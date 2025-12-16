NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Saints & Texans Rise, Chiefs & Packers Fall

Week 15 of the NFL season delivered. We had some huge matchups between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, and others. It was a very exciting week, and the playoff picture was shaken up quite a bit.

This unpredictable season continues. With so many teams in the Super Bowl hunt, power rankings have been harder than ever to make this year. But we gave it a shot. Here are our official power rankings after Week 15.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

Last Week: 32

Week 15 Result: 31-0 loss to PHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 32nd

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at HOU

The Las Vegas Raiders are trash. Like, they’re terrible, horrible, no good, very bad, pretty much any word you can think of for “bad,” they are right now.

31. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251123_kdl_al2_023057

Last Week: 29

Week 15 Result: 31-3 loss to CHI

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs BUF

The Cleveland Browns are also trash, but at least they have a good defense. They didn’t look the part on Sunday, but they’ve been much better than Las Vegas throughout the year. Plus, when you have a guy about to break the single-season sack record, your defense can only be so bad.

30. Tennessee Titans (2-12)

Last Week: 31

Week 15 Result: 37-24 loss to SF

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 18th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans have been steadily improving over the past month or so. They’ve been surprisingly competitive against some good teams, and while I know this game wasn’t as close as the score indicated, I thought they looked better than either of the teams below them.

29. New York Jets (3-11)

Last Week: 25

Week 15 Result: 48-20 loss to JAX

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 21st

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at NO

The New York Jets got smoked by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Brady Cook was fun and made some big throws, but he also threw three interceptions, and they couldn’t get anything going on the ground. Defensively, they were picked apart by Trevor Lawrence, and for a team led by a defensive head coach, it was a really poor showing.

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

Last Week: 26

Week 15 Result: 40-20 loss to HOU

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 29th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs ATL

I kept waiting for the Arizona Cardinals to pull off an upset win because Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been playing that bad, but their defense has been awful, and with an average offense, they stand little chance of ever upsetting a top team.

27. New York Giants (2-12)

Imago October 26, 2025, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 hans the ball off to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. 29 during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. /CSM Philadelphia USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_faf_c04_070 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Last Week: 24

Week 15 Result: 29-21 loss to WAS

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 28th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs MIN

Jaxson Dart has made the New York Giants pretty exciting to watch this season, but they just can’t seem to win football games. They’ve been in plenty of one-score games, but they just can’t close, so while they may be more talented and fun than some of the teams above them, at some point, you have to find a way to win (and maybe they’re not really trying to).

26. Washington Commanders (4-10)

Last Week: 30

Week 15 Result: 29-21 win over NYG

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 27th

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday, 5 pm vs PHI

The Washington Commanders were blown out 31-0 last week, just to come out and beat the Giants, 29-21, on Sunday. I don’t know what to make of this team, but I know they aren’t very good. I landed at No. 26 for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Philly blows them out next week.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (4-10)

Last Week: 22

Week 15 Result: 24-0 loss to BAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 31st

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at MIA

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks ago, but this time around, they lost 24-0. This team is so bipolar. Their offense can be great, but they’ve also put up quite a few stinkers. Their defense pretty much always sucks, so at least they’re consistent there. I think they could beat almost anyone in the league on a good day, but they have far too many bad days.

24. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Last Week: 27

Week 15 Result: 29-28 win over TB

PFF Rankings: Offense 14th, Defense 20th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at ARI

There are so many teams in this range that I don’t know what to make of them. Is Atlanta actually kinda good again? Or is Tampa just that bad? I really don’t know. I don’t think Atlanta is a good team, but they’re obviously better than the bottom feeders. They seem to just be stuck in mediocrity.

23. New Orleans Saints (4-10)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Nov 9, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251109_bgd_db2_067

Last Week: 28

Week 15 Result: 20-17 win over CAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 15th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs NYJ

The New Orleans Saints have started to come alive. Tyler Shough is playing some really good football right now, and he’s rattled off three wins in his first six starts with the same team Spencer Rattler went 1-7 with. But it’s not just Shough playing well; the defense is too. They seem to have the NFC South’s number this year, and with the Jets, Titans, and Falcons on the schedule, they could actually finish the season on a five-game win streak if they keep playing like this.

22. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

Last Week: 21

Week 15 Result: 28-15 loss to PIT

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 19th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs CIN

What a bad loss for the Miami Dolphins, who were on a roll heading into this week. They were just completely outmatched on Monday night and could get nothing going offensively. Defensively, they allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to run it down their throats, and it resulted in one of the fastest primetime games I can remember. Also, what was that clock management in the fourth quarter? Just a bad showing for the Dolphins. Guess they’re not used to the cold.

21. Minnesota Vikings (6-8)

Last Week: 23

Week 15 Result: 34-26 win over DAL

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 17th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at NYG

The Vikings have been a roller coaster recently. J.J. McCarthy was looking like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL for two weeks after returning from injury, but these last two weeks, he’s looked much better. Is he actually the answer in Minnesota? Probably not, but there’s some reason for optimism if you’re a Vikings fan.

20. Kansas City Chiefs (6-8)

Last Week: 16

Week 15 Result: 16-13 loss to LAC

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 6th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at TEN

What a disastrous week for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only were they eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in a decade, but Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. Hard to imagine a worse week for a Chiefs fan.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Last Week: 20

Week 15 Result: 29-28 loss to ATL

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 16th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at CAR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing everything in their power to throw the NFC South away, but luckily for them, the Panthers lost to the Saints. I still don’t think they’re a better team than Carolina. Talent-wise, they certainly are, but we’ve seen Carolina pick up some big wins. It should be a very interesting matchup this week.

18. Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

Last Week: 15

Week 15 Result: 34-26 loss to MIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 30th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs LAC

I don’t know how the Dallas Cowboys are so unpredictable. Some weeks, they look unstoppable. Then they go and lose to Minnesota at home. Their secondary is a massive issue that’s just too much for their offense to overcome sometimes. I still expect them to give the Chargers a good fight this week.

17. Carolina Panthers (7-7)

Last Week: 14

Week 15 Result: 20-17 loss to NO

PFF Rankings: Offense 20th, Defense 25th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs TB

Carolina had a chance to take firm control of the NFC South with a win over the 3-10 Saints this week, and what did they do? They Panthered. They went up 7-0 early, but struggled for the rest of the game and eventually gave up a game-winning drive to a rookie quarterback. This game probably would’ve gone to overtime if it weren’t for a boneheaded penalty. They shot themselves in the foot and may have cost themselves a trip to the playoffs.

16. Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

Last Week: 19

Week 15 Result: 24-0 win over CIN

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 14th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs NE

The Ravens looked like a completely different team on Sunday. After losing two straight games, they came out and dominated the Bengals, a team that just beat them pretty badly two weeks prior. The AFC North is just a weird division. I don’t feel great about any of them.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 scrambles with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251109_hlf_sv5_030

Last Week: 18

Week 15 Result: 28-15 win over MIA

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 13th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at DET

This was a much-needed win for the Steelers, who maintain their one-game lead in the AFC North. The Steelers and Ravens both have tough matchups next week, but even if Baltimore wins and they lose, they’ll maintain the lead in the AFC North because of their head-to-head win over Baltimore. The Steelers are in a great spot heading into the final three weeks.

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Last Week: 17

Week 15 Result: 18-16 loss to SEA

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 24th

Week 16 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm vs SF

The Philip Rivers experiment went almost exactly how I expected. His job was basically to hand the football off and throw passes within five yards of the line of scrimmage. He did pick up a key first down on what was a game-winning field goal drive (of course, Seattle eventually went down and kicked their own game-winner, but Rivers did his job). Still, this team is extremely limited because of their quarterback situation.

13. Detroit Lions (8-6)

Last Week: 11

Week 15 Result: 41-34 loss to LAR

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense 5th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs PIT

The Lions took it to the Rams in the first half, but completely crumbled in the second. Their inconsistency has been the story of their season, and right now, they’re on the outside looking in on the NFC playoffs. They’re still very much in the hunt, but they really need to win at least two of their final three games.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

Last Week: 13

Week 15 Result: 31-0 win over LV

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 9th

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday, 5 pm at WAS

I put no stock in this win. The Raiders suck, so while the Philadelphia Eagles looked great, I won’t believe it until they do it against real competition. They play Washington next week, so even if they win big, there will still be some question marks.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

Imago August 16, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 10 Justin Herbert, QB of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass during their pre season NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday August 16, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Rams defeat Chargers, 23-22. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250816_zaa_p124_062 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Last Week: 10

Week 15 Result: 16-13 win over KC

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 11th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at DAL

The Chargers earned a much-needed win over the Chiefs on Sunday to move to 10-4. They’re the 5-seed in the AFC and are now two games ahead of the Colts, who are the first team out. It would take a pretty big meltdown to miss the playoffs, so this win pretty much secured their spot. I want to see more from their offense, but their defense is great. Seems to be the case for a lot of AFC teams this year.

10. Chicago Bears (10-4)

Last Week: 9

Week 15 Result: 31-3 win over CLE

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 23rd

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs GB

It feels wrong to have the Chicago Bears drop a spot after such a dominant win, but it was against Cleveland, so it didn’t move me all that much, and they lost out because one of the teams below them got a big win. This is still a very good team that can win a game or two in the playoffs, but I don’t think they have a realistic shot at winning the NFC unless they get red hot at the perfect time.

9. Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

Last Week: 5

Week 15 Result: 34-26 loss to DEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 7th

Week 16 Matchup: Saturday, 8:20 pm at CHI

The Packers didn’t look bad on Sunday, but their defense was very underwhelming, and I’m a bit concerned about them moving forward without Micah Parsons. He was the reason their pass rush was working, and without him, I don’t see how they get consistent pressure on the quarterback. Still a top-10 team, but they’re on the fringe.

8. Houston Texans (9-5)

Last Week: 12

Week 15 Result: 40-20 win over ARI

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 3rd

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs LV

The Houston Texans have really impressed me during their six-game win streak. We knew they had the best defense in the NFL, but their offense has really stepped up and played complementary football. I would still like to see more from them, but they’re trending in the right direction at the right time. No one is going to want to see Houston in the postseason.

7. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309170045

Last Week: 8

Week 15 Result: 37-24 win over TEN

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 26th

Week 16 Matchup: Monday, 8:20 pm at IND

Despite all their injuries, the San Francisco 49ers just keep on winning. A lot of people wrote them out of the NFC West battle, and while it would take a lot, they’re still very much alive in their division. And even if they don’t win it, they are comfortably in the playoff picture with three games to go. Brock Purdy has looked good since returning from his turf toe injury, so they’re a real threat in the NFC.

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

Last Week: 3

Week 15 Result: 18-16 win over IND

PFF Rankings: Offense 3rd, Defense 4th

Week 16 Matchup: Thursday, 8:15 pm vs LAR

The Seattle Seahawks won, but it was far from convincing. Their offense struggled against a very average defense, and it has me very concerned for them moving forward. I need to see them play well offensively against the Rams because they’ve dominated some bad talent in recent weeks, so the last time we saw them play a tough defense, Sam Darnold threw four picks against their NFC West rivals. I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see them beating LA on Thursday.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

Last Week: 7

Week 15 Result: 48-20 win over NYJ

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 8th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at DEN

The Jags have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL over the past month. Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career, and it feels like he and Liam Coen are really starting to connect. Their defense has been really good during this stretch, too, which I didn’t see coming. They deserve their top-five ranking.

4. New England Patriots (11-3)

Last Week: 1

Week 15 Result: 35-31 loss to BUF

PFF Rankings: Offense 8th, Defense 12th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm at BAL

The top four teams are separated by next to nothing. I think they are all serious Super Bowl contenders, but I had to rank them, and after their loss to the Bills, the Patriots had to fall below the rest. I think the Pats and Bills are about as even as teams get, but they blew a 21-0 lead, so they have to be punished for it.

3. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

Imago Nov 30, 2025: Josh Allen 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills game in Pittsburgh, PA. /CSM Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20251130_faf_cp5_050 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

Last Week: 6

Week 15 Result: 35-31 win over NE

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 22nd

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at CLE

Buffalo picked up a much-needed victory on Sunday. They would still need some help, but the AFC East title is still a possibility for the Bills, which didn’t look likely a few weeks ago. Josh Allen is still awesome. James Cook is great. Their defense is still a liability, especially against the run, but when you have Allen under center, you can overcome a lot of deficiencies.

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)

Last Week: 2

Week 15 Result: 41-34 win over DET

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 1st

Week 16 Matchup: Thursday, 8:20 pm at SEA

The Lions had the Rams’ number in the first half, but LA getting the ball back and going 47 yards to kick a field goal to cut the lead to seven before halftime was huge. After that, it was all LA. They outscored the Lions 24-10 in the second half, and if it weren’t for a late touchdown, it would’ve been 24-3. They’re easily one of the best two teams in the league, and I’m not fully convinced they’re not No. 1, but Denver has earned that title for now.

1. Denver Broncos (12-2)

Last Week: 4

Week 15 Result: 34-26 win over GB

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 10th

Week 16 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs JAX

The Broncos just keep on winning. It’s been their defense getting the job done pretty much all year, but all the credit has to go to Bo Nix and their offense this week. They were fantastic, and if they keep playing like this, they will win the Super Bowl. We just have to see if they can be consistent.