NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Cowboys & Chiefs Climb, Buccaneers & Vikings Tumble

Week 12 of the NFL season was one of the best ones we’ve had all year. It started off with a great Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. Then, Sunday morning, we saw five of the seven games decided by one score before witnessing an overtime thriller and a 21-point comeback in the late window. Unfortunately, Sunday Night Football didn’t live up to the hype, but it was still a great week.

After every single week, I rank all 32 NFL teams. There was a ton of movement this week, so without further ado, let’s jump into the NFL Week 13 Power Rankings.

32. Tennessee Titans (1-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 32

Week 12 Result: 30-24 loss to Seattle Seahawks

PFF Rankings: Offense 31st, Defense 17th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are still the only one-win team in the NFL after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. They have been surprisingly competitive these past few weeks, but they can’t find a way to win. They almost got a bump up, because I think the No. 31 is just awful, but for now, they stay at the bottom.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Nov 23, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20251123_srs_lvcle_008

Last Week’s Ranking: 31

Week 12 Result: 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns

PFF Rankings: Offense 30th, Defense 31st

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders s–k. They’re just lucky that the Titans are terrible even more. Their offense is horrible, their defense stinks, and Pete Carroll is not an inspiring coach anymore. I don’t see how a 74-year-old turns this thing around. I think they need to make changes at every level of the organization and just start from scratch.

30. New Orleans Saints (2-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 28

Week 12 Result: 24-10 loss to Atlanta Falcons

PFF Rankings: Offense 29th, Defense 18th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints looked good against the Carolina Panthers a couple of weeks back, but after their bye, the Drake London-less Atlanta Falcons whooped up on them. It was an embarrassing loss to their division rival, and it has me questioning whether Kellen Moore is really the right guy for the job.

29. New York Jets (2-9)

Last Week’s Ranking: 29

Week 12 Result: 23-10 loss to Baltimore Ravens

PFF Rankings: Offense 28th, Defense 19th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Atlanta Falcons

I was hoping Tyrod Taylor could provide some sort of a spark for the New York Jets’ offense, but that didn’t come to fruition. Their offense could do nothing against Baltimore’s defense, and while their defense got some stops, it wasn’t anywhere near enough to keep this close.

28. Minnesota Vikings (4-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 21

Week 12 Result: 23-6 loss to Green Bay Packers

PFF Rankings: Offense 27th, Defense 22nd

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Seattle Seahawks

This may be a bit too low, but I don’t care. The Minnesota Vikings stink, and I wish I could put them lower than this, but they’re lucky four teams in the league are just flat out awful. As long as J.J. McCarthy is their starting quarterback, they’re going to continue to stink. If you give your “alter ego” a self-proclaimed nickname, especially something as cringy as “Nine,” you’re just asking to be made fun of. I mean, if Kevin O’Connell, the QB whisperer, and Justin Jefferson, who is the most QB-proof receiver in the league, can’t make you look good, maybe you’re just bad.

27. Washington Commanders (3-8)

Imago Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-January 18: Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Playoff game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npg25.jpg

Last Week’s Ranking: 26

Week 12 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 17th, Defense 27th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm vs DEN

The Washington Commanders didn’t play this weekend, but they fell one spot due to their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, playing a very competitive game against one of the best teams in the NFC. The Commanders have done nothing to inspire me like the Giants did this week, so they fall behind them despite the bye.

26. New York Giants (2-10)

Last Week’s Ranking: 27

Week 12 Result: 34-27 loss to Detroit Lions

PFF Rankings: Offense 21st, Defense 30th

Week 13 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm at New England Patriots

The Giants are a good team disguised as a bad one. They have been competitive against Denver, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, Green Bay, and now Detroit; they just don’t know how to win. I know they’re 2-10 and the only team officially eliminated from the playoffs, but they’re far from the worst team in the league.

25. Cleveland Browns (3-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 30

Week 12 Result: 24-10 win over Las Vegas Raiders

PFF Rankings: Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs San Francisco 49ers

The Cleveland Browns have an elite defense. Myles Garrett is the best player in football at any position, and Shedeur Sanders didn’t look half bad this weekend. I know a lot of his numbers came from a 60+ yard screen touchdown, but I was impressed with how he handled pressure and got the ball out quickly. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, but they can be competitive if their defense keeps playing like this.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (3-8)

Last Week’s Ranking: 23

Week 12 Result: 26-20 loss to New England Patriots

PFF Rankings: Offense 23rd, Defense 32nd

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 8:20 pm at Baltimore Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are basically out of playoff contention, but with Joe Burrow likely coming back this week, they should only get better. Their defense still has major issues, but with Burrow in the lineup, they should be able to pull off a couple of upsets with their high-powered offense.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-8)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals Oct 19, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett 7 during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20251019_jca_usa_061

Last Week’s Ranking: 24

Week 12 Result: 27-24 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

PFF Rankings: Offense 22nd, Defense 20th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most consistent teams in the league. They’re going to score 20-24 points pretty much every game; it’s just up to their defense to get enough stops, which they haven’t been able to do. They have four playoff teams left on their schedule, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they upset one or two of them.

22. Atlanta Falcons (4-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 25

Week 12 Result: 24-10 win over New Orleans Saints

PFF Rankings: Offense 13th, Defense 15th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at New York Jets

The Falcons beat up on their NFC South rivals, but I still don’t think they’re a great team. This game was more of a case of the Saints sucking than the Falcons playing well. Still, they jump a couple of spots in our power rankings, but I don’t see their winning ways lasting very long after this week.

21. Miami Dolphins (4-7)

Last Week’s Ranking: 21

Week 12 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 26th, Defense 26th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins were on a bye this week, but are winners of three of their last four and have been rapidly rising up the power rankings. If they keep playing how they were before their bye, there are another 2-3 wins in this team before the end of the year, which might just be enough for Mike McDaniel to keep his job.

20. Carolina Panthers (6-6)

Last Week’s Ranking: 19

Week 12 Result: 20-9 loss to San Francisco 49ers

PFF Rankings: Offense 16th, Defense 21st

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers fell to .500 after a Monday night loss to the 49ers. Their offense couldn’t get anything going, and while their defense forced three interceptions, they weren’t able to get many stops otherwise. The Panthers’ run was fun while it lasted, but they don’t have a real shot at the playoffs.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

Last Week’s Ranking: 18

Week 12 Result: 31-28 loss to Chicago Bears

PFF Rankings: Offense 24th, Defense 8th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs Buffalo Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a great chance to win this game despite being down Aaron Rodgers. They probably should’ve won this game, but everyone has to deal with injuries – as Baltimore did with Lamar Jackson – and now it’s their turn. They’ve lost control of the AFC North, and I’m not sure if they can get it back. I’m very concerned about their playoff chances after a 2-4 stretch these last six weeks.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 12 Result: 34-7 loss to Los Angeles Rams

PFF Rankings: Offense 25th, Defense 13th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs the Arizona Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just keep on losing. They’re 1-4 over their last five games, and with all the injuries they have, is there any reason to believe that’ll change anytime soon? Their offense has fallen off a cliff, their defense continues to struggle, and they just can’t really compete with some of these top teams. Things need to change quickly in Tampa, or they may lose the NFC South.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 15

Week 12 Result: 27-24 win over Arizona Cardinals

PFF Rankings: Offense T-16th, Defense 11th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday, but they fell two spots because others behind them were just more impressive. This team keeps finding ways to win, and I don’t want to discredit that, but I still have a ton of questions about them, and with the top half of the league being so good, I couldn’t find a spot to put them above No. 17.

16. Houston Texans (6-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 17

Week 12 Result: 23-19 win over Buffalo Bills

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 3rd

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Indianapolis Colts

The Texans have not won three straight games with Davis Mills under center. They’re finally getting the most out of their great defense, and they’ve put themselves back into contention for the playoffs. I’m dreading C.J. Stroud’s return because I think, at least at the moment, Mills is the better quarterback for him. It will be an interesting decision for DeMeco Ryans and Co.

15. Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Oct 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott 4 during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxKinserx 20251012_kdn_im2_237

Last Week’s Ranking: 20

Week 12 Result: 24-21 win over Philadelphia Eagles

PFF Rankings: Offense 5th, Defense 29th

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 4:30 pm vs Kansas City Chiefs

How bout them Cowboys? After falling behind 21-0 early in the second quarter, they held the Philadelphia Eagles scoreless for the rest of the game and scored 24 unanswered points to come from behind and win. This was the performance I needed to see from Dallas. Their defense stepped up in a big situation and helped save their playoff hopes. They’re still alive, and this Thanksgiving matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs just got really interesting.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 12 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 19th, Defense 14th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers had a bye in Week 12 and are coming off a brutal loss to the Jaguars, but I still think they’re the better team. I trust Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh more than Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen, and if they played again in a couple of weeks, once LA is healthier, I think the result would be different.

13. Chicago Bears (8-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 16

Week 12 Result: 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

PFF Rankings: Offense 12th, Defense 25th

Week 13 Matchup: Friday, 3 pm at Philadelphia Eagles

I have to give the Chicago Bears credit for winning this game, but I still don’t believe in them. They just keep dodging bullets. If Aaron Rodgers plays, they likely lose this football game. Still, they lead the NFC North after 12 weeks, but I still think they’re the third-best team in that division.

12. Green Bay Packers (7-3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 12 Result: 23-6 win over Minnesota Vikings

PFF Rankings: Offense 9th, Defense 5th

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 1 pm at Detroit Lions

I think the Green Bay Packers are a very similar team to the Chicago Bears offensively. They both have talented quarterbacks and playmakers, but they’re just not consistent. Defensively, though, there’s a big gap between Chicago and Green Bay. The Packers are much better defensively, so I have them above the Bears for now.

11. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Imago Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 shakes off Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins 96 during a first down pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers during the third quarter of the Ravens home opener at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, September 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA BAL20250914137 DAVIDxTULIS

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 12 Result: 23-10 win over New York Jets

PFF Rankings: Offense 18th, Defense 16th

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 8:20 pm vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens keep on winning, and they now find themselves inside the top 10 of our power rankings. They’ve won five straight games, and although it hasn’t always been pretty, I’ve never doubted that they’d win each game. Lamar Jackson is still getting back to form, but once he’s 100 percent, this team is going to be dangerous.

10. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 12 Result: 20-9 win over the Carolina Panthers

PFF Rankings: Offense 7th, Defense 28th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Cleveland Browns

The 49ers got a big win on Monday night to move to 8-4, but it wasn’t all that pretty. Brock Purdy threw three interceptions, and their offense stalled out a couple of times, but they were able to get it together in the second half. A win is a win, I just don’t think their ceiling is as high as some of the other teams in the top-10.

9. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 12 Result: 23-19 loss to Houston Texans

PFF Rankings: Offense 6th, Defense 23rd

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills keep on being one of the toughest teams to rank. They look great one week, then lay an egg the next. They’re very inconsistent, but when they’re playing their best, they’re a top-five team in the league. This week, I have them at No. 10, and next week’s game against Pittsburgh is going to be huge.

8. Detroit Lions (7-4)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 12 Result: 34-27 win over New York Giants

PFF Rankings: Offense 4th, Defense 3rd

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 1 pm vs Green Bay Packers

The Lions went to the wire with the Giants on Sunday, but were able to pull out the win in overtime. Jahmyr Gibbs went off for 250+ yards and three touchdowns, and they looked like the Lions offense we know and love. Still, there are issues on this team. They need to be more consistent, but when they’re on, they’re incredibly hard to beat.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks Dec 18, 2023 Seattle, Washington, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 following a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20231218_jmn_sn8_048

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 12 Result: 24-21 loss to Dallas Cowboys

PFF Rankings: Offense 11th, Defense 10th

Week 13 Matchup: Friday, 3 pm vs Chicago Bears

This was an incredibly disappointing loss for the Eagles. How do you blow a 21-point lead to your arch rivals when you have a chance to essentially end their season? Their offense completely fell off the rails, and their defense, which had been so great recently, fell apart. Great win for Dallas, bad loss for Philly.

6. Indianapolis Colts (8-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 12 Result: 23-20 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

PFF Rankings: Offense 3rd, Defense 24th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm vs Houston Texans

Originally, I had the Indianapolis Colts above the Chiefs in the power rankings. They took the Chiefs to overtime in their own building and hardly lost, but they let this one slip through their fingers, and after thinking about it, I do think the better team won. This is no knock on the Colts; they are for real, and if they have a rematch in Lucas Oil in the playoffs, it might go the other way. They and KC were neck-and-neck for No. 5.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 12 Result: 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts

PFF Rankings: Offense 10th, Defense 7th

Week 13 Matchup: Thursday, 4:30 pm at Dallas Cowboys

The Chiefs needed to get a win over Indy this week, and they delivered. They fell behind early, and just when everyone started counting them out, they scratched and clawed their way back into this game and eventually won it in overtime. They finally won a close one, and now that the monkey’s off their back, I think they’ll keep rattling off wins.

4. Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 12 Result: 30-24 win over Tennessee Titans

PFF Rankings: Offense 2nd, Defense 6th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 4:05 pm vs Minnesota Vikings

The Seahawks and Titans game wasn’t as close as the score indicated. It was 30-10 late in the third quarter before a couple of late touchdowns from Tennessee helped them make it a one-score game. Seattle looked like their same dominant selves for the first three quarters, so I’m not too concerned about them long-term. I still think they’re the second-best team in the NFC.

3. Denver Broncos (9-2)

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_723 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 12 Result: Bye

PFF Rankings: Offense 15th, Defense 9th

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Washington Commanders

The Denver Broncos were on a bye this week, and the two teams that could’ve jumped them with a win – the Eagles and Colts – both lost, so they maintain their spot at No. 3. I think you could interchange them and the New England Patriots at No. 2, but I’m riding with the team on a nine-game winning streak and the more consistent offense.

2. New England Patriots (10-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 12 Result: 26-20 win over Cincinnati Bengals

PFF Rankings: Offense 8th, Defense 12th

Week 13 Matchup: Monday, 8:15 pm vs New York Giants

The Pats have now won nine straight games, which is by far the longest in the league outside of Denver’s eight-game win streak. Both of these teams are deserving of the No. 2 spot, but I just have more confidence in New England’s offense right now. They’re both the class of the AFC at the moment, which is exciting, considering they’re both very young and talented teams. They can give Kansas City and Buffalo a run for their money for the next 5+ years.

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-2)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 12 Result: 34-7 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PFF Rankings: Offense 1st, Defense 1st

Week 13 Matchup: Sunday, 1 pm at Carolina Panthers

How about the Los Angeles Rams, who are playing the best football of anyone in the league? Their offense can’t be stopped, and defensively, they’re playing as good as pretty much anyone right now. A great quarterback and a great pass rush will win you a lot of games, and LA has both.