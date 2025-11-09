NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Lineup Advice on Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert and Others

Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season is underway, and it’s time to start thinking about your fantasy football lineup for the week. With the playoffs on the horizon, it’s time to lock in and steal as many wins as you can to ensure you make it to the postseason.

Setting your lineup can be tricky, especially when so many star players are on byes this week. That’s why Tim and I collaborated to give you our best starts and sits at every position in Week 10.

Start ‘Em

Quarterbacks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Oct 5, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson 84 and quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 react to a touchdown against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251005_jcd_la1_0168

Luke’s Picks

My first start of the week is Jaxson Dart. He’s proven to be one of the best, and more importantly, one of the most consistent, fantasy players. He’s scored 17+ in every single game he’s started, and he’s hit the 23+ mark in half of his games. He has a great matchup against the Chicago Bears this week, too, so he’s a must-start if you have him.

For my second pick, I’ll be going with his counterpart in this game, Caleb Williams. Williams hasn’t been the most consistent player, but he’s taken advantage of bad defenses (38 vs Cincinnati, 20 vs Washington, 29 vs Dallas), and this week he plays the New York Giants, who give up the fourth-most points to opposing quarterbacks. Don’t overthink it and start Williams if you don’t have a better option.

Tim’s Picks

Matthew Stafford: Great matchup versus a depleted middling Saints defense playing for 2026. Puka Nacua will play. This is the time of the year where veteran teams like the Rams kick it into another gear. Expect that from Stafford this week.

Jared Goff: I was on the fence here because I really like Sam Darnold against anyone right now, especially with a new toy to throw to in Rashid Shaheed. But the Seahawks receiving corps is banged up and the Lions are coming off a rough divisional loss and will feast on a Commanders D that gives up the fifth-most points to QBs through Week 9.

Running Backs

Imago October 19, 2025: Chicago Bears Kyle Monangai 25 in action during the game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, IL. /CSM Chicago United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251019_zma_c04_091 Copyright: xMikexWulfx

Luke’s Picks

One of my favorite starts this week is Kyle Monangai, but it’s very high-risk, high-reward. He broke out last week with over 175 yards, and should be the starter, but D’Andre Swift could eat into his carries if he plays. Still, he faces a horrible NYG defense, and should get a lot of work.

I’m also starting Aaron Jones this week. He was having a great game before injuring his shoulder, and J.J. McCarthy looked his way a few times when he was under pressure. He’s good to go this week despite the shoulder injury, and should be Minnesota’s RB1. Plus, he plays a Baltimore defense that gives up a ton of points to opposing RBs.

Tim’s Picks

I’ll jump into the high-risk, high-reward waters with TreVeyon Henderson. He’ll be the featured back once again this week, and even taking on a Bucs team that had a week of rest, I think he will be the recipient of Drake Maye picking apart the secondary early and opening up running lanes galore.

I’ll also go with Quinshon Judkins versus the Jets, because they lost defensive weapons at the deadline and QJ will feast against a dejected D-line that is already giving up the eighth-most points to RBs.

Wide Receivers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Aug 7, 2025 El Segundo, CA, USA Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey 15 during training camp at The Bolt. El Segundo The Bolt CA United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250807_neb_al2_0110

Luke’s Picks

Ladd McConkey is coming off his worst game in the last month, but he gets the best fantasy wide receiver matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who give up over 40 points per game to wide receivers. Justin Herbert is going to continue to throw the ball a lot, and McConkey should be on the receiving end of a lot of those passes.

I’ll also tell you to start Rome Odunze this week. He’s only had one good game in his last four, so it’s hard to trust him, but he has a very favorable matchup against the Giants this week, and like Caleb Williams, he’s taken advantage of his easy matchups (18 vs Baltimore, 17 vs Vegas, 15 vs Dallas) this year.

Tim’s Picks

Quentin Johnston: I like the other wideout against Pittsburgh, the fast sneaky one that’s going to create plenty of separation away from the weak Steelers secondary.

Wen’Dale Robinson: For all the same reasons Luke took Dart as his QB start. The Bears secondary is really bad, giving up the second-most points to WRs this year.

Tight Ends

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons Aug 15, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. 8 warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250815_bdd_ad1_021

Luke’s Picks

Oronde Gadsden had his worst game since taking over as the starting tight end in LA, but he still scored 11.8 fantasy points. If that’s his floor, he’s a must-start every single week, especially against the Steelers, who give up the third-most points to opposing tight ends.

I’ll also go with Kyle Pitts this week. Despite their success, Indianapolis’ defense hasn’t been all that great this year, especially against the pass. With Sauce Gardner now on the outside, Drake London’s production should fall off this weekend, opening things up for Pitts over the middle.

Tim’s Picks

I got to go with Harold Fannin Jr. I think he will be the ultimate security blanket for Dillon Gabriel this week, even more so than every other start. I like a 20-point game from Fannin this week.

I like Colston Loveland here as well. Huge catch against the Bengals. I think he rides that to a big-target day, a projection that flies in the face of the stats year-to-date. This is more of a feel pick, for sure.

Sit ‘Em

Quarterbacks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Oct 12, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 walks by the bench area against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251012_SNV_na2_00213

Luke’s Picks

Tua Tagovailoa has been very boom or bust this year, and I think he’s almost guaranteed to bust again this week. The Dolphins’ offense has found success at the most unexpected times this year, but the Bills’ defense has really stepped up and been solid. I just don’t see Tua and Co. having a ton of success. Maybe 10-15 points for him this week.

I will also be sitting Aaron Rodgers this week. He and the Steelers have a ton of momentum after their big win over the Colts, but they run into a Chargers defense that has been really solid this year. I think this game will be lower scoring than many think, and therefore I’m sitting Rodgers.

Tim’s Picks

I’m sitting Trevor Lawrence against the Texans for sure. It’s a must-win for both teams, and with the Texans giving up the lowest QB fantasy points per game, I’m betting on the Texans here.

I’m also off J.J. McCarthy this week. I think the Ravens are beginning a heater of a run, and the defense is going to lead that. McCarthy is going to struggle to put up stats this week.

Running Backs

Imago IMAGO

Luke’s Picks

Raachad White has played pretty well in place of Bucky Irving, but I don’t foresee that happening this week. The Patriots have one of the best run defenses in football, and with two stud QBs facing off, this game is going to be won through the air, so I don’t like White this week.

I’m also not a huge Woody Marks fan this week. He had back-to-back 15-point games, but he and Nick Chubb are splitting carries pretty evenly, and with C.J. Stroud possibly missing this game, I think they’ll fall behind early and be forced to throw it. I’d just stay away from Houston’s offense as a whole outside of Nico Collins.

Tim’s Picks

I’m staying away from a couple NFL East backs this week if I can. I don’t like Jacory Croskey-Merritt against the Lions and I’m just off Tyrone Tracy Jr. in general until he proves he has any kind of burst left.

Wide Receivers

Imago Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison runs with the football in their match against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Football Stadium, London on Sunday October 05, 2025. The Vikings won the match 21-17. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA LON2025100507 HUGOxPHILPOTT

Since returning to the field, Jordan Addison has been one of the most consistent fantasy performers. He and Carson Wentz had a good connection, but in his first week with J.J. McCarthy under center, was targeted just four times. I need to see him and McCarthy build a better connection before starting him again.

Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence still aren’t quite on the same page. I know Travis Hunter is out and Jakobi Meyers shouldn’t be too involved in his first game with the Jags, but Thomas and Co. face arguably the toughest matchup imaginable against the Texans, so that mixed with their disconnect is why I’m sitting him this week.

Tim’s Picks

As much as I’m intrigued about the trade, this is not the week to test out Jacobi Meyers against the Texans. A hard sit. Deebo Samuel is also a hard sit for me. I just don’t like any offense the Commanders are throwing against the Lions this week.

Tight End

Imago Tyler Higbee, Credits: Imago

Pat Freiermuth had a good game against the Colts, but this week he faces a Chargers defense that has been very good at defending tight ends. They allow just 9.97 points to the position every week, which ranks 6th in the league. Mix that with Freiermuth’s inconsistency, and he’s an easy sit.

Another tight end I’m sitting this week is Tyler Higbee. He’s had 10+ in two of his last three games, but now he faces a tough 49ers defense that gives up 11.9 points to the tight end position. This is a Puka Nacua and Davante Adams game, not a Higbee game.

Tim’s Picks

I’m off the AFC East tight ends this week. I’m down on Mason Taylor and Hunter Henry this week. I just don’t like the matchups.

Best FLEX

Imago Credit: Instagram, chargers

Luke’s Pick

Keenan Allen has one of the best matchups you could ask for. We hit on it a bit with McConkey, but the Steelers give up the most points to fantasy wideouts this season. McConkey should be the lead guy, but Allen could have 12-14 points in your FLEX this week.

Tim’s Pick

I really like Stefon Diggs this week against the Bucs. With Kayshon Boutte out, Diggs will be the recipient of targets and I think he’s going to shred the Bucs for 150 yards and a touchdown this week.

Best Sleeper

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 01: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce 14 after a game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts on December 1, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 01 Colts at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482241201368

Luke’s Pick

With AD Mitchell out of the picture, Alec Pierce should only continue to see more and more work in the Colts’ offense. He’s quietly put up 14+ in two of his last three game (and in the one he didn’t he had nine), and faces a pretty average Atlanta defense this week. He should be a great FLEX play, and he’s available in most leagues.

Tim’s Pick

I nailed it on Geno Smith last week, if I don’t say so myself. This week, I’m going to the Pacific Northwest with Zach Charbonnet. I think he’s going to be the beneficiary of a bunch of dump passes, a couple broken coverage runs and a couple of goalline touchdowns against the Cardinals.