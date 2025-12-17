NFL Week 16 WR Rankings: Fantasy Football Advice on Puka Nacua, CeeDee Lamb and Others

The most wonderful time of the year is here. And no, I’m not talking about Christmas. I’m talking about the fantasy football playoffs. The first round of the playoffs is over for most of you, so if you’ve made it to the semifinals, I’ve got an early Christmas present for you.

I went through every single Week 16 game and compiled a list of my top receivers for the semifinal round. Here’s my top 20 fantasy football wide receivers for NFL Week 16.

Before we get into the rankings, here are some receivers who just missed the cut, but are still great starting options this week.

Jakobi Meyers

Stefon Diggs

Terry McLaurin

Wan’Dale Robinson

Tetairoa McMillan

20. Jaylen Waddle

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals

Jaylen Waddle was playing like a WR1 after Tyreek Hill got hurt, but his production has fallen off quite a bit in recent weeks. However, he has a very favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week. I expect this game to have a lot of points scored, and while De’Von Achane will get a large majority of the work, Waddle should be heavily involved as well.

19. Ladd McConkey

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 9, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey 15 carries the ball after a reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251109_hlf_sv5_140

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys

Am I tired of being burned by Ladd McConkey? Yeah. Am I ready to get burned again by Ladd McConkey? Yep.

Listen, I know he has not been playing well recently, but the Dallas Cowboys defense is horrible against the pass and pretty good against the run. I don’t see Omarion Hampton playing a huge role in this game, and the Cowboys are going to score some points. If the Chargers want to keep up, they’re going to have to throw the ball, and McConkey should be able to get back into the double-digits this week.

18. Tee Higgins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins

Tee Higgins should be back this week, and the last time we saw him, he put up 27 fantasy points against the Bills. The Miami Dolphins have a much worse pass defense than the Bills, and I expect Joe Burrow and Co. to be a little pissed off about how they performed last week. Don’t be surprised if Higgins plays well.

17. Zay Flowers

Matchup: New England Patriots

Want to talk about consistency? Let’s talk about Zay Flowers. He is the most five catches for 75 yards receiver I’ve ever seen. He never really has massive games, but he’s almost always going to give you 13+. That shouldn’t change this week. New England has a stout defense, but Flowers is going to get a lot of targets as Baltimore tries to pull off the upset.

16. Jauan Jennings

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts

Jauan Jennings has scored 14+ fantasy points in five of his last six games. If you told me at the beginning of the year he’d be a top 20 wide receiver in the fantasy playoffs, I wouldn’t have believed you, but that’s what he is. He’s becoming a must-start every week, and Indianapolis’ pass defense doesn’t pose much of a threat.

15. Michael Wilson

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson 14 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_092 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons

I keep on waiting for the Michael Wilson fall off, but it just won’t come. I like the kid, it just feels like his run has to come to an end eventually, right? He’s had 16+ in four of his last five games, and he’s doing that while Trey McBride is going off next to him. The Atlanta Falcons’ pass defense is nothing to be scared of, so he should keep this streak going for at least one more week.

14. Drake London

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals

Drake London should be back this week, and we know how explosive he can be. I do worry a bit about him getting back to game speed after a month, and I still don’t fully trust Kirk Cousins, even after his big game last week. Still, London’s talented enough to be a top-15 receiver pretty much every week he’s healthy.

13. DK Metcalf

Matchup: Detroit Lions

DK Metcalf has come out of his slump and pieced together back-to-back nice games. The Detroit Lions are really banged up in the secondary, and we’ve seen them get torched through the air quite a few times this year. Metcalf is the only real receiving threat Pittsburgh has, and with the AFC North still up for grabs, expect Aaron Rodgers to throw to his favorite target quite often.

12. Courtland Sutton

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars

After a run of poor form in the middle of the year, Courtland Sutton is back to being the receiver we all know he can be. Over his last three games, Sutton is averaging six catches for 79 yards and has two touchdowns. Jacksonville’s defense has improved recently, but so has Denver’s offense. Sutton should be heavily involved this weekend.

11. Rashee Rice

Imago October 27, 2025, Kansas City, Mo, USA: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 runs pas the defense of Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens 18 and safety Quan Martin 20 to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251027_zaf_m67_006 Copyright: xEmilyxCurielx

Matchup: Tennessee Titans

Rashee Rice has been one of the best fantasy receivers since returning from his suspension, but with Patrick Mahomes out for the season, I am a bit worried. Gardner Minshew is going to be the starter, and while he’s serviceable, I don’t trust him that much. I still think Rice will get a heavy workload; it’s just up to Minshew to deliver the ball accurately.

10. George Pickens

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

George Pickens let a lot of fantasy owners down in the first round of the playoffs, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t bounce back. He’s been excellent pretty much all season long, so he’s still a top-10 receiver this week, even with a tough matchup. This Dallas Cowboys passing attack is just too good for him not to play well three weeks in a row.

9. A.J. Brown

Matchup: Washington Commanders

There’s something kind of poetic about A.J. Brown complaining about not getting touches while the Eagles were winning, and then as soon as he starts getting touches, they start losing. I know they won this week, but everyone can beat the Raiders; that’s nothing special. He does get to face a very poor Washington defense this week, so he should perform well again, but we’ll see if the Eagles can get a win. They should, but you never know.

8. Mike Evans

Matchup: Carolina Panthers

What a return for Mike Evans. As a New Orleans Saints fan, I hate his guts, but you have to respect his game. He’s a great receiver, and doing what he did on Thursday after missing nine of the last 10 weeks with an injury is special. Baker Mayfield is going to throw his way in a must-win game against the Carolina Panthers, so Evans should once again have a monster game.

7. Chris Olave

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Oct 5, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave 12 walks on the sideline during the second half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251005_jcd_la1_0251

Matchup: New York Jets

In games with Tyler Shough under center, where there isn’t also a monsoon happening during the game, Chris Olave is averaging 15.7 fantasy points per game. Last week, the Saints couldn’t get anything going, but as soon as Shough started targeting Olave, their offense suddenly ramped up. Shough knows that, in order to play well, he needs to target his WR1, so I expect Olave to get a ton of targets this week.

6. Nico Collins

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders

Nico Collins started the year off slow, but has really come along in the last two months and has become the top-10 fantasy wide receiver we all thought he’d be at the beginning of the season. C.J. Stroud is finding his rhythm a bit, and with a very easy matchup coming up, Collins should see a healthy amount of targets. Hopefully Houston doesn’t go up too big, though, because he could be out of the game in the fourth if it’s a blowout.

5. CeeDee Lamb

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers

CeeDee Lamb is a fantasy monster. As Pickens has kind of taken a backseat, Lamb has emerged as the top dog in Dallas once again. He and Dak Prescott have an amazing connection, and even though they have a tough matchup ahead, I don’t see LA stopping this passing attack.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off one of his biggest games of the season against a really good defense in the Los Angeles Rams. Now he gets to face statistically one of the worst passing defenses in the entire league. I don’t see him scoring 41 points again, because Jahmyr Gibbs will play a much bigger role than he did last week, but 20+ should be attainable.

3. Ja’Marr Chase

Imago Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) acknowledges fans during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Matchup: Miami Dolphins

Even when the Bengals are shutout, Ja’Marr Chase finds a way to score 23 fantasy points. He’s averaging over 15.8 fantasy points per game over his last five, which is crazy when you consider he hasn’t scored a touchdown in any of those games. All it takes is him getting into the end zone one time against a bad Miami defense, and he could end up as the WR1 this week.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is my WR1 most weeks, but not this week. I think the Rams’ defense is going to give the Seattle Seahawks some trouble like they did last time they played, so while JSN is still my No. 2 receiver because he is pretty much the only reliable receiver on that roster, I think his TNF counterpart tops him this week.

1. Puka Nacua

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks

I want to preface this one by saying, if Davante Adams plays (which seems unlikely, hence why he’s not on this list), Puka Nacua and Smith-Njigba would swap places, but they’d still be 1-2.

Nacua is a must-start every single week, but if Adams does indeed miss this game, he’s more likely to end up as the WR1 overall than he is WR2 or below. He already sees an insane amount of targets, and that will only increase if Adams misses this game. No matter what defenses do, they can’t cover Puka, so he’s my WR1 this week.