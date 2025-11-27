NFL Week 13 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Wins the Cowboys & Chiefs Thanksgiving Showdown?

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, which is one of the best days of the entire football season. We have three matchups throughout the day, all of which will have playoff implications come the end of the year. Detroit and Green Bay kick things off at 1:00, then Dallas and Kansas City duke it out at 4:30 before Cincinnati and Baltimore wrap things up at 8:20.

It should be a fantastic week of football, but before it starts, the EssentiallySports NFL staff picked each and every single game from Week 13.

Here’s what the standings are looking like through 12 weeks. We’re light on writers this week due to the holidays.

Wow, there’s a lot of chalk there. There won’t be much movement in the standings at least. Let’s get into the picks.

Packers at Lions

Game Time: Thursday, 1 pm at Ford Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Game Odds: DET -3.5, O/U 49.5

PFF Rankings: DET Offense 4th, Defense 3rd, GB Offense 9th, Defense 5th

Recent Matchups: GB 23-6 win over MIN, DET 34-27 win over NYG

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Packers and Lions are both one game back of the NFC North lead, but one of them will get put even further on the back foot this weekend. This should be a great game between two teams that have their fair share of issues. We’ve seen Detroit’s offense get shutdown by good defenses multiple times this year, and Green Bay’s defense has been playing as good as anybody’s recently, so I’ll go with the Packers, but I don’t feel great about it. Packers 23, Lions 21

Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: I’m going with gut over analytics here. Because as much as I know the Packers defense is nasty, I believe the Lions are better than they’re showing, and this is the week they start to show it. Lions 27, Packers 24

Chiefs at Cowboys

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Oct 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott 4 during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxKinserx 20251012_kdn_im2_237

Game Time: Thursday, 4:30 pm at AT&T Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 51.5

PFF Rankings: DAL Offense 5th, Defense 29th, KC Offense 10th, Defense 7th

Recent Matchups: KC 23-20 win over IND, DAL 24-21 win over PHI

Hubbard: Both of these teams made a statement in Week 12. They erased 11+ point deficits against two of the best teams in the league and came back and won a game they both desperately needed. They remain in the playoff hunt, and this Thanksgiving game just became MASSIVE for both sides. My gut’s telling me Kansas City, but I don’t feel great about it. Chiefs 31, Cowboys 26

Wood: I don’t know why I’m on this Cowboys crazy train. It’s like Lucy constantly pulling the football out with Charlie Brown. But between the team playing for their fallen mate and the moves Dallas made at the deadline, I’m just riding it until it crashes, I guess. Cowboys 28, Chiefs 27

Bengals at Ravens

Imago Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hurdles over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) near the goal line in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Game Time: Thursday, 8:20 pm at M&T Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark

Game Odds: BAL -7, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: BAL Offense 18th, Defense 16th, CIN Offense 23rd, Defense 32nd

Recent Matchups: CIN 26-20 loss to NE, BAL 23-10 win over NYJ

Hubbard: Joe Burrow should be back for this game, but I don’t think it makes much of a difference. Offense hasn’t been the problem for Cincinnati; it’s been their defense. I know Baltimore hasn’t looked great, but they’ve won five straight and have all the momentum. Plus, they’re at home. Ravens 33, Bengals 25

Wood: I’m not sure what to make of Burrow coming back, but I know for certain that Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked himself. I’m betting more on the Ravens defense making one last stop that Cincy’s D can’t make. Ravens 30, Bengals 28

Bears at Eagles

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 26, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 and wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250126_jcd_sq4_0082

Game Time: Friday, 3 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Game Odds: PHI -7, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 11th, Defense 10th, CHI Offense 12th, Defense 25th

Recent Matchups: CHI 31-28 win over PIT, PHI 24-21 loss to DAL

Hubbard: I’m still on the Bears are frauds bandwagon. They have had so many balls bounce their way this season, but this week, they should almost certainly get exposed. I think their offense struggles, and I don’t see their defense stopping Philly. Big win for the Eagles. Eagles 29, Bears 9

Wood: I have no belief or interest in either of these teams right now, but someone has to win, and it’s likely the home team. Eagles 17, Bears 10

49ers at Browns

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309170045

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Huntington Bank Field

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Game Odds: SF -6, O/U 40.5

PFF Rankings: SF Offense 7th, Defense 28th, CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd

Recent Matchups: CLE 24-10 win over LV, SF 20-9 win over Panthers

Hubbard: Cool to see Shedeur Sanders back out there again, but it won’t make a difference. This is an easy win for the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers 24, Browns 13

Wood: I’m rooting for Shedeur, mostly because I think Kevin Stefanski has been underhanded and unprofessional in how he’s handled Shedeur throughout the season (right through not giving the kid a game ball after the Week 12 win). But this is a 49ers romp on paper. 49ers 30, Browns 17

Jaguars at Titans

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to media after training camp at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250723_nrs_fo8_0044

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Game Odds: JAX -6.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: JAX Offense T-16th, Defense 11th, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 17th

Recent Matchups: JAX 27-24 win over ARI, TEN 30-24 loss to SEA

Hubbard: The Tennessee Titans continue to be surprisingly competitive. Each of their last three losses has been by one score, and they’ve come against some great teams. I think they’re capable of keeping this close, but the Jags shouldn’t have a problem beating their AFC South rivals. Jaguars 22, Titans 17

Wood: Yes, the Titans are in so many of these games. Dare I say they could be the Patriots of 2026 once they just learn how to win these close games. But it’s 2025, and as much as I can see Trevor Lawrence and the Jags doing everything they can to blow this, the stats and the momentum tell me to stay with the favorite. Jaguars 24, Titans 20

Texans at Colts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks Oct 20, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter 55 celebrates after a fumble recovery touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBisigx 20251021_rgo_ab9_84

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Washburn

Game Odds: IND -3.5, O/U 44.5

PFF Rankings: HOU Offense 19th, Defense 3rd, IND Offense 3rd, Defense 24th

Recent Matchups: HOU 23-19 win over BUF, IND 23-20 loss to KC

Hubbard: The Houston Texans are riding a three-game win streak with Davis Mills, and now they get a really good Indianapolis team that’s coming off a heartbreaking loss to Kansas City. Houston’s defense can keep them in every game, which they proved on Thursday, and if they can stop Jonathan Taylor, they’ll have a very good shot at winning this game. Texans 20, Colts 18

Wood: This Daniel Jones injury definitely has me concerned that the rose is wilting in Indy. Mills has been so consistent. I just have to stay with the home team in divisional tilts. Colts 28, Texans 20

Saints at Dolphins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Oct 5, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle 17 misses a catch during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCoryxKnowltonx 20251005_tbs_fg6_172

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Game Odds: MIA -6, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: NO Offense 29th, Defense 18th, MIA Offense 26th, Defense 26th

Recent Matchups: MIA Bye, NO 24-10 loss to ATL

Hubbard: The Miami Dolphins are on a roll right now, winning three of their last four games. The New Orleans Saints haven’t looked nearly as good as Miami has in recent weeks, so while it pains me to pick against my team, I have to go with Miami. Dolphins 27, Saints 20

Wood: Starting to look like a smart move to keep McDaniel down there in Miami, huh? Not for nothing, but a win gets the Dolphins to 5-7, just one game behind the Chiefs if you believe our picks. Dolphins 28, Saints 14

Falcons at Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Dec 8, 2024 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins 18 enters the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20241208_kdn_bc9_032

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Game Odds: ATL -2.5, O/U 39.5

PFF Rankings: ATL Offense 13th, Defense 15th, NYJ Offense 28th, Defense 19th

Recent Matchups: ATL 24-10 win over NO, NYJ 23-10 loss to BAL

Hubbard: The Atlanta Falcons are down their starting quarterback and starting receiver, but they’re still a far more talented team than the New York Jets. This should be a pretty competitive game, but I think Atlanta gets it done in the end. Falcons 19, Jets 16

Wood: I’d pick a tie here if I didn’t hate ties so much, because these two teams are a mess. I’ll just stay with the home team. Jets 19, Falcons 15

Cardinals at Buccaneers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20251012_tcs_fo8_098

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Raymond James Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams

Game Odds: TB -2.5, O/U 45.5

PFF Rankings: TB Offense 25th, Defense 13th, ARI Offense 22nd, Defense 20th

Recent Matchups: ARI 27-24 loss to JAX, TB 34-7 loss to LAR

Hubbard: The Arizona Cardinals have been a very consistent team with Jacoby Brissett under center. They’re going to score in the low 20s pretty much every game, and just hope that their defense can get enough stops. If Tampa can score 24+ points, they win this game, and I think they will. Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 23

Wood: Do the Bucs want to win this division or not? Why does this division always turn into a crawl to the finish line? Baker’s banged up, but I still can’t see Arizona winning this on the road. Defense leads the way here. Bucs 20, Arizona 17

Rams at Panthers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Sep 28, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 sets to pass in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20250928_jko_aj4_104

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Bank of America Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink

Game Odds: LAR -10, O/U 46.5

PFF Rankings: LAR Offense 1st, Defense 1st, CAR Offense 16th, Defense 21st

Recent Matchups: LAR 34-7 win over TB, CAR X

Hubbard: The Carolina Panthers may be better than most people thought this year, but they’re still no match for who I believe is the best team in the NFL by a good margin. The Los Angeles Rams are dominant, and they should run Carolina out of their own building on Sunday. Rams 35, Panthers 13

Wood: There’s WAAAAAAAAAY too much chalk on our board this week. So it’s very likely that one of these games we think is a lock turns into a shocker. This is the second most likely to go the other way, in my opinion. But I’m sticking with what makes sense. Rams 28, Panthers 21

Vikings at Seahawks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Lumen Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Game Odds: SEA -8.5, O/U 42.5

PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense 6th, MIN Offense 27th, Defense 22nd

Recent Matchups: MIN 23-6 loss to GB, SEA 30-24 win over TEN

Hubbard: J.J. McCarthy stinks. He actually might be the worst quarterback in the league. He struggles reading defenses, and even when he does find an open target, he’s overshooting them by a country mile. Seattle’s defense should shut him down this week. Seahawks 27, Vikings 8

Wood: Wow, it’s come to Max Brosmer in Minnesota. And Darnold gets to shove it right down their throats in terms of not sticking with him. This should be fun to see. Seahawks 40, Vikings 3

Bills at Steelers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Sep 29, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy 53 strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 while attempting to pass the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20240929_gkb_sb4_029

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Game Odds: BUF -4, O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: BUF Offense 6th, Defense 23rd, PIT Offense 24th, Defense 8th

Recent Matchups: BUF 23-19 loss to HOU, PIT 31-28 loss to CHI

Hubbard: I hope Aaron Rodgers plays in this game, because this could end up being a really fun matchup. I think Buffalo will get back on track offensively against an average defense, but Pittsburgh’s offense has proven it can put up some points when they’re on. I think Buffalo gets this win, but it should be fairly competitive if Rodgers is active. Bills 31, Steelers 26

Wood: Both teams are in desperate need of waking up in time for the playoffs. I believe in Josh Allen to make that happen more, even on the road and even against a defense getting stronger and healthier by the week. Bills 27, Steelers 17

Raiders at Chargers

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 19, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20251019_kdn_sv5_277

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Game Odds: LAC -9.5, O/U 41.5

PFF Rankings: LAC Offense 19th, Defense 14th, LV Offense 30th, Defense 31st

Recent Matchups: LV 24-10 loss to CLE, LAC Bye

Hubbard: The Las Vegas Raiders are the complete opposite of a good football team. They don’t have an offense, and their defense is about as stout as a wet paper towel. The Los Angeles Chargers have had some time to think about their embarrassing loss to Jacksonville, so I expect them to come out with something to prove. Chargers 29, Raiders 9

Wood: The Raiders are a dumpster fire. The Chargers are on the verge of Chargering. So, all this means is that, given the way this season has gone, it will probably be the most entertaining game of the week. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Chargers 48, Raiders 44

Broncos at Commanders

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_753 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Northwest Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Game Odds: DEN -6.5, O/U 43.5

PFF Rankings: DEN Offense 15th, Defense 9th, WAS Offense 17th, Defense 27th

Recent Matchups: DEN Bye, WAS Bye

Hubbard: Both teams are coming off a bye, and it looks like there’s a chance Jayden Daniels plays in this game. I don’t think it really matters, though. Denver’s defense will prove to be too much for the Commanders to do much of anything offensively. Broncos 24, Commanders 7

Wood: This is my pick for the chalk game that has the most chance of going miserably wrong for the favorite. But this Broncos defense is nasty, so I’ll stick with chalk. You like all my hedging this week? I could be a landscaper with all this CYA babble. Broncos 28, Commanders 13

Giants at Patriots

Imago November 2, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up during a commercial break during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Foxborough United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_395 Copyright: xAnthonyxNesmithx

Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Gillette Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

Game Odds: NE -7.5, O/U 47.5

PFF Rankings: NE Offense 8th, Defense 12th, NYG Offense 21st, Defense 30th

Recent Matchups: NYG 34-27 loss to DET, NE 26-20 win over CIN

Hubbard: The New York Giants have been fun to watch this season, despite their 2-10 record. They’ve taken some very good teams to the wire, but they always find a way to lose. I think that will be the case again this week. Patriots should win, but I expect it to be closer than it needs to be. Patriots 23, Giants 20

Wood: Weird things happen in Giants-Patriots primetime games. And the Pats took a while to put the other New York team away in their only other primetime game this year. I’m just hoping to come out of this as a Pats fan with the team healthy and the streak alive. But losing Will Campbell definitely stifles the momentum for New England. We’ll see if they have the next man to step up. Patriots 31, Giants 30