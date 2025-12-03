NFL Week 14 Power Rankings: Cowboys & Bears Rise, Chiefs and Ravens Tumble

Thanksgiving week is over in the NFL, but it brought a ton of thrilling matchups with it. The Thanksgiving Day slate did not disappoint, with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Cincinnati Bengals all securing upset victories. Then on Sunday, we saw multiple games come down to the wire, including an overtime thriller on Sunday night.

It was a fantastic week of football, which has shaken up the NFL standings. That means we have quite a few teams making a big jump or taking a big tumble in our NFL Week 14 power rankings.

32. Tennessee Titans (1-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 32

Week 13 Result: 25-3 loss to JAX

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 17th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at CLE

Before we get into a lot of the changes, the bottom three teams in our rankings stayed the same from last week. The Tennessee Titans remain the only one-win team in the NFL, so they maintain their bottom spot.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20251123_srs_lvcle_008

Last Week’s Ranking: 31

Week 13 Result: 31-14 loss to LAC

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs DEN

Las Vegas keeps on making a case for being the worst team in the league, but as long as Tennessee stays in current form, they’ll avoid the bottom spot. Still, they are a very bad football team, and that won’t change by the end of the year.

30. New Orleans Saints (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 30

Week 13 Result: 20-17 loss to MIA

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 18th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at TB

The New Orleans Saints could’ve tied this game up and possibly sent it to overtime, but they got greedy and went for two after a late touchdown, and Miami picked it off and returned it the length of the field for two points, sealing the game. I thought Tyler Shough looked better than his stat line indicated, but it’s yet another loss for New Orleans, who are officially eliminated from the playoffs.

29. Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 28

Week 13 Result: 26-0 loss to SEA

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 22nd

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs WAS

The Minnesota Vikings are BAD. The only thing saving them from being 31st is their play early in the season, but they’ve been so horrible in recent weeks, I might just have to drop them to 31 next week if they don’t figure things out. J.J. McCarthy isn’t the answer, and apparently neither is Max Brosmer, though I don’t think anyone ever thought he was.

28. New York Giants (2-11)

Last Week’s Ranking: 26

Week 13 Result: 33-15 loss to NE

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 30th

Week 14 Matchup: Bye

The New York Giants have been a really fun team despite their 2-11 record. They are certainly better than their record indicates, but you can only be so good when you’re 2-11. Jaxson Dart and Co. didn’t look great against New England on Monday, but then again, not many people have looked good against the Patriots.

27. Cleveland Browns (3-9)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 shake hands after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251123_kdl_al2_023047

Last Week’s Ranking: 25

Week 13 Result: 26-8 loss to SF

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs TEN

After Shedeur Sanders’ first win, many wanted to see Cleveland put on a show against the San Francisco 49ers. That was not the case, though. They were ran out of the building, losing by three scores, and their offense looked completely stagnant. Even their defense, which has been elite in recent weeks, looked pretty bad.

26. Washington Commanders (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 27

Week 13 Result: 27-26 (OT) loss to DEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 14th, Defense 29th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at MIN

The Washington Commanders took the Denver Broncos to the wire on Sunday night, but lost in overtime on a failed 2-point conversion. Marcus Mariota led their offense to 26 points against a very stout Denver defense, which really impressed me. I think they made the right choice going for two and the win; they just couldn’t get it done.

25. Atlanta Falcons (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 22

Week 13 Result: 27-24 loss to NYJ

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 16th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs SEA

The Atlanta Falcons were without Michael Penix and Drake London again on Sunday, but their struggles didn’t come on offense; they came on defense. They scored 24 points, but gave up 27 to the Jets, who have one of the worst offenses in the league. It’s another loss for Atlanta, which falls to 4-8.

24. Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Week 13 Result: 20-17 loss to TB

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 23rd

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs LAR

The Arizona Cardinals came up just short this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so they fall one spot in our power rankings. Their defense performed better than I thought, but their offense really struggled against Tampa. Arizona now owns the 8th pick in the draft despite having just three wins.

23. New York Jets (3-9)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sep 21, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor 2 runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250921_nrs_fo8_0060

Last Week’s Ranking: 29

Week 13 Result: 27-24 win over ATL

PFF Rankings: Offense 27th, Defense 20th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs MIA

The Jets earned their third win of the season over the Falcons, which now gives them the 7th overall pick in the draft. They have now won three of their last five after starting 0-7, and they just look like a much better team than the one that took the field early in the year. They’re not great by any means, but they’re improving in year one under Aaron Glenn.

22. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 21

Week 13 Result: 20-17 win over NO

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 21st

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at NYJ

Mike McDaniel is hanging on to his job by a thread. It felt like there was a chance he’d be fired midseason, but the Dolphins have won four of their last five and have a real shot to be 6-7 after next week. The turnaround in Miami has been incredible, so we’ll see if McDaniel can save his job by the end of the year.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Week 13 Result: 32-14 win over BAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 31st

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at BUF

The Bengals picked up a massive win on Thanksgiving, taking down the Baltimore Ravens in convincing fashion. They are now two games back in the AFC North and have a real shot of winning their division, but they’re going to need a win this week with one of Baltimore and Pittsburgh guaranteed to move to 7-6.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 19

Week 13 Result: 26-7 loss to BUF

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 9th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at BAL

Speaking of the Steelers, they suffered an embarrassing defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but there’s a pretty clear floor below them and Cincy, so they could only really drop so far. I have a ton of concerns about this time, primarily on offense, heading into the home stretch, but with the AFC North as weak as it’s ever been, they still have a good shot at the playoffs, especially if they can secure a big win over Baltimore on Sunday.

19. Baltimore Ravens (6-6)

Imago Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 looks to pass the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np8vL PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

Last Week’s Ranking: 11th

Week 13 Result: 32-14 loss to CIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 20th, Defense 15th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs PIT

The Ravens won five straight to get them into the lead of the AFC North, but they looked horrible against Cincinnati on Thanksgiving. They were blown out, and now they host their arch rivals on Sunday with the winner taking control of the division. This is arguably the biggest game of the weekend, so it should be a fun one.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 18

Week 13 Result: 20-17 win over ARI

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 12th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs NO

The Bucs squeezed out a win over Arizona on Sunday, and now sit at 7-5 and are alone atop the NFC South. However, Carolina is right on their tails at 7-6, and with the Panthers on a bye this week, Tampa must beat New Orleans if they want to maintain the division lead. They should be able to, but this game is massive for the NFC South race.

17. Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 20

Week 13 Result: 31-28 win over LAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 23rd

Week 14 Matchup: Bye

The Panthers earned one of the most improbable wins of the season on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams were my No. 1 team last week, and even though Carolina was 6-6, I didn’t think they stood a chance against LA. Well, they did, and now they’re 7-6 and right behind Tampa in the South. They’ll be rooting for the Saints heavily this weekend.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 17

Week 13 Result: 25-3 win over TEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 11th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs IND

The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Titans on Sunday, but that isn’t really anything to brag about. It’s hard putting an 8-4 team at No. 16, but that just shows you how tight the top half of the league is. There are 12 teams with 8+ wins, and four more in that 6-7 range that are still very good teams. Jacksonville just draws the short end of the stick here.

15. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Broncos vs Chiefs NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 runs the ball against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241110_zma_c04_767.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree318774

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 13 Result: 31-28 loss to DAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 7th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs HOU

The Chiefs are still so hard to rank for me. They are a very good team. All of their losses have been by one score to some of the best teams in the NFL, but they just can’t seem to win close games. I had to drop them significantly now that they’re back at .500 with just five games to play, but I still think they’re better than a lot of teams out there. If they played New England today, I wouldn’t feel great about picking the Patriots because this roster is that talented. They just need to figure out how to win again.

14. Houston Texans (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 16

Week 13 Result: 20-16 win over IND

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 3rd

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm at KC

The Houston Texans are peaking at the right time. They’ve won four straight games and are finally putting that vaunted defense to good use. They are just one game out of the AFC playoffs at the moment, and now they have to travel to Kansas City on Sunday night. This is a massive test for Houston, and if they win, they might just ride the momentum into the postseason.

13. Detroit Lions (7-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 13 Result: 31-24 loss to GB

PFF Rankings: Offense 3, Defense 4

Week 14 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm vs DAL

The Detroit Lions are the opposite of the Texans right now. They’re falling off at the wrong moment. They’ve lost four of their last seven and three of their last five, and now find themselves sitting at 7-5. The only reason they’re above Houston is that, when they’re playing well, they’re one of the most explosive teams in the NFL.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 13 Result: 31-14 win over LV

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 13th

Week 14 Matchup: Monday, 8:20 pm vs PHI

The Los Angeles Chargers took a step back when they lost to the Jaguars, 35-6, but a big win over the Raiders should get them rolling again. This is still a very good offense (especially once Omarion Hampton comes back), and this defense can shut teams down when they’re playing well. They have a high ceiling, but they cannot afford more games like the one against Jacksonville.

11. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Jan 5, 2025 Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen talks to the team during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Indiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGracexHollarsx 20250105_szo_usa_0219

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 13 Result: 20-16 loss to HOU

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 25th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at JAX

The Colts have faced two of the best run defenses in the NFL the past two weeks, and they’ve lost both of those games. That’s not a coincidence. When Jonathan Taylor’s struggling, so is the rest of their team. Daniel Jones is injured and has never been capable of carrying an offense. They have to play Seattle and Houston in two of their remaining five games, so if they drop both of those, they’ll be 11-6 and likely the 3-seed in the AFC. Not bad, but a far fall from where they were just a month ago.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 15

Week 13 Result: 31-28 win over KC

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 28th

Week 14 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm at DET

Jerry Jones’ moves seem to be paying off quite a bit. This defense is really coming around, but their offense is also getting back to its early-season form. They are still multiple games out of the NFC playoff picture because the 7-seed is 9-4, but if they can beat Detroit this weekend, they keep their odds alive. Right now, they’re playing like a top-10 team.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 13 Result: 24-15 loss to CHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 14th

Week 14 Matchup: Monday, 8:20 pm at LAC

This was a horrific loss for the Philadelphia Eagles. They looked awful offensively, and their defense didn’t look all that great either. This Chicago defense is not very good, and all they could manage was 15 points, seven of which came in garbage time. They need to figure things out fast because they’ve dropped two straight, and this offense just looks worse and worse each week. The only reason they’re in the top-10 is that this roster is still exceptionally talented.

8. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 13 Result: 31-24 win over DET

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 6th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs CHI

The Green Bay Packers picked up a massive Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, and now they’re just one game out of the NFC North lead. Chicago maintains possession of the North, but if Green Bay can knock them off in Lambeau, they’ll be the new leaders in the division. It should be a very fun matchup.

7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Sep 7, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20250907_tdc_sn8_618

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 13 Result: 26-8 win over CLE

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 27th

Week 14 Matchup: Bye

The 49ers saw a decent bump in our power rankings after a three-score win, and some other top teams lost this week. Their offense didn’t look great, but they did enough to get the win. And their defense continues to look much improved from the unit that gave up 20+ in seven of their first 10 games. They’re improving and getting healthier every week, and they’re easily a top-10 team.

6. Buffalo Bills (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 13 Result: 26-7 win over PIT

PFF Rankings: Offense 8th, Defense 19th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs CIN

The Bills have gone win-loss-win-loss-win in their last five games, and currently find themselves at 8-4. I always expect to rank Buffalo lower than I do, because every time I drop them significantly, they just win. I just trust Josh Allen too much to put this team any lower than No. 6 for now.

5. Chicago Bears (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13th

Week 13 Result: 24-15 win over PHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 26th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at GB

I was wrong about the Chicago Bears. I’ve been waiting for them to lose because they kept narrowly beating bad opponents, but they are a very good team. I do still have some concerns with how Caleb Williams will perform under the brightest of lights and with a lot of things defensively, but they keep winning, and right now, that’s all that matters.

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-3)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 13 Result: 26-0 win over MIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense 5th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at ATL

The Seahawks absolutely dominated the Vikings on Sunday. Their offense wasn’t great, but it didn’t have to be. Their defense shut out the Vikings and forced five turnovers in the 26-0 win. I would’ve liked to see more from Sam Darnold and Co. this week, but they’re still a top-five team in my eyes.

3. Denver Broncos (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 13 Result: 27-26 win over WAS

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 8th

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at LV

The Broncos looked a bit off on Sunday night. They let the Commanders take them to the wire, and it took an incredible defensive play to win the game. But great defenses make great plays in big moments, so it’s what we should expect from this unit. They will keep Denver in every game they play; their offense just needs to be more consistent, especially after ending regulation with a pick and three punts.

2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 13 Result: 31-28 loss to CAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 1st

Week 14 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at ARI

I still think the Rams have what it takes to win the Super Bowl this year, despite their loss this weekend. Matthew Stafford is the best QB in the NFC, and their defense is still great. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re back at No. 1 by the end of the regular season.

1. New England Patriots (11-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 13 Result: 33-15 win over NYG

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 9th

Week 14 Matchup: Bye

We have yet another No. 1 team in our power rankings this week. The Pats have slowly been climbing each and every week, but now there’s nowhere else for them to go. They have a bye next week, so unless LA or DEN really convince me (which will be hard to do against bad opponents), they’ll remain No. 1 next week as well.