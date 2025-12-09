NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Texans & Jaguars, Cowboys & Colts Fall

Essentials Inside The Story Despite a dominating win in Week 14, the LA Rams are not the best team heading to Week 15

Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens take massive drops

Green Bay Packers' take commanding lead in NFC North after huge win

Week 14 of the NFL season came and went with a ton of action. The playoff picture was shaken up this week with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs virtually eliminating themselves, while the likes of the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans took the next step towards securing their spot. We also saw both conferences see a new team take over the 1-seed, with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams taking over the lead of the AFC and NFC, respectively.

There were a few teams that made a big jump or fell a handful of places, but things really didn’t change all that much this week. So with that said, here are my Week 15 NFL power rankings:

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)

Last Week: 31

Week 14 Result: 24-17 loss to DEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at PHI

After the Tennessee Titans got their second win of the season, and looked pretty good doing so, I knew it was time for a changing of the guard. The Las Vegas Raiders are my worst team in the league. Their offense sucks despite having an elite running back and tight end, and their defense isn’t much better. They’re just a bad, bad team.

31. Tennessee Titans (2-11)

Imago November 16, 2025, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Titans quarterback CAM WARD 1 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans won, 16-13. Nashville USA – ZUMAc201 20251116_zap_c201_046 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Last Week: 32

Week 14 Result: 31-29 win over CLE

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 16th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SF

With the Raiders moving down, the Titans jump up to No. 31. They’re still not a good team whatsoever, don’t get me wrong, but I think they’re better than the Raiders at the moment after taking down the Cleveland Browns. The battle for the No. 1 pick is truly on.

30. Washington Commanders (3-10)

Last Week: 26

Week 14 Result: 31-0 loss to MIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 29th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at NYG

The Washington Commanders got destroyed by the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense was atrocious, but their defense made J.J. McCarthy, who has been playing like the worst QB in the league, look good. I almost put them at No. 32, because this might have been the worst single-game performance by a team this season, but they’re not actually as bad as the Raiders or Titans.

29. Cleveland Browns (3-10)

Last Week: 27

Week 14 Result: 31-29 loss to TEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at CHI

Shedeur Sanders looked great on Sunday, but of course, the one time Cleveland’s offense looks competent, their defense, which has been really solid all season, fell apart and gave up 31 to the Titans. A lot to look forward to with Sanders if you’re a Browns fan, and they still have to move up the draft order, so it’s really a win-win.

28. New Orleans Saints (3-10)

Last Week: 30

Week 14 Result: 24-20 win over TB

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 18th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs CAR

As a New Orleans Saints fan, I did not expect this outcome. I knew Tyler Shough had a little boogey to him, but he really impressed me on Sunday. Some of you will look at his stat line and disagree, but the weather was horrible, and he made big throws on third down and had a couple of big runs. I was very impressed, and he’s giving me hope for the future of this franchise.

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Dec 8, 2024 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 enters the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20241208_kdn_bc9_032

Last Week: 25

Week 14 Result: 37-9 loss to SEA

PFF Rankings: Offense 14th, Defense 17th

Week 15 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm at TB

Another disappointing game for the Atlanta Falcons, but with so many of the bottom teams losing, they only drop two places. They looked lifeless against Seattle, but with Drake London possibly returning next week, there’s some optimism that their offense can get going again. Still, with no first-round pick, losses like these sting even more.

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Last Week: 24

Week 14 Result: 45-17 loss to LAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 27th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at HOU

The Arizona Cardinals were the casualty of a pissed off Rams team. After losing to Carolina, Matthew Stafford and Co. let out all their anger on their NFC West rivals, and it was not pretty in the desert. Arizona was a fun team for a while with Jacoby Brissett, but I think that run is over.

25. New York Jets (3-10)

Last Week: 23

Week 14 Result: 34-10 loss to MIA

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 21st

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at JAX

There’s the New York Jets that we all know and love. The bottom of this league is so bad that the Jets are No. 25. in our power rankings. I don’t really have much to say about them. Their offense continues to suck, and their defense really isn’t all that good either. Just not a great team, but they’re riding high off that win over Atlanta a couple of weeks ago for now.

24. New York Giants (2-11)

Last Week: 28

Week 14 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 28th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs WAS

Is it crazy to have a 2-11 team at No. 24? I don’t think so. They are so obviously better than every team below them; they just have thrown so many games away. I still believe this is the best job opening in the NFL this offseason. A good rookie QB, one of the best defensive lines, and likely a top-five pick.

23. Minnesota Vikings (5-8)

Imago J.J. McCarthy, Justin Jefferson, Credits: Instagram @jjmccarthy

Last Week: 29

Week 14 Result: 31-0 win over WAS

PFF Rankings: Offense 27th, Defense 19th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm at DAL

The Minnesota Vikings are not a good team, don’t get the massive jump twisted, but with so many bottom feeders losing this week and the fact that Minnesota won 31-0, they had to make a pretty significant jump. I still don’t think this offense is very good, but their defense was impressive on Sunday, so I’ll give them props for that.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (4-9)

Last Week: 21

Week 14 Result: 39-34 loss to BUF

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 31st

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs BAL

This has been the story of Cincinnati’s season. Their offense has been great, but their defense can’t get a stop to save their lives, especially late in games. With them basically already out of playoff contention, I’m not sure it wasn’t on purpose…But that’s a conversation for another day.

21. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Last Week: 22

Week 14 Result: 31-10 win over NYJ

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 20th

Week 15 Matchup: Monday, 8:20 pm at PIT

The Miami Dolphins just keep on winning, but I couldn’t put them any higher than this because they haven’t beaten a quality opponent outside of Buffalo during their run. I think reality is going to smack them really hard at the end of the season. They might not win another game before the end of the year, but hey, it was a fun run.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

Last Week: 18

Week 14 Result: 24-20 loss to NO

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 14th

Week 15 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm vs ATL

How does a team fall off as hard as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? I know they’ve been injured, but this team is completely different than the one that topped our power rankings some two months ago. They’re going to get Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back as soon as this week, so maybe they can make a final push to try and win the NFC South, but they did themselves no favors against the Saints this weekend.

19. Baltimore Ravens (6-7)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Sep 28, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers 4 makes a catch during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJayxBiggerstaffx 20250928_bd_ba4_082

Last Week: 19

Week 14 Result: 27-22 loss to PIT

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 12th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at CIN

After a five-game win streak, which helped the Baltimore Ravens take control of the AFC North, they have lost two straight games, including one this weekend to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And now, all of a sudden, they’re back on the outside looking in. It wasn’t a horrible loss, but the Ravens’ offense still doesn’t look great. They need to take a lot of steps forward and claim at least two more wins before they face the Steelers again in Week 18, because that game may decide the division.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

Last Week: 20

Week 14 Result: 27-22 win over BAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 25th, Defense 11th

Week 15 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm vs MIA

I didn’t think the Steelers had this one in them. They have looked horrible recently, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but they showed up on Sunday and upset their AFC North rivals. They do not just control the North, but they control their own destiny. Just keep winning, and they’ll be in the postseason. We’ll see if they can do it against a relatively tough schedule.

17. Indianapolis Colts (8-5)

Last Week: 11

Week 14 Result: 36-19 loss to JAX

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 24th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SEA

I feel so bad for Indianapolis Colts fans. They went from the 1-seed in the AFC to out of the playoffs without a single healthy quarterback on their roster in a matter of weeks. Now, they’re trying out 44-year-old Phillip Rivers as they hope to fight their way to the postseason. They deserve to be in the postseason, but I don’t see how they can stay afloat without a QB.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

Last Week: 15

Week 14 Result: 20-10 loss to HOU

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 7th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs LAC

The Chiefs’ playoff hopes essentially went out the window on Sunday night. With their loss to the Texans, the Chiefs are 6-7 and two games out of the AFC Wild Card with four weeks to go. They’d need a miracle to get into the postseason, and I just don’t see it happening. It’s crazy because this is still a good team. Six of their seven losses have come by one score to teams with above .500 records. They just can’t win the big game this season, and it’s killed them.

15. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Nov 27, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 greet each other after the game at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251127_rgo_aj6_207

Last Week: 10

Week 14 Result: 44-30 loss to DET

PFF Rankings: Offense 8th, Defense 29th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs MIN

Much like the Chiefs, the Cowboys’ playoff hopes were dashed by the Lions on Thursday night. They are now three games out of the NFC Wild Card, so they will start looking forward to next year. I think they actually have a bright future. Their offense is still great, and with two first-round picks, they should be able to add some talent to the defensive side of the ball. This year may be a goner, but I like what they have going into 2026.

14. Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Last Week: 17

Week 14 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 22nd

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at NO

The Panthers were the beneficiaries of a bye week. They didn’t have to play, but they still rose three spots because of teams above them losing. They’re 7-6, and tied with the Buccaneers for first place in the South. If they can beat the Saints this weekend, they’ll either take the lead of the South or keep pace with the Bucs, who they’ll face the following week.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Last Week: 9

Week 14 Result: 22-19 loss to LAC

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 15th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs LV

I’m so out on the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offense is absolutely atrocious right now. Jalen Hurts threw four interceptions in this loss, and they just have no juice. Their defense is still playing well, but that doesn’t mean much if the offense sucks.

12. Houston Texans (8-5)

Last Week: 14

Week 14 Result: 20-10 win over KC

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 3rd

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs ARI

The Texans are riding high after their win over Kansas City at Arrowhead. They’re on a five-game win streak and have the best defense in the league. The only reason they’re not higher is that I do not trust C.J. Stroud and that offense. He’s been far too inconsistent this season, such as in the second half on SNF, where he completed three passes. Still, this is a very good team whose defense will keep them in every game.

11. Detroit Lions (8-5)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles Nov 16, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 throws a pass under pressure form Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20251116_eha_se7_03281

Last Week: 13

Week 14 Result: 44-30 win over DAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 3rd, Defense 4th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at LAR

The Lions earned a big win over the Cowboys on TNF, and I hope it will provide them with some momentum heading into the home stretch. They’re one game out of the playoffs, but more importantly, they’re also still in play for the NFC North. With a rematch against the Green Bay Packers coming up, a win over the Rams could suddenly put Detroit in a really good spot to win its division. It will be tough, though.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (9-4)

Last Week: 12

Week 14 Result: 22-19 win over PHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 20th, Defense 13th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at KC

It wasn’t pretty, but the Chargers got a big win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football. They have one of the toughest remaining schedules with the Cowboys, Chiefs, Texans, and Broncos still to come, and with the AFC Wild Card race as close as it is, they really, really needed this one. There’s still room to improve offensively, but I thought Justin Herbert looked about as good as he could’ve just seven days removed from hand surgery. Their defense continues to play very well, too, so they’re a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

9. Chicago Bears (9-4)

Last Week: 5

Week 14 Result: 28-21 loss to GB

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 26th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs CLE

Once I finally gave the Chicago Bears some respect, they went out and lost. In all honesty, this wasn’t a bad loss for the Bears. They had to go to Lambeau to take on the Packers, and just fell short. They’re still a very good football team that will make some teams nervous in the playoffs. I just don’t trust their defense to make a big play when they need to.

8. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Last Week: 7

Week 14 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 25th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs TEN

San Fran was on a bye this week, but dropped one place due to a couple of teams below them earning some big wins this weekend. For a team that’s been as injured as they have been, it’s impressive that they’re 9-4 heading into the home stretch. Their offense has been pretty good ever since Brock Purdy returned, but I still have concerns about their defense.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Nov 23, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251123_bgd_su5_100

Last Week: 16

Week 14 Result: 36-19 win over IND

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 10th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs NYJ

I’ve been pretty low on Jacksonville all season. I didn’t trust that Trevor Lawrence could consistently put up big numbers and help the Jags win, but after this week, I’m all in. It seems like Lawrence and Liam Coen are really starting to connect, and Travis Etienne is back to his early-season form. Plus, their defense is playing better football right now, too. They’re peaking at the right time.

6. Buffalo Bills (9-4)

Last Week: 6

Week 14 Result: 39-34 win over CIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 23rd

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at NE

The Buffalo Bills earned a much-needed win over Cincinnati this weekend, but it was a bit harder than it needed to be. It looked like Cincy had this game in the bag when they were up 28-18 in the fourth, but Buffalo stormed back with three straight touchdowns to win this game. When Buffalo’s on, they’re one of the best teams in the league, but they need to be more consistent come playoff time.

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3-1)

Last Week: 8

Week 14 Result: 28-21 win over CHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 6th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at DEN

The Packers regained the lead in the NFC North with a gritty win over the Bears on Sunday. After a bit of a rough stretch mid-season, the Packers are finding their groove offensively and are now in contention for the 1-seed in the NFC. They have a pretty tough two-game stretch coming up with trips to Denver and Chicago, but if they can go 1-1 during that span, they should be able to finish strong and take the North.

4. Denver Broncos (11-2)

Last Week: 3

Week 14 Result: 24-17 win over LV

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 8th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs GB

Denver has won 10 straight games, but I still had to drop them a spot this week. Their defense continues to be incredible, but man, I just can’t shake the feeling that this offense is going to cost them in the playoffs. Bo Nix hasn’t had a multi-touchdown game in four weeks, and while they’re winning and that’s what matters, I just don’t feel like any of their wins have been convincing. Can’t knock them too hard, but I need to see more offensively.

3. Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

Last Week: 4

Week 14 Result: 37-9 win over ATL

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense 5th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs IND

After their dominating win over Atlanta, I have the Seattle Seahawks leapfrogging the Broncos for the No. 3 spot on our power rankings. After a rough month, Sam Darnold is back in form, and their defense looked as good as ever. They are still one of the best teams, not only in the NFC, but in the NFL. Real Super Bowl contenders, as long as Darnold doesn’t fold in the playoffs.

2. Los Angeles Rams (10-3)

Last Week: 2

Week 14 Result: 45-17 win over ARI

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 1st

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs DET

The Rams dominated the Cardinals on Sunday, but I just can’t have them jump New England until the Patriots finally lose. I trust Matthew Stafford more than Drake Maye, and I probably trust LA’s defense more, too, but the Patriots have earned the right to occupy the top spot, and until they drop a game as LA did against Carolina a couple weeks back, they’ll stay No. 1.

1. New England Patriots (11-2)

Last Week: 1

Week 14 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 9th

Week 15 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs BUF

Occupying our top spot for the second week in a row is the Patriots. They were on a bye this week, but they have earned to be the No. 1 team in our power rankings until they lose. They have a tough matchup against Buffalo this weekend, so they could be dethroned, but if they keep playing how they have in the last 10 games, they’ll be just fine.