NFL Week 14 Staff Picks and Predictions: Can the Cowboys and Texans Continue Their Playoff Push?

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions square off in a pivotal NFC matchup. Thursday night isn’t the only big game of the week, though. We’ll see Indianapolis and Jacksonville battle for the lead of the AFC South. We’ll see Green Bay and Chicago do the same thing in the NFC North. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are fighting for the lead of the AFC North as well.

Then, on Sunday night, Kansas City will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against Houston, who, with a win, can put themselves inside the AFC playoff picture. And to wrap it all up on Monday, Philadelphia and Los Angeles will square off in an inter-conference matchup that will have big playoff implications.

Needless to say, there are a lot of big games this week. So, as always, the EssentiallySports NFL staff went through and picked each and ever game from NFL Week 14.

Here are our overall records entering this massive week of football:

Luke Hubbard: 83-47 (.638)

Tim Wood: 86-44 (.661)

Abhishek Singh: 64-50 (.561)

Reubyn Coutinho: 78-39 (.667)

Utsav Jain: 50-24 (.675)

Ryan Ward: 44-30 (.594)

Mike Fisher: 50-24 (.676)

With all that said, let’s hop into the picks.

Cowboys at Lions

Game Time: Thursday, 8:20 pm at Ford Field

Where to Watch: Amazon

Broadcasters: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit

Game Odds: DET -3, O/U 54.5

PFF Rankings: DAL Offense 5th, Defense 28th, DET Offense 3, Defense 4

Recent Matchups: DAL 31-28 win over KC, DET 31-24 loss to GB

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The game of the week could be on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys have turned their season around and are back in the playoff hunt, and the Detroit Lions are currently just on the outside looking in. The winner of this game will get a massive boost, while the other might have to win out to make the playoffs. With the way these two are playing right now, Dallas is my pick. Cowboys 31, Lions 26

Tim Wood, NFL Content Chief: I have attached my hitch to this Cowboys crazy train and now I must ride it out until it crashes into the side of the mountain. Cowboys 33, Lions 28

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Lead Editor: The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll right now. Yes, they could be stopped, but this Lions team is missing some key personnel that could have troubled the Cowboys. Cowboys 27, Lions 19

Utsav Jain, NFL Writer: The Dallas Cowboys are going through a defensive resurgence that is beautiful to watch. Dak Prescott has already made enough waves to enter the MVP conversation. If the momentum continues against the Lions, they could easily upstage Dan Campbell’s play calling. Cowboys: 35, Lions: 21

Seahawks at Falcons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Sep 14, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson 7 runs the ball during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20250914_tdc_bc9_076

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Game Odds: SEA -7, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense 5th, ATL Offense 13th, Defense 16th

Recent Matchups: SEA 26-0 win over MIN, ATL 27-24 loss to NYJ

Hubbard: This one shouldn’t be much of a contest. Seattle just beat the brakes off Minnesota, and Atlanta just lost to the Jets. Knowing the NFL, this game will probably be much closer than it needs to be, but there’s no reason Seattle should lose. Seahawks 27, Falcons 22

Wood: I desperately need Kirk Cousins to show up to make the playoffs in one of my fantasy leagues. So I’m begging for a shootout here. Seahawks 35, Falcons 32

Coutinho: The Seahawks are playing with the knowledge that the outcome of each game can see them either top of the NFC or in a wild card spot. Every game counts and you don’t wanna lose to a team that lost to the Jets. Seahawks 35, Falcons 21

Jain: Atlanta had no business losing to the struggling Jets, but they did. On the other side, Sam Darnold couldn’t do much in terms of scoring last week. But he set up plays and protected the ball. Seattle knows the stakes and should be determined to fight for them. Seahawks 25, Falcons 20

Bengals at Bills

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Nov 7, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 speaks with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 241107_twg_gb3_0018

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Highmark Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Game Odds: BUF -5.5, O/U 52.5

PFF Rankings: CIN Offense 23rd, Defense 31st, BUF Offense 8th, Defense 19th

Recent Matchups: CIN 32-14 win over BAL, BUF 26-7 win over PIT

Weather: 29 degrees with snow showers likely

Hubbard: This game got a whole lot more interesting last week. Joe Burrow returned and led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing win over the Baltimore Ravens, and now they go to Buffalo and will try to topple the Bills, who have put up a few stinkers this year. I just don’t think Cincy’s defense is good enough to win this game. Bills 33, Bengals 30

Wood: I didn’t see how Burrow and Co. could beat the Ravens, but they did. And I loved his quotes about coming back, so I’m voting with my heart here. I want to see the Bengals be the disruptors and steal the AFC North. It has to start here. Bengals 30, Bills 24

Coutinho: The Bills are playing for a wildcard spot and need every win in what is a very tight race. This one will also be tight. I’m calling a shootout here with a final possession game-winning drive sealing it. The Bengals’ win keeps the wildcard race a little more interesting, but I’ll stick with Buffalo as their defense is stronger. They’ve got Darius Slay also now. Bills 38, Bengals 35

Jain: Watching Joe Burrow lead the Bengals again was quite a sight, something many have been waiting for weeks on end. Josh Allen, on the other hand, is going through a weird win one, lose the next streak. Still, it feels like the Bills have more skin in the game right now, and that might push them to break their uneven streak. Bills 35, Bengals 30

Titans at Browns

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251123_kdl_al2_023057

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Huntington Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Game Odds: CLE -4.5, O/U 33.5

PFF Rankings: CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 17th

Recent Matchups: CLE 26-8 loss to SF, TEN 25-3 loss to JAX

Weather: 34 degrees and windy with a chance of snow

Hubbard: This game is not going to be pretty. Both offenses are horrible, and Cleveland has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Should be low scoring, but Cleveland’s defense might not give up a point, so I’m going with the Browns. Browns 7, Titans 3

Wood: Toilet Bowl. The only folks who care are the folks hoping Shedeur Sanders officially earns the starting role here. I think he gets it done and I think he’s convincing in doing it. Browns 28, Titans 10

Coutinho: It’s number 1 vs number 144 with both going for a second NFL win. Shedeur may have an easier time at home with him just needing to allow Andre Szmyt and the defense to do their thing. Browns 20, Titans 10

Jain: Two of the most hyped quarterbacks from the offseason go up against each other. But Cam Ward going up against the Browns’ defense will be quite a tall order. As for Shedeur Sanders, he’s shown flashes. A bit more consistency from him combined with better pocket presence and the Browns can bag this one with a home-field advantage. Browns 18, Titans 8

Commanders at Vikings

Imago Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell warms up with his team before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin and Drew Brees

Game Odds: MIN -1.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: MIN Offense 30th, Defense 22nd, WAS Offense 14th, Defense 29th

Recent Matchups: WAS 27-26 loss to DEN, MIN 26-0 loss to SEA

Hubbard: Washington was surprisingly competitive against the Denver Broncos last week. They took them to overtime, and their offense looked pretty good. On the other side, Minnesota has been trending down for weeks, and it doesn’t feel like that’ll change anytime soon. Give me Washington to win on the road. Commanders 17, Vikings 13

Wood: This is the What-Should-Have-Been Bowl. Two teams that looked so strong last year that have faded into dumpster fires this year. Washington’s performance last week showed they have more fight in them. I’ll ride that. Commanders 27, Vikings 17

Coutinho: Washington will love this game. They can finally end their losing run. They’ve come close with two OT heartbreaks in the last two weeks, but they can win it in regulation at Minneapolis. Commanders 24, Vikings 10

Jain: If you needed a reference on how the Vikings’ season has been going, you simply have to look at the expression Justin Jefferson had on the sideline last week. While the Commanders haven’t been that hot either, they showed a spark previously unseen one of the strongest defenses in the league. This one would go in their favor at last. Commanders 20, Vikings 12

Dolphins at Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sep 18, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250918_lbm_fb5_016

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm Metlife Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Game Odds: MIA -2.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: MIA Offense 24th, Defense 21st, NYJ Offense 27th, Defense 20th

Recent Matchups: MIA 21-17 win over NO, NYJ 27-24 win over ATL

Weather: 35 degrees with a slight chance of rain

Hubbard: The Jets just pulled off their third win of the season last week, but the Dolphins have been trending up for a month and a half. They’ve won four of their last five, and I don’t see that streak ending this week, but I think it’ll be close. Dolphins 21, Jets 18

Wood: I’m glad these two teams are bringing up the credibility of the AFC East with their late-season resurgences. But this will be an ugly divisional battle in dreary weather. Dolphins 24, Jets 21

Coutinho: Can the Dolphins be seen as a 7th seed? It looks tough, as this is their last real chance at securing a win this season. Stranger things have happened and continue to happen though, but here, we won’t see a rare Jets win. Dolphins 31, Jets 10

Jain: I had lost all faith in Miami to ever get back into the game this season, but they have proven me wrong with a late-season surge. With the Dolphins going up against what’s perceived to be one of the most porous defenses in the league right now, this one goes to Tua Tagovailoa & Co. Dolphins 28, Jets 20

Saints at Buccaneers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Raymond James Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Game Odds: TB -8.5, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: NO Offense 28th, Defense 18th, TB Offense 24th, Defense 12th

Recent Matchups: NO 21-17 loss to MIA, TB 20-17 win over ARI

Weather: 78 degrees with a slight chance of rain

Hubbard: With Carolina on a bye at 7-6, the 7-5 Buccaneers really need a win this week to stay atop the NFC South. It looks like they could get Mike Evans back, which should help, but they should win this game either way. The Saints haven’t been all that competitive recently, so give me Tampa. Buccaneers 24, Saints 14

Wood: This is boring. I was hoping for some crazy Luke take on his beloved Saints, but he is crestfallen and can’t get up. Buccaneers 30, Saints 17

Coutinho: Tampa’s got way too much for the Saints. It won’t be AS one sided as their previous game, but it’ll still be one sided. Buccaneers 35, Saints 16

Jain: They’re still dealing with some injuries, but Tampa Bay has all the momentum going for this right now. New Orleans would be hungry to get a win against Tampa, but they’re most likely to slip in the end. Buccaneers 26, Saints 16

Colts at Jaguars

Imago November 23, 2025: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones 17 awaits the snap from center Tanor Bortolini 60 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_587 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt

Game Odds: IND -1.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: IND Offense 4th, Defense 25th, JAX Offense 16th, Defense 11th

Recent Matchups: IND 20-16 loss to HOU, JAX 25-3 win over TEN

Weather: 68 degrees with a slight chance of rain

Hubbard: The Indianapolis Colts have lost two straight games, but they’ve played two elite run defenses in those games. This week, they play a Jacksonville defense that, surprisingly, gives up the least rushing yards per game and the ninth-fewest rushing yards per carry. The Colts are 1-2 when facing top-10 rushing defenses, so while it’s hard to see Indy drop three straight, I’m going with the analytics here. Jaguars 23, Colts 20

Wood: I can’t quit my boy Trevor. This feels like a fool’s gold tease of a run for the Jags, but hey, I still remember what they did to the Chargers. And if they follow that blueprint, they’re going to pull out a win. Jaguars 27, Colts 21

Coutinho: Four weeks ago, you would not have believed that this game would be to take the AFC South’s top spot. That’s how things have turned for both these franchises. I’ll back the Colts here as the Jaguars’ recent wins have come against teams that have a combined six wins this season (and the Chargers in what was an unexpected result). Colts 25, Jaguars 19

Jain: The Jaguars have put up some surprising wins this season, but the Colts are looking for a resurgence after their recent slip-ups. The Jags may have a home-field advantage, but the Colts just seem hungrier. Got to give this one to the Colts. Colts 28, Jaguars 20

Steelers at Ravens

Imago Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 looks to pass the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np8vL PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at M&T Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Game Odds: BAL -6, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: BAL Offense 20th, Defense 15th, PIT Offense 26th, Defense 9th

Recent Matchups: BAL 32-14 loss to CIN, PIT 26-7 loss to BUF

Weather: 43 degrees

Hubbard: This is one of the most important games of the week. Both teams are 6-6, but the winner will come out with a one-game lead in the AFC North plus the tiebreaker. They will face each other again in a few weeks, so there’s a chance to make up the lost ground, but a win here could propel them forwards for the home stretch. Big game against two arch rivals. Expect it to be gritty. Ravens 17, Steelers 13

Wood: The Steelers are frauds. The Ravens are as well, but slightly less so in this game. Will the fantasy hero version of Lamar Jackson finally show up already? Please? Ravens 28, Steelers 20

Coutinho: It’s quite simple. The winner goes to the top of the AFC North. Pittsburgh is clinging on, and the Ravens are charging in. Last week aside, the Ravens have the momentum and are at home. Ravens 34, Steelers 24

Jain: 6-6 on both ends, and the stakes couldn’t be higher for either of the teams. Lamar Jackson even broke the trend to practice on a Wednesday. He seems back in full health at last, hungry to prove that his offense can match his defense’s swagger. The Steelers will try to save some face that they lost against the Bills, so expect this to be a good battle. But in the end, the 2x MVP takes it home. Ravens 30, Steelers 24

Broncos at Raiders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Nov 2, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSeanxThomasx 20251102_jhp_cy3_0025

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Allegiant Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, and Jason McCourty

Game Odds: DEN -7.5, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: DEN Offense 15th, Defense 8th, LV Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

Recent Matchups: DEN 27-26 win over WAS, LV 31-14 loss to LAC

Hubbard: The Denver Broncos are riding a nine-game win streak, and now they get to play one of the worst teams in the league. They should win and match New England’s 10-game win streak, which would be five games longer than any other team. There’s no reason this spread should be 7.5 points, but that tells me Vegas wants people loading money onto the Broncos, so this could be closer than we think. Broncos 18, Raiders 13

Wood: This has all the making of the Admiral Ackbar Trap Game of the Week. But it’s a division game, and Sean Payton’s teams always come strong for division games. Broncos 28, Raiders 20

Coutinho: We’re getting a rematch of Week 10’s Thursday Night Football abomination. It’ll be a tough task for these teams to have a game worse than that at the Allegiant. The Broncos need to win this to ensure the Chiefs can’t overtake their win tally this season and they’ll fancy their chances against the 2-10 team. They may even finally win by more than a score. Broncos 30, Raiders 13

Jain: The Raiders haven’t felt in sync for weeks now. They just can’t seem to get the run game going, and Geno Smith has to take the hits for it. Against the iron wall defense of the Broncos? It feels too one-sided, especially with Bo Nix starting to make good plays again. Broncos 27, Raiders 15

Bears at Packers

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 05: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath 18 catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson 29 during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Bears at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501054440

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Lambeau Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Game Odds: GB -6.5, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: GB Offense 7th, Defense 6th, CHI Offense 10th, Defense 26th

Recent Matchups: CHI 24-15 win over PHI, GB 31-24 win over DET

Weather: 16 degrees with clear skies

Hubbard: This is another massively important game. The Chicago Bears are 9-3 and in the lead of the NFC North, but a loss to the 8-3-1 Packers would change things quickly. These two seem to be the contenders for the North, and they’ll play again in two weeks, but a win here would be huge for both sides. I’m leaning Green Bay at home, though. Packers 21, Bears 20

Wood: I want to believe in the Bears and I want to hate the Packers. Football gods, please make something easy on me for once this season. Bears 28, Packers 27

Coutinho: Can the Bears win their second game at Lambeau this calendar year? I picked Chicago in my mid-season picks, but I believe this is the one game that will be telling. Win here, and the Bears can establish themselves as legit. Will they? Nope. Not yet. This game will serve them a reality check. And maybe Bears fans will be happy to lose here, rather than later. Packers 27, Bears 25

Jain: The Bears find themselves at the pinnacle of the NFC. But going up against the Packers’ well-balanced team might just knock them out of the top again. Green Bay’s defense was already well enough for the offense to take a backseat, and Jordan Love made highlights with his aggressive plays last week. The Bears will fight for it, for sure, but the Packers are going to get this one. Packers 27, Bears 21

Rams at Cardinals

Imago Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams International Series 19/10/2025. London Series Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 throws a pass during the International Series match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 19 October 2025. London Wembley Stadium Greater London England Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-23065-0212

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at State Farm Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Game Odds: LAR -7.5, O/U 48.5

PFF Rankings: LAR Offense 1st, Defense 1st, ARI Offense 21st, Defense 23rd

Recent Matchups: LAR 31-28 loss to CAR, ARI 20-17 loss to TB

Hubbard: The Los Angeles Rams may have just lost to the Carolina Panthers, but don’t get it twisted, they’re still one of, if not the best team in the league. The Cardinals have proven they can be competitive, but they’re no match for their NFC West foe. Rams 38, Cardinals 22

Wood: There will be plenty of fantasy stats put up on both sides, but the best team prevails. Rams 41, Cardinals 28

Coutinho: Last week’s game at the Panthers was a blip. Rams will take this. Rams 38, Cardinals 9

Jain: Matthew Stafford had a bad week, that’s all it was. The Rams are easily the cream of the crop this season. The Cardinals have shown teeth, too, and they’ll make it a fight. But in the end, the second-hottest MVP contender will bring back his fire. Rams 31, Cardinals 21

Texans at Chiefs

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2019: Chiefs vs Jaguars SEP 08 September 8, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL, U.S: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 during 1st half NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. Romeo T Guzman/CSM. Jacksonville FL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20190908_zaf_cg2_029.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphototwo574293

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Arrowhead Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth

Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: HOU Offense 17th, Defense 3rd, KC Offense 11th, Defense 7th

Recent Matchups: KC 31-28 loss to DAL, HOU 20-16 win over IND

Weather: 24 degrees with cloudy skies

Hubbard: This week is loaded with big games. The 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs desperately need a win to stay in playoff contention, but the 7-5 Houston Texans are riding a four-game win streak and their defense has been playing out of their minds this season. I keep getting burned by Kansas City, but I just can’t pick against them. My brain can’t comprehend that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will miss the playoffs. Chiefs 20, Texans 16

Wood: Do I believe what history tells me or do I believe what my eyes are showing me right now? The Chiefs have made it very hard to lean on pedigree. And I love that for them. Nothing would please me more than to see C.J. Stroud score late-game first downs to run out the clock with Mahomes on the sideline again. Texans 28, Chiefs 24

Coutinho: There are some teams that playoff contenders absolutely want to avoid right now. The Texans are one of them, with 5 wins in their last 6. Even in that loss, they fell apart in the final 15 against Denver. Based on form, this one is the Texans’ to lose. Texans 23, Chiefs 20

Jain: Patrick Mahomes had declared that they need to win out to survive, but they need to address the penalties and those crucial miscues that cost them games. Have they? I’m not sure. The Texans are just hotter right now, and I’m inclined towards a seventh one-score loss for the Chiefs. Texans 24, Chiefs 21

Eagles at Chargers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 19, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251019_kdn_sv5_277

Game Time: Monday, 8:20 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Game Odds: PHI -3, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 12th, Defense 14th, LAC Offense 19th, Defense 13th

Recent Matchups: PHI 24-15 loss to CHI, LAC 31-14 win over PHI

Hubbard: I have no idea what to make of Philly. Their offense stinks, but I know the minute I pick against them, they’ll score 30. Still, I’m trusting the Chargers’ defense to get some stops and that Justin Herbert’s injury won’t affect his play too much. Chargers 23, Eagles 20

Wood: The Chargers are the better team on every front right now. It’s only a matter of them outrunning their past collapses. Chargers 28, Eagles 21 8-8

Coutinho: Herbert remains day-by-day as of now. The Eagles are stuttering badly, but they will make the most of either an injured or a back-up Chargers QB. Eagles 21, Chargers 17

Jain: Justin Herbert’s status is a bit worrying, even with his optimism about suiting up. On the other hand, the Eagles have just been slipping. Their aerial offense around AJ Brown finally woke up last game, but it wasn’t enough. The Chargers are 5-2 at home. If Herbert can ball, I think the Eagles’ nightmare could continue. Chargers 26, Eagles 24