NFL Playoff Predictions: Wild Card Chaos, Big Upsets & a Likely Super Bowl Favorite

The NFL playoffs have arrived. Over the next month, we will be treated to 13 games between 14 of the best teams in the league. And in the end, only one champion will be crowned. We’ve done some playoff predictions throughout the year, but now that the playoff picture is finalized, it’s time for me to make my final predictions and crown a Super Bowl champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On our Off the Rails podcast, six EssentiallySports NFL staffers, including myself, gave our predictions for every Wild Card game, but also gave our Super Bowl picks. If you want to see who we all picked, you can find our newest episode here.

Now, let’s get into my full 2025-2026 NFL playoff predictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild Card Round

(5) Rams at (4) Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 23: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 after the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round – Rams at Buccaneers Icon2201231996

I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but the Carolina Panthers are going to get rocked in this game. I know they just beat the Los Angeles Rams the other week, but if you think Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are going to let Bryce Young and Dave Canales get the best of them again, you’re gravely mistaken. The Rams win by a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Rams 35, Panthers 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

(7) Packers at (2) Bears

The Chicago Bears should win this game, but I’m going with the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have everything to lose. This is their best season in a long time and they’re playing at home, but they’re facing a team that historically owns them. If they don’t win this game, they’ll never hear the end of it. Plus, this Green Bay team isn’t as bad as they’ve played the last month. I’ll take the Packers to upset the Bears.

Final Score: Packers 23, Bears 17

ADVERTISEMENT

(6) Bills at (3) Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are probably the better team, but I have to take Buffalo. Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the playoffs, and the Bills have been battle-tested in games like this. I think the Jags are really good and have a bright future, but I have to go with experience here.

Final Score: Bills 21, Jaguars 20

ADVERTISEMENT

(6) 49ers at (3) Eagles

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309170045

I feel like a lot of people are going to be on the San Francisco 49ers because of how well they ended the season (outside of Week 18), but I’m all over Philly. The 49ers’ offense has struggled against elite defense (i.e. Seattle) recently, and Philly’s is right up there with the best of them. I think the Eagles win a defensive game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Eagles 17, 49ers 10

(7) Chargers at (2) Patriots

I want to think the Los Angeles Chargers have a shot here, but New England’s defense is really solid, and I just don’t trust their offense. Drake Maye has been cold-blooded all year long, and that doesn’t stop now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Patriots 20, Chargers 14

(5) Texans at (4) Steelers

The Houston Texans have the best defense in football, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ isn’t too shabby either. This is going to be a low-scoring, defensive battle, but I have to give the edge to Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Score: Texans 9, Steelers 6

Divisional Round

(6) Buffalo Bills at (1) Denver Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Dec 2, 2024 Denver, Colorado, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIsaiahxJ.xDowningx 20241202_ijd_bd3_044

The Denver Broncos are a scary team, but their offense has been far too inconsistent this year. Bo Nix has been shaky, and I don’t love their run game. With Buffalo’s elite pass defense and Allen under center, I think they’re too much for Denver, even at Mile High.

Final Score: Bills 23, Broncos 21

(5) Houston Texans at (2) New England Patriots

I love Drake Maye and New England. I think they’re a very fun team. But they’re way ahead of schedule, and I think this is where the lack of talent they’ve faced catches up to them. Houston’s defense overwhelms the Patriots, and they come away with the upset.

Final Score: Texans 22, Patriots 17

(7) Green Bay Packers at (1) Seattle Seahawks

I’m pulling for Green Bay to upset Chicago, just because it’d be funny to see the Bears fans go back into hiding, but let’s be realistic, they don’t really have a great shot of going to Seattle and beating the Seattle Seahawks in front of the 12th man. There are concerns about how Sam Darnold will perform in the postseason, but this Seattle defense is so good that it shouldn’t really matter.

Final Score: Seahawks 24, Packers 13

(5) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Philadelphia Eagles

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws a pass during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0212

Philly’s defense could give the Rams some fits here, but the Rams’ defense is good enough to shut down a bad Eagles offense. Philly is so talented, but they’ve done nothing to prove to me that they can consistently put together strong offensive performances. Matthew Stafford does just enough to allow the Rams to squeak by the Eagles on the road.

Final Score: Rams 21, Eagles 20

Championship Round

(6) Buffalo Bills at (5) Houston Texans

Quick research tells me there have never been two Wild Card teams to make the same conference championship game in the same year, so we’re witnessing history here. But this season has been anything but normal, so I don’t think it’s that far-fetched to believe we could see this matchup come to fruition. I’m honestly much more scared of the Wild Card teams than the division winners this year.

This would be a very entertaining matchup. The last time these two met, Houston won a 23-19 thriller over the Bills, which came down to the very last play. The Texans were one of the only teams in the league that managed to make Josh Allen look silly, but I’m not sure they can do it twice.

Allen is one of the most gifted quarterbacks we’ve ever seen play the game, and he’s already seen Houston’s defense once. I’m not saying he’s going to go put 30 on them, but I think he could will the Bills to 23+ points, which should be enough against this lackluster Houston offense. It would be a great game, but I just can’t bet against Allen and the Bills this year, because they HAVE to get it done now, or they may never get another shot with the Chiefs and others likely bouncing back in 2026.

Final Score: Bills 23, Texans 17

(5) Los Angeles Rams at (1) Seattle Seahawks

The Rams and Seahawks have met twice this year, and both games have been thrilling. The first one was a defensive battle, which saw Sam Darnold throw four picks, but Seattle still had a chance to win on a last-second field goal (which they missed). The second time looked like a blowout, but the Seahawks erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to send it to overtime, and then won on a two-point conversion. So we can only imagine what a third meeting would give us, especially if it decides who goes to the Super Bowl.

I know the Rams have been in the dumps recently, but I still think they’re the best overall team in the league. They have the defense, they have the receivers, they have the coach, and most importantly, they have the quarterback. They are the far more experienced team than the Seahawks, too, so I have to bet on Stafford and Co. to get it done.

Final Score: Rams 27, Seahawks 23

Super Bowl

(6) Buffalo Bills vs (5) Los Angeles Rams

Imago Imago

118 teams have made it to the Super Bowl in NFL history, and only 11 of those have been Wild Card teams. Seven of those 11 have gone on to win it all, though, so it’s not unprecedented to have a Wild Card winner. It is unprecedented to have two Wild Card teams face off in the big game, but again, this year has been anything but normal.

I have said all year long that I’m a huge proponent of who you have at quarterback in the playoffs. Historically, the better and more experienced the quarterback, the better you fare. So it’s no coincidence that my Super Bowl matchup has arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford going toe-to-toe.

The Rams are the better team in this game. They have the better weapons, the better defensive line and probably the better coach, but they’ve already climbed the mountain. The Bills have not. They’ve gotten close to the peak, but they’ve always come up just short of the summit. Maybe I’m picking with my heart over my head here (and maybe I’ve done that this entire article), but like I’ve said multiple times, if the Bills are going to win it, it has to be this year. So despite that fact that they aren’t as good as they’ve been in the past, I’m picking Buffalo to win it all, and of course, Josh Allen will be the Super Bowl MVP. Book it.

Final Score: Bills 30, Rams 28