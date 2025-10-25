NFL Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Lineup Verdict on Drake Maye, Alvin Kamara and More

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and it’s time to start setting your fantasy football lineups. This year has been tricky for a multitude of reasons. There have been a ton of injuries, but a lot of players are just underperforming to their preseason hype.

Today, we’re going to try to help you out by giving our best recommendations for who you should start and who you should sit this week.

Start ‘Em

Quarterback

Luke’s Picks

Bo Nix: I don’t think I need too much reasoning for this. Good quarterback + Dallas Cowboys defense = a lot of fantasy points. Even if you have someone like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, I’d at least consider starting Nix in their place.

Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix Jr: For those of you searching for QB help with all the byes this week, see if Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins is available in your leagues. He’s playing a very bad Miami defense this week, and he should be able to put up some massive numbers against a team that looks completely checked out.

Tim’s Picks

Caleb Williams: He has a favorable matchup against a Ravens defense that is shockingly giving up the second-most points per game to quarterbacks. Their secondary is still beat up, which should lead to plenty of opportunities.

Justin Fields: This is likely going to be the QB’s last shot to show he’s worth being a QB1 for the Jets, maybe in the league as a whole. I think he will seize the opportunity from a fantasy perspective. The Bengals give up the seventh-most points to QBs and I don’t see that getting any better with a scrambling QB like Fields.

Running Back

Luke’s Picks

D’Andre Swift: Kyle Monangai is coming for D’Andre Swift’s spot, but for now, Swift is still RB1 in Chicago and has a very favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who give up the 2nd-most fantasy points to RBs. Top 10 RB potential this week.

Alvin Kamara: I think the New Orleans Saints are going to keep things close with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which’ll allow them to run the ball more often than in recent weeks. Alvin Kamara is the bona fide No. 1 option with Kendre Miller’s injury, so he should have a pretty big day against the Bucs, who give up the 7th-most points to RBs this year.

Tim’s Picks

Breece Hall: There are very few weeks when I’m still going to include Hall (or any Jets player for that matter) in my fantasy universe. But with Garrett Wilson out, Hall is going to get a lot of carries and a lot of escape valve targets. And the Bengals are giving up the most fantasy points in the NFL to RBs.

Rachaad White: The Buccaneers are facing the Saints in a divisional game on the road. Normally, I’d say to stay away from this setup. But the Bucs are going to be looking for full-on revenge after looking pedestrian against the Lions in the national Monday Night Football spotlight. And it helps that the Saints are giving up the 11th-most points to RBs.

Wide Receiver

Luke’s Picks

Rome Odunze: After a blazing start to the year, Rome Odunze has cooled off significantly in recent weeks. However, he’s still being targeted more than any player on the team, and with a favorable matchup against Baltimore this week, I think he gets back on track.

DeVonta Smith: We haven’t seen the Philadelphia Eagles have back-to-back weeks where their passing offense has looked good, but I just have this feeling that they’re going to dominate the New York Giants this week, and with AJ Brown dealing with an injury, look for DeVonta Smith to have a big game.

Tim’s Picks

Courtland Sutton: Personally, I’m rooting for the Cowboys defense to be respectable in Denver. But just looking at the numbers, Dallas is giving up the most points to WRs in the league and that’s going to league to plenty of tasty targets for this WR1.

Romeo Doubs: I’d take any Packers wideout against this Steelers secondary, but especially a receiver that has shown time and again that he loves the national spotlight games.

Tight End

Luke’s Picks

Mason Taylor: With Tyrod Taylor potentially starting this game and the fact that the Cincinnati Bengals give up over 22 fantasy points to TEs each week, Mason Taylor should have a big game on Sunday. He’s one of the focal points of this offense, so if they can just any sort of momentum offensively, he’ll be involved heavily.

Pat Freiermuth: Sunday Night Football could be a TE show. The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers give up the 2nd and 3rd-most points to TEs respectively, so while you’re probably starting Tucker Kraft, I’m going with Pat Freiermuth as my start, since he’s probably on many people’s benches.

Tim’s Picks

Tucker Kraft: I mean, he named it for me. So not much more explanation.

Bills tight ends: The Panthers give up the fifth-most points to TEs, so monitor the injury report. If Dalton Kincaid is active, start him. If he’s not, Dawson Knox is equally appealing to me.

Sit ‘Em

Quarterback

Luke’s Picks

Mac Jones: There’s a pretty simple fantasy strategy for QBs. If they’re playing Dallas, start them. If they’re playing Houston, sit them. The Texans allow just nine fantasy points per game to opposing QBs, and Mac Jones is not playing his best ball right now. Sit him and start whoever you have on your bench, because it might not be pretty.

Drake Maye: As much as I love Drake Maye, he has a horrible matchup this week against the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the best defenses in football. I think this is going to be a low-scoring game, so while he may get 15 points, I don’t think he has that high upside you want in your QB this week.

Tim’s Picks

Miami QBs: Whomever becomes the sacrificial lamb is going to face a Falcons defense that gives up the second-fewest points to QBs. Plus, the Falcons have a young defensive line hungry for more sacks.

Daniel Jones: It’s a divisional game, the Titans are hungry for respect and give up the 11th fewest points to QBs. It just has all the makings of a fantasy trap game I’m avoiding.

Running Back

Luke’s Picks

Quinshon Judkins: The Patriots have a very good run defense this year, and I think they’re going to completely shut down the Browns. Quinshon Judkins was very touchdown dependent last week, but I don’t see the Browns scoring multiple touchdowns again, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a down week.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Despite having one of the best rushing offenses in the league through the first five weeks, the Washington Commanders have struggled running the ball recently. Jacory Croskey-Merritt hasn’t scored over six points in the last two weeks, and that won’t change this Monday night.

Tim’s Picks

Jaylen Warren: The Packers give up the fewest points to RBs in the league. And that’s only going to intensify in a revenge game on Sunday Night Football.

Patriots RBs: The Browns are nasty against the run (fourth-fewest fantasy points in the NFL). I think Maye will have a decent game, but the Pats’ running game is going to struggle.

Wide Receiver

Luke’s Picks

Jaylen Waddle: I know Jaylen Waddle has been a very good fantasy option since Tyreek Hill went down, but I want no part of this Miami offense (outside of Achane) until something changes down south. Plus, they play the Atlanta Falcons, who give up the second-least fantasy points to WRs.

Tee Higgins: Joe Flacco obviously enjoys throwing the ball to his new weapons, but the Jets have a sneaky good pass defense. While the Cincinnati Bengals should still win, I don’t see them having the same success through the air they did a week ago.

Tim’s Picks

George Pickens: I see the Cowboys’ WR2 being the biggest target against the Broncos’ defense that gives up the fewest points to WRs. Lamb will still get his points because of his size. Pickens will struggle to get to double digits this week.

Tet McMillan: Injured QB, facing a defense that is rested and hungry to get a win against a team above .500. No thank you.

Tight End

Luke’s Picks

Zach Ertz: Not only does Zach Ertz have a bad matchup this week, but Jayden Daniels is out and Marcus Mariota is taking over under center. I just don’t foresee him having a good week with a backup QB and facing a tough defense.

George Kittle: For many of the same reasons I’m benching Mac Jones, I’m benching George Kittle. The Texans have an elite pass defense, and I just don’t see the 49ers succeeding much through the air this week.

Tim’s Picks

Panthers TEs: Same feeling here as I said with wideouts. And the Bills give up the fewest points in the league to TEs.

Theo Johnson: I’m just staying away from this game in terms of recs as much as I can, but especially against an Eagles’ D that gives up the third fewest points to TEs.

Best Flex Play

Luke’s Pick

Tez Johnson: With Mike Evans out and Emeka Egbuka doubtful, things are setting up nicely for Tez Johnson to have another big game. He’s performed really well with the Bucs stars out, so as long as he’s WR1 or WR2, he’ll be a great flex option.

Tim’s Pick

D.J. Moore: I’m not loving his connection with Williams this year in general, but if he’s ever going to go off, it’s against the team giving up the second-most points to WRs.

Best Sleeper

Luke’s Pick

Troy Franklin: The Broncos’ WR2 was targeted 10 times a week ago, and obviously has a connection with Bo Nix dating back to college. He’s facing a Cowboys defense that’s very bad at stopping the pass, so while Courtland Sutton is Denver’s WR1, Troy Franklin should get quite a few looks as well.

Tim’s Pick

Tyler Huntley: With Lamar Jackson out for a third straight game, I like Huntley to come into this spot and deliver for the Ravens against a Bears team that gives up the fourth-most points to QBs.