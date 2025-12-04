NFL Week 14 Start-Sit: Fantasy Football Advice on Patrick Mahomes, Omarion Hampton and Others

Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and for many, this is the final week before the fantasy football playoffs begin. Most of you have already secured your spot or been eliminated from the playoffs, but this weekend is still important for seeding and for those still fighting for one of the final couple of spots.

This could be the most important week of your fantasy season to date, so today, I’m going over some of my best starts and sits at every position for NFL Week 14.

Start ‘Em

Quarterback

Jordan Love is my first pick this week. He’s been playing much better in recent weeks, and this is one of the biggest games of the season against the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North. The Green Bay Packers always seem to beat Chicago in Lambeau, so I expect Love to play well and lead the Packers to a big win on Sunday.

My sleeper quarterback pick this week is Tyler Shough. Am I a bit biased as a Saints fan? Yeah, probably. But he has been playing much better than the general public think. Ask any QB analyst and they’ll tell you, with the guys he has around him, he’s playing very well. Is he going to give you 25+? No. But he plays a Tampa defense that’s been very poor against the pass, and I can see a world where he throws at least a couple of touchdowns. If you need QB help, he’s probably available on waivers and can give you a solid performance.

Running Back

It looks like Omarion Hampton will be back in the lineup this week, and I expect the Chargers to give him a pretty heavy workload. Justin Herbert could miss this game, and even if he plays, he won’t be 100 percent. Add on the fact that Philadelphia’s run defense hasn’t been all that great, and Hampton could be in for a big day.

Kyren Williams hasn’t been the fantasy star we’ve come to expect these last couple of weeks, but he should be in store for a big game on Sunday. Arizona’s run defense is nothing to write home about, and after a loss last week, I expect the Los Angeles Rams to come out swinging. They should go up big, and use Williams a lot late in the game.

Wide Receiver

Outside of last week, when he scored 0.60 points, Zay Flowers has been very steady in fantasy. From weeks 8-12, he scored anywhere from 11.30 to 14.10 points. He’s not going to be a consistent WR1, but he can be a solid WR2 or great FLEX option most weeks, and I think Week 14 will be one of those. He plays a Pittsburgh defense that’s given up the second-most points to opposing wideouts, and in a game Baltimore desperately needs to win, I think Lamar Jackson looks his way quite often.

Ever since Rashid Shaheed was dealt at the trade deadline, Chris Olave has been fantastic in fantasy. He’s quickly connected with Tyler Shough, and he’s scored 14.7+ points in each of his last three games. This week, he plays a Tampa defense that’s not been great this season, so watch for Olave to have a big game on Sunday.

Tight End

Dalton Kincaid’s status is still up in the air this week, but he returned to practice last week and had a chance to play in Week 13 before ultimately being ruled out. If he’s back this week, he is a must-start. Josh Allen loves throwing to him, and he plays a Cincinnati Bengals defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Monitor his health, and if he can go, you’ve got to start him.

Tyler Warren has cooled off significantly since his scorching hot start to his career, but this should be a good bounce-back week for the rookie. Jacksonville’s defense is very good against the run, which means Indy will have to throw the ball more often than they’d like. That creates more opportunities for Warren in the pass game, and the Jags give up 17.31 points per game to opposing tight ends. Easy start this week.

Sit ‘Em

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes is a must-sit in fantasy this week. It’s very rare that I say that, but the Houston Texans’ defense is just too good. They’ve shut down the likes of Josh Allen, Bo Nix and Sam Darnold in recent weeks, and even Matthew Stafford didn’t have a great game in Week 1. I’m not saying Mahomes will be horrible, but his ceiling is very much capped this week.

Another big name I’m sitting this week is Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has struggled greatly in recent weeks, and now they face the Chargers, who give up the third-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks. This should be a low-scoring game, and I don’t see Hurts playing all that well.

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty has proven he’s one of the best running backs in football. He’s exceeded expectations this season, especially considering the offense he’s in. He’s been a very viable fantasy option, but I don’t think he will be this week against a Denver Broncos defense that is one of the best in the league at stopping the run. It’s going to be hard for Vegas to get anything going offensively on Sunday. Just look at the last time these two played; Vegas scored seven points, and Jeanty averaged just over three yards per carry.

Kyle Monangai has scored 10+ points in four of his last five games, but I wouldn’t trust him this week. The Green Bay Packers have been very solid against the run, and I still think D’Andre Swift is Chicago’s preferred back. I can see Green Bay coming out and building a bit of a lead, so I think Chicago will have to throw the ball more often than they want, which will limit Monangai’s touches. I also don’t feel great about starting Swift, but he’s a fine FLEX option.

Wide Receiver

Was A.J. Brown the WR1 in fantasy last week? Yes. Am I starting him this week? Nope. For many of the same reasons I’m benching Hurts, I’m also benching Brown. I don’t see the Eagles having a ton of offensive success in this game. I think it will be low scoring, and I don’t see them throwing the ball all over the field. Brown will get his targets, but I don’t see him topping the 12-point mark. This game just stinks of an Eagles offensive letdown.

Deebo Samuel has been a decent fantasy option with Marcus Mariota under center, but this week, he plays the Minnesota Vikings, who give up the fewest points to opposing wide receivers. Jayden Daniels isn’t ready to return yet, so it will be another week of Mariota under center, and I just don’t trust him despite how he played last week. Samuel is a fringe starter, but if you have other options, I’d go with them.

Tight End

Oronde Gadsden was looking like a league-winner for a few weeks, but he’s fallen off pretty hard in recent weeks. With Justin Herbert dealing with an injury and potentially missing this game, I just don’t see him getting back to the great form he was playing at just a few weeks ago. Philly is also very good at defending tight ends, so Gadsden is going on the bench this week.

Harold Fannin has a lot of things working against him this week. Shedeur Sanders is a fine quarterback, but he’s not great, so Fannin’s ceiling is already capped. But now he also has to face a Tennessee defense that, surprisingly, has been very good against tight ends, allowing the 10th-fewest points per game to the position. His ceiling is probably 12 points this week, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up in the single-digits.