks in the league, and a defense that can get after the passer, defend the run and cover. They’ve got the best of both worlds, and Philadelphia hasn’t been consistent enough for me to believe they can pose much of a threat.

Super Bowl

(5) Bills vs (1) Rams

In my eyes, this would be the most entertaining Super Bowl matchup. You have the Bills, who have come so, so close to reaching the Super Bowl, but have fallen short year after year. Now, they’re here, but have to go up against a future Hall of Famer in Matthew Stafford, who’s looking to cement his place in Canton and enter elite company with a second Super Bowl victory.

Throughout this whole thing, I’ve been saying, “This is finally the year the Bills get it done,” but in the end, I think they do fall just short. The Rams are just the most well-rounded team in the playoffs, and picking against them would be stupid at this point in time. The league is more wide open than it’s ever been, so there’s a real chance they don’t even make it to San Francisco, but I just can’t justify picking against them.

Stafford gets his second ring, and Allen goes home empty-handed once again.

How AI thinks the NFL Playoffs will play out

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Wild Card Round

(7) Texans at (2) Patriots

ChatGPT has the Patriots beating the Texans, citing New England’s quick passing attack as a big reason why. It believes the Patriots can neutralize the Texans’ pass rush by getting the ball out of Drake Maye’s hand quickly, which will give them a big leg up. We actually agreed on something!

(6) Bills at (3) Jaguars

ChatGPT’s first upset comes with the Bills stealing a road victory over the Jaguars in the Wild Card round. The AI cites Josh Allen and the fact that Buffalo has made deep runs in the playoffs before as big reasons for the upset.

(5) Chargers at (4) Steelers

This one would only be considered an upset because of the seeding, but ChatGPT has the Chargers taking down the Steelers in the first round, meaning only one of the higher seeds in the AFC would win in the Wild Card. The AI believes Justin Herbert will out-duel Aaron Rodgers, and if the Chargers build an early lead, it doesn’t believe Pittsburgh’s offense can catch up.

(7) Packers at (2) Bears

ChatGPT also has the Packers being eliminated in the Wild Card round, but as the 7-seed instead of the 2-seed. Chat believes Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson will try to control the clock and keep the ball out of Green Bay’s hand, and Chicago’s defense will come up with a big play to win the game.

(6) 49ers at (3) Eagles

Another upset for the AI! They pick the 49ers to top the Eagles and eliminate the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Wild Card round. ChatGPT believes the 49ers can dominate the line of scrimmage and that Kyle Shanahan will outwit Philly’s defensive staff.

(5) Seahawks at (4) Buccaneers

In a not-so-surprising result, Chat picked the Seahawks to beat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. It believes the Buccaneers are a weak division winner and don’t really stand a chance against Seattle. And I agree.

Divisional Round

(6) Bills at (1) Broncos

I had the Bills upsetting the Broncos in the Division round, but ChatGPT is going the other way. It believes the Broncos will come out on top due to their elite pass rush, plus an extra week of rest. It also cites that Denver’s altitude could be an issue for the Bills. Probably the smart choice, but if I went with the stats every time, I might as well be an AI bot as well.

(5) Chargers at (2) Patriots

ChatGPT fires shots at the Chargers, claiming they always shoot themselves in the foot in the postseason (which isn’t necessarily wrong, I just thought it was funny), so they have the Patriots advancing to the AFC Championship thanks to key turnover in the fourth quarter.

(6) 49ers at (1) Rams

Once again, ChatGPT goes with the chalk pick. They chose the Rams to take down the 49ers due to their late-game execution. It believes Matthew Stafford and Co. know how to win late, and is banking on a Brock Purdy meltdown in the fourth.

(5) Seahawks at (2) Bears

Another chalk pick for the AI, as it picks the Bears to knock off the Seahawks in the Divisional round. It believes Chicago’s homefield advantage will play a big factor, with the cold and win affecting the Seahawks more than the Bears. It also doesn’t think Seattle will be able to establish the run against Chicago.

Conference Championships

(2) Patriots at (1) Broncos

ChatGPT picks the Broncos to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, taking down the Patriots with a dominating defensive effort and a solid rushing attack. It feels if the Patriots are forced to play catch-up, they won’t be able to keep pace against Denver’s elite defense.

(2) Bears at (1) Rams

Another 1-seed to the Super Bowl, as ChatGPT picks the Rams to represent the NFC in the big game. It believes the Rams’ offense will prove to be too much for Chicago, and the Bears’ inexperience will show under the bright lights.

Super Bowl

(1) Broncos vs (1) Rams

After a hard-fought, tough battle between two of the best teams in the league, the Broncos bring home their first Super Bowl in a decade. ChatGPT gives Denver the edge due to its defense, which it believes will force some key turnovers down the stretch. Chat claims a late turnover in Rams territory will be the dagger.