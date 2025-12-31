NFL Week 18: Five Biggest Matchups That Will Shake Up the Playoff Picture

Week 18 of the NFL season is right around the corner. With one week left in the regular season, there are 16 teams still alive in the playoff hunt, and only one of them has secured their seed (Packers as the 7-seed). While we may not have as many teams still battling for a spot in the playoffs as we usually do in Week 18, there are still a ton of seeding scenarios that could play out.

I took a look at the Week 18 schedule and deciphered the five matchups that will have the biggest impact on the playoff picture.

1. Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA.

Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm on NBC/Peacock

How about a winner-takes-all between two teams that absolutely hate each other? It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

I know there aren’t many scenarios where either of these teams wins a playoff game, but making the postseason is a big deal, and when it comes down to a Week 18 showdown between two bitter rivals, it has to be the No. 1 game of the week. The NFL made the right decision in making this the Sunday Night Football game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens faced off just a few weeks ago, with the Steelers stealing a 27-22 victory. It looked like they would cruise to the division crown, but Baltimore has done what they’ve needed to do to stay in it, and Pittsburgh left the door open by losing to the 4-12 Browns last week.

These two enter this game on completely different trajectories. Baltimore just dominated Green Bay on Saturday, while the Steelers put up just six points in a loss to the Browns last week. It seems like the Ravens have all the momentum, but Lamar Jackson‘s status for this game is up in the air, and the Steelers did just beat them in Baltimore a few weeks ago.

Who will take home the AFC North title and earn a spot in the postseason? I don’t know. It all depends on Lamar’s status.

2. Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Saturday, 4:30 pm on ABC/ESPN

This is the only other matchup this week that will decide who makes and misses the postseason. With a win or tie, the Carolina Panthers are in. It’s as simple as that. But, they can also get in with a loss if Atlanta beats New Orleans on Sunday. So, if Tampa wins, they need an Atlanta win to get in.

These two played just a few weeks ago, with the Panthers coming out on top after a late interception by Baker Mayfield. The Bucs have lost seven of their last eight games, but they are clearly the more talented team. Can they overcome their recent struggles and get a much-needed win over the Panthers? Or will Bryce Young be making his first playoff appearance? We’ll find out on Sunday.

And a little note: if the Buccaneers can win this game, the Saints and Falcons game on Sunday becomes much, much more important. They would ultimately decide which team makes the postseason. If New Orleans wins, Carolina gets in. If Atlanta wins, Tampa gets in. I kind of want the Bucs to win to see how this plays out.

3. Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Time: 8:00 pm on ABC/ESPN

Saturday’s nightcap is the most important game that doesn’t impact whether a team gets into the playoffs or not. The Seattle Seahawks are the 1-seed in the NFC, but the San Francisco 49ers are right on their heels. The winner of this game gets the 1-seed and the first-round bye that comes with it, while the loser will be the 5-seed, or in the 49ers’ case, possibly even the 6-seed.

It’s hard to put into words how important this game is for both teams. The 1-seed doesn’t just give you a free win in the Wild Card round, but it lets you get healthy and possibly get some players back from injury.

For Seattle, the lowest they can go is the 5-seed, which ultimately isn’t too bad because they’ll get to go to either Carolina or Tampa for the Wild Card round, a game they should win pretty easily. But they’ll get a bit more banged up, and they’ll probably have to play their next game on the road.

For the 49ers, there’s a big difference between a win and a loss. We’ve already talked about what the 1-seed would mean, but if the 49ers lose and the Rams beat the Cardinals (like they should), the 49ers will be the 3-seed and have to travel to Philly or Chicago. That’s not an easy game for a West Coast team.

There’s a lot up for grabs in this game, which is why it got the primetime slot over Carolina and Tampa, because who really cares about them?

4. Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Time: 1:00 pm on CBS

Outside of those three games, there aren’t a whole lot with a ton of intrigue, but this Houston/Indianapolis game is going to determine a lot. Right now, the Texans are the 5-seed in the AFC, but their 11-5 record is equal to the Chargers and Bills behind them.

If the Texans win, they’re pretty much locked into the 5-seed, but they could even jump to the 3-seed if Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. If Houston loses this game, though, things can get a bit crazy. It would open the door for Buffalo and LA to potentially jump them with wins.

This doesn’t just matter for the three Wild Card teams. This game is big for their potential opponents. I guarantee you Denver, New England, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh/Baltimore want absolutely no part of Houston in the first round.

This game may not be as big as the other three, but it will shape the AFC playoffs.

5. Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

Time: 4:25 pm on FOX

This game would’ve been No. 4 if Justin Herbert were playing, but with him out, it takes a little bit of intrigue away. But you still can’t deny that this game could send some ripples through the AFC playoffs.

With a win on Sunday, the Denver Broncos can secure the 1-seed in the AFC and the bye that comes with it. But if they were to lose, things could get very interesting. With a loss, Denver would need both New England and Jacksonville to lose to ensure they stay the 1-seed.

If New England and Jacksonville won and Denver lost, Denver would fall to the 3-seed, with New England taking over the 1-seed and Jacksonville taking the 2-seed. If Denver lost and only one of them won, the winner would take over the 1-seed, Denver would be the 2-seed and the loser would be the 3-seed.

This game could also shake things up in the Wild Card. With a win, Los Angeles could climb as high as the 5-seed, but a loss could drop them to the 7-seed.

When you break it down, this game could completely change the AFC playoff picture. Denver should have the upper hand with Herbert out, but if this year’s taught us anything, it’s that you can never count anyone out.