NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings: Toughest & Easiest 2026 Slates

It’s finally time for the NFL to release the full 2026 schedule. We’ve been hyping it up for over a week now, but the date is finally here. In less than 12 hours, we will know when and where every game this season will be played, but we do already know who every team is playing.

Way before the schedule is ever released, the NFL announces every team’s 2026 opponents, but don’t tell you the dates for the games. So, even though the schedule is yet to release, we know everyone’s opponents, and therefore we know who has the toughest and easiest strength of schedule.

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A team’s strength of schedule is calculated by taking the average of their opponents’ win percentage from last year. If you’re SOS is .500, that means when you add up your opponents’ wins and losses from last year, they were perfectly even. Anything above .500 is on the harder side, while anything below .500 is on the easier side.

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With that said, let’s see who has the toughest and easiest path to the playoffs.

Toughest: Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110149

SOS: .550

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Toughest Games: Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots

Easiest Games: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

The Chicago Bears are the team with the toughest strength of schedule, based off of last year’s records. After winning the NFC North, they are forced to play a ton of other first place teams, so it’s not going to be an easy path for them to repeat as NFC North champions.

The Bears must go to Seattle, Buffalo, Detroit and Green Bay this season. Those are four extremely tough road games, but they also have to host New England and Philadelphia. As good as this team is, you can’t guarantee a win in any of those games. I doubt they’ll go 0-6, but there’s a world where they only win one or two of those games.

On top of that, outside of Miami and New York, their easiest game is against Atlanta, who isn’t half bad. This is just a brutal schedule, there’s no way around it.

Easiest: Cleveland Browns

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104055

SOS: .429

Toughest Games: Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars

Easiest Games: New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders

The Cleveland Browns come in with the NFL’s easiest schedule in 2026, at least on paper. Their opponents had an average win percentage of .429 in 2025, but I actually think this schedule is a lot tougher than it appears.

Cleveland has some pretty tough games. They have to play Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Baltimore twice, all of whom are improved from last season. They also have to play Houston and Jacksonville, two playoff teams, and even their “easy games” are against teams that made massive improvements (Saints, Giants, Titans, Raiders).

This schedule is nowhere near as brutal as Chicago’s, but don’t be surprised if Cleveland ends up more in the middle of the pack in terms of SOS by the end of the season. I think it’s going to be tougher than people think.

Toughest: Miami Dolphins

Imago 2YYW1N8 Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

SOS: .542

Toughest Games: Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears

Easiest Games: New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

The Miami Dolphins were one of the worst teams in the league last year, and they only got worse this offseason, and now they have to face the second-toughest schedule in the league. And let me tell you, this schedule is actually as hard as it seems on paper.

Since the Dolphins play in the NFC East, they have to face Buffalo and New England twice each. Outside of their division, they then have to take trips to Denver, Green Bay and San Francisco while hosting Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Los Angeles. That is nine games against playoff teams last year, and two games against teams that will be in contention this year (Chiefs and Chargers).

Jeff Hafley was already set up to fail in year one with the roster they’ve constructed, and their schedule is doing him little favors.

Easiest: New Orleans Saints

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 02: New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 throws a pass in the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, November 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Saints at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251102002

SOS: .434

Toughest Games: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals

Easiest Games: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders

The New Orleans Saints have the second-easiest schedule in the league on paper, and from a quick glance, I’d have to agree that it’s pretty easy.

The NFC South will be more competitive this year, but it’s still one of the worst divisions in the league, and their toughest games are against Baltimore and Chicago (both of which are on the road, though). Outside of those two, I’d say Cincinnati, Green Bay and Detroit are their toughest matchups, but if they can win one of those three, they’ll be in good shape.

The Saints will already play six games against opponents with a sub-.500 record in 2025 just in their division, but they also get to play Cleveland, Arizona, Las Vegas and Minnesota this year, all of which are at home.

Kellen Moore has built a strong roster this offseason, and he should be able to take advantage of a weak schedule. It’s playoffs or bust for the Saints this year.

Toughest: Arizona Cardinals

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson 14 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_092 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

SOS: .538

Toughest Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers

Easiest Games: New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL by virtue of playing in the NFC West, which is easily the most stacked division in football. But even when they get outside of their division, it’s going to be incredibly difficult.

The Cardinals have to play the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks twice this season. That’s already six playoff teams, but on top of that, they also have to play the Eagles, Broncos, Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs and Chargers. That’s 12 games against playoff caliber teams, and we haven’t even talked about some of the sleepers.

For their other five opponents, the Cards have to play the Saints, Commanders, Giants, Raiders and Jets. The Saints, Commanders and Giants should be much improved this year, and expect to be in the playoff hunt. The Raiders and Jets might still be a couple of years away, but they’re both better than they were a year ago.

The Cardinals have the third-hardest schedule on paper, but when you really dive into it, this is probably the toughest schedule in the league. Good luck, Mike LaFleur.

Easiest: Cincinnati Bengals

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja Marr Chase 1 and quarterback Joe Burrow 9 look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 28 Steelers at Bengals Icon211128018

SOS: .450

Toughest Games: Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars

Easiest Games: Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals made massive improvements this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and with the schedule they have, there’s no reason they should miss the playoffs in 2026.

The AFC North isn’t easy, but it isn’t super hard either. Pittsburgh and Baltimore will be formidable opponents, but the Bengals are talented enough to at least split those games, 2-2. Outside of their division, they have some tough matchups against teams like the Texans, Jaguars and Chiefs, but those are all winnable games, if they take a step forward like I believe they will.

The Bengals also get the pleasure of playing the Browns twice and the Titans, Dolphins and Falcons once. Those are five games that should be wins pretty much no matter what.

Don’t be surprised if the Bengals end up winning the AFC North this year. The only thing that can stop them is another big injury to Joe Burrow, which, unfortunately, you can never really count out.

Toughest: Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

SOS: .538

Toughest Games: Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, New England Patriots

Easiest Games: New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have the same SOS as the Cardinals, and even though they’re T-3rd in terms of opponent average win percentage, this is right up there with Arizona for what I believe to be the toughest schedule in the league.

The Packers have to make trips to Chicago, Detroit, New England, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles this season. Those are six teams that fully believe they can make the playoffs in 2026, and that’s just their road schedule. They will also host Chicago, Detroit, Buffalo, Houston and Dallas. In total, that’s 11 very losable games.

The Packers do have a handful of easy matchups, though. They should be able to beat the Jets, Dolphins, Falcons and Vikings (2x), but they’re going to have to grind out some tough victories if they want to make the playoffs again in 2026.

Easiest: Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

SOS: .465

Toughest Games: Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars

Easiest Games: Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the best teams in the league at the start of last year before Daniel Jones went down, but if one good thing came from their late-season fall off, it’s the fact that their 2026 schedule got much easier.

The Colts still have some tough games in their division. The Texans and Jaguars figure to be two threats in the AFC playoff picture, but they also have to face the Eagles, Ravens, Bengals and Chiefs this year.

But the easy part of their schedule makes up for some of their tough matchups. The Jags get to face the Titans twice and the Dolphins, Giants, Browns and Vikings once. If they can win two or three of their harder matchups, they’ll put themselves in a pretty good place to secure a Wild Card spot.

Toughest: Kansas City Chiefs

Imago September 13, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for an open receiver in the first half against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. – ZUMAm67_ 0304053228st Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

SOS: .536

Toughest Games: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots

Easiest Games: Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins

I feel bad for the Kansas City Chiefs. They had their worst season of the last decade, but they still have one of the toughest schedules in the league in 2026.

Let’s start with the bad. In their division, they have the Broncos and Chargers, who both made the playoffs last year, so that’s already four games against playoff teams. But they will also have to play the Patriots, Rams, Bills, 49ers, Seahawks and Bengals this season. You know when the Bills aren’t in your top-three toughest games, your schedule is pretty brutal.

They do have some layups, though. The Chiefs get to face the Raiders twice and the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets once. But that doesn’t even come close to making up for how hard their schedule is at the top.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Co. overcome this tough schedule? Or will they miss out on the playoffs for the second year in a row?

Easiest: Atlanta Falcons

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 29: Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons on December 29th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 29 Rams at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251229038

SOS: .465

Toughest Games: Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens

Easiest Games: Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints

The Atlanta Falcons’ SOS is only this low because of the NFC South’s poor performance last year, but I don’t think this .465 number is truly indicative of their schedule. I think it’s going to be much harder than that number suggests.

Starting with the NFC South, everyone else got better this offseason. Carolina added some key defensive pieces, New Orleans added some key offensive pieces and Tampa Bay had one of the best draft classes in the league. Meanwhile, Atlanta didn’t do a whole lot except add more uncertainty to their quarterback room.

The Falcons don’t play any exceptionally hard games, outside of hosting the Bears and 49ers, but they also don’t play many easy ones. The Browns should be a cake walk, but I can’t tell you with absolute certainty that Atlanta will win any other game on their schedule. Maybe Minnesota, but I’m not even confident in that.

Atlanta has a ton of teams that are going to be in playoff contention, but not necessarily in contention for a top seed on their schedule. There are a lot of slightly above average teams on their schedule, so I’m fascinated to see how their season plays out.