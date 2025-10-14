NFL Week 7 Overreactions: What Bijan Robinson, Bills and Patriots Storylines Mean for the Future

Week 6 of the NFL season gave us plenty to chew on. There may not have been multiple double-digit comebacks and a ton of upsets, but I think we learned quite a lot this week.

As always, fans are overreacting to what transpired this weekend. Some are calling for John Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel to be fired, some are saying the Buffalo Bills aren’t AFC contenders, and some are even calling a non-quarterback an MVP candidate (I know, shocking).

Today, the EssentiallySports NFL staff gave our thoughts on this week’s overreactions. Here’s the scale we use to determine our reactions:

Overreaction, you’d be on board 0 to 30 percent

Fair reaction: 31 to 69 percent

I approve this message with absolute certainty: 70 to 100 percent

Statement: John Harbaugh should be fired with the Ravens at 1-5.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Aug 16, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20250816_jpm_an4_1897

Luke Hubbard, NFL Senior Writer: Complete Overreaction. Percent on board: 1 percent

When you think of Baltimore Ravens football, you think of John Harbaugh. He has been this team’s leader for nearly two decades now, and I just can’t see anyone else at the helm.

They’ve been plagued by injuries, so if they can’t turn things around once they’re healthy, then maybe they fire him, but as of now, no way.

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: Fair reaction. Percent on board: 35 percent.

Whoa, “complete overreaction”? I may have to start calling you Luke Harbaugh. At what point does the plaque of falling short of established franchise expectations start to stick to folks like Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin?

The Ravens are missing out on a window of opportunity with an MVP-caliber leader (who they almost ran out of town, BTW). We can assign blame or excuses to a multitude of spots (injuries, individual failures, etc.), but ultimately, Harbaugh is the leader.

Mukhar Ghosh, Deputy NFL Content Manager: Overreaction. Percent on board: 2 per cent

I blame injuries for what’s happening to the Ravens, not Harbaugh. Give him a healthy Lamar Jackson and a defense, then we’ll talk. John Harbaugh will stay at Baltimore until he decides otherwise.

Statement: The Chicago Bears are a legit NFC North and playoff contender.

via Imago Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 is seen during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 14, 2025 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-chicagob250914_npZxK.jpg

Hubbard: Fair reaction. Percent on board: 45 percent

The Chicago Bears have proven they can contend for a playoff spot, but the NFC is so deep that it’s going to be tough. I don’t think they’re legit NFC North contenders, but a Wild Card spot is definitely on the table if they keep their recent form up.

Wood: Overreaction. Percent on board: 25 percent

This wouldn’t even be a topic if the Bears had won that first national spotlight game against the Minnesota Vikings.

But the team is slowly exorcising its demons (Monday’s “Hail Mary” game was the biggest revenge to date). Caleb Williams looks comfortable in both Ben Johnson’s system and as his poster boy for accountability. Get me one more division win and I’m on board here.

Ghosh: Fair Reaction. Percent on board: 50 percent

Something has clicked for Williams and Johnson. They’re on a three-game winning streak, and I expect it to continue for at least one more game. Clinching the NFC North title isn’t a realistic possibility for the Bears, at least this season. But I fully expect to see them in the postseason.

Statement: The Buffalo Bills beat weak teams and are not as strong as we all thought.

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

Hubbard: I approve this message. Percent on board: 71 percent

It’s a fact that the Buffalo Bills haven’t beaten anybody good yet. The four teams they beat have a combined 3-21 record this season, but with Josh Allen under center, they can beat anyone.

I think they’re a tad overrated, but should still be AFC contenders come January.

Wood: Very fair reaction: Percent on board: 68 percent.

The only reason I’m holding off here is accounting for and admitting my Patriots bias. The Bills have been thin at wide receiver since Allen arrived, but not THIS thin.

Their defensive line is getting pushed around. A bye is coming at the perfect time for this team. I agree with Luke that they will be there in January.

Will they be there as a division winner or a wild card? 🤔

Ghosh: Fair Reaction. Percent on board: 65 percent

Losing to the Falcons in Week 6 should be a wake-up call for the Bills. Regardless of how good you think Allen is, he can’t be the only reason why the Bills are a legit contender.

I don’t expect the Panthers to be a big challenge after their bye week. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are rolling into town in week 9. Are the Bills for real? We’ll soon find out.

Statement: Bijan Robinson is a top contender for NFL MVP after his Monday Night Football explosion.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts with running back Tyler Allgeier (25) after running for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hubbard: I approve this message. Percent on board: 90 percent

I’m all for giving the MVP to a non-quarterback, and right now that’s Bijan Robinson.

However, I do think there has been some elite QB play this year, so at this moment, he’s probably my third MVP candidate behind Baker Mayfield and Mahomes.

Wood: I approve this message. Percent on board: 91 percent

I did the whole “Price Is Right” over-the-top, one-dollar Bidders’ Row thing with Luke here.

I think in the end, it’s who dares to be closer to 100 percent here, because the numbers and the eyeball tests are aligned here.

Ghosh: I approve this message. Percent on board: 75 percent

I share the same view as my colleagues, just not as strongly. Robinson is an MVP candidate for sure, but guys like Mahomes, Mayfield, and Allen are just ahead in my opinion.

Statement: The only thing stopping the Bucs from the Super Bowl this year is injuries.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks Oct 5, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251005_rtc_ab9_0162

Hubbard: I approve this message. Percent on board: 75 percent

Injuries are one of the only things that can stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from winning the Super Bowl, but I do have some concerns about their defense.

They played well last week, but have given up 27-plus points three times this year. I’m more concerned about injuries derailing them, but their defense has some things to iron out as well.

Wood: Fair reaction. Percent on board: 60 percent

Mayfield seems to be able to find any receiver in stride, Tez Johnson just being the latest example. Chemistry matters, though, especially come the playoffs.

They need Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka healthy to be unstoppable. Then, it’s a matter of changing the narrative. Mayfield’s progression from “interesting garbage heap reclamation project” to legit top-5 fantasy option to MVP candidate has been fun to see—and that’s from someone who never thought the Browns should have gotten rid of him.

But owning the moment with the Lombardi Trophy on the line? That’s a whole other level of barrier to break through.

Ghosh: I approve this message. Percent on board: 80 percent

The chatter of Mayfield not being a franchise QB should stop now. If you’re a Browns fan, you must be kicking yourself. But, coming to the matter at hand, are the Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender? Yes. But injuries to Evans, Godwin, and now Egbuka are a massive headache.

Also, as my colleague Luke pointed out, defense is something head coach Todd Bowles can’t overlook. All things considered, if Mayfield gets a healthy squad, a trip to Levi’s Stadium in February may well be in the cards.

Statement: Mike McDaniel should be let go if the Dolphins lose to the Browns on Sunday.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sep 18, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250918_lbm_fb5_016

Hubbard: Overreaction. Percent on board: 10 percent

The only reason the Miami Dolphins have been somewhat competitive this season is because of their offense, and if you fire Mike McDaniel midseason, you lose that.

I’m all for him being fired at the end of the year, but if Miami wants to win some more games, I think they should keep him around for his offensive play-calling abilities.

Wood: Fair reaction. Percent on board: 55 percent

Dang it, I was at 90 percent before reading Luke’s answer here. (I’m the editor in the shared Google Doc we use to compile these; I get that luxury.)

Do you REALLY lose that just because McDaniel is gone? I feel like his negatives with the lack of overall leadership outweigh his offensive genius at this point.

Ghosh: I approve this message. Percent on board: 70 percent

Players-only meetings, Tyreek Hill playing hide and seek with trade demands. Now Tua Tagovailoa is calling out certain teammates in a post-game presser?

McDaniel has definitely lost the locker room, and there’s no two ways about it. Losing to the Browns may just be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Statement: The Steelers are likely to go 1-4 over their next five games after starting 4-1.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_161

Hubbard: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 0 percent

I aspire to hate something as much as Tim hates the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good football team. I think there’s a chance they could go 2-3, but I think 3-2 or better is much more likely than 1-5.

Wood: I approve this message. Percent on board: 88 percent

I love the Steelers franchise overall. Love Mike Tomlin, loved Bill Cowher, love the passion of the fans. There’s just something off about this year’s team.

It’s not Aaron Rodgers. It’s not any one thing. I just feel like they’ve gotten the other team’s worst efforts to date. I think that changes in this stretch.

Ghosh: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 20 percent

A team can fall off on any given Sunday. But I don’t expect to see the same with a Tomlin team. We saw a lot of skeptics whine about Rodgers joining the Steelers.

But A-Rod shut them up without creating a scene like he did with the Jets. The Steelers face the Bengals twice in their upcoming five games.

With Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson injured and Zac Taylor being on the hot seat, I expect the Steelers to have two easy games despite Cincinnati being a division rival.

Statement: The Giants will sustain the energy and identity they showed against the Eagles to go 4-1 over their next five games.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants Sep 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20250928_bd_ae5_130

Hubbard: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 0 percent

I think there’s a chance the New York Giants go 0-2 in their next two games. When they’re playing well, they’re hard to beat. But Jaxson Dart, as much fun as he’s been to watch, has been a bit inconsistent in his first three starts, and their schedule is about to get ROUGH.

Wood: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 6 percent

We’re talking about the Broncos Week 7, at Philly Week 8, home for the 49ers Week 9, at Chicago Week 10, and home for the Packers Week 11.

If they can go 4-1 in this stretch, I’ll elevate them to Super Bowl contender and feel 2007 vibes all over again. But that’s a statistical long shot.

Ghosh: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 2 percent

Brian Daboll & Co. haven’t shown us enough to believe they’ll be able to maintain their momentum, because they haven’t had any!

Their impressive win against the Chargers was followed by a very disappointing game against the Saints. It’s true, nobody expected Dart to claim a victory over Jalen Hurts. But that happened.

However, at this point, we need more consistency from the Giants. A one-off shocker against a Super Bowl contender won’t cut it.

Statement: There is now officially no clear-cut frontrunner in the NFC East.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 5, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 walks onto the field after a break in action against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20251005_bs_sq4_0133

Hubbard: Overreaction. Percent on board: 30 percent

The Philadelphia Eagles still have the best roster in the NFC East by a country mile. Eventually, they’re going to get things figured out, and even if they aren’t as dominant as last year, they should still be the frontrunners in the division.

Wood: I approve this message. Percent on board: 71 percent

I’m just over the threshold here. I’m just not sold on the Eagles figuring it out this year. I feel like A.J. Brown and/or Devonta Smith are getting shipped out before the trade deadline. There is too much dissension there. I’m riding on aura here.

This team is just not giving off contender vibes, and I don’t see a definitive leader who will fix it.

Put Dak Prescott on the Eagles, I think you have a three-peat. Hurts is just not that talented and not that kind of fiery leader. I still think if the Cowboys could figure out their defense to make it even 10 percent better, they’d win the division.

Ghosh: Fair reaction, Percent on board 50 percent

The Eagles need to sort out their mess as soon as possible. The Brown/Hurts/Saquon Barkley drama isn’t helping them.

The injury to Jayden Daniels has also disrupted the stability the Commanders had heading into the season. Their 3-3 record shows how inconsistent they have been so far. The Giants, on the other hand, made a big statement with their win over the Eagles.

Dart and Cam Skattebo are a breath of fresh air to the otherwise lifeless Giants offense. Losing Malik Nabers was a big blow for sure, but the others are stepping up.

Lastly, we have the Cowboys. They can go toe to toe with the Packers on their best day and lose to the Panthers a couple of weeks later. Matt Eberflus has to sort out his defense.

If Prescott gets the help he needs, the Cowboys may well be in the mix.

Statement: The Patriots are the Washington Commanders of 2025.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Bills vs Patriots JAN 05 January 5, 2025: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts. MANDATORY CREDIT: Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Foxborough Massachusetts USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250105_zma_c04_316.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree342007

Hubbard: I approve this message. Percent on board: 72 percent

The New England Patriots feel almost identical to the Washington Commanders from last year. They have a young quarterback leading the way and a defense that’s been surprisingly stout. They both have veteran coaches, who their former team gave up on as well.

The only thing keeping me from being at 90-plus percent is … are they peaking too early? The Commanders peaked at the perfect time; I’m just a tiny bit worried the Pats could flatline later in the year.

Wood: Complete overreaction. Percent on board: 0 percent

I was going to abstain here just to not be a homer, and I love my colleagues’ enthusiasm. But I can’t let my heart or my head go here … yet.

I will stipulate that the script has all the makings. Talk to me when they’re two games out in front of the AFC East and/or a wild-card spot after Week 12. Then I’ll answer.

Ghosh: I approve this message. Percent on board: 70 percent

Who would have thought we’d see the Pats at 4-2 heading into Week 7, with a win over a supposed Super Bowl contender, the Bills (also 4-2).

Just like the Commanders last year, the Patriots have a first-year head coach with fresh ideas. Drake Maye is also coming into his own, and just like Jayden Daniels, he has the mettle to lead his side into the postseason.

However, it could be just a flash in the pan. Maye and the Patriots have to prove they’re for real and go on an extended run. With games against the struggling Jets, the injury-ridden Bengals, and the Ravens coming up, Mike Vrabel may just replicate what Dan Quinn did last season.