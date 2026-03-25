NFL Post-Free Agency Power Rankings: Rams Climb to the Top as Seahawks Fall

NFL free agency is pretty much over, and basically every team has overhauled their roster. Some teams added a lot of talent, while others lost a lot of talent, but it’s safe to say every roster looks quite a bit different than it did last season.

Our final power rankings released after Week 18 of the regular season, so now it’s time to see how these teams stack up to where they were almost three months ago. Here are my post-free agency power rankings.

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32. New York Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251228_vtc_cb6_10316

Final 2025 Ranking: 32

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The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last year, and they didn’t get much better. They signed Demario Davis, Jospeh Ossai and Nahshon Wright, but none of those signings really move me. They’re going to need a lot of help in the draft.

31. Cleveland Browns

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Final 2025 Ranking: 25

The Cleveland Browns finished the year with a couple of wins, but don’t get it twisted, this is a bad roster. They don’t have a quarterback or many playmakers on offense, and defensively they have a lot of holes as well. They also fired their two-time Coach of the Year and missed out on every big head coach. I like some of their OL additions and the signing of Quincy Williams, but overall, not a great offseason for the Browns.

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30. Arizona Cardinals

Final 2025 Ranking: 30

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I actually like Arizona’s passing attack. Jacoby Brissett is fine, and their receiving core of Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison and Trey McBride can give a lot of teams a run for their money. But their run game is horrible, they can’t protect the QB well and their defense is atrocious. A lot to clean up for Mike LaFleur.

29. Miami Dolphins

Final 2025 Ranking: 24

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The Miami Dolphins already got off on the wrong foot when they hired Jeff Hafley, but I also don’t love what they did in free agency. They signed Malik Willis, who I don’t think is a full-time starter in the NFL, and that was about it. They also traded Jaylen Waddle, dashing any hopes of their passing attack being good next season.

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28. Washington Commanders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Nov 2, 2025 Landover, Maryland, USA Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 looks to pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon 21 during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAmberxSearlsx 20251102_ams_si2_029

Final 2025 Ranking: 27

The Washington Commanders made some good signings this offseason with guys like Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, Nick Cross and Leo Chenal, but I don’t know that it makes a huge difference. Their defense still doesn’t look great, and offensively they need a lot of help.

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27. Tennessee Titans

Final 2025 Ranking: 29

I really like what Tennessee’s done this offseason. They made a lot of solid signings that’ll raise their floor, but they didn’t make any moves to really raise their ceiling. They’re building a strong foundation with Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll, but there is still a lot of work to do. Great start, though.

26. New York Giants

Final 2025 Ranking: 26

The New York Giants have a really, really good core. Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Cam Skattebo are as good of a core as most teams have, but the rest of their roster is still a bit of a mess. They need some help on the offensive line, in the secondary and at pass catcher, but they could be a fun team in 2026.

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Final 2025 Ranking: 31

Did the Las Vegas Raiders overspend on some players? Yes. Did they also improve their roster tremendously and set a solid foundation for Fernando Mendoza and Klint Kubiak to start with? Also yes. I’m probably higher on them than most, but if Mendoza’s solid, they could be a pretty decent team.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Final 2025 Ranking: 22

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did nothing to offseason to signal they’ll be better than last year. They lost Lavonte David, Mike Evans and Jamel Dean while not signing many impact players in free agency. They were an eight-win team last year, and probably will be right around that again this year. They are probably the worst NFC South team, which would have been insane to say six months ago.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Final 2025 Ranking: 23

Any time you have Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown together, you’re going to be a competitive team. Last year, Cincinnati’s defense held them back, but they’ve made some additions such as Boye Mafe and Bryan Cook to help out that side of the ball, and if they can get a corner or edge rusher at No. 10, they could have an average defense. And if Burrow stays healthy, that’s all he needs. Still, the floor is pretty low if their defense doesn’t make big strides.

22. Atlanta Falcons

Final 2025 Ranking: 16

The Atlanta Falcons finished last season strong, but they didn’t do much this offseason to move me. I do like the Kevin Stefanski hire, but their two biggest free agent signings were a kicker and a punter. If Michael Penix isn’t good to go Week 1 and/or he doesn’t improve, they’re in big trouble.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Final 2025 Ranking: 14

I really struggled to place the Minnesota Vikings. On one hand, they finished the year pretty well and their defense really came along. On another, they have Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. I like the Murray signing, but there’s no guarantee he can stay healthy or be anything better than McCarthy. They could be a playoff team, but they could also win something like six games.

20. New Orleans Saints

Imago ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough 6 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104084

Final 2025 Ranking: 20

People forget the New Orleans Saints had a top-10 defense last year. I know they lost Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor, but they brought in Kaden Elliss and have a top-10 pick to help replace them. Their real weakness was their run game, and they solved that by signing the top guard and the second-best running back in free agency. If Tyler Shough doesn’t have a sophomore slump, this could be a playoff team.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Final 2025 Ranking: 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ ranking is heavily dependent on who their quarterback is. If it’s Aaron Rodgers, I think 19th is a fair ranking. They have a decent offense and an above average defense, but they’re nothing special on either side of the ball. I did like their free agency haul, but I don’t see them being much better than last year.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Final 2025 Ranking: 21

The Dallas Cowboys took the first steps towards fixing their defense by signing Jalen Thompson and trading for Rashan Gary, but there’s still work to be done. This will easily be a top-10 offense again, so it’s up to their defense to step it up, and I think they will. How much, though, remains to be seen.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

Final 2025 Ranking: 28

I have no idea where to rank Kansas City. On one hand, they have Patrick Mahomes and a solid defense, so they should be a playoff team. On another, they had Mahomes and a better defense last year and won six games. They lost a ton of one-score games, and I don’t see them have those same struggles again in 2026, so they should be better, but I think their roster got worse, so probably not a whole lot better.

16. Carolina Panthers

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 runs ahead before a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, January 3, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon55301032026005

Final 2025 Ranking: 19

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last year and took it to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round, and now they’re all in on 2026. They spent big on Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd while bringing in Rasheed Walker. If they can hit with the 19th pick in the draft, they could be pretty dangerous in 2026. I just don’t know how much I trust Bryce Young.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Final 2025 Ranking: 18

The Indianapolis Colts may have overspent on Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones, but they didn’t lose a whole lot in free agency, and this team was rolling before Jones got hurt. They’re going to miss Michael Pittman, Nick Cross and Braden Smith, but they can still be a Wild Card team.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Final 2025 Ranking: 17

The Baltimore Ravens had a very disappointing season because of some key injuries, but they still have a good roster and addressed their biggest need by signing Trey Hendrickson. I would like to see them add some playmakers on offense in the draft, and if they can do that, they could be a top-10 team.

13. Green Bay Packers

Final 2025 Ranking: 12

The Green Bay Packers had another quiet offseason, but they were able to keep most of their roster intact. They need to hit on the draft if they want to be any better than they were a year ago, but it feels like another 6 or 7-seed is in their future.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

Imago January 11, 2026 Foxborough, MA, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 warms up prior to the AFC Wildcard playoff game between Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260111_zma_c04_373 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

Final 2025 Ranking: 11

The Los Angeles Chargers left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouthes after their ugly playoff loss, but this is still a really good team that’s getting their two star tackles back, and they addressed their need at center. The guard position is still a mess, but they have plenty of picks in the draft to address that need. They’re another team with a limited ceiling, but high floor.

11. Detroit Lions

Final 2025 Ranking: 13

The Detroit Lions should be much better this season. They have all of their key offensive pieces still in place minus an aging David Montgomery, they address some of their OL needs and there’s no way they have the same bad injury luck they had in the secondary last year. If they can find a good tackle in the first round and fill in some holes in the later rounds, they can be a playoff team again.

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Final 2025 Ranking: 9

I still think the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in football, but they have a glaring need at edge rusher and possibly receiver if they trade A.J. Brown. They were held back by their play calling last season, but I’m hopeful Sean Mannion can fix that. We’ve never seen him call plays, though, so I have to hold off on ranking them any higher.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Final 2025 Ranking: 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a lot of their key players, including Travis Etienne, Devin Lloyd and Greg Newsome II this offseason, and all they did to fill those holes was overpay Chris Rodriguez. They can still be a good team, but it definitely felt like last year might’ve been their peak.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Imago Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on from the sidelines during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npXv4.jpg

Final 2025 Ranking: 1

8th is probably low for the team that was very clearly the best team in the league last year, but they lost four key players this offseason (Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant) who were all super important to their Super Bowl run. The worst part about it is they had a boatload of cap space and couldn’t retain any of them, while also not signing any key players. It was probably the worst offseason imaginable for Seattle. And they only have four draft picks.

7. Chicago Bears

Final 2025 Ranking: 10

The Chicago Bears proved they’re real NFC threats when they nearly made the NFC Championship last year. Their offense was great last year, but they needed a lot of help defensively this offseason. I like the signings of Coby Bryant and Devin Bush, but they still need more in the draft. If they can add a DT and a pass rusher, they could be a Super Bowl contender next year.

6. Buffalo Bills

Final 2025 Ranking: 8

The Buffalo Bills were a questionable interception away from beating the 1-seed in the AFC in their building and advancing to the AFC Championship last year. And that was considered a down year for Buffalo. This team has issues, mostly at receiver and in run defense, but they’ve begun to address receiver by trading for D.J. Moore and they have a first-round pick they can use on a run defender or receiver. They’re still a damn good team, and as long as Josh Allen is under center, they have a chance.

5. Houston Texans

Final 2025 Ranking: 7

The Houston Texans improved their offensive line while keeping their defense pretty much completely intact this offseason. They have a Super Bowl roster, but the only problem is they don’t have a Super Bowl quarterback. C.J Stroud has to take massive strides if they want to win it all, so we’ll see if he can do it.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Brock Purdy 13 of the San Francisco 49ers fakes a pass during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103154

Final 2025 Ranking: 6

The San Francisco 49ers were decemated by injuries last year, but when they’re healthy, they’re easily a top-five team in the league. Brock Purdy, Mike Evans, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey form one of the best offenses in the league, and defensively, when Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are healthy, they’re elite. They just have to stay healthy.

3. New England Patriots

Final 2025 Ranking: 2

Last year’s Super Bowl runner ups didn’t have a bad offseason, but I don’t love it either. Their biggest addition was Romeo Doubs and they lost two key pieces of their defense in K’Lavon Chaisson and Jaylinn Hawkins. They’ll be a very good team again, but I don’t think they’re the favorites in the AFC.

2. Denver Broncos

Final 2025 Ranking: 4

The Denver Broncos were a freak Bo Nix injury away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, and they only got better. They lost a couple pieces on defense, but they brought in Jaylen Waddle, who should take their offense to the next level. They are the AFC favorites in my opinion.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Final 2025 Ranking: 5

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a single flaw on their roster. Cornerback was their big need, and they went out and added an All-Pro in Trent McDuffie and the best one available in free agency in Jaylen Watson. Right tackle is probably their biggest need, but that’s what the 13th pick in the draft is for. They are as close to a perfect team as there is in the NFL right now.