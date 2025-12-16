NFL Week 16 RB Rankings: Fantasy Football Advice on Jahmyr Gibbs, James Cooks and Others

The first round of the fantasy football playoffs are over for most of you, which means if you’re reading this, you’ve likely advanced to the semi-final round. If that’s the case, congratulations, but the job’s not finished yet. There are still two more weeks to go before a champion is crowned, so you still need to make sure you nail your lineup this week.

To help you out, I’ve gone through all the Week 16 matchups and ranked the top-20 running backs for this week. There are some big names that face tough matchups this week, but there are also quite a few matchups you can take advantage of.

With all that said, let’s hop right into the rankings.

20. Ashton Jeanty

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders Sep 21, 2025 Landover, Maryland, USA Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty 2 runs the ball during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250921_tdc_sb4_110

Matchup: Houston Texans

Ashton Jeanty has chosen the worst time to stink it up. He’s scored single-digits in each of his last two games, and now he has to face one of the toughest run defenses in football. It’s hard to keep him out of the top-20 because he gets so many touches, but I don’t foresee him being great this week.

19. Jaylen Warren

Matchup: Detroit Lions

Jaylen Warren has been performing pretty well for his fantasy owners in recent weeks. I know he had a stinker on Monday night, but he was limited due to an illness and is expected to be the Steelers’ lead back when they travel to face Detroit this week. The only problem is that Detroit has one of the best run defenses in the league, so Warren lands at No. 19.

18. Quinshon Judkins

Matchup: Buffalo Bills

Much like Jeanty, Quinshon Judkins has struggled in recent weeks, but he gets to play one of the worst run defenses in the league in the Buffalo Bills. They’ve given up massive games to opposing running backs this year, but I still have some concerns about this Cleveland offense. If they get behind early (which they probably will), Judkins might not get too many carries.

17. D’Andre Swift

Matchup: Green Bay Packers

D’Andre Swift has now scored 20+ in two of his last three games. He is still the clear top back in Chicago, but he has to play a really tough Green Bay Packers defense that just held him to 11 points a couple of weeks back. He’s going to get a lot of work, so he should get to double-digits, but I don’t trust him to score anything over 13 points this week.

16. Rico Dowdle

Imago November 2, 2025: Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper 56 tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle 5 in Green Bay, WI. Panthers defeated Packers, 16-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_795 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even when Rico Dowdle doesn’t play well, he still scores 12 fantasy points. He has not been running well recently, but he’s the workhorse in Carolina, and gets to play a Tampa defense that has struggled in recent weeks. He doesn’t have a ton of upside, but he’ll catch a few passes and give you 60-70 yards, and maybe a touchdown. Worth starting as an RB2 or FLEX.

15. Travis Etienne

Matchup: Denver Broncos

Travis Etienne has been fantastic recently, but he has a really tough test against the Denver Broncos. He’s been so dynamic that Jacksonville is going to make sure he touches the ball 15+ times, but I think his ceiling is limited by his matchup.

14. Derrick Henry

Matchup: New England Patriots

Derrick Henry hasn’t been the same dominant running back we’re used to seeing this year, but he’s still the RB11 in fantasy this season. He’s a pretty good start every week, but New England is the No. 3 rushing defense in the NFL. He should score somewhere between 11-14 points, but he shouldn’t do much more than that.

13. Bucky Irving

Matchup: Carolina Panthers

Bucky Irving did not play well on Thursday night, but since returning from injury, he’s actually been pretty solid. Now that Tampa’s offense has their weapons back, they should be much better. He needs Baker Mayfield to get things rolling through the air to open things up in the run game, but they should be able to do that against a mediocre Carolina defense.

12. Saquon Barkley

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Eagles Vs Packers NOV 10 November 10, 2025: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley 26 heads to the locker room after the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Darren Lee/CSM Credit Image: Darren Lee/Cal Media Green Bay Wisconsin United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251110_zma_c04_044.jpg DarrenxLeex csmphotothree441789

Matchup: Washington Commanders

Saquon Barkley has finally started to ramp things up in the last couple of weeks, just in time for the fantasy playoffs. He’s scored 17+ in each of his last two games, and now he faces one of the worst defenses in the NFL. I’m still a bit wary of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, so he’s probably a little lower than he should be, but he’s a solid starting option.

11. Javonte Williams

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

Javonte Williams just keeps churning out fantasy points. He’s been one of the most consistent backs in fantasy this year, but now he faces a pretty tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He should still be able to hit the 15-point mark, but I don’t see him scoring much more than that.

10. Kyren Williams

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks

All Kyren Williams does it produce. He’s not the most exciting running back, but he churns out yards, and even with Blake Corum getting a bigger role in the offense, he put up 21 points with two touchdowns on Sunday. He’s a top-10 back every week, but this week he falls at No. 10 because of his matchup against a stout Seattle Seahawks defense.

9. Jonathan Taylor

Matchup: San Francisco

No. 9 is extremely low for Jonathan Taylor, but defenses are starting to really key in on him, especially with Philip Rivers at quarterback. The Indianapolis Colts are not a threat vertically, so defenses can afford to load the box and play the run. He still managed to score 13 points this past weekend, so he’s not unplayable, just not the 30 PPG guy he was early in the season.

8. James Cook

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Oct 26, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III 4 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251026_jhp_db2_0155

Matchup: Cleveland Browns

James Cook has been a fantasy beast this year. He’s only been held to single-digits twice this year, and that was in back-to-back weeks in Week 5 and Week 6. He’s coming off a 31-point outing against the New England Patriots, but Cleveland’s defense is pretty tough. Eight may seem low for Cook, but when you see who’s above him and who they’re facing, you’ll see why he’s No. 9.

7. Josh Jacobs

Matchup: Chicago Bears

Josh Jacobs is a monster. He’s a lot like Williams; he isn’t the most exciting player, but he just cranks out yards and touchdowns, and the fact that he’s become more of a receiving threat this year makes him an even better fantasy player. It feels wrong putting him at No. 7, but there are so many great running back options this week.

6. TreVeyon Henderson

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens

TreVeyon Henderson was my favorite (not necessarily best) running back in the draft this year. He can do so much for an offense, and now that he’s the bona fide RB1, we’re seeing how dynamic he is. Buffalo has one of the worst run defenses in the league, so his numbers last week were a bit inflated, but Baltimore’s run defense isn’t anything special either. He’s got top-five upside this week.

5. Bijan Robinson

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Bijan Robinson has somehow managed to be the RB4 in fantasy despite being in a pretty boring offense. He sees such a heavy volume of work each week, especially as a receiver, so he’s always going to be a top-10 running back. Arizona gives up the fourth-most points to opposing running backs, so Bijan should have another big game this weekend. I’m just a bit concerned about their offense. They haven’t been the most consistent unit in the league, so if they’re off at all, it could be a long day. But I still feel pretty good about him.

4. Chase Brown

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 26, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown 30 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexStratmanx 20251026_sjp_gt1_0038

Matchup: Miami Dolphins

Chase Brown has been one of the best fantasy running backs since Week 8. In his last seven games, he has never scored fewer than 15 fantasy points. That’s an incredible streak, and now he gets to face a Miami Dolphins defense that has struggled defending the run this year. Brown is easily a top-five fantasy back this week.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Jahmyr Gibbs did not light up the stat sheet in the first round of the fantasy playoffs, but that’s because he played a very good Rams defense, and the Lions fell behind early in the second half. Dan Campbell loves getting him the football, so even though he didn’t play well last week, he’s still a top-three back with overall RB1 upside this week.

2. Christian McCaffrey

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts

Christian McCaffrey is another top running back who disappointed fantasy owners in the first round of the playoffs, scoring 15 points, his lowest total since Week 8 and his second-lowest total of the entire year. A large reason for that is that the San Francisco 49ers targeted him once all game. That won’t happen again, and the Colts’ run defense isn’t all that scary. He’s still a top back this week.

1. De’Von Achane

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

De’Von Achane has the best fantasy matchup of any running back this week, and it just so happens that he’s one of the best running backs in the league already. Even when the Miami Dolphins stink it up on Monday Night Football, he still scores 16.5 points, so there’s no reason he can’t hit 20+ against Cincinnati on Sunday.