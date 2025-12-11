NFL Week 15 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Takes Home Some Pivotal Playoff Matchups?

Four weeks is all that separates us from the beginning of the NFL postseason. The six-month offseason wait always feels incredibly long, but once the season begins, it goes by in a blink of an eye.

As we come down the stretch, there are plenty of teams still battling for a playoff spot, which means every week is going to be crucial. We may not have as many heavyweight showdowns as last week, but there are still plenty of games that will impact the standings.

Last week, we didn’t do too hot with our predictions. Nobody went better than 8-6, so Week 15 is our chance at redemption. Here are our overall standings through 14 weeks:

Luke Hubbard: 91-53 (.631)

Tim Wood: 93-51 (.645)

Abhishek Singh: 71-57 (.554)

Reubyn Coutinho: 85-46 (.649)

Utsav Jain: 58-30 (.659)

Ryan Ward: 52-36 (.591)

With all that said, let’s hop right into the picks.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Game Time: Thursday, 8:20 pm at Raymond James Stadium

Where to Watch: Amazon

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Game Odds: TB -4.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: TB Offense 26th, Defense 14th, ATL Offense 14th, Defense 17th

Recent Matchups: TB 24-20 loss to NO, ATL 37-9 loss to SEA

Weather: 56 degrees

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: After losing to the Saints last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers really need a win on TNF to stay in control of the NFC South. Luckily, the Atlanta Falcons have shown next to no life in recent games, and should be a pushover. Buccaneers 21, Falcons 13

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: Raheem Morris should have already been fired. Todd Bowles should be fired if they lose this game and potentially lose control of the division race. Buccaneers 31, Falcons 17

Abhishek Singh, NFL Content Manager: The Buccaneers desperately need a bounce-back after that ugly loss to the Saints, and a home game on TNF feels like the right spot. The Falcons are scrapping, but their offense hasn’t shown much life during this losing skid. I think Atlanta keeps it close because it’s a divisional game, but Tampa Bay should still pull it out in primetime. Buccaneers 23, Falcons 20

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have some reinforcements against a team in bad form. Can’t see the Bucs lose here, but it’s a strange NFL season. Buccaneers 28, Falcons 14

Browns at Bears

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Sep 14, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLonxHorwedelx 20250914_hlf_jr6_253

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Soldier Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams

Game Odds: CHI -7.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd, CHI Offense 10th, Defense 26th

Recent Matchups: CLE 31-29 loss to TEN, CHI 28-21 loss to GB

Weather: 12 degrees and windy

Hubbard: The Chicago Bears just dropped a game to the Green Bay Packers, and if they want to keep pace in the North, they really need to win this game. Shedeur Sanders looked pretty good last week, and could give the Bears some trouble, but Chicago is the better team by a large margin. Bears 24, Browns 14

Wood: I want to see Sanders singlehandedly win this game, because I am rooting for him to shove it in the Browns’ face and force them to give him a proper look in 2026. He’ll put up the stats here, even in the cold. But the Bears will rebound. Bears 28, Browns 21

Singh: Cleveland’s defense can make life miserable for any young quarterback, and Myles Garrett alone is enough to keep this game close. Chicago still has plenty to play for and should find a way to win, but I don’t see Shedeur Sanders going quietly. Bears 24, Browns 20

Coutinho: Can Shedeur Sanders do it on a cold afternoon in Chicago? No. Bears 21, Browns 9

Ravens at Bengals

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles Aug 7, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250807_bs_sq4_0178

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Paycor Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Game Odds: BAL -2.5, O/U 52.5

PFF Rankings: BAL Offense 18th, Defense 12th, CIN Offense 17th, Defense 31st

Recent Matchups: BAL 27-22 loss to PIT, CIN 39-34 loss to BUF

Weather: 18 degrees

Hubbard: The last time these two met on Thanksgiving, the Cincinnati Bengals blew the doors of the Baltimore Ravens. It was not pretty for Baltimore, and now they’ve dropped two straight games and have to go to Cincy. I don’t see their offense keeping up with the Bengals, even with Cincy’s defense being the worst in the league. Bengals 34, Ravens 23

Wood: I think the wheels are off the Baltimore bus. Now, the Bengals bungled their shot to be relevant, so do they show up enough to win? I’m betting on it. Bengals 38, Ravens 35

Singh: Baltimore has struggled recently, but Lamar Jackson and company should be motivated to get revenge after the Thanksgiving loss. Still, these two teams can be unpredictable, so expect a close one. Ravens 27, Bengals 24

Coutinho: The Bengals are different with Joe Burrow under center. Though their playoff hopes are all but over, they will look to end the season strong. A close look at Baltimore’s 6 wins shows that they’ve come against weak teams (who have a combined 17 wins through week 14) and the Bears. Bengals 35, Ravens 26

Chargers at Chiefs

Imago Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Arrowhead Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: LAC Offense 20th, Defense 13th, KC Offense 12th, Defense 7th

Recent Matchups: LAC 22-19 win over PHI, KC 20-10 loss to HOU

Weather: 20 degrees

Hubbard: This should be an interesting game. I think the Chiefs are the better team, but if this game is close, I have no faith they can close it out. They’ve burned me too many times in the past, so I’m going with LA, but just know my heart is telling me KC. I’m sure they’ll win the week I don’t pick them. Chargers 18, Chiefs 15

Wood: Justin Herbert gutted out a win over the Eagles mostly due to Jalen Hurts and the Chargers defense. I think he’ll need to be more of a factor here and I think that’s a lot to ask with a broken hand. Chiefs 24, Chargers 17

Singh: Chiefs are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they’ve been shaky this season, and the Chargers have enough talent to make this a close game. Kansas City might sneak out a win, but it won’t be easy, and the points make Los Angeles a tempting play. Chiefs 24, Chargers 21

Coutinho: It’s a repeat of the season’s Brazil game, but this time Denver fans will be backing Kansas City as they’ll all but secure the division if the Chargers head back west with an L. I’m inclined to back Kansas City as well, as the Chargers struggled to put away the Eagles. Also, the Chiefs may finally go clutch starting with the game at Arrowhead. Chiefs 21, Chargers 19

Bills at Patriots

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at New England Patriots Dec 1, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough Gillette Stadium Massachusetts USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxButlerxIIx 20251201_rgo_sv3_065

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Evan Washburn

Game Odds: BUF -1.5, O/U 50.5

PFF Rankings: NE Offense 7th, Defense 9th, BUF Offense 6th, Defense 23rd

Recent Matchups: BUF 39-34 win over CIN, NE Bye

Weather: 30 degrees with a slight chance of snow

Hubbard: Do I smell a game of the week? The last time these two met, we were treated to a thriller. These two teams are much different than they were two months ago, but the good thing is, I think they’re both better than they were then. I can’t wait to watch Drake Maye and Josh Allen duke it out for the second time. I think everyone will be on New England (I’m writing my predictions before the others), so I’ll zag and go with Buffalo. It’s hard to beat Allen twice in one year. Bills 35, Patriots 30

Wood: The Patriots are rested and ready. As much I enjoyed talking with Khalil Shakir this week, I’ve got to stick with my Pats here. Patriots 33, Bills 27

Singh: Patriots are coming off a bye and have had an easy schedule, but facing a real contender like the Bills is a different story. Josh Allen and Buffalo should be ready to return the favor after New England’s earlier win, and this feels like the kind of game where Allen shines. Bills 27, Patriots 20

Coutinho: Game of the week? Possibly. That all depends on which version of the Bills show up. I’m going for the Bills this time to allow the Patriots to have that one small setback now, rather than later. Also, the Patriots have had a good season, but have just played 3 games against the AFC and the NFC’s top 7, going 2-1. Bills 25, Patriots 18

Commanders at Giants

Imago October 20, 2025, Denver, Colorado, USA: Giants TE DANIEL BELLINGER celebrates his TD catch from QB JAXSON DART during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. Broncos beat the Giants 33-32. Denver USA – ZUMAav4_ 20251020_zaf_av4_028 Copyright: xHectorxAcevedox

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Game Odds: O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: NYG Offense 24th, Defense 28th, WAS Offense 16th, Defense 29th

Recent Matchups: WAS 31-0 loss to MIN, NYG Bye

Weather: 32 degrees

Hubbard: The Washington Commanders were absolutely embarrassed by the Vikings last week, and now they have to travel to the Big Apple to face their NFC East rivals, who are much better than their 2-11 record. I don’t see how they can lose 31-0 to the Vikings and stand any sort of chance against the Giants’ offense. Giants 25, Commanders 17

Wood: I don’t see a shellacking like they took from the Vikes, but the Giants are a better team at this point, despite the record. Giants 28, Commanders 20

Singh: Both teams are out of playoff contention, but the Giants have a bit more stability and are playing at home. Washington is a mess, and even if Jayden Daniels suits up, their offense struggles. Expect the Giants to take care of business in this matchup. Giants 24, Commanders 17

Coutinho: Commanders are dismal, with no wins for the last two months. That will continue as the Giants will lose their no.1 pick with a win Sunday. Giants 28, Commanders 16

Raiders at Eagles

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks Dec 18, 2023 Seattle, Washington, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 following a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20231218_jmn_sn8_048

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Game Odds: PHI -11.5, O/U 38.5

PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 11th, Defense 15th, LV Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

Recent Matchups: LV 24-17 loss to DEN, PHI 22-19 loss to LAC

Weather: 29 degrees

Hubbard: I don’t have much to say about this one. I’m out on Philadelphia, but the Las Vegas Raiders might be the worst team in the league. Eagles 31, Raiders 10

Wood: If the Eagles find a way to lose this game with Kenny Pickett at QB, Nick Sirianni might be fired. I just don’t see it. Eagles 21, Raiders 13

Singh: Eagles are desperate to get back on track after 3 straight losses & this week’s matchup against Raiders is the perfect opportunity. Philly’s offense and defense should dominate, making this an easy bounce-back game. Eagles 31, Raiders 14

Coutinho: The Eagles are struggling, but the Raiders are struggling more. Pete Carroll would actually want his team to make the most against Philadelphia and he’ll have plenty of backers in Dallas. It will be a bridge too far, though. Eagles 24, Raiders 10

Jets at Jaguars

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars Oct 27, 2024 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 7 during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville EverBank Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMelinaxMyersx 20241027_szo_av1_0194

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon

Game Odds: JAX -12.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: JAX Offense 15th, Defense 10th, NYJ Offense 30th, Defense 21st

Recent Matchups: NYJ 34-10 loss to MIA, JAX 36-19 win over IND

Weather: 71 degrees and a slight chance of rain

Hubbard: This feels like it could be a bit of a trap game for the Jags. They’re on a big winning streak, and now they have to face a Jets team that can be scrappy at times. Jacksonville wins, but they don’t come close to covering the spread. Jaguars 20, Jets 17

Wood: We’re going to see if Trevor Lawrence can handle prosperity and take care of business against a lesser team. I like the connection growing with Jacobi Meyers. Jaguars 28, Jets 20

Singh: Jaguars have been on fire lately and look poised to make it five straight wins. The Jets are struggling at quarterback, but the 12-point spread is huge, so they could hang around a bit. Still, Jacksonville should pull away in the end. Jaguars 28, Jets 17

Coutinho: There’s a new power in town in the AFC South, and there’s no better team to play against as the Jaguars look to maintain a game lead over the Texans. Jaguars 32, Jets 13

Cardinals at Texans

Imago Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans celebrates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at NRG Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Game Odds: HOU -10, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: HOU Offense 21st, Defense 3rd, ARI Offense 22nd, Defense 27th

Recent Matchups: ARI 45-17 loss to LAR, HOU 20-10 win over KC

Hubbard: Houston’s defense is amazing and could shut the Arizona Cardinals out this weekend, but I do not trust the Texans’ offense. C.J. Stroud is struggling despite their success recently, so while the Texans should win, they don’t cover, and the total goes under by A LOT. Texans 13, Cardinals 6

Wood: While I don’t think this is a 10-point game, I do like the Texans to keep pace with Jacksonville and Indy here. Texans 28, Cardinals 24

Singh: Texans have been rolling lately, especially on defense, and the Cardinals are just a mess right now. I like Houston to completely shut Arizona down and control this one from start to finish. Texans 27, Cardinals 10

Coutinho: The Texans have the AFC South in their crosshairs and will be happy to play against a weak team, just like the Jaguars do this week. Texans 21, Cardinals 10

Packers at Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Denver Broncos Oct 19, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 throws a pass during the second half against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xIsaiahxJ.xDowningx 20251019_tdc_bd3_790

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Empower Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game Odds: GB -2.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: DEN Offense 13th, Defense 8th, GB Offense 5th, Defense 6th

Recent Matchups: GB 28-21 win over CHI, DEN 24-17 win over LV

Weather: 54 degrees

Hubbard: If the Pats vs Bills isn’t the game of the week, this one certainly is. The Green Bay Packers are figuring things out on offense, but the Denver Broncos’ defense has been spectacular. Which side wins out? I’ve gone back and forth on this one for about five minutes, but it’s hard to pick against the Broncos at home. Broncos 20, Packers 16

Wood: Somebody’s bubble is going to burst a little bit here, isn’t it? Both these teams are due for a market correction of sorts. In this case, I’m going against Vegas and with the home team. Broncos 28, Packers 23

Singh: Packers are rolling right now, and Denver has struggled in close games recently. But I think Bo Nix & the Broncos’ offense will find a way to edge this one out late, even if it’s a defensive battle. Broncos 21, Packers 18

Coutinho: The Broncos are the underdogs, but Bo Nix doesn’t care for one reason. Like the Patriots, Denver is due for a loss, and Green Bay is a team that has the firepower to stop anyone. This will be one fourth quarter where the Broncos have too much to do. Packers 28 Broncos 21

Lions at Rams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Nov 16, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251116_sv5_pjc_349

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Game Odds: LAR -5.5, O/U 55.5

PFF Rankings: LAR Offense 1st, Defense 1st, DET Offense 3rd, Defense 4th

Recent Matchups: DET 44-30 win over DAL, LAR 45-17 win over ARI

Hubbard: If either of the two games I talked about above aren’t the game of the week, then this one is…This is a battle between two very high-powered offenses, and while Detroit’s defense is alright, LA’s is very, very good. I want Detroit to win, because I want to see them in the postseason, but I don’t think they do. Rams 31, Lions 28

Wood: I’m going with who needs the game more here. Goff always plays with a chip on his shoulder in this matchup. I’m annoyed because I have a soft spot for him ever since watching him on “Quarterback,” but ever since I binged it, he has been mid at best. That changes this week. Lions 38, Rams 20

Singh: Matthew Stafford should have a big game against his former team. Lions are talented, but I don’t see their defense holding up in LA. This should be a solid Rams win, though it could stay competitive. Rams 30, Lions 20

Coutinho: Indoors, Jared Goff is a different beast altogether. But this is a Rams side that is looking to secure the NFC top seed. And in the NFC West, one win can be the difference between the division and a wildcard spot. The Lions are a team that should beat, but so were the Panthers. I’ll back Rams here. Rams 32, Lions 23

Panthers at Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Nov 9, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251109_bgd_db2_067

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Caesars Superdome

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III, Sarak Kustok

Game Odds: CAR -2.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: NO Offense 28th, Defense 18th, CAR Offense 18th, Defense 22nd

Recent Matchups: CAR Bye, NO 24-20 win over TB

Hubbard: As a New Orleans Saints fan, Tyler Shough has me feeling some type of way. He looked great against Carolina just a few weeks ago, and now he’s at home facing them again, with a chance to put them a game behind in the NFC South race. Maybe I’m feeling a bit too cocky after last week, but I don’t care. Saints by a million (or four). Saints 25, Panthers 21

Wood: The Panthers don’t know they’re winners. Their mindset hasn’t caught up with the record. But I do think they eek this one out. Panthers 31, Saints 23

Singh: Panthers are coming off a bye and are still chasing the NFC South, while the Saints are a bit of a wild card. I think Carolina’s consistency and motivation will be enough to get the win, even if New Orleans keeps it close. Panthers 24, Saints 20

Coutinho: The Carolina Panthers are having a rather good season. The Saints have had their share of success, which includes a win in Charlotte. That’ll be a confidence booster as they look to sweep the Panthers with a win at home. Yes the Saints can’t go to the playoffs, but they can look to overtake the Falcons in the division. Saints 24, Panthers 17

Titans at 49ers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers Nov 24, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKelleyxLxCoxx 20251124_mcd_ax5_8

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Levi’s Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink

Game Odds: SF -12.5, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: SF Offense 9th, Defense 25th, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 16th

Recent Matchups: TEN 31-29 win over CLE, SF Bye

Weather: 60 degrees

Hubbard: The Tennessee Titans picked up their second win of the season last week, but that came against a bad Browns team. The 49ers are a different beast. I don’t think this game is very close. 49ers 36, Titans 13

Wood: The Titans’ week of good feelings has ended. Domination ensues. 49ers 42, Titans 14

Singh: 49ers are coming off a bye and have been rolling, winning three straight by double digits. The Titans don’t have the firepower to hang with San Francisco, so I expect the Niners to dominate once again. 49ers 34, Titans 14

Coutinho: It’s not Stefanski making the calls this week to gift the Titans a win. Shanahan is a way more seasoned campaigner and the 49ers are in a battle in a very dangerous division. They can’t lose to the Titans. 49ers 38, Titans 9

Colts at Seahawks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Nov 23, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20251123_jhp_ra1_0011

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Lumen Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Game Odds: SEA -13.5, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense 5th, IND Offense 4th, Defense 24th

Recent Matchups: IND 36-19 loss to JAX, SEA 37-9 win over ATL

Weather: 55 degrees and rainy

Hubbard: If Daniel Jones was playing, this would be a different story (can’t believe I’m saying that in 2025), but it looks like it’s going to be 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who hasn’t played competitive football in 4.5 years. Listening to his radio show on Tuesday got me a little fired up, I’m not going to lie. But I don’t think he can do much to win this game. Seahawks 31, Colts 19

Wood: I am excited to see how this plays out, I just don’t see Rivers making a Flacco-level impact. Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Singh: Colts are in chaos at quarterback, and the Seahawks’ defense is playing at an elite level. I don’t see Indy keeping this close, Seattle should cruise in a big win. Seahawks 31, Colts 10

Coutinho: The Colts’ season is over. Colts fans may have been okay with this, but they’ve got no first round picks till 2028. That’s a major concern. They’ve got to face the stern Seattle defense with Rivers under center. It’ll be fun initially with Colts leading, but then it’ll be ugly. Seahawks 31, Colts 24

Vikings at Cowboys

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at AT&T Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Game Odds: DAL -6, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: DAL Offense 8th, Defense 29th, MIN Offense 27th, Defense 19th

Recent Matchups: MIN 31-0 win over WAS, DAL 44-30 loss to DET

Hubbard: Minnesota looked good last week, but I still think J.J. McCarthy stinks. Dallas’s offense will prove to be far too much for the Michigan alum to keep up with, especially without any help from his run game against one of the best run defenses in the league since the trade deadline. Cowboys 33, Vikings 20

Wood: So the playoff train crashed as I predicted. Now what do the Cowboys do? I think they come back strong here. Cowboys 36, Vikings 28

Singh: Cowboys’ offense has been clicking, and the Vikings just don’t have enough firepower to keep up. If CeeDee Lamb plays, Dallas should cover this spread comfortably at home. Cowboys 28, Vikings 17

Coutinho: The Vikings’ involvement in games featuring a shutout will stop. However, they will lose badly here. Dallas Cowboys have been handed a second chance of sorts by the Chargers last Monday and will look to make the most of it on Sunday Night Football. Cowboys 35 Vikings 10

Dolphins at Steelers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Oct 5, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoryxKnowltonx 20251005_tbs_fg6_172

Game Time: Monday, 8:20 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Game Odds: PIT -3, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: MIA Offense 23rd, Defense 20th, PIT Offense 25th, Defense 11th

Recent Matchups: MIA 34-10 win over NYJ, PIT 27-22 win over BAL

Weather: 21 degrees with chance of snow

Hubbard: This is actually a sneaky good game. Miami has been playing very well, especially on offense, recently, and the Steelers have been in a bit of a slump. This game could shake up the AFC North, so I’m picking the Dolphins to add a little spice to the playoff race. Dolphins 27, Steelers 20

Wood: What Luke said. Sneaky good game. I’m shocked at how well the Dolphins have been clicking and how bad Rodgers has played in primetime as of late. I think both trends end here. Steelers 27, Dolphins 21

Singh: Dolphins have been hot lately, but the Steelers are at home and fighting to stay atop the AFC North. Miami could keep it close, but I think Pittsburgh finds a way to squeeze out a win in a tight Monday night matchup. Steelers 24, Dolphins 21

Coutinho: Based purely on form, the Dolphins should take this. Pittsburgh has been super inconsistent, going 3-5 in their last 8. Dolphins have nothing to lose and should absolutely go for it against an injured Aaron Rodgers. Dolphins 25, Steelers 18