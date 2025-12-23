NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Seahawks & Bears Rise, Chiefs and Bills Fall

Essentials Inside The Story Week 16 flipped the NFL hierarchy on its head, exposing just how fragile contenders really are with only two weeks left

Several playoff hopefuls stumbled at the worst possible time

The race for the top seed is suddenly wide open, but one team still has a solid chance to win the Super Bowl

There are now just two more weeks of NFL football left. By now, it feels like we should have a good idea of how all 32 teams stack up, right? Wrong. Every week, the power rankings get flipped on their head, and it really shows the parity in the league this year.

There are some really bad teams, and there are some really good teams. There aren’t a whole lot of floating in the middle. I’ve done my best to rank all 32 NFL teams after a wild Week 16, so here’s what I came up with.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

Last Week: 32

Week 16 Matchup: 23-21 loss to HOU

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

I know the Las Vegas Raiders actually gave Houston a challenge, but this still isn’t a great team. Houston was losing this game more than Vegas was winning it. I still think they’re the worst team in the league, but it was a solid effort.

31. New York Jets (3-12)

Last Week: 29

Week 16 Matchup: 29-6 loss to NO

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 21st

The New York Jets occupied the bottom spot in our rankings for a while, but they started winning some games and reached as high as the mid-20s. But now they’re back towards the bottom. Brady Cook isn’t very good, and it was just an abysmal effort on both sides of the ball against New Orleans. Maybe they’ll get some juice back with Tyrod Taylor, but we’ll see.

30. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

Last Week: 31

Week 16 Matchup: 23-20 loss to BUF

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

The Cleveland Browns jumped a spot despite losing to Buffalo because they played much better than the Jets. If Josh Allen didn’t get dinged up, this game probably wouldn’t have been as close, but you can’t fault a team for (almost) taking advantage of an opportunity.

29. New York Giants (2-13)

Last Week: 27

Week 16 Matchup: 16-13 loss to MIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 27th, Defense 26th

I’m convinced the New York Giants are better than their record, I just can’t prove it…Before Jaxson Dart’s injury, they were playing some really great football, but since he returned, they haven’t been as competitive. Their offense has been lacking recently, but I was mildly impressed by their defense this week. Still a bad team, though.

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)

Last Week: 28

Week 16 Matchup: 26-19 loss to ATL

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 28th

The Arizona Cardinals are lucky there are some really bad teams in the NFL; otherwise, they’d be at the bottom of this list. They’ve lost their last seven games (also 12 of their last 13) despite having a pretty good offense and a defensive head coach. They should be winning many more games than this.

27. Washington Commanders (4-11)

Last Week: 26

Week 16 Matchup: 29-18 loss to PHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 29th

The Washington Commanders had the Eagles on the ropes through the first two quarters, but after Marcus Mariota went out, they didn’t have much life. Their defense fell apart in the second half, and Josh Johnson just couldn’t provide a spark. They’re spiraling, but with a QB like Jayden Daniels in place, one good offseason could get them back to the postseason.

26. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

Last Week: 30

Week 16 Matchup: 26-9 win over KC

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 17th

The Tennessee Titans have probably deserved to be higher than No. 30 for a few weeks. They’ve been competitive, but they just weren’t getting wins over good teams. I know the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Patrick Mahomes or Rashee Rice, but they were dismantled by the Titans. Cam Ward looked great, too, so that’s a major bonus.

25. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

Last Week: 22

Week 16 Matchup: 45-21 loss to CIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 23rd

Miami was rolling for a little bit, but they’ve been extremely uncompetitive in their last two games. With Tua Tagovailoa out, the offense wasn’t great, and as you can tell by the score, their defense let them down big time. They’re still a tier above the teams below them, but they’re also not on the same level as those above. They’re just floating right below mediocrity.

24. Kansas City Chiefs (6-9)

Last Week: 20

Week 16 Matchup: 26-9 loss to TEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 6th

The Chiefs suffered a bad, bad loss this weekend. I know they didn’t have Mahomes or Rice, but there is no reason they should’ve lost to Tennessee by 17. They’re playing for a draft pick at this point and hoping 2026 will be better for them.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10)

Last Week: 25

Week 16 Matchup: 45-21 win over MIA

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 31st

I was pretty impressed by the Cincinnati Bengals. After last week’s shutout loss and Joe Burrow saying he’s not having fun anymore, they needed a win like this. The offense was great, and the defense was serviceable, which is the recipe they need to win games with this roster.

22. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Last Week: 24

Week 16 Matchup: 26-19 win over ARI

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 19th

The Atlanta Falcons picked up another win this week, but it wasn’t as fun as their TNF win over Tampa Bay. Kyle Pitts looked good again, and their defense got some big stops against a pretty good offense. I still don’t think they’re a great team, but right now, they’re better than 10 others.

21. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

Last Week: 23

Week 16 Matchup: 29-6 win over NYJ

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 15th

The New Orleans Saints were able to keep the good times rolling this week with their third consecutive win with Tyler Shough under center. The rookie has been lights out in recent weeks, and if you think otherwise, you’re just a box score watcher. He’s given Saints fans like me hope that they’re one good offseason away from contending for the NFC South. I mean, there’s a real chance the Saints finish one or two games behind the division winner, which is just ridiculous to say.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Last Week: 19

Week 16 Matchup: 23-20 loss to CAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 25th, Defense 16th

Tampa has done everything in its power to hand this division to the Panthers. I almost put them below the Saints and Falcons just for that fact alone, but I do think they’re a better team than the other two (not by very much, though). I don’t get how you have this much offensive talent and get beaten by Carolina. It just doesn’t make sense. Todd Bowles needs to go, in my opinion, but I’ll gladly have him stick around as a Saints fan.

19. Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1)

Last Week: 18

Week 16 Matchup: 34-17 loss to LAC

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 30th

The Dallas Cowboys were competitive early in this game, but LA’s defense stepped up in the second half, and Justin Herbert was too much for the Cowboys to handle. This defense has some major issues, but with two first-rounders in the 2026 draft, they should be able to make some upgrades.

18. Baltimore Ravens (7-8)

Last Week: 16

Week 16 Matchup: 28-24 loss to NE

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 14th

The Baltimore Ravens had this game in the bag…And then they didn’t. They gave up an 11-point lead in the final 10 minutes because their offense sputtered and their defense, which had been great all night, couldn’t get a stop. They need to win out and hope Pittsburgh loses both of its final two games. And with Lamar Jackson possibly missing time, I don’t love their chances.

17. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Last Week: 21

Week 16 Matchup: 16-13 win over NYG

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 17th

The Minnesota Vikings have now won three straight games. J.J. McCarthy didn’t look amazing this week, but he’s been playing winning football during their win streak, and their defense has really stepped it up lately. They won’t make the postseason, but this is the type of ending a team like this needs heading into the new year.

16. Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

Last Week: 14

Week 16 Matchup: 48-27 loss to SF

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 25th

I still feel so bad for Colts fans. If Daniel Jones didn’t get injured, they’d be a real threat to make it to the Super Bowl, but instead, their season has completely collapsed from underneath them, and they’re virtually eliminated from playoff contention. They really need to patch up their defense before next year if they really want to be contenders, though.

15. Carolina Panthers (8-7)

Last Week: 17

Week 16 Matchup: 23-20 win over TB

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 24th

The Carolina Panthers are being gifted the NFC South by the Buccaneers. Tampa has done everything in the last two months to lose this division, and now, with a chance to win or tie the game, Baker Mayfield threw a boneheaded interception. I think Tampa is losing it more than the Panthers are winning it, but hey, it looks like they’ll be dancing for the first time in nearly a decade.

14. Detroit Lions (8-7)

Last Week: 13

Week 16 Matchup: 29-24 loss to PIT

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense 4th

Detroit really, really needed this win, and they probably would’ve gotten it if it weren’t for a questionable offensive pass interference call. Still, they lost, and it looks like it’s going to be very hard for them to make the postseason now. I still think they’re a good team with an elite offense, but this defense just hasn’t played its part in a while.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)

Last Week: 15

Week 16 Matchup: 29-24 win over DET

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 12th

I’m not really convinced the Pittsburgh Steelers are the 13th-best team in the league, but they’ve been playing well recently and have done what they needed to do to all but sew up the AFC North, so I can’t discredit them. Their defense really stepped up this week, but my big question is, what happens to DK Metcalf after he punched a fan in the face? Have to imagine that carries a suspension, right?

12. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)

Last Week: 9

Week 16 Matchup: 22-16 loss to CHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 6th

The Green Bay Packers were a bit unlucky that Jordan Love got hurt; otherwise, I think they would have won this game, but their defense also crumbled in the fourth quarter and overtime. Their defense is supposed to be the backbone of this team, but they let Chicago do whatever it wanted to them late.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)

Last Week: 12

Week 16 Matchup: 29-18 win over WAS

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 9th

I hate the Philadelphia Eagles. They keep winning games, but they just are not convincing. I mean, watch this team play and tell me you think they can win the Super Bowl this year. They can’t unless they make a complete 180. Their roster is just too talented to win anything less than 10 games.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

Last Week: 11

Week 16 Matchup: 34-17 win over DAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 10th

The Los Angeles Chargers picked up another big win. They haven’t secured a playoff spot yet, but with their win over Dallas, the Chargers now have a 99 percent chance to make the postseason. Despite all the injuries they’ve suffered, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league. 10 might be too low, but I think there are a few teams with higher upside. They feel like a Divisional Round exit.

9. Houston Texans (10-5)

Last Week: 8

Week 16 Matchup: 23-21 win over LV

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 3rd

This was not a pretty game for the Houston Texans. Their offense wasn’t as effective as they should’ve been against a bad defense, and their defense played one of their worst games in a while. Still, they were able to win, and in the end, that’s all that really matters. I would like to see them get back on track next week, but for now, they stay in the top-10.

8. Buffalo Bills (11-4)

Last Week: 3

Week 16 Matchup: 23-20 win over CLE

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 20th

I don’t like dropping teams super far if they win, but this game exposed a lot of Buffalo’s weaknesses. They need Josh Allen to be 100 percent healthy to win games. Their receivers aren’t good enough to consistently win if he’s not playing his best, and their run defense is absolutely horrible. They were lucky to escape with a win here.

7. Chicago Bears (11-4)

Last Week: 10

Week 16 Matchup: 22-16 win over GB

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 22nd

The Chicago Bears probably shouldn’t have won this game. If Jordan Love hadn’t gotten hurt, it’s hard to say what would have happened, but you can’t fault a team for taking advantage when an opportunity arises. Caleb Williams played out of his mind in the fourth quarter and overtime, and that had nothing to do with Love’s injury. This is a solid team that has taken advantage of opportunities when their opponents have given them a chance, and that’s exactly what you need to do in the postseason.

6. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Last Week: 7

Week 16 Matchup: 48-27 win over IND

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 26th

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL right now. Ever since Brock Purdy returned from injury, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league, and their offense is absolutely on fire right now. There aren’t many teams playing better football than them, and if the Seahawks aren’t careful, the 49ers could steal the 1-seed away from them.

5. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

Last Week: 2

Week 16 Matchup: 38-37 loss to SEA

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 1st

I still think the Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the league and might still be my pick to win the Super Bowl, but man, this was a bad loss. To blow a pretty big lead in the final 10 minutes to your biggest rival for the 1-seed in the NFC is not great, but you can’t say they didn’t look good. Matthew Stafford is still the best quarterback in the NFC, so they’ll have a shot; they just might have to go on the road every game in the playoffs now.

4. New England Patriots (12-3)

Last Week: 4

Week 16 Matchup: 28-24 win over BAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 13th

The New England Patriots got a very unconvincing win over the Ravens on Sunday night. Even once Tyler Huntley came in for the injured Lamar Jackson, the Patriots couldn’t catch up. Until the end of the fourth quarter, when Drake Maye led two touchdown drives to come back and win the game. New England is a very good team, but I think the lack of talent they’ve faced is hurting them a bit down the stretch.

3. Denver Broncos (12-3)

Last Week: 1

Week 16 Matchup: 34-20 loss to JAX

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 8th

The Denver Broncos’ 11-game win streak came to an abrupt end this week. The Jaguars beat the brakes off of them this week, and they just looked dead in the water. The offense wasn’t great, and their defense played one of their worst games of the year. They’re still a great team with Super Bowl potential, but this wasn’t a great loss.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)

Last Week: 5

Week 16 Matchup: 34-20 win over DEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 14th, Defense 11th

I really, really wanted to put the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1. I think they’re playing better football than anyone in the league right now, BUT power rankings aren’t just about right now. They’re also about the entire season. While the Jags are red hot, our No. 1 team has been pretty consistently great throughout the entire year. But the Jags are nipping at their heels…

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)

Last Week: 6

Week 16 Matchup: 38-37 win over LAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 3rd, Defense 5th

The Seattle Seahawks have earned this spot. They have been consistent all season long, and they just pulled off one of the best comebacks of the year to give them the 1-seed in the NFC. This was a massive win for Seattle, which could end up with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. And trust me, no one wants to go to Seattle in January.