NFL Week 16 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Wins Thursday Night’s Thriller and Other Big Matchups?

Another week of NFL football kicks off tonight at 8:15 pm as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks clash in a major NFC West showdown that should set the ton for this weekend. There are tons of games that will impact the playoff picture, and as we do every week, the EssentiallySports NFL staff has gone through and picked the winners of every single game.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
After an abysmal Week 14, we bounced back as a staff in Week 15. Everyone got at least 10 of the games right, except for Tim, who went 8-8 and has now fallen one game back in the standings (sorry, boss). It’s been a busy week here at ES, so this week, it will just be Tim and me giving out our predictions, but you can see everyone’s picks in the graphic below.
Here’s how things stand through 15 weeks:
ADVERTISEMENT
Luke Hubbard: 102-58 (.638)
Tim Wood: 101-59 (.631)
Abhishek Singh: 82-62 (.569)
ADVERTISEMENT
Reubyn Coutinho: 95-52 (.646)
Utsav Jain: 69-35 (.663)
ADVERTISEMENT
Ryan Ward: 64-40 (.615)
Nagendra Bisht: 0-0 (.000)
With all that said, let’s hop into the picks and predictions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rams (11-3) at Seahawks (11-3)
Game Time: Thursday, 8:20 pm at Lumen Field
Where to Watch: Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT
Game Odds: LAR -1.5, O/U 44.5
Top Stories
Footage Surfaces of Puka Nacua’s Brother Samson Slapping Fan After Arrest for Allegedly Stealing Lakers’ Adou Thiero’s SUV
Browns & Kevin Stefanski Sign Ousted Cowboys Player For Shedeur Sanders Before Week 16 Bills Game
“RIP”: Prayers Pour In as Tom Brady’s Raiders Struck by Tragedy
“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In From Dan Marino as Dolphins Legend Mourns Tragedy in South Florida Football
“What Do You Come Back For?”: Tony Gonzalez’s Strong Retirement Message to Travis Kelce Amid Chiefs’ Rebuild
PFF Rankings: LAR Offense 1st, Defense 1st, SEA Offense 3rd, Defense 4th
Recent Matchups: LAR 41-34 win over DET, SEA 18-16 win over IND
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather: 48 degrees with high chance of rain
Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Los Angeles Rams just earned a massive come-from-behind win over the Lions, while the Seattle Seahawks just squeaked by a Philip Rivers-led Colts team. Both of these teams are among the best in the league, but I just think the Rams are better on both sides of the ball. Seattle should give them a run for their money at home, but the Rams come out on top again. Rams 20, Seahawks 17
Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: So I have momentarily abdicated my picks crown to Luke, so I have to pick my spots carefully this week. No more chalk. And he’s made it easy for me out of the gate. All the reasons Luke outlined above, any attempt to weave any kind of logic around narrative with picks, it’s futile. So far all the reasons Luke said are exactly why the Seahawks will win this game. Seahawks 28, Rams 23
ADVERTISEMENT
Eagles (9-5) at Commanders (4-10)
Game Time: Saturday, 5 pm at Northwest Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: PHI -6.5, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 11th, Defense 9th, WAS Offense 16th, Defense 27th
Recent Matchups: PHI 31-0 win over LV, WAS 29-21 win over NYG
Weather: 42 degrees with slight chance of rain
Hubbard: The Philadelphia Eagles blew out Las Vegas last week, but I’m still not convinced they’re all that good. They’ve been playing horribly for weeks now, but luckily for them, they are much more talented than Washington, so they get the job done. Eagles 27, Commanders 17
Wood: As much as the drama side of me would love to see Dallas go 3-0 and Philly go 0-3, it’s not happening. Eagles take care of business right here so they can selectively get healthy in sitting folks over the next two weeks. If the Rams lose here and No. 1 seed is back in play, this gets trickier. But I think any which way, the Eagles are playing for home field advantage in at least one round. That should get them over this divisional battle. Eagles 28, Commanders 20
Packers (9-4-1) at Bears (10-4)
Game Time: Saturday, 8:20 pm at Soldier Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: GB -1.5, O/U 46.5
PFF Rankings: GB Offense 5th, Defense 7th, CHI Offense 10th, Defense 23rd
Recent Matchups: GB 34-26 loss to DEN, CHI 31-3 win over CLE
Weather: 30 degrees and slightly windy
Hubbard: This NFC North rematch should be one of the best games of the weekend. Both teams are still very much in play for the North title and the right to host a home playoff game, so they’re both going to give it their all. They both control their own destiny, so the winner of this game is going to feel very good about their chances moving forward. Packers 21, Bears 18
Wood: I gotta go with the home team in a game where I don’t believe in either team. Packers’ D is still legit without Micah, but I think it’s more of a locker room vibe killer at this point. Bears 28, Packers 20
Bills (10-4) at Browns (3-11)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Huntington Bank Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: BUF -10, O/U 42.5
PFF Rankings: BUF Offense 4th, Defense 22nd, CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd
Recent Matchups: BUF 35-31 win over NE, CLE 31-3 loss to CHI
Weather: 38 degrees with high winds
Hubbard: I don’t need to say much here. Buffalo runs away with this game early. Bills 34, Browns 10
Wood: The Bills aren’t putting that display on in Foxborough only to concede ground now. Bills 42, Browns 21
Chargers (10-4) at Cowboys (6-7-1)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at AT&T Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DAL -1.5, O/U 49.5
PFF Rankings: LAC Offense 24th, Defense 11th, DAL Offense 9th, Defense 30th
Recent Matchups: LAC 16-13 win over KC, DAL 34-26 loss to MIN
Hubbard: Despite losing to the Vikings at home last week, the Dallas Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites over the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me, because Justin Herbert should be able to throw all over this Cowboys defense, and I trust LA to contain Dak Prescott and Co. I’m probably overthinking it, but give me Dallas. Feel like a lot of the money will be on LAC in this game, and Vegas always wins. Cowboys 33, Chargers 28
Wood: Great points. But I need wins. Chargers 30, Cowboys 27
Chiefs (6-8) at Titans (2-12)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 37.5
PFF Rankings: KC Offense 13th, Defense 6th, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 18th
Recent Matchups: KC 16-13 loss to LAC, TEN 37-24 loss to SF
Weather: 52 degrees with low chance of rain
Hubbard: Even without Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs should win this game. Tennessee isn’t much of a threat offensively, and KC’s defense is still pretty dang good. Chiefs 20, Titans 13
Wood: I don’t care if it’s Gardner Minshew. Chiefs are playing for pride to get to .500. That matters. I’m definitely rolling with the under here, though. Chiefs 20, Titans 13 (What a copycat. – Luke)
Bengals (4-10) at Dolphins (6-8)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: CIN -1.5, O/U 50.5
PFF Rankings: CIN Offense 19th, Defense 31st, MIA Offense 22nd, Defense 19th
Recent Matchups: CIN 24-0 loss to BAL, MIA 28-15 loss to PIT
Weather: 80 degrees
Hubbard: Both of these teams looked like a shell of themselves last week, which makes this matchup way harder to pick. Neither defense is very good, and both offense can be very explosive at times, but with the weather not playing a factor, I trust Cincinnati’s passing attack much more than Miami’s. Bengals 30, Dolphins 28
Wood: Sorry, Mr. Ewers. Joe Burrow steals your thunder. Bengals 33, Dolphins 24
Jets (3-11) at Saints (4-10)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Caesars Superdome
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: NO -4.5, O/U 40.5
PFF Rankings: NYJ Offense 30th, Defense 21st, NO Offense 28th, Defense 15th
Recent Matchups: NYJ 48-20 loss to JAX, NO 20-17 win over CAR
Hubbard: The New York Jets just got 48 points put on them by Jacksonville, and while the New Orleans Saints don’t have the same offense as JAX, they’ve been pretty good recently under Tyler Shough. I think New Orleans takes this one. Saints 22, Jets 17
Wood: This would be a three-game win streak for the Saints. Wow. I just don’t see Brady Cook going in and cookin’. Saints 24, Jets 17
Vikings (6-8) at Giants (2-12)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: MIN -3, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: MIN Offense 27th, Defense 17th, NYG Offense 24th, Defense 28th
Recent Matchups: MIN 34-26 win over DAL, NYG 29-21 loss to WAS
Weather: 44 degrees
Hubbard: The Vikings have looked much better the past two weeks than they did the two weeks prior, and the Giants don’t look as competitive as they did before Jaxson Dart got hurt. Neither of these teams are very good, but I’m done picking the Giants to win games. Vikings 23, Giants 20
Wood: I’m done picking against the Vikings. I don’t get it, I don’t get anything about them. But it’s also strategery where I make my moves this week. Vikings 28, Giants 21
Buccaneers (7-7) at Panthers (7-7)
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Bank of America Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: TB -3, O/U 45.5
PFF Rankings: TB Offense 24th, Defense 16th, CAR Offense 20th, Defense 25th
Recent Matchups: TB 29-28 loss to ATL, CAR 20-17 loss to NO
Weather: 61 degrees
Hubbard: I’ve gone back and forth on this matchup for a while now. Both of these teams seem to want no part in winning the NFC South, but somebody is going to have to. I want to say it’ll be Carolina, but Tampa’s offense is finally fully healthy, so I think they get it done. Buccaneers 28, Panthers 19
Wood: Sorry, I just don’t see a world where the Bucs completely poop the bed. I really want to, because this would be a good spot to zig. But I also don’t see Bryce Young stepping up to own the moment more than Baker, either. Bucs 28, Panthers 20
Jaguars (10-4) at Broncos (12-2)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Empower Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: DEN -3. O/U 45.5
PFF Rankings: JAX Offense 15th, Defense 8th, DEN Offense 12th, Defense 10th
Recent Matchups: JAX 48-20 win over NYJ, DEN 34-26 win over GB
Weather: 51 degrees
Hubbard: This might be the game of the week. The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing as well as anybody right now, and the Denver Broncos are riding an 11-game win streak. If this was in Jacksonville, I may go with the Jags, but I can’t bet on the Broncos to lose for the first time since September. Broncos 23, Jaguars 22
Wood: Screw it. This Broncos streak has to end. It’s not good for America, and it’s better for Denver if they shed this and start a new one streak ahead of the playoffs. I’m doing it. I love the Lawrence-Meyers vibes. He’s a different QB since the trade. Let’s go. Jaguars 28, Broncos 24
Falcons (5-9) at Cardinals (3-11)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at State Farm Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Game Odds: ATL -2.5, O/U 47.5
PFF Rankings: ATL Offense 14th, Defense 20th, ARI Offense 21st, Defense 29th
Recent Matchups: ATL 29-28 win over TB, ARI 40-20 loss to HOU
Hubbard: Does anybody really care about this game? I certainly don’t. Cardinals by three because of Trey McBride. Cardinals 20, Falcons 17
Wood: I care about it because it’s a spot I think I can zag on you. Falcons 28, Cardinals 17
Steelers (8-6) at Lions (8-6)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Ford Field
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: DET -7, O/U 51.5
PFF Rankings: PIT Offense 26th, Defense 13th, DET Offense 2nd, Defense 5th
Recent Matchups: PIT 28-15 win over MIA, DET 41-34 loss to LAR
Hubbard: This game is a little more entertaining than the last, but this just feels like a Detroit blowout victory. The last time Pittsburgh played a good team, they lost to Buffalo by 19. Similar game this week. Lions 30, Steelers 17
Wood: Lions need this more, period. Steelers just need to get to Week 18 showdown with Ravens healthy. Lions 28, Steelers 24
Raiders (2-12) at Texans (9-5)
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at NRG Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Game Odds: HOU -14.5, O/U 37.5
PFF Rankings: LV Offense 29th, Defense 32nd, HOU Offense 18th, Defense 3rd
Recent Matchups: LV 31-0 loss to PHI, HOU 40-20 win over ARI
Hubbard: The Las Vegas Raiders might not score a point in this game. I’m serious. It’s very rare that you see a 14.5-point favorite, much less in a game with an over/under set at 37.5. I mean, the Raiders’ team total is 11.5 points, and I feel like that’s a slam dunk. Texans 25, Raiders 0
Wood: Come on, now. I’ve got Houston covering the overall by themselves. Texans 38, Raiders 14
Patriots (11-3) at Ravens (7-7)
Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at M&T Bank Stadium
Where to Watch: NBC
Game Odds: BAL -3, O/U 48.5
PFF Rankings: NE Offense 8th, Defense 12th, BAL Offense 17th, Defense 14th
Recent Matchups: NE 35-31 loss to BUF, BAL 24-0 win over CIN
Weather: 39 degrees with slight chance of rain
Hubbard: I don’t get why the Baltimore Ravens are favored in this game, but I don’t like it one bit. On paper, this feels like a win for the New England Patriots, but they have to go on the road to play a team fighting for their division. Baltimore being favored scares me, because 81 percent of the money is on New England, and the Ravens’ line keeps getting higher. Everything in my gut is telling me to go New England, but I can’t ignore this betting trend. Vegas knows something. Ravens 28, Patriots 24
Wood: I just don’t see a two-game losing streak that abdicates the division. I think Maye owns the national spotlight again. Patriots 33, Ravens 26
49ers (10-4) at Colts (8-6)
Game Time: Monday, 8:20 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium
Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN
Game Odds: SF -6.5, O/U 46.5
PFF Rankings: SF Offense 7th, Defense 26th, IND Offense 6th, Defense 24th
Recent Matchups: SF 37-24 win over TEN, IND 18-16 loss to SEA
Hubbard: The Philip Rivers experiment was fun for one week, but I don’t need to see it again. Unfortunately, I will have to see it again on Monday night. Luckily, I’ll be able to focus my attention on Christian McCaffrey, because I have him in fantasy and he will be the last player in my matchup playing, so if I’m down, all of my attention will be on him. 49ers 26, Colts 14
Wood: I’m rooting for Rivers and I’d like to see these games matter for Indy, but the ship has sailed. 49ers 24, Colts 17
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT