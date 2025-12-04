NFL Rookie Rankings: Jaxson Dart and Tetairoa McMillan Headline Top Rookies Through 13 Weeks

The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting days on the NFL calendar. It not only signals the start of a new year, but it also gives everyone hope. From the best teams in the league looking to supplement their roster to the worst teams trying to start from scratch, the draft gives everyone hope.

While the top picks in the draft get the most attention, there are always hidden gems buried in the middle and end of the draft. It does feel like the 2025 rookie class has been a tiny bit underwhelming this year, but there have still been quite a few players who are making a name for themselves in their first season.

With just five more weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, it’s time to count down the 10 best rookies of the year thus far.

10. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins 10 during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250510_kab_bk4_043

Quinshon Judkins has been one of the only bright spots on the Cleveland Browns’ offense this season. He’s averaging 3.9 yards per carry, which isn’t great, but his offense has done him no favors. Judkins has been the workhorse back they’ve needed him to be, and all things considered, I think he’s run really well. He’s a much better back than his stats say, and they already say he’s pretty darn good. Hopefully, the Browns can improve their line this offseason and Judkins can really show his true potential in 2026.

Stats: 196 carries, 758 rushing yards, 17 receptions, 88 receiving yards, 7 TD

9. Abdul Carter, DE, New York Giants

Abdul Carter has caught a lot of flak because he has only 1.5 sacks this season, and he was such a high draft pick, but being an edge rusher isn’t all about sacks. The rookie ranks 17th in pressures (44) and 13th in hurries (31) this season. To put that into perspective, he has two fewer pressures than Maxx Crosby on 16 fewer pass-rushing snaps and one less hurry than Myles Garrett. Obviously, the New York Giants want to see him turn those pressures into sacks, but I think his rookie season has been much better than the box score watchers think.

Stats: 44 pressures, 31 hurries, 1.5 sacks

8. Armand Membou, OT, New York Jets

Armand Membou was one of the first offensive tackles taken in the draft, and he’s certainly playing like it. He didn’t look great last week, giving up two sacks against Atlanta, but before that game, Membou had given up 25 pressures and four sacks on 408 pass blocking snaps. The New York Jets have found their right tackle of the future to pair with Olu Fashanu.

Stats: 451 pass blocking snaps, 28 pressures, 6 sacks, 91.1 percent pass block win rate

7. Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots

Imago November 23, 2025: New England Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell 66 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. /CSM Cincinnati United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_478 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

While Membou has been great, so has Will Campbell. It was tight between these two, and you could have them in any order, but I personally think Campbell’s been slightly better. He’s played 452 pass blocking snaps and has allowed 25 pressures and five sacks – two of which came against Myles Garrett. Everyone was knocking him for his arm size, but when an offensive tackle is as productive as Campbell was in college, sometimes you have to throw those things out the window and realize he’s just a dog. New England has found their cornerstone left tackle, who, unfortunately, is out for the year, but will help keep Drake Maye upright for many years to come.

Stats: 452 pass blocking snaps, 25 pressures, 5 sacks, 87.9 percent pass block win rate

6. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty doesn’t get the credit he deserves for what he’s been able to do in this offense. The Las Vegas Raiders STINK offensively, and yet Jeanty is having a pretty good season. He’s averaging just 3.5 yards per carry, but 543 of his 635 rushing yards have come after contact. He’s also forced the 6th most missed tackles in the league despite having the 14th most attempts. The only RB with fewer carries and more missed tackles forced is Jahmyr Gibbs. His offensive line is doing him absolutely no favors, but he’s still been pretty productive.

I’ve also been very impressed with how he’s developed as a receiver. He caught 23 passes last year at Boise State. He’s caught 43 in the same number of games this year in the NFL. I think he’s a stud, and if they can improve their offense this offseason, he should reap the benefits.

Stats: 181 carries, 635 rushing yards, 43 receptions, 251 receiving yards, 8 total TD

5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka was the top rookie in the NFL through the first month and a half, but he’s cooled off quite significantly with injuries to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense. Defenses have focused in on him, and it’s limited how productive he can be, but he is still a great receiver with a bright future. If his production hadn’t fallen off, he’d easily be No. 1, but since it has, he’s dropped down to No. 5. It has still been a great rookie season thus far.

Stats: 52 receptions, 791 yards, 6 TD

4. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 19, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren 84 makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251019_kdn_aj4_233

Tyler Warren has kind of followed the same path as Egbuka. He started off red hot, but has cooled off quite a bit since. The Indianapolis Colts have just hit a tough stretch of their schedule, and I’m sure Daniel Jones’ injury hasn’t helped his production. Still, he’s been easily the most productive rookie tight end this season, and there’s still plenty more to come as the Colts should be in the playoffs this year.

Stats: 58 receptions, 684 receiving yards, 4 TD

3. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart didn’t get to start the first few weeks, but ever since he’s taken over, he’s looked really good. He’s totaled nearly 1,800 yards of offense and 18 touchdowns in eight starts and is leading the Giants to 22.5 points per game. And he’s doing all of that without one of the best receivers in the NFL, Malik Nabers. That’s pretty impressive stuff for a rookie quarterback on a 2-11 team without his head coach for half of the season. If I’m a Giants fan, I’m excited about the future.

Stats: 1,556 passing yards, 337 rushing yards, 18 total TD, 3 INT

2. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan hasn’t had too many standout games, but he’s been so steady for the Carolina Panthers this season. Through his first 13 games, McMillan has caught 57 passes for 826 yards and six scores. He’s only had fewer than 30 yards once this season and has caught 3+ passes in all but two games this year. His numbers would be even higher, too, if it weren’t for a couple of down games against San Fran and LA these past two weeks. He’s been incredibly steady and performing well in an offense that’s not all that good. He’s going to be an above-average receiver for a long time in this league.

Stats: 57 receptions, 826 yards, 6 TD

1. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns

Imago August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger 49 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250808_zma_c04_024 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Carson Schwesinger hasn’t just been one of the best rookies this year, but one of the best linebackers in general. The rookie has already racked up 106 tackles (49 solo), two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 13 games. There is still certainly some work to be done in coverage, but he hasn’t been horrible there, and his run defense skills more than make up for whatever deficiencies he has against the pass. He’s been a starter since Week 1, and it looks like the Browns have their linebacker of the future.

Stats: 106 tackles, 49 solo, 2 INT, 2 PBUs, 1.5 sacks