NFL Week 13 Staff Picks and Predictions: Who Wins the Cowboys & Chiefs Thanksgiving Showdown?

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, which is one of the best days of the entire football season. We have three matchups throughout the day, all of which will have playoff implications come the end of the year. Detroit and Green Bay kick things off at 1:00, then Dallas and Kansas City duke it out at 4:30 before Cincinnati and Baltimore wrap things up at 8:20.
It should be a fantastic week of football, but before it starts, the EssentiallySports NFL staff picked each and every single game from Week 13.
Here’s what the standings are looking like through 12 weeks. We’re light on writers this week due to the holidays.
Wow, there’s a lot of chalk there. There won’t be much movement in the standings at least. Let’s get into the picks.
Packers at Lions
Game Time: Thursday, 1 pm at Ford Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Game Odds: DET -3.5, O/U 49.5
PFF Rankings: DET Offense 4th, Defense 3rd, GB Offense 9th, Defense 5th
Recent Matchups: GB 23-6 win over MIN, DET 34-27 win over NYG
Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The Packers and Lions are both one game back of the NFC North lead, but one of them will get put even further on the back foot this weekend. This should be a great game between two teams that have their fair share of issues. We’ve seen Detroit’s offense get shutdown by good defenses multiple times this year, and Green Bay’s defense has been playing as good as anybody’s recently, so I’ll go with the Packers, but I don’t feel great about it. Packers 23, Lions 21
Tim Wood, NFL Editorial Chief: I’m going with gut over analytics here. Because as much as I know the Packers defense is nasty, I believe the Lions are better than they’re showing, and this is the week they start to show it. Lions 27, Packers 24
Chiefs at Cowboys
Game Time: Thursday, 4:30 pm at AT&T Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Game Odds: KC -3.5, O/U 51.5
PFF Rankings: DAL Offense 5th, Defense 29th, KC Offense 10th, Defense 7th
Recent Matchups: KC 23-20 win over IND, DAL 24-21 win over PHI
Hubbard: Both of these teams made a statement in Week 12. They erased 11+ point deficits against two of the best teams in the league and came back and won a game they both desperately needed. They remain in the playoff hunt, and this Thanksgiving game just became MASSIVE for both sides. My gut’s telling me Kansas City, but I don’t feel great about it. Chiefs 31, Cowboys 26
Wood: I don’t know why I’m on this Cowboys crazy train. It’s like Lucy constantly pulling the football out with Charlie Brown. But between the team playing for their fallen mate and the moves Dallas made at the deadline, I’m just riding it until it crashes, I guess. Cowboys 28, Chiefs 27
Bengals at Ravens
Game Time: Thursday, 8:20 pm at M&T Bank Stadium
Where to Watch: NBC
Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark
Game Odds: BAL -7, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: BAL Offense 18th, Defense 16th, CIN Offense 23rd, Defense 32nd
Recent Matchups: CIN 26-20 loss to NE, BAL 23-10 win over NYJ
Hubbard: Joe Burrow should be back for this game, but I don’t think it makes much of a difference. Offense hasn’t been the problem for Cincinnati; it’s been their defense. I know Baltimore hasn’t looked great, but they’ve won five straight and have all the momentum. Plus, they’re at home. Ravens 33, Bengals 25
Wood: I’m not sure what to make of Burrow coming back, but I know for certain that Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked himself. I’m betting more on the Ravens defense making one last stop that Cincy’s D can’t make. Ravens 30, Bengals 28
Bears at Eagles
Game Time: Friday, 3 pm at Lincoln Financial Field
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
Broadcasters: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Game Odds: PHI -7, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: PHI Offense 11th, Defense 10th, CHI Offense 12th, Defense 25th
Recent Matchups: CHI 31-28 win over PIT, PHI 24-21 loss to DAL
Hubbard: I’m still on the Bears are frauds bandwagon. They have had so many balls bounce their way this season, but this week, they should almost certainly get exposed. I think their offense struggles, and I don’t see their defense stopping Philly. Big win for the Eagles. Eagles 29, Bears 9
Wood: I have no belief or interest in either of these teams right now, but someone has to win, and it’s likely the home team. Eagles 17, Bears 10
49ers at Browns
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Huntington Bank Field
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Game Odds: SF -6, O/U 40.5
PFF Rankings: SF Offense 7th, Defense 28th, CLE Offense 32nd, Defense 2nd
Recent Matchups: CLE 24-10 win over LV, SF 20-9 win over Panthers
Hubbard: Cool to see Shedeur Sanders back out there again, but it won’t make a difference. This is an easy win for the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers 24, Browns 13
Wood: I’m rooting for Shedeur, mostly because I think Kevin Stefanski has been underhanded and unprofessional in how he’s handled Shedeur throughout the season (right through not giving the kid a game ball after the Week 12 win). But this is a 49ers romp on paper. 49ers 30, Browns 17
Jaguars at Titans
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Game Odds: JAX -6.5, O/U 41.5
PFF Rankings: JAX Offense T-16th, Defense 11th, TEN Offense 31st, Defense 17th
Recent Matchups: JAX 27-24 win over ARI, TEN 30-24 loss to SEA
Hubbard: The Tennessee Titans continue to be surprisingly competitive. Each of their last three losses has been by one score, and they’ve come against some great teams. I think they’re capable of keeping this close, but the Jags shouldn’t have a problem beating their AFC South rivals. Jaguars 22, Titans 17
Wood: Yes, the Titans are in so many of these games. Dare I say they could be the Patriots of 2026 once they just learn how to win these close games. But it’s 2025, and as much as I can see Trevor Lawrence and the Jags doing everything they can to blow this, the stats and the momentum tell me to stay with the favorite. Jaguars 24, Titans 20
Texans at Colts
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Washburn
Game Odds: IND -3.5, O/U 44.5
PFF Rankings: HOU Offense 19th, Defense 3rd, IND Offense 3rd, Defense 24th
Recent Matchups: HOU 23-19 win over BUF, IND 23-20 loss to KC
Hubbard: The Houston Texans are riding a three-game win streak with Davis Mills, and now they get a really good Indianapolis team that’s coming off a heartbreaking loss to Kansas City. Houston’s defense can keep them in every game, which they proved on Thursday, and if they can stop Jonathan Taylor, they’ll have a very good shot at winning this game. Texans 20, Colts 18
Wood: This Daniel Jones injury definitely has me concerned that the rose is wilting in Indy. Mills has been so consistent. I just have to stay with the home team in divisional tilts. Colts 28, Texans 20
Saints at Dolphins
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
Game Odds: MIA -6, O/U 41.5
PFF Rankings: NO Offense 29th, Defense 18th, MIA Offense 26th, Defense 26th
Recent Matchups: MIA Bye, NO 24-10 loss to ATL
Hubbard: The Miami Dolphins are on a roll right now, winning three of their last four games. The New Orleans Saints haven’t looked nearly as good as Miami has in recent weeks, so while it pains me to pick against my team, I have to go with Miami. Dolphins 27, Saints 20
Wood: Starting to look like a smart move to keep McDaniel down there in Miami, huh? Not for nothing, but a win gets the Dolphins to 5-7, just one game behind the Chiefs if you believe our picks. Dolphins 28, Saints 14
Falcons at Jets
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at MetLife Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Game Odds: ATL -2.5, O/U 39.5
PFF Rankings: ATL Offense 13th, Defense 15th, NYJ Offense 28th, Defense 19th
Recent Matchups: ATL 24-10 win over NO, NYJ 23-10 loss to BAL
Hubbard: The Atlanta Falcons are down their starting quarterback and starting receiver, but they’re still a far more talented team than the New York Jets. This should be a pretty competitive game, but I think Atlanta gets it done in the end. Falcons 19, Jets 16
Wood: I’d pick a tie here if I didn’t hate ties so much, because these two teams are a mess. I’ll just stay with the home team. Jets 19, Falcons 15
Cardinals at Buccaneers
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Raymond James Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
Game Odds: TB -2.5, O/U 45.5
PFF Rankings: TB Offense 25th, Defense 13th, ARI Offense 22nd, Defense 20th
Recent Matchups: ARI 27-24 loss to JAX, TB 34-7 loss to LAR
Hubbard: The Arizona Cardinals have been a very consistent team with Jacoby Brissett under center. They’re going to score in the low 20s pretty much every game, and just hope that their defense can get enough stops. If Tampa can score 24+ points, they win this game, and I think they will. Buccaneers 30, Cardinals 23
Wood: Do the Bucs want to win this division or not? Why does this division always turn into a crawl to the finish line? Baker’s banged up, but I still can’t see Arizona winning this on the road. Defense leads the way here. Bucs 20, Arizona 17
Rams at Panthers
Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Bank of America Stadium
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Adam Amin, Drew Brees, Kristina Pink
Game Odds: LAR -10, O/U 46.5
PFF Rankings: LAR Offense 1st, Defense 1st, CAR Offense 16th, Defense 21st
Recent Matchups: LAR 34-7 win over TB, CAR X
Hubbard: The Carolina Panthers may be better than most people thought this year, but they’re still no match for who I believe is the best team in the NFL by a good margin. The Los Angeles Rams are dominant, and they should run Carolina out of their own building on Sunday. Rams 35, Panthers 13
Wood: There’s WAAAAAAAAAY too much chalk on our board this week. So it’s very likely that one of these games we think is a lock turns into a shocker. This is the second most likely to go the other way, in my opinion. But I’m sticking with what makes sense. Rams 28, Panthers 21
Vikings at Seahawks
Game Time: Sunday, 4:05 pm at Lumen Field
Where to Watch: FOX
Broadcasters: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Game Odds: SEA -8.5, O/U 42.5
PFF Rankings: SEA Offense 2nd, Defense 6th, MIN Offense 27th, Defense 22nd
Recent Matchups: MIN 23-6 loss to GB, SEA 30-24 win over TEN
Hubbard: J.J. McCarthy stinks. He actually might be the worst quarterback in the league. He struggles reading defenses, and even when he does find an open target, he’s overshooting them by a country mile. Seattle’s defense should shut him down this week. Seahawks 27, Vikings 8
Wood: Wow, it’s come to Max Brosmer in Minnesota. And Darnold gets to shove it right down their throats in terms of not sticking with him. This should be fun to see. Seahawks 40, Vikings 3
Bills at Steelers
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Acrisure Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Game Odds: BUF -4, O/U 47.5
PFF Rankings: BUF Offense 6th, Defense 23rd, PIT Offense 24th, Defense 8th
Recent Matchups: BUF 23-19 loss to HOU, PIT 31-28 loss to CHI
Hubbard: I hope Aaron Rodgers plays in this game, because this could end up being a really fun matchup. I think Buffalo will get back on track offensively against an average defense, but Pittsburgh’s offense has proven it can put up some points when they’re on. I think Buffalo gets this win, but it should be fairly competitive if Rodgers is active. Bills 31, Steelers 26
Wood: Both teams are in desperate need of waking up in time for the playoffs. I believe in Josh Allen to make that happen more, even on the road and even against a defense getting stronger and healthier by the week. Bills 27, Steelers 17
Raiders at Chargers
Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SoFi Stadium
Where to Watch: CBS
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Game Odds: LAC -9.5, O/U 41.5
PFF Rankings: LAC Offense 19th, Defense 14th, LV Offense 30th, Defense 31st
Recent Matchups: LV 24-10 loss to CLE, LAC Bye
Hubbard: The Las Vegas Raiders are the complete opposite of a good football team. They don’t have an offense, and their defense is about as stout as a wet paper towel. The Los Angeles Chargers have had some time to think about their embarrassing loss to Jacksonville, so I expect them to come out with something to prove. Chargers 29, Raiders 9
Wood: The Raiders are a dumpster fire. The Chargers are on the verge of Chargering. So, all this means is that, given the way this season has gone, it will probably be the most entertaining game of the week. 🤷♂️🤦♂️ Chargers 48, Raiders 44
Broncos at Commanders
Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at Northwest Stadium
Where to Watch: NBC
Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Game Odds: DEN -6.5, O/U 43.5
PFF Rankings: DEN Offense 15th, Defense 9th, WAS Offense 17th, Defense 27th
Recent Matchups: DEN Bye, WAS Bye
Hubbard: Both teams are coming off a bye, and it looks like there’s a chance Jayden Daniels plays in this game. I don’t think it really matters, though. Denver’s defense will prove to be too much for the Commanders to do much of anything offensively. Broncos 24, Commanders 7
Wood: This is my pick for the chalk game that has the most chance of going miserably wrong for the favorite. But this Broncos defense is nasty, so I’ll stick with chalk. You like all my hedging this week? I could be a landscaper with all this CYA babble. Broncos 28, Commanders 13
Giants at Patriots
Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Gillette Stadium
Where to Watch: ESPN
Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge
Game Odds: NE -7.5, O/U 47.5
PFF Rankings: NE Offense 8th, Defense 12th, NYG Offense 21st, Defense 30th
Recent Matchups: NYG 34-27 loss to DET, NE 26-20 win over CIN
Hubbard: The New York Giants have been fun to watch this season, despite their 2-10 record. They’ve taken some very good teams to the wire, but they always find a way to lose. I think that will be the case again this week. Patriots should win, but I expect it to be closer than it needs to be. Patriots 23, Giants 20
Wood: Weird things happen in Giants-Patriots primetime games. And the Pats took a while to put the other New York team away in their only other primetime game this year. I’m just hoping to come out of this as a Pats fan with the team healthy and the streak alive. But losing Will Campbell definitely stifles the momentum for New England. We’ll see if they have the next man to step up. Patriots 31, Giants 30
