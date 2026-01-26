2026 NFL Pre-Super Bowl Mock Draft: Raiders Select Fernando Mendoza, Jets Land Arvell Reese

There is just one more NFL game this season, meaning we’re just a couple of weeks away from draft season taking off. The Shrine Bowl has already wrapped up, and the Senior Bowl is set to begin very soon. Once the Super Bowl is over, everyone’s attention will shift towards Pro Days and the NFL Combine before the NFL Draft in April.

We’ve done a few mock drafts throughout the season, but with 30 of the 32 picks locked in, it’s time to do an update mock draft.

Also, if you want some more draft content, make sure to check out Tony Pauline’s Big Board and DraftCast podcast.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Not really any question here. The Las Vegas Raiders tanked for this pick so they could select the top quarterback available, and they succeeded. Now they have to hope Fernando Mendoza is as good as they believe he is.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Arvell Reese is my favorite defensive player in the draft. He’s the most versatile defender in this class, and with Dante Moore returning to school, the New York Jets make their second-year, defensive-minded head coach very happy.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Spencer Fano

The Arizona Cardinals are reaching a bit here, but they need a ton of help on their offensive line, and Spencer Fano is the best guy available. I think they’d trade back in an ideal world, but I don’t know that anyone’s looking to move up.

4. Tennessee Titans: OT Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa helped raise his draft stock during the Miami Hurricanes’ run to the National Championship. He’s right there with Fano for OT1 in this draft class, and the Tennessee Titans need to help out Cam Ward by giving him some protection up front.

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate

After the Titans pass up on a receiver, the Giants get their pick of the litter and go with Carnell Tate. You couldn’t go wrong with Jordyn Tyson here, but I think Tyson’s health concerns may be enough to select Tate over him.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Jordyn Tyson

With Tate off the board, the Cleveland Browns have no other option but to take Tyson. He is probably the best receiver in this draft class, but his medical history is a bit concerning. Still, Cleveland has a massive need at receiver, so they take him anyway.

7. Washington Commanders: DE Rueben Bain Jr.

With all these offensive players flying off the board, the Washington Commanders sprint to the podium to select Rueben Bain. The Miami defensive end is the best pass rusher in the class, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see David Bailey here if he tests better than Bain in the pre-draft process. Either way, they get a game-changing defensive end at No. 7.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Jeremiyah Love 4 during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_107 Copyright: xAMGx

The New Orleans Saints have their quarterback; now they have to surround him with talent. They had next to no run game to speak of this season, so while taking a running back top-10 is risky, they’ve seen what it can do to an offense firsthand with Bijan Robinson in the division. Love comes in and gives Tyler Shough a solid run game right away.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Makai Lemon

The Kansas City Chiefs need some help at receiver, especially if Rashee Rice ends up suspended or worse after his domestic violence allegations. Even if Rice is good to go Week 1, there isn’t really anyone else on that team who can consistently get open. Insert Makai Lemon, who a ton of people around the league love. He’d make the Chiefs’ offense even more dynamic.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: DE David Bailey

With both of the top offensive linemen gone, the Cincinnati Bengals pivot to defense and take David Bailey, the most efficient pass rusher in college football last year. He may end up being a top-five pick by the time the draft rolls around, but he’d fit in perfectly in Cincy, who is likely going to watch Trey Hendrickson walk out the door.

11. Miami Dolphins: S Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs should not fall out of the top-10, but he very well could because of positional value. If he does, I don’t see a world where he gets past Miami at No. 11. They just hired a defensive-minded head coach and have a huge need in their secondary.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Mansoor Delane

The Dallas Cowboys would’ve loved to snag Downs at No. 12, but with him gone, they pivot to Mansoor Delane, the top cornerback in this draft class. Delane is super talented and produced against some of the best receivers in the nation at LSU. Easy pick for Dallas.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Denzel Boston

The Los Angeles Rams can do whatever they want here, so they reach a bit to get the top receiver on the board. Davante Adams is only getting older and has one more year on his deal. Denzel Boston could be his heir and partner up with Puka Nacua for years to come.

14. Baltimore Ravens: DE Keldric Faulk

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

I wouldn’t touch Keldric Faulk with a 10-foot pole. I’ve seen too many athletic defensive ends who didn’t produce in college enter the league and fail, but they keep getting drafted super early. Baltimore has a massive need at edge rusher, so they take the guy with the highest upside but lowest floor.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles is a guy who, in five years, we’re going to look back and ask how the heck he fell to 15. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a difference maker on defense at 15. If he wasn’t on the same team as Reese, Styles might be a top-10 pick (and he might still be).

16. New York Jets: OG Olaivavega Ioane

The Jets already added their key piece on defense, so with their second first-round pick, they add to the interior of their offensive line by grabbing the best guard available in Olavavega Ioane.

17. Detroit Lions: CB Aveion Terrell

The Detroit Lions saw their secondary get decimated by injuries this season, which is one of the reasons they didn’t make the playoffs, so they select Aveion Terrell in the first round. I think Jermod McCoy is the better corner, but he’s coming off a torn ACL, so I don’t think Detroit wants any part of that.

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jermod McCoy

But the Minnesota Vikings do. They take McCoy with the very next pick to beef up their secondary, which was one of the weakest points of their defense this season. If McCoy didn’t tear his ACL last January, he’d probably have ended up a top-12 pick, so the Vikings get some value here.

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Every mock I do, I try to find a spot for Kenyon Sadiq in the top-15, because I think he’s that good, but it’s tough to place a tight end that high. In this mock, he falls to the Carolina Panthers at No. 19, who continue to stock up weapons for Bryce Young. They saw what the addition of Tet McMillan did for him last season, so now they get him an elite tight end.

20. Dallas Cowboys: LB C.J. Allen

The Cowboys already added to their secondary in this draft, and I have them going with another defender here in C.J. Allen. The former Bulldog is one of the best linebackers available, and I know Dallas just added Logan Wilson, but pairing him with Allen would give them a really solid LB tandem.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Trinidad Chambliss

Imago January 01, 2026: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 listens for the play call during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_446 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This is where I get to have some fun. I love Trinidad Chambliss. Maybe it’s because of his story, coming from DII and dominating in the SEC, but he also has that “it” factor that you want to see in quarterbacks. Mike McCarthy is going to want to get his guy, so the Pittsburgh Steelers gamble on Chambliss.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Peter Woods

Peter Woods didn’t have the best season with Clemson, but his preseason hype and athleticism should be enough to keep him in the first round. The Los Angeles Chargers need help on the interior of their offensive line, but I think they can fill that later, so they get a big body on the interior of their defensive line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: WR KC Concepcion

It feels like a divorce is coming between the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown, so the Eagles will likely be looking for some help on the outside this offseason. They don’t have many holes on their roster, so they select KC Concepcion in the first round to fill Brown’s void.

24. Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu

After getting their WR1, the Browns come back in the first round and select Caleb Lomu, the top offensive tackle still on the board. Lomu’s name is getting hotter and hotter in draft circles, so he might not even make it this far, but for the sake of this mock, the Browns take him at 24 to protect whoever is under center for them next season.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald

The Chicago Bears don’t seem to need much help on offense, but their defense is still a work in progress. One thing that would help them improve is a big body on the interior of their defensive line, and Kayden McDonald is the best one available.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Elijah Sarratt

Imago Syndication: The Herald-Times Indiana s Elijah Sarratt 13 makes a catch during spring football practice on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Bloomington , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxJanzaruk/Herald-Timesx USATSI_25893517

This may be a bit of a reach, but I think receivers are going to fly off the board, and I’m really high on Elijah Sarratt. It’s no secret that the Buffalo Bills need help at receiver, so the 6-foot-2, 209-pounder from Indiana would make Josh Allen very happy.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Kayden Proctor

The San Francisco 49ers need to find their heir to Trent Williams, who has one more year left on his deal. Kayden Proctor is going to be a bit of a project, but with a year under one of the best to ever do it, he could end up being one of the best tackles in the league. It’s all about development for him.

28. Houston Texans: OT Monroe Freeling

The Houston Texans upgraded their offensive line last offseason, but they still need to be better, so they select Monroe Freeling with their first-round pick. Freeling may not be a day one starter, but he’s 21 years old and could develop into a starter within the year.

29. Los Angeles Rams: CB Colton Hood

After Delane, Terrell and McCoy, the cornerback class isn’t as clear-cut. There are a lot of great players, but you could have them ranked in pretty much any order. I like Colton Hood’s size, and the fact that he produced in the SEC gives him a leg up over some of the other top corners in my opinion.

30. Denver Broncos: S A.J. Haulcy

Maybe I’m a bit of a bandwagon because I graduated from LSU, but I think A.J. Haulcy is a first-round talent. He’s the best safety in this draft class behind Caleb Downs, and I think he’d be a great fit next to Talanoa Hufanga. I was tempted to go receiver here, but I didn’t like any enough to pick one over Haulcy.

31. New England Patriots: DE T.J. Parker

New England’s pass rush has been very effective this postseason, but that wasn’t always the case during the regular season. They need to add some depth to their edge rusher room, and T.J. Parker has a ton of upside. If they can get after the quarterback more consistently than they did this year, they could very well be back in the Super Bowl next season.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Brandon Cisse

The Seattle Seahawks are likely going to have to replace one of their corners this offseason. Tariq Woolen, whose contract expires after this season, seems like the obvious candidate to leave, so adding a corner at No. 32 wouldn’t be a bad option, and I’m a big fan of Brandon Cisse, so I have him landing in Seattle.