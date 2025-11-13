NFL Week 11 Consensus Power Rankings: Ravens & Chargers Rise, Bills & Buccaneers Tumble

Week 10 of the NFL season is over, which means everyone’s already produced their respective power rankings. No matter how right everyone thinks they are, no ranking is perfect, which is why we’ve assembled our UberRankings, which takes 10 different outlet’s power rankings and compiles them into one consensus ranking.

Here are the Week 11 UberRankings.

32. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

UberRank: 32

Last Week: 31.8

Change: N/A

The Tennessee Titans were on a bye while both other one-win teams earned their second win of the season on Sunday. Easy to see why they’re still No. 32 on every publication.

31. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

UberRank: 29.9

Last Week: 27.7

Change: Down 2.2

Imago November 9, 2025, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: Cleveland Browns quarterback DILLON GABRIEL 8 in action at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey New York defeats Cleveland 27 to 20 East Rutherford USA – ZUMAa301 20251109_aaf_a301_039 Copyright: xBrooksxVonxArxx

The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, which cements them as the worst two-win team in the league. They were ranked as low as No. 31 by the NYT, CBS, and FOX, and as high as No. 29 by ESPN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

UberRank: 29.3

Last Week: 27.6

Change: Down 1.7

The Las Vegas Raiders were surprisingly competitive against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, losing by just three points. They rose 1.7 spots in the UberRank and were placed as high as No. 24 by CBS. Everyone else was much more sensible, though, putting them between No. 28 and No. 31.

29. New Orleans Saints (2-8)

UberRank: 29.0

Last Week: 30.8

Change: Up 1.8

The New Orleans Saints took down the Carolina Panthers for their second win of the year. They looked much better than in recent weeks, which saw them jump 1.8 spots in the UberRankings. The NYT and ESPN handed them their highest ranking of No. 27, while NFL.com had them at No. 31.

28. New York Jets (2-7)

UberRank: 28.7

Last Week: 29.9

Change: Up 1.2

The Jets’ win over the Browns gave them their second win of the season and brought them up to 28.7 in the UberRankings. ESPN and NFL.com had them down at No. 30, but their No. 26 ranking from PFT certainly helped them jump New Orleans.

27. New York Giants (2-8)

UberRank: 27.1

Last Week: 26.3

Change: Down 0.8

Imago October 20, 2025, Denver, Colorado, USA: Giants QB JAXSON DART yells a change of play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. Broncos beat the Giants 33-32. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20251020_zaf_av4_019 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

The New York Giants dropped just 0.8 spots despite a loss to the Chicago Bears. They probably would’ve won the game if Jaxson Dart didn’t get injured, but that’s a topic for a different story. Three publications – EssentiallySports, Bleacher Report, and CBS – ranked them at No. 26, while the NYT gave them their lowest ranking of No. 30.

26. Miami Dolphins (3-7)

UberRank: 24.9

Last Week: 28.3

Change: Up 3.4

What a win for the Miami Dolphins. They earned their third win of the season and rose 3.4 spots in the UberRankings. Sports Illustrated had them all the way up at No. 21 this week, but CBS still has them down at No. 28 despite a huge win.

25. Washington Commanders (3-7)

UberRank: 24.8

Last Week: 24.2

Change: Down 0.6

The Washington Commanders got blown out again, this time by the Detroit Lions, but only fell 0.6 spots. Pretty much everyone landed on a No. 23 to No. 26 ranking for Washington, but PFT dropped them all the way down to No. 29.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6)

UberRank: 24.5

Last Week: 24.7

Change: Up 0.2

The Cincinnati Bengals were on bye this week, and hardly saw any movement in the UberRankings. EssentiallySports and Yahoo had them the highest at No. 23, but CBS ranked them all the way down at No. 27, tanking their ranking slightly.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6)

UberRank: 23.4

Last Week: 21.8

Change: Down 1.6

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Oct 19, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251019_mjr_su5_046

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a divisional loss to the Seattle Seahawks and dropped 1.6 places. Five publications had Arizona ranked No. 22 in the league, but EssentiallySports and Sports Illustrated had them at No. 27 and No. 26, respectively.

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1)

UberRank: 22.2

Last Week: 22.8

Change: Up 0.6

The Dallas Cowboys were on a bye this week and saw little change in their ranking. They were ranked as high as No. 21 by four publications, but CBS put them down at No. 25. Most others had them at No. 22 or No. 23.

21. Atlanta Falcons (3-6)

UberRank: 22.1

Last Week: 21.7

Change: Down 0.4

The Atlanta Falcons lost once again this week, but it was in overtime to one of the best teams in the league, the Indianapolis Colts, so they didn’t fall too far. Bleacher Report gave them their highest ranking of No. 20, while EssentiallySports put them down at No. 25.

20. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

UberRank: 19.2

Last Week: 17.6

Change: Down 1.6

After a disappointing loss to the Saints, the Panthers fell 1.6 spots in the UberRankings. The NYT had them the highest at No. 17, and EssentiallySports, Yahoo, and CBS gave them their lowest ranking of No. 20.

19. Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

UberRank: 18.6

Last Week: 17.5

Change: Down 1.1

Imago Credits: Imago

The Minnesota Vikings fell below .500 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They were ranked as high as No. 15 by CBS, but as low as No. 20 by five publications.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)

UberRank: 18.4

Last Week: 15.9

Change: Down 2.5

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now lost four of their last five games, and they keep tumbling down the order. Everyone had them between No. 17 and No. 20. It would’ve been between No. 17 and No. 19, but CBS put them down at No. 20.

17. Houston Texans (4-5)

UberRank: 17.4

Last Week: 19.9

Change: Up 2.5

The Texans earned a much-needed win over the Jaguars with Davis Mills at quarterback. They jumped 2.5 spots while the team they beat dropped 2.5 spots this week. Yahoo and PFT gave them their highest ranking at No. 16, while Bleacher Report put them at No. 19. Pretty consistent rankings across the board for Houston.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

UberRank: 15.6

Last Week: 13

Change: Down 2.6

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Los Angeles Chargers embarrassingly on primetime television, which caused them to drop 2.6 spots. The NYT handed them their highest ranking at No. 14, and Yahoo and CBS handed them their lowest ranking of No. 17. Once again, pretty consistent rankings across the board.

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

UberRank: 14.2

Last Week: 13.2

Change: Down 1

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Sep 21, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones 10 warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCaryxEdmondsonx 20250921_rtc_se9, se9_0616

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they weren’t punished too hard for it. EssentiallySports and Sports Illustrated gave them their highest ranking of No. 12, but a No. 18 ranking from PFT certainly hurt their UberRank score.

14. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

UberRank: 13.9

Last Week: 17.4

Change: Up 3.5

The Ravens keep on climbing. With Lamar Jackson back, they looked like a whole different team, and now they enter the top half of the league. They cracked Sports Illustrated’s top 10, landing at No. 10, but FOX and the NYT still have their reservations, placing them at No. 16.

13. Chicago Bears (6-3)

UberRank: 13.6

Last Week: 15.8

Change: Up 2.2

The Bears keep on winning narrow games against bad opponents, but it’s hard to punish a team for winning. Their highest rating came from PFT, which has them at No. 10, three spots higher than anyone else. Their lowest ranking game from NFL.com, which put them down at No. 16.

12. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1)

UberRank: 11.6

Last Week: 10.4

Change: Down 1.2

We at EssentiallySports have been low on the Green Bay Packers all season, which is why we gave them their lowest ranking of the week at No. 15 after their ugly 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. On the flip side, Yahoo and FOX gave them their highest ranking of the week at No. 10. Most others landed at No. 11 or No. 12.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

UberRank: 9.9

Last Week: 13.2

Change: Up 3.3

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 19, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251019_kdn_sv5_277

The Chargers just keep on winning despite all the injuries they’ve suffered this season. Seven publications gave them a top 10 ranking this weekend, but Yahoo, NFL.com, and CBS all left them just on the outskirts of the top 10.

10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

UberRank: 9.9

Last Week: 8.9

Change: Down 1.0

The Kansas City Chiefs were the team most hurt by their bye week, falling 1.0 spots despite not playing a game last weekend. Their highest ranking came from Yahoo, which had them at No. 5 this week, but No. 13 rankings from FOX and PFT certainly hurt their overall UberRank score.

9. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

UberRank: 9.4

Last Week: 3.6

Change: Down 5.8

Just when it looked like the Bills were getting back into form, they went and lost to the Dolphins. They were our biggest fallers of the week, dropping 5.8 spots. ESPN gave them their highest ranking of the week at No. 7, but PFT put them down at No. 12 after their horrific loss to Miami.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3)

UberRank: 9.4

Last Week: 6.1

Change: Down 3.3

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were our second-biggest fallers of the week after their loss to the New England Patriots. They fell 3.3 spots after receiving rankings as low as No. 13 from Yahoo and No. 12 from Sports Illustrated. CBS gave them their highest ranking at No. 6.

7. Denver Broncos (8-2)

UberRank: 6.9

Last Week: 6.9

Change: N/A

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_753 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Even with a win on TNF, the Broncos didn’t move a single spot in the UberRankings. It was a very sloppy and uninspiring win, but it didn’t stop everyone from having them in the top 10. In fact, PFT had them all the way up at No. 3, which was easily their highest ranking. ESPN and CBS handed them their lowest ranking, putting them at No. 9.

6. Detroit Lions (6-3)

UberRank: 5.6

Last Week: 7.5

Change: Up 1.9

The Lions’ offense looked great in their 44-22 win over the Commanders, and they rose nearly two places because of it. The NYT, FOX, and Sports Illustrated had them ranked No. 5, while CBS and EssentiallySports had them ranked No. 7.

5. New England Patriots (8-2)

UberRank: 5.2

Last Week: 7.9

Change: Up 2.7

The Patriots rose 2.7 spots after a huge win over Tampa, putting them in the top five. Their highest ranking of the week came from EssentiallySports and CBS, who had them at No. 3, while Yahoo put them down at No. 8, their lowest ranking of the week.

4. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)

UberRank: 3.3

Last Week: 4.9

Change: Up 1.6

The Colts’ overtime win over Atlanta was a bit closer than it needed to be, but they’re 8-2 and one of the best teams in the AFC. They just missed out on Yahoo and PFT’s top spot in the rankings, landing at No. 2, and their lowest ranking came from CBS, which had them at No. 5. Pretty consistent rankings across the board.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

UberRank: 3.3

Last Week: 3.1

Change: Down 0.2

Imago HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 03: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 3, 2022 in Houston, TX. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 03 Eagles at Texans Icon221103097

Despite winning on Monday night, the Eagles fell 0.2 spots. That shows you how ugly of a game it was. Still, ESPN and Yahoo ranked the Eagles No. 1 this week, but a No. 7 ranking from Sports Illustrated and a No. 6 ranking from EssentiallySports caused them to fall below the Seahawks.

2. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

UberRank: 2.9

Last Week: 4.5

Change: Up 1.6

The Seahawks earned a massive win over the Cardinals on Sunday, helping them leap 1.6 spots. NFL.com, Sports Illustrated, and CBS all have them as their No. 1 team in the league, but PFT continues to disrespect them, putting them at No. 6.

1. Los Angeles Rams (7-2)

UberRank: 1.8

Last Week: 3.1

Change: Up 1.3

Taking over the top spot in the UberRankings this week is none other than Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams. They dominated San Fran this week and jumped 1.3 places to claim the top spot. EssentiallySports, Bleacher Report, FOX, and PFT all have the Rams as their top-rated team. Everyone else has them at No. 2, except for Yahoo, which has them at No. 4.